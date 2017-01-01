₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,722,851 members, 3,297,122 topics. Date: Sunday, 08 January 2017 at 12:55 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Photo Of A University Graduate Selling Moimoi (pic) (8450 Views)
An Educated Moimoi Hawker, Uzoigwe Nwamaka AKA Mama Unizik / Elijah Oyefeso, 21, A University Drop-out Now Earns N9 Million On A Bad-month / Help This Young University Graduate Make At Least 1k Daily On The Internet. (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Photo Of A University Graduate Selling Moimoi (pic) by jesusson22: 9:57am
As shared by a social media user, read below:
"A Customer's Report: This chic you see here is a University graduate. Her Queen's English was mind blowing. The way she handled selling her moimoi ehhhh?! I had to buy more than I came for. Her customer service was. I felt like I was in a 5 star restaurant. Talk about selling moimoi with class. Some people may look down on her, but this chic could go home daily with nothing less than 20k profit. Multiply that by 6 days a week and 28 days a month. some of you corporate guys don't earn that as salary."
http://www.certifiednaija.com/2017/01/viral-photo-of-university-graduate.html?m=1
5 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Photo Of A University Graduate Selling Moimoi (pic) by LifeofAirforce1: 10:03am
Selling moi moi by a graduate now a big deal
what's so special in been a graduate if i may ask?
The reason why Nigeria is so fuckedup s because we've placed so much emphasis on education
mumu country.
Bill gate, mark zuckerberg of this world didn't see the four walls of university but look where they are today.
Only in Nigeria our so called graduates who can't even spell out their own name correctly get juicy jobs while the ones with brain are left with no choice than go abroad to look for greener pasture.
48 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Photo Of A University Graduate Selling Moimoi (pic) by WebSurfer(m): 11:13am
Na Airforce1 really comment that thing above ?
2017 must be a better year
16 Likes
|Re: Photo Of A University Graduate Selling Moimoi (pic) by Emeskhalifa(m): 11:24am
Is that really airforce1 abi a parody account
2 Likes
|Re: Photo Of A University Graduate Selling Moimoi (pic) by gabazin080(m): 11:24am
God bless her hustle. at least still better than nairaland girls who are always here fighting for FTC
|Re: Photo Of A University Graduate Selling Moimoi (pic) by NaijaMutant(f): 11:25am
A lucrative business always pays better than certificates anyday
5 Likes
|Re: Photo Of A University Graduate Selling Moimoi (pic) by Olasco93: 11:25am
She's a wonderful individual when you go close to her. To her,
"It's a case of satisfaction and what brings me happiness. Instead of waiting for a 5Star Job, I decided to reason beyond my qualification and physical attributes."
It doesn't matter what life throws at you, what matter is what you do with the pieces life throws at you.
3 Likes
|Re: Photo Of A University Graduate Selling Moimoi (pic) by naijamakossa(m): 11:25am
i
|Re: Photo Of A University Graduate Selling Moimoi (pic) by candidbabe(f): 11:25am
May God see her through
Zachariah 4:10
Do not despise the day of little beginnings, for the LORD rejoices to see the work begin.
2 Likes
|Re: Photo Of A University Graduate Selling Moimoi (pic) by zeb04(f): 11:25am
well good . women also take more,no need accepting a run away partner. it is just stupid.
|Re: Photo Of A University Graduate Selling Moimoi (pic) by Kennitrust: 11:25am
the number nine person above me is correct. we believed in Nigeria that, being a graduate is a big deal. what of being a graduate and you can't stand the challenge of ur so call course that u studied.
our girls re very optimistic that as a graduate they need men who re on top the world to approach them.
u only went to school to study and that's not an 100% guarantee that u will sit on top the world as a graduate.
if u re a graduate. used the opportunity to add more value in whatever business u choose to do.
my opinion sha
2 Likes
|Re: Photo Of A University Graduate Selling Moimoi (pic) by SirJeffry(m): 11:25am
More grace swery.
|Re: Photo Of A University Graduate Selling Moimoi (pic) by gabazin080(m): 11:25am
nice one maam. wetin man go do, after all d juicy jobs have been taken over by politi_fian's children
|Re: Photo Of A University Graduate Selling Moimoi (pic) by NaijaMutant(f): 11:25am
LifeofAirforce1:
I have always rationed that a lucrative business pays better than certificates.
But with the rigors of passing your O'level and hustling for Jamb till you secure an admission into the University, the turbulence of graduating from the university and begging to be mobilised for NYSC. The Nigerian situation of a graduate is peculiar.
In saner climes a graduate deserves better than selling moi-moi
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photo Of A University Graduate Selling Moimoi (pic) by Poorboy: 11:26am
Hmmm after years of no job after Nysc i fit shine shoe for lalasticala if he go pay me... Who graduate help?
