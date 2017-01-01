₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,722,967 members, 3,297,448 topics. Date: Sunday, 08 January 2017 at 04:31 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough At 0 - 0 Live! (1461 Views)
|FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough At 0 - 0 Live! by dominique: 3:39pm
John Terry and Kurt Zouma both make their returns to the side following injury, in the Frenchman’s case after 11 months out.
There is plenty of experience in the side selected by Antonio Conte although he does give starts to Michy Batshuayi up front and two Chelsea Academy graduates Nathaniel Chalobah and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.
Peterborough make three changes from their draw at Scunthorpe on Monday. Lee Angol replaces cup-tied Junior Morais up front and Leo Da Silva Lopes and Tom Nichols also come in.
Chelsea:
Begovic, Zouma, Terry (c), Cahill, Ivanovic, Fabregas, Chalobah, Loftus-Cheek, Pedro, Batshuayi, Willian.
Subs: Eduardo, Azpilicueta, Aina, Kante, Moses, Hazard, Diego Costa.
Peterborough:
McGee, Smith, Bostwick, Tafazolli, Hughes, Forrester (c), Nichols, Lopes, Maddison, Edwards, Angol.
Subs: Tyler, Taylor, Ball, Inman, Chettle, Binnom-Williams, Samuelsen.
The referee is Kevin Friend
Source
|Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough At 0 - 0 Live! by unclezuma: 3:43pm
Watching in HD...
|Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough At 0 - 0 Live! by Singapore1(m): 3:44pm
[/left][left]
|Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough At 0 - 0 Live! by optional1(f): 3:44pm
we are ready bring it on.
|Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough At 0 - 0 Live! by Chikelue2000(m): 3:44pm
Wish I could watch dis match especially to watch Zouma, terry, Lotus n chabolah. Up chelsea, d true pride of England
|Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough At 0 - 0 Live! by takeoff: 3:46pm
|Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough At 0 - 0 Live! by Edenoscar(m): 3:47pm
Hmmm i dont understand this formation oo
|Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough At 0 - 0 Live! by optional1(f): 3:50pm
SmellyAnus
femi4
Unlimited22
CaptPlanet
pamcode
blackjah
oya come oh
haters... Oya see food. Firstking01 lifezone247 collinmetricx
|Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough At 0 - 0 Live! by UrennaNkoli(f): 3:50pm
Would have loved to watch JT and Zouma. When last did Terry play? Conte and this useless Cahill sha, dem be bread and beans
|Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough At 0 - 0 Live! by KAYD007(m): 3:53pm
CHELSEA about to loooooose...
|Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough At 0 - 0 Live! by simonjassy(m): 3:54pm
chelsea 4-0 Peterborough
|Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough At 0 - 0 Live! by ritababe(f): 3:54pm
Chelsea will lose Amen
|Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough At 0 - 0 Live! by youngdude1(m): 3:54pm
Up Chelsea
|Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough At 0 - 0 Live! by youngdude1(m): 3:55pm
ritababe:chelsea will not lose... AMEN
|Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough At 0 - 0 Live! by youngdude1(m): 3:55pm
simonjassy:
|Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough At 0 - 0 Live! by ritababe(f): 3:56pm
youngdude1:correct guy
|Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough At 0 - 0 Live! by fidalgo19: 3:57pm
Pls who knows any website I can stream the match
|Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough At 0 - 0 Live! by simonjassy(m): 3:57pm
ritababe:u fit bet
|Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough At 0 - 0 Live! by simonjassy(m): 3:58pm
ritababe:are u for or against us??
|Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough At 0 - 0 Live! by firstking01(m): 3:58pm
optional1:I wish chelshit goodluck
|Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough At 0 - 0 Live! by Miraxzeebility(m): 4:01pm
ritababe:RiriBae, i don't wanna get angry with you.
|Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough At 0 - 0 Live! by takeoff: 4:01pm
Chelsea will kick towards the Shed End in the first half, come on you Blues!!!
|Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough At 0 - 0 Live! by seunny4lif(m): 4:02pm
I'm here
|Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough At 0 - 0 Live! by niggi4life(m): 4:04pm
Chelsea dey play 3-5-2
This my Coach Conte can sabi experiment like say na Football Manager e dey play...
Anyways, Chelsea are winning this game as "Usual"
|Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough At 0 - 0 Live! by firstking01(m): 4:05pm
Even ordinary petersbrough chelses dey use j.terry, cahill, pedro, willian, zuma, smh
|Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough At 0 - 0 Live! by takeoff: 4:06pm
First corner for Chelsea
|Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough At 0 - 0 Live! by ritababe(f): 4:07pm
simonjassy:no
|Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough At 0 - 0 Live! by mumuupikin: 4:07pm
those who give a fûck about chelshii went that way
|Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough At 0 - 0 Live! by ritababe(f): 4:07pm
simonjassy:against
|Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough At 0 - 0 Live! by asumo12: 4:08pm
|Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough At 0 - 0 Live! by ritababe(f): 4:08pm
Miraxzeebility:
|Re: FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough At 0 - 0 Live! by firstking01(m): 4:09pm
ritababe:Rita, hw you?
Do U Believe That Rv Nistelrooy Can Be The Top Scorer In Germany? / Fabi Cannavaro The World's Best . Do U Tink So? / Setanta Sports Are Such Crap!
Viewing this topic: daneni1, damolaobisesan, jjwilliams(m), seunny4lif(m), salabscholar01(m), Gamesound(m), mendel04(m), ClassicMystic, VeniJu, wabsod(m), Slymonster(m), amaa4real, shawwal1(m), alberson(m), kinglekan, lyterydim(m), twinmummy2, Ximenez(m), kannymoore(m), iamrosheed, webbo(m), Olateef(m), haffaze777(m), UrennaNkoli(f), Horllamideh(m), Tytylion(m), Stamford007(m), jonbellion(m), obedientservant, mahrez786, nijanigga, Biggybogo1(m), RaphaellaDD(f), takeoff, EROMS38(m), unclezuma, Mirahcul, david2(m), yemiprogress(m), aolumaxi(m), Benard94(m), architectHUrSH(m), Blessedward and 90 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12