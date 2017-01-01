Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Photo Of A University Graduate Selling Moimoi (pic) (8450 Views)

"A Customer's Report: This chic you see here is a University graduate. Her Queen's English was mind blowing. The way she handled selling her moimoi ehhhh?! I had to buy more than I came for. Her customer service was. I felt like I was in a 5 star restaurant. Talk about selling moimoi with class. Some people may look down on her, but this chic could go home daily with nothing less than 20k profit. Multiply that by 6 days a week and 28 days a month. some of you corporate guys don't earn that as salary."







http://www.certifiednaija.com/2017/01/viral-photo-of-university-graduate.html?m=1 As shared by a social media user, read below:

Selling moi moi by a graduate now a big deal



what's so special in been a graduate if i may ask?



The reason why Nigeria is so fuckedup s because we've placed so much emphasis on education



mumu country.



Bill gate, mark zuckerberg of this world didn't see the four walls of university but look where they are today.



Only in Nigeria our so called graduates who can't even spell out their own name correctly get juicy jobs while the ones with brain are left with no choice than go abroad to look for greener pasture. 48 Likes 3 Shares

Na Airforce1 really comment that thing above ?



2017 must be a better year 16 Likes

Is that really airforce1 abi a parody account 2 Likes

God bless her hustle. at least still better than nairaland girls who are always here fighting for FTC

A lucrative business always pays better than certificates anyday 5 Likes

She's a wonderful individual when you go close to her. To her,

"It's a case of satisfaction and what brings me happiness. Instead of waiting for a 5Star Job, I decided to reason beyond my qualification and physical attributes."

It doesn't matter what life throws at you, what matter is what you do with the pieces life throws at you. 3 Likes

May God see her through

Zachariah 4:10



Do not despise the day of little beginnings, for the LORD rejoices to see the work begin. 2 Likes

well good . women also take more,no need accepting a run away partner. it is just stupid.

the number nine person above me is correct. we believed in Nigeria that, being a graduate is a big deal. what of being a graduate and you can't stand the challenge of ur so call course that u studied.



our girls re very optimistic that as a graduate they need men who re on top the world to approach them.



u only went to school to study and that's not an 100% guarantee that u will sit on top the world as a graduate.



if u re a graduate. used the opportunity to add more value in whatever business u choose to do.



















my opinion sha 2 Likes

More grace swery.

nice one maam. wetin man go do, after all d juicy jobs have been taken over by politi_fian's children

I have always rationed that a lucrative business pays better than certificates.



But with the rigors of passing your O'level and hustling for Jamb till you secure an admission into the University, the turbulence of graduating from the university and begging to be mobilised for NYSC. The Nigerian situation of a graduate is peculiar.



I have always rationed that a lucrative business pays better than certificates.

But with the rigors of passing your O'level and hustling for Jamb till you secure an admission into the University, the turbulence of graduating from the university and begging to be mobilised for NYSC. The Nigerian situation of a graduate is peculiar.

In saner climes a graduate deserves better than selling moi-moi

Hmmm after years of no job after Nysc i fit shine shoe for lalasticala if he go pay me... Who graduate help? 1 Like

with my masters degree, no be stamped concrete i dey do ✈ 3 Likes

dats 9ja for u.. more profit dear

Do you know that Bill Gates had a higher score in his SAT exams? Do you know mark was on a scholarship in "Harvard university" when he first formed Facebook but was used by his club mates before dropping out to make it big by the help of an entrepreneur? Do you think a dull man will be capable of establishing MICROSOFT which is ranked the highest selling software more than IOS by Apple? Do you think a dull man can control and program Facebook which has more than 1 billion users? Do you know that mark can speak "Chinese mandarins" fluently, which has been known to be the hardest language to learn.



Do you know that Bill Gates had a higher score in his SAT exams? Do you know mark was on a scholarship in "Harvard university" when he first formed Facebook but was used by his club mates before dropping out to make it big by the help of an entrepreneur? Do you think a dull man will be capable of establishing MICROSOFT which is ranked the highest selling software more than IOS by Apple? Do you think a dull man can control and program Facebook which has more than 1 billion users? Do you know that mark can speak "Chinese mandarins" fluently, which has been known to be the hardest language to learn.

The top dogs in the world are all brilliant people. The best performing leaders, social activist, freedom fighters, are all brilliant dudes. Don't think wrongly because you are preside by a man without an SSCE certificate. Quality Education takes you places and even the illiterate billionaires fear a poor educated man.

Those who give a fvck can relate to dis

Soon and very soon, his story will surely change

hmm anything to survive

What can you do

Spoken to her a couple of times, shes a nice lady and very appreciative and doesn't joke with her money.



You can find her in wuse market, Abuja.

U are uttering absolute trash..So people should not go to university again because very few lucky ones who didnt earn a university degree became billionaires.Incase u dont know Bill Gates gained admission into Harvard because he had intention of becoming a graduate but didnt complete his course..