|NSCDC Recruitment Of 10,000 Set To Begin by Lautechgossip(m): 11:58am
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) is set to recruit additional 10,000 personnel into the service.
This was according to the agency’s Commandant General, Abdullahi Muhammadu Gana, who made the disclosure during the decoration of 10 senior officers promoted from the rank of Commandant to Assistant Commandant General at the Civil Defence Academy in Abuja.
Gana noted that the request for the additional personnel was: “In order to meet up with the demands from different Ministries, Department and Agencies of government seeking for deployment of the Corps personnel.”
He further clarified that the request was in accordance with the demand from the Ministry of Agriculture to provide security for a proposed 200 cattle ranches by the Federal Government.
http://www.kikiotolu.com/2017/01/nscdc-recruitment-of-10000-set-to-begin.html
|Re: NSCDC Recruitment Of 10,000 Set To Begin by chinwelaw: 12:56pm
no wahala..
|Re: NSCDC Recruitment Of 10,000 Set To Begin by CHARLOE(m): 1:10pm
This is more credible than 1 peace corp story
|Re: NSCDC Recruitment Of 10,000 Set To Begin by god2good(m): 1:11pm
WHEN? OK
|Re: NSCDC Recruitment Of 10,000 Set To Begin by emmadaji: 2:12pm
recruiting because of cattle ranches
|Re: NSCDC Recruitment Of 10,000 Set To Begin by blackberlin: 2:43pm
I like the name NSCDC, but I don't like their uniform.
They should have given them a different variant of the camo to help heighten their sense of belonging. This blue and red na error.
|Re: NSCDC Recruitment Of 10,000 Set To Begin by Gemc3(f): 3:28pm
blackberlin:
The uniform sef de ok. Na the hunter's cap wen dem de wear tire me.
|Re: NSCDC Recruitment Of 10,000 Set To Begin by mattyboy007(m): 3:55pm
Patiently waiting for d recruitment to strt.. as i no get police God abeg no let dis one pass me. Bikonu!!!
|Re: NSCDC Recruitment Of 10,000 Set To Begin by sleeknaija(m): 4:13pm
What I am afraid about this their recruitment is the AGE gap syndrome....
|Re: NSCDC Recruitment Of 10,000 Set To Begin by serverconnect: 5:32pm
Nice one. Let them start nah. No be for paper or online we go dey hear am.
|Re: NSCDC Recruitment Of 10,000 Set To Begin by Elijahrona: 5:35pm
Nice. They shouldn't favor only one side sha
|Re: NSCDC Recruitment Of 10,000 Set To Begin by fratermathy(m): 5:35pm
NSCDC : duplication of police work.
Who remembers the "my Oga at the top" saga a few years back.
|Re: NSCDC Recruitment Of 10,000 Set To Begin by UnknownT: 5:36pm
Cattle ranches, guess one of the criteria will be fluency in Hausa/Fulani
|Re: NSCDC Recruitment Of 10,000 Set To Begin by bettercreature(m): 5:36pm
mattyboy007:They sold forms few months ago and just last month,they called over 10.000 to report to camp with 40.000 naira for uniform and other expenses so i don't know the new recruitment they are talking about here.
The camp will open next week as i was told
|Re: NSCDC Recruitment Of 10,000 Set To Begin by Femich18(m): 5:37pm
Nice one...Let it get started
|Re: NSCDC Recruitment Of 10,000 Set To Begin by seXytOhbAd(m): 5:38pm
Lol
All those fu¢kboys writing I don't give a fu¢k will take this serious.
Let me break down this recruitment for you:
DAURA - 1,000 CANDIDATES
TINUBU - 1,000 CANDIDATES
SARAKI- 500 CANDIDATES
DOGARA - 500 CANDIDATES
MINISTER OF INTERNAL AFFAIRS - 100 CANDIDATES
DG OF NSCDC - 200 CANDIDATES
ATIKU, AND THE OTHER PARTY MEMBERS - 100 CANDIDATES EACH.
LIAR MUHAMMED - 100 CANDIDATES
Later they will send liar Muhammad to come and tell us that change begins with us and that the recruitment was fair, followed national character and that they used merit.
Story for the gods.
Anyway, 6days to MMMargeddon. Get your handkerchiefs ready
|Re: NSCDC Recruitment Of 10,000 Set To Begin by semasir: 5:43pm
10,000 needed but 10,000,000,000,000,000 will now apply!
|Re: NSCDC Recruitment Of 10,000 Set To Begin by EmekaBlue(m): 5:46pm
These guyz are looking more agile than police lately
|Re: NSCDC Recruitment Of 10,000 Set To Begin by Onijagidijagan(m): 5:47pm
I look down on this job badly even though I'm unemployed.
|Re: NSCDC Recruitment Of 10,000 Set To Begin by nmreports: 5:50pm
The following resources would help you when the recruitment comes out.
Read carefully.
Before applying, read How To Apply For Federal Government Jobs to avoid mistakes: So you dont get disqualified during filling of forms.
http://www.hrtechnique.com/2016/11/how-to-apply-for-federal-government.html
How The Armed Forces Conducts Verification After Been Invited: So you dont go there looking different than expected of you.
http://www.hrtechnique.com/2017/01/nigerian-army-physical-verification.html
|Re: NSCDC Recruitment Of 10,000 Set To Begin by omanifrank(m): 5:51pm
I Wakapass
|Re: NSCDC Recruitment Of 10,000 Set To Begin by ekanDamie: 5:57pm
please, why do people apply for this kinda jobs?
I mean, police, army, and other security jobs were severe physical training
and possible death just lurking at the corner.
what motivates them really?
|Re: NSCDC Recruitment Of 10,000 Set To Begin by pesinfada(m): 5:58pm
I No do
|Re: NSCDC Recruitment Of 10,000 Set To Begin by chemistry101: 6:01pm
Ok
|Re: NSCDC Recruitment Of 10,000 Set To Begin by NOETHNICITY(m): 6:05pm
CHARLOE:I think say na only me know say peace corps na scam.
|Re: NSCDC Recruitment Of 10,000 Set To Begin by Akinz0126(m): 6:07pm
Dem go do wuruwuru again just like police.
|Re: NSCDC Recruitment Of 10,000 Set To Begin by Godfullsam(m): 6:07pm
ekanDamie:
Na hardship dey make people do any kind of job.
Besides, there is no job without risk.
|Re: NSCDC Recruitment Of 10,000 Set To Begin by NOETHNICITY(m): 6:10pm
bettercreature:u ve been scammed bro
|Re: NSCDC Recruitment Of 10,000 Set To Begin by Ifiegboria(m): 6:11pm
Ok
|Re: NSCDC Recruitment Of 10,000 Set To Begin by ekanDamie: 6:14pm
Godfullsam:yeah I know, no job without risk but security job seems so awkward to me. nawa for hardship o
|Re: NSCDC Recruitment Of 10,000 Set To Begin by joyfit: 6:15pm
seXytOhbAd:But dont forget their candidates are still NIGERIANS
|Re: NSCDC Recruitment Of 10,000 Set To Begin by chawtinz(m): 6:16pm
mattyboy007:Amen bro...God go do am for us! Oh Kazah
