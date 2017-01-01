₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,722,967 members, 3,297,448 topics. Date: Sunday, 08 January 2017 at 04:31 PM

FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough At 0 - 0 Live! - European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough At 0 - 0 Live! (1461 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough At 0 - 0 Live! by dominique: 3:39pm
John Terry and Kurt Zouma both make their returns to the side following injury, in the Frenchman’s case after 11 months out.

There is plenty of experience in the side selected by Antonio Conte although he does give starts to Michy Batshuayi up front and two Chelsea Academy graduates Nathaniel Chalobah and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Peterborough make three changes from their draw at Scunthorpe on Monday. Lee Angol replaces cup-tied Junior Morais up front and Leo Da Silva Lopes and Tom Nichols also come in.

Chelsea:

Begovic, Zouma, Terry (c), Cahill, Ivanovic, Fabregas, Chalobah, Loftus-Cheek, Pedro, Batshuayi, Willian.

Subs: Eduardo, Azpilicueta, Aina, Kante, Moses, Hazard, Diego Costa.

Peterborough:

McGee, Smith, Bostwick, Tafazolli, Hughes, Forrester (c), Nichols, Lopes, Maddison, Edwards, Angol.

Subs: Tyler, Taylor, Ball, Inman, Chettle, Binnom-Williams, Samuelsen.

The referee is Kevin Friend

Source
Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough At 0 - 0 Live! by unclezuma: 3:43pm
grin grin grin grin

Watching in HD...
Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough At 0 - 0 Live! by Singapore1(m): 3:44pm
[/left][left]
Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough At 0 - 0 Live! by optional1(f): 3:44pm
we are ready bring it on.
Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough At 0 - 0 Live! by Chikelue2000(m): 3:44pm
Wish I could watch dis match especially to watch Zouma, terry, Lotus n chabolah. Up chelsea, d true pride of England
Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough At 0 - 0 Live! by takeoff: 3:46pm
wink
Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough At 0 - 0 Live! by Edenoscar(m): 3:47pm
Hmmm i dont understand this formation oo
Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough At 0 - 0 Live! by optional1(f): 3:50pm
SmellyAnus
femi4
Unlimited22
CaptPlanet
pamcode
blackjah
oya come oh




haters... Oya see food. Firstking01 lifezone247 collinmetricx
Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough At 0 - 0 Live! by UrennaNkoli(f): 3:50pm
Would have loved to watch JT and Zouma. When last did Terry play? Conte and this useless Cahill sha, dem be bread and beans
Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough At 0 - 0 Live! by KAYD007(m): 3:53pm
CHELSEA about to loooooose...
Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough At 0 - 0 Live! by simonjassy(m): 3:54pm
chelsea 4-0 Peterborough
Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough At 0 - 0 Live! by ritababe(f): 3:54pm
Chelsea will lose Amen
Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough At 0 - 0 Live! by youngdude1(m): 3:54pm
Up Chelsea
Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough At 0 - 0 Live! by youngdude1(m): 3:55pm
ritababe:
Chelsea will lose Amen
chelsea will not lose... AMEN
Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough At 0 - 0 Live! by youngdude1(m): 3:55pm
simonjassy:
chelsea 4-0 Peterborough
Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough At 0 - 0 Live! by ritababe(f): 3:56pm
youngdude1:
chelsea will lose... AMEN
correct guy
Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough At 0 - 0 Live! by fidalgo19: 3:57pm
Pls who knows any website I can stream the match
Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough At 0 - 0 Live! by simonjassy(m): 3:57pm
ritababe:
Chelsea will lose Amen
u fit bet
Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough At 0 - 0 Live! by simonjassy(m): 3:58pm
ritababe:

correct guy
are u for or against us??
Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough At 0 - 0 Live! by firstking01(m): 3:58pm
optional1:
SmellyAnus
femi4
Unlimited22
CaptPlanet
pamcode
blackjah
oya come oh




haters... Oya see food. Firstking01 lifezone247 collinmetricx
I wish chelshit goodluckgrin
Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough At 0 - 0 Live! by Miraxzeebility(m): 4:01pm
ritababe:
Chelsea will lose Amen
RiriBae, i don't wanna get angry with you.
Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough At 0 - 0 Live! by takeoff: 4:01pm
Chelsea will kick towards the Shed End in the first half, come on you Blues!!!
Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough At 0 - 0 Live! by seunny4lif(m): 4:02pm
I'm here

Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough At 0 - 0 Live! by niggi4life(m): 4:04pm
Chelsea dey play 3-5-2 shocked


This my Coach Conte can sabi experiment like say na Football Manager e dey play...


Anyways, Chelsea are winning this game as "Usual"
Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough At 0 - 0 Live! by firstking01(m): 4:05pm
Even ordinary petersbrough chelses dey use j.terry, cahill, pedro, willian, zuma, smhundecided
Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough At 0 - 0 Live! by takeoff: 4:06pm
First corner for Chelsea
Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough At 0 - 0 Live! by ritababe(f): 4:07pm
simonjassy:
u fit bet
no
Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough At 0 - 0 Live! by mumuupikin: 4:07pm
those who give a fûck about chelshii went that way undecided

Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough At 0 - 0 Live! by ritababe(f): 4:07pm
simonjassy:
are u for or against us??
against
Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough At 0 - 0 Live! by asumo12: 4:08pm
angry

Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough At 0 - 0 Live! by ritababe(f): 4:08pm
Miraxzeebility:

RiriBae, i don't wanna get angry with you.
grin
Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough At 0 - 0 Live! by firstking01(m): 4:09pm
ritababe:
no
Rita, hw you?

(0) (1) (Reply)

Do U Believe That Rv Nistelrooy Can Be The Top Scorer In Germany? / Fabi Cannavaro The World's Best . Do U Tink So? / Setanta Sports Are Such Crap!

Viewing this topic: daneni1, damolaobisesan, jjwilliams(m), seunny4lif(m), salabscholar01(m), Gamesound(m), mendel04(m), ClassicMystic, VeniJu, wabsod(m), Slymonster(m), amaa4real, shawwal1(m), alberson(m), kinglekan, lyterydim(m), twinmummy2, Ximenez(m), kannymoore(m), iamrosheed, webbo(m), Olateef(m), haffaze777(m), UrennaNkoli(f), Horllamideh(m), Tytylion(m), Stamford007(m), jonbellion(m), obedientservant, mahrez786, nijanigga, Biggybogo1(m), RaphaellaDD(f), takeoff, EROMS38(m), unclezuma, Mirahcul, david2(m), yemiprogress(m), aolumaxi(m), Benard94(m), architectHUrSH(m), Blessedward and 90 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.