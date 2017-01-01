Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / NSCDC Recruitment Of 10,000 Set To Begin (14410 Views)

This was according to the agency’s Commandant General, Abdullahi Muhammadu Gana, who made the disclosure during the decoration of 10 senior officers promoted from the rank of Commandant to Assistant Commandant General at the Civil Defence Academy in Abuja.



Gana noted that the request for the additional personnel was: “In order to meet up with the demands from different Ministries, Department and Agencies of government seeking for deployment of the Corps personnel.”



He further clarified that the request was in accordance with the demand from the Ministry of Agriculture to provide security for a proposed 200 cattle ranches by the Federal Government.



no wahala.. no wahala.. 2 Likes 1 Share

This is more credible than 1 peace corp story 2 Likes

WHEN? OK

recruiting because of cattle ranches 7 Likes



They should have given them a different variant of the camo to help heighten their sense of belonging. This blue and red na error. I like the name NSCDC, but I don't like their uniform.They should have given them a different variant of the camo to help heighten their sense of belonging. This blue and red na error. 16 Likes

I like the name NSCDC, but I don't like their uniform.

They should have given them a different variant of the camo to help heighten their sense of belonging. This blue and red na error.

The uniform sef de ok. Na the hunter's cap wen dem de wear tire me. The uniform sef de ok. Na the hunter's cap wen dem de wear tire me. 4 Likes

Patiently waiting for d recruitment to strt.. as i no get police God abeg no let dis one pass me. Bikonu!!!

What I am afraid about this their recruitment is the AGE gap syndrome....

Nice one. Let them start nah. No be for paper or online we go dey hear am.

Nice. They shouldn't favor only one side sha





Who remembers the "my Oga at the top" saga a few years back. NSCDC : duplication of police work.Who remembers the "my Oga at the top" saga a few years back. 3 Likes 1 Share

Cattle ranches, guess one of the criteria will be fluency in Hausa/Fulani 1 Like

Patiently waiting for d recruitment to strt.. as i no get police God abeg no let dis one pass me. Bikonu!!! They sold forms few months ago and just last month,they called over 10.000 to report to camp with 40.000 naira for uniform and other expenses so i don't know the new recruitment they are talking about here.

The camp will open next week as i was told They sold forms few months ago and just last month,they called over 10.000 to report to camp with 40.000 naira for uniform and other expenses so i don't know the new recruitment they are talking about here.The camp will open next week as i was told 1 Like

Nice one...Let it get started

All those fu¢kboys writing I don't give a fu¢k will take this serious.



Let me break down this recruitment for you:



DAURA - 1,000 CANDIDATES

TINUBU - 1,000 CANDIDATES

SARAKI- 500 CANDIDATES

DOGARA - 500 CANDIDATES

MINISTER OF INTERNAL AFFAIRS - 100 CANDIDATES

DG OF NSCDC - 200 CANDIDATES

ATIKU, AND THE OTHER PARTY MEMBERS - 100 CANDIDATES EACH.

LIAR MUHAMMED - 100 CANDIDATES



Later they will send liar Muhammad to come and tell us that change begins with us and that the recruitment was fair, followed national character and that they used merit.

Story for the gods.



Anyway, 6days to MMMargeddon. Get your handkerchiefs ready 4 Likes

10,000 needed but 10,000,000,000,000,000 will now apply! 1 Like

These guyz are looking more agile than police lately 1 Like

I look down on this job badly even though I'm unemployed.



Read carefully.



please, why do people apply for this kinda jobs?

I mean, police, army, and other security jobs were severe physical training

and possible death just lurking at the corner.



what motivates them really?

This is more credible than 1 peace corp story I think say na only me know say peace corps na scam. I think say na only me know say peace corps na scam.

Dem go do wuruwuru again just like police.

please, why do people apply for this kinda jobs?

I mean, police, army, and other security jobs were severe physical training

and possible death just lurking at the corner.



what motivates them really?

Na hardship dey make people do any kind of job.



Besides, there is no job without risk. Na hardship dey make people do any kind of job.Besides, there is no job without risk. 2 Likes

They sold forms few months ago and just last month,they called over 10.000 to report to camp with 40.000 naira for uniform and other expenses so i don't know the new recruitment they are talking about here.

The camp will open next week as i was told

u ve been scammed bro u ve been scammed bro 3 Likes

Na hardship dey make people do any kind of job.

Besides, there is no job without risk. yeah I know, no job without risk but security job seems so awkward to me. nawa for hardship o yeah I know, no job without risk but security job seems so awkward to me. nawa for hardship o

Lol



All those fu¢kboys writing I don't give a fu¢k will take this serious.



Let me break down this recruitment for you:



DAURA - 1,000 CANDIDATES

TINUBU - 1,000 CANDIDATES

SARAKI- 500 CANDIDATES

DOGARA - 500 CANDIDATES

MINISTER OF INTERNAL AFFAIRS - 100 CANDIDATES

DG OF NSCDC - 200 CANDIDATES

ATIKU, AND THE OTHER PARTY MEMBERS - 100 CANDIDATES EACH.

LIAR MUHAMMED - 100 CANDIDATES



Later they will send liar Muhammad to come and tell us that change begins with us and that the recruitment was fair, followed national character and that they used merit.

Story for the gods.



Anyway, 6days to MMMargeddon. Get your handkerchiefs ready

But dont forget their candidates are still NIGERIANS But dont forget their candidates are still NIGERIANS