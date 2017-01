PHOTOS: The Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima at a Barbecue with Personnel of Operation Lafiya Dole, organized by the Chief of Air Staff, Air Mashal Sadique Abubakar at the Nigerian Air Force Base, Maiduguri.Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/01/governor-shettima-enjoys-barbecue-with.html

The propaganda arm of this government is really on over -drive. History never forgets!