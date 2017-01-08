₦airaland Forum

Mystery Trees With Arabic Inscription In Ogun Turn Tourist Attraction by Whizpeter(m): 12:02pm
Thousands of people have besieged the resident of one Michael Ibironke in Ogun since two trees appeared with what appeared to be an Arabic inscription believed to be the name of Allah.


The Moringa trees were located at No.6, and No.9, Unity Street, Ire-akari Estate, Iloye, Abule Iroko, Ado-Odo Ota, Ogun State on December 24, 2016 and January 2, 2017, respectively.


Mr. Ibironke, the occupant of the house where one of the trees was found, said what happened remained a mystery to him.


Mr. Ibironke, who said he has been living in the house for more than 17 years, said the Moringa trees were planted in 2014.


He told a correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, that since the discovery, thousands of people of different faith have visited to see the trees, offer prayers and appreciate the work of God.


“On December 26, 2016, we celebrated Christmas party in my compound and did not discover anything.
“But on the January 2, while I was doing my morning exercise with my wife, she called my attention to it. My wife was the one that discovered it.


“We are not Muslims, so we called a Muslim brother (Mr Ajibade) to explain the strange thing. We also invited an Imam, who also confirmed it.


“Over 10,000 people of different faith have visited my house since January 2. On Thursday at about 12 noon, my son counted over 3,000 people.


“We are not complaining about the disturbance, because it will mean we do not value the work of God.


“We are happy about it, people are greeting and praying for us.


“What happened has not affected our faith as Christians. People are celebrating and praising God. It is a mystery to everyone.


“We have been receiving people from different places Mushin, Ifo, Owode-Yewa and even from Omu-Aran in Kwara.


“My house has become a tourist centre. What God revealed to us is that He is the greatest, no man is equal to Him and He can reveal Himself in anyway,” he said.


A pastor, Olumide Olagbegi, also told NAN that God was revealing to the people that He is the only God.
He said it could mean so many things to a layman but believed God can come in so many ways.


A Muslim cleric, Hamzat Oyeyemi, told NAN that the sign was of God, adding it was a sign of goodness to the family and the people.


“It is a miracle. This Arabic word appeared in a Christian house, is a sign of goodness; it is a mystery to mankind and people should be good.


“God has 99 names. The first is Allah, the name is from God, no one can share a name with God.”


Michael Dada, the owner of the second house where the Arabic word appeared said the tree was planted since 2010, but showed no sign of any misery until December 2016.


“There was a bush around the house, so I called some boys to help me clear it, it was in the process that the boys saw it.


“We first discovered it on December 24, but paid no attention to it because we are Christians.


“We can’t count the number of the people that had visited this tree since the beginning of 2017.


“We invited some Muslims, they told us the name of Allah was written on it, we are Christians so we do not know the meaning.


“I don’t want to turn it to anything, anybody can come and pray as they believe, it is a mystery.


“We are not Muslims so we don’t know what to do,” he said.


An Islamic cleric, Alhaji Muhammed, said the trees were signs from God.


“It is in the Quran that if people refuse to worship the lord to His satisfaction, He will command stones to start serving Him which is part of what happened and people should change their ways.”


Meanwhile, photographers and petty traders, especially those who sell sachet water and snacks, are making brisk business from the tourists.

SOURCE: http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/more-news/219890-thousands-troop-see-mystery-trees-ogun.html

Re: Mystery Trees With Arabic Inscription In Ogun Turn Tourist Attraction by pwettiejay(f): 12:05pm
No picture?

Re: Mystery Trees With Arabic Inscription In Ogun Turn Tourist Attraction by mymadam: 12:10pm
angry Very poor journalistic exercise by Premium Times, IMHO. Haba, no specific images to back the 'news'. The image on premiumtimesng.com is that of a forest reserve. Poor journalism indeed. SMH

Re: Mystery Trees With Arabic Inscription In Ogun Turn Tourist Attraction by Optimist1998(m): 5:43pm
No picture = Premium Gossip

Who brought this to FP angry

Re: Mystery Trees With Arabic Inscription In Ogun Turn Tourist Attraction by gurunlocker: 5:43pm
Image, at least it happened in Nigeria.... We need image or STFU

Re: Mystery Trees With Arabic Inscription In Ogun Turn Tourist Attraction by yomi007k(m): 5:43pm
grin


No be people write am?



I beg go siddon.

