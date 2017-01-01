₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Governor Shettima Enjoys Barbecue With Top Air Force Officers In Borno. Photos by CastedDude: 12:10pm
PHOTOS: The Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima at a Barbecue with Personnel of Operation Lafiya Dole, organized by the Chief of Air Staff, Air Mashal Sadique Abubakar at the Nigerian Air Force Base, Maiduguri.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/01/governor-shettima-enjoys-barbecue-with.html
Re: by CastedDude: 12:11pm
Re: by PrettyCrystal: 12:11pm
see flexing
Re: by CastedDude: 12:11pm
Re: by dainformant(m): 12:13pm
enjoyment galore
Re: by yarimo(m): 12:15pm
Mtcheeew and the real gallant officers are in the forest suffering.
Re: by INTROVERT(f): 12:16pm
Happy Sunday.
Re: by chibatov(m): 12:29pm
Here we come
Re: by holluwai(m): 12:29pm
I go go do my own bria
Re: by careytommy7(m): 12:30pm
The propaganda arm of this government is really on over -drive. History never forgets!
Re: by Christane(m): 12:30pm
The high and mighty dinning 2geda ...one day i will be among d elite in d society ...
Re: by teric4love(m): 12:30pm
and I never eat today..
Re: by davodyguy: 12:32pm
Chai.
The thing cum dey hungry me chop.
It's nice to enjoy after hard work, saving lives and putting theirs at risk.
Because of these guys, I can sleep comfortably on my bed far away in Lagos and enjoy my wife, without fear of Boko Harm invading Lagos.
God will bless and protect the Nigeria Military service
Re: by 666Antichrist: 12:32pm
feed him more.
Re: by Lordsocrates: 12:33pm
They will come and be saying "while the soldiers are fighting in sambisa" but when they show pics of soldiers celebrating in sambisa, they say its old pics, or propaganda...
You guys matta dong tire person.... nsutor mkpo
Re: by preciousman(m): 12:34pm
nor be small flexing..but why are the military men not smile upon the chop chop
Re: by rattlesnake(m): 12:34pm
Haram meat
Re: by KiNiBiGd: 12:34pm
No time to give a 4k...
Re: by Generalkorex(m): 12:35pm
Enjoyment
Re: by Eibams60(m): 12:36pm
I only see shetima wit engineers.
Re: by Ilacage: 12:38pm
The Govt Should Do More
Re: by Xaben: 12:38pm
Re: by ichommy(m): 12:39pm
Seen...,
Re: by softMarket(m): 12:40pm
You mean Top Airforce1??
Senior brother of Airforce1
That guy gat connection oh!!
Re: by teebillz: 12:44pm
What are they celebrating? Have they seen the over 100 Chibok girls remaining?
Re: by Kizyte(m): 12:44pm
Nice
Re: by EVILFOREST: 12:47pm
Re: by AAMAT: 12:47pm
Yes Admin.....
Re: by Zamfaran: 12:48pm
The man looks civillized in this dressing.
Now the multi-pieced, ghoulish agbada he is always packing up his shoulders.
Re: by Emmyrind1: 12:51pm
I'm glad you didn't
Re: by Seun4FastLoans(f): 12:52pm
Okay
Re: by Blurryface(m): 12:55pm
.