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of A University Graduate Selling Moimoi (pic) by Oblitz(m): 11:26am
with my masters degree, no be stamped concrete i dey do ✈
3 Likes
|Re: Photo Of A University Graduate Selling Moimoi (pic) by ebujany(m): 11:26am
Good
|Re: Photo Of A University Graduate Selling Moimoi (pic) by Olukokosir(m): 11:26am
dats 9ja for u.. more profit dear
|Re: Photo Of A University Graduate Selling Moimoi (pic) by Oladimejyy(m): 11:26am
J
|Re: Photo Of A University Graduate Selling Moimoi (pic) by Dongreat(m): 11:26am
LifeofAirforce1:
Do you know that Bill Gates had a higher score in his SAT exams? Do you know mark was on a scholarship in "Harvard university" when he first formed Facebook but was used by his club mates before dropping out to make it big by the help of an entrepreneur? Do you think a dull man will be capable of establishing MICROSOFT which is ranked the highest selling software more than IOS by Apple? Do you think a dull man can control and program Facebook which has more than 1 billion users? Do you know that mark can speak "Chinese mandarins" fluently, which has been known to be the hardest language to learn.
The top dogs in the world are all brilliant people. The best performing leaders, social activist, freedom fighters, are all brilliant dudes. Don't think wrongly because you are preside by a man without an SSCE certificate. Quality Education takes you places and even the illiterate billionaires fear a poor educated man.
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photo Of A University Graduate Selling Moimoi (pic) by mackmanuel: 11:26am
Those who give a fvck can relate to dis
|Re: Photo Of A University Graduate Selling Moimoi (pic) by Truman155(m): 11:27am
vb
|Re: Photo Of A University Graduate Selling Moimoi (pic) by princeakins(m): 11:27am
F
|Re: Photo Of A University Graduate Selling Moimoi (pic) by lestat(m): 11:27am
WebSurfer:
Na it's not him .. the Airfirce1 I know wouldn't comment on this
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of A University Graduate Selling Moimoi (pic) by Daniel058(m): 11:27am
Soon and very soon, his story will surely change
|Re: Photo Of A University Graduate Selling Moimoi (pic) by mhisbliss(f): 11:28am
hmm anything to survive
|Re: Photo Of A University Graduate Selling Moimoi (pic) by malakus(m): 11:28am
What can you do
|Re: Photo Of A University Graduate Selling Moimoi (pic) by bettercreature(m): 11:30am
LifeofAirforce1:Mumu!
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of A University Graduate Selling Moimoi (pic) by babs2aroks: 11:30am
Spoken to her a couple of times, shes a nice lady and very appreciative and doesn't joke with her money.
You can find her in wuse market, Abuja.
|Re: Photo Of A University Graduate Selling Moimoi (pic) by StoneLucifer: 11:30am
LifeofAirforce1:
U are uttering absolute trash..So people should not go to university again because very few lucky ones who didnt earn a university degree became billionaires.Incase u dont know Bill Gates gained admission into Harvard because he had intention of becoming a graduate but didnt complete his course..
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of A University Graduate Selling Moimoi (pic) by veeceesynergy: 11:31am
I will always support pple dat don't believe in working for someone for salary gains.
The so-called juicy jobs are not really juicy if not for corrupt practices.
If u are paid 300k per month, u think u are earning a lot, multiply dat by 12months, dats 3.6m per annum.
If dis young lady makes 15k profit, sells for 6days in a wk, she'll make a profit of over 3.2m, moreover d profit can never be static, so she could make more dan 15k per day on expansion, bt u a salary earner will remain @ 300k for d rest of the year working as a slave to another.
The pple I pity most are d nasty bankers dat always pose @ d back of official cars forming wat I don't Knw.
Let's learn how to be employers of labour.
3 Likes
Farmers In The House / Difference Between A Business Name And Limited Company (cac-wise) / I Need Advice On Daily Or Weekly Income Business I Can Do With N1.5m
Viewing this topic: prestige2013(m), austin4real(m), slurryeye2, saucekid(m), benmon(m), Emmysteve(m), Sezua(m), bignene(m), tayoxx(m), amolak, debssycharles(f), pillan(f), Sohot1(m), BelovedN(f), austinosita(m), BeeBeeOoh(m), buygala(m), Mztemmy(f), BlinkyBling, GGirll(f), richinvestor, Kaygee1, Dongreat(m), herxix(m), jessyz(f), vanilla90(f), frankyfipps(m), Joephat(m), Thermok, Tjohnnay, Adiwana, Jibola10(m), OtunbaAde101(m), freshlifee18, asumo12, hotspec(m), djgroove(m), Sparkles003(f), scouttboy(m), ilyasom, fellis, Davidbanky(m), othman11(m), Fynpatra(f), sluvy4tune(m), ezewealth(m), Adebanjids1(m) and 113 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10