Re: Mystery Trees With Arabic Inscription In Ogun Turn Tourist Attraction by dyabman(m): 5:43pm
And this kind post dey FP ? angry

Re: Mystery Trees With Arabic Inscription In Ogun Turn Tourist Attraction by Gariki: 5:43pm
Haba
NIGERIA with miracles

Re: Mystery Trees With Arabic Inscription In Ogun Turn Tourist Attraction by Mechette(m): 5:43pm
Na, me mechette
Re: Mystery Trees With Arabic Inscription In Ogun Turn Tourist Attraction by Zamfaran: 5:43pm
All this epistle yet there is not a single picture of either the tree or the Arabic inscription.

Re: Mystery Trees With Arabic Inscription In Ogun Turn Tourist Attraction by nicedas(m): 5:43pm
believe it or not, ALLAH IS THE GREATEST

Re: Mystery Trees With Arabic Inscription In Ogun Turn Tourist Attraction by robosky02(m): 5:44pm
Re: Mystery Trees With Arabic Inscription In Ogun Turn Tourist Attraction by kevoh(m): 5:44pm
Re: Mystery Trees With Arabic Inscription In Ogun Turn Tourist Attraction by DIKEnaWAR: 5:44pm
Re: Mystery Trees With Arabic Inscription In Ogun Turn Tourist Attraction by wiloy2k8(m): 5:44pm
Re: Mystery Trees With Arabic Inscription In Ogun Turn Tourist Attraction by nijanigga: 5:45pm
example of how religion leading to poverty have destroyed Nigerians.

Re: Mystery Trees With Arabic Inscription In Ogun Turn Tourist Attraction by judemmesoma(m): 5:45pm
Re: Mystery Trees With Arabic Inscription In Ogun Turn Tourist Attraction by NaijaMutant(f): 5:45pm
There's nothing new to see in the world anymore undecided
Re: Mystery Trees With Arabic Inscription In Ogun Turn Tourist Attraction by dauddy97(m): 5:45pm
Allah is the greatest

Re: Mystery Trees With Arabic Inscription In Ogun Turn Tourist Attraction by fratermathy(m): 5:45pm
Not again!

Too much superstitious beliefs fly around in this country.

Where are images of this mystery tree?

Re: Mystery Trees With Arabic Inscription In Ogun Turn Tourist Attraction by seXytOhbAd(m): 5:46pm
Very stupid set of people.
You sir, as a Christian saw tree with something on it. You come go invite Muslim cleric Trouble to your home to check something out. Trouble say na them get am. You come tell trouble to come and worship at that place say you no mind. #weldoneSir. You are a Rasta Bomboclat fool. When trouble start to show theirsef for your compound because you played your Christian music, na there you go remember say not all mysteries of God are to be revealed to all.

Countdown to MMMargeddon 6days left.

Re: Mystery Trees With Arabic Inscription In Ogun Turn Tourist Attraction by jejemanito: 5:46pm
Re: Mystery Trees With Arabic Inscription In Ogun Turn Tourist Attraction by goingape: 5:46pm
Whizpeter:


SOURCE: http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/more-news/219890-thousands-troop-see-mystery-trees-ogun.html


were picture undecided

I can see you are trying to promote a particular religion who are know to be violence worldwide.

2 Likes

Re: Mystery Trees With Arabic Inscription In Ogun Turn Tourist Attraction by yhemsy62(m): 5:46pm
Allahu Akbar

Re: Mystery Trees With Arabic Inscription In Ogun Turn Tourist Attraction by Emma003: 5:47pm
Do mind the OP.... He/she culled it from SADhara reporter's site

Re: Mystery Trees With Arabic Inscription In Ogun Turn Tourist Attraction by eolafao: 5:47pm
Oooooooh


Nigeria...... Too Religious and too Corrupt.....




Fabricator of lies

Re: Mystery Trees With Arabic Inscription In Ogun Turn Tourist Attraction by Scatterscatter(m): 5:47pm
And this thrash made FP!.!! shocked

Re: Mystery Trees With Arabic Inscription In Ogun Turn Tourist Attraction by Francis95(m): 5:47pm
nicedas:
believe it or not, ALLAH IS THE GREATEST
Shut up!

Re: Mystery Trees With Arabic Inscription In Ogun Turn Tourist Attraction by Everblazinggg(f): 5:48pm
Hmmmm, why always Muslims? Why won't a bible passage appear in a Muslim home? This people are truely desperate

2 Likes

Re: Mystery Trees With Arabic Inscription In Ogun Turn Tourist Attraction by softMarket(m): 5:48pm
Op..you should have uploaded the picture of the tree nah!!

1 Like

Re: Mystery Trees With Arabic Inscription In Ogun Turn Tourist Attraction by Orikinla1: 5:48pm
Whizpeter:


SOURCE: http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/more-news/219890-thousands-troop-see-mystery-trees-ogun.html


Anything in Arabic does not mean it is Islamic.
We have millions of Christian Arabs who read the Holy Bible in Arabic.

