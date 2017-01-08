Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Doctors & Nurses, What Sickness Is This? Or Is It HIV? (18664 Views)

The thing is:i'm scared shitless right now. For the past few months I've been having a monthly series of flu sickness. I mean every month for over 5months now. The one I'm currently experiencing now has just got me very much scared. Below are the things I'm experiencing now:

- Flu(whooping cough and catarrh)

- Sleepless nights

- Loss of appetite

- Weight loss

- Body vibration

- Tiredness

- Stooling (Diarrhea)

- Headache

- Fever

I've read about the fact that most of the above are possible symptoms of the hiv virus and anytime I think of the possibility of me being (i can't even mention it) ,i just feel like dying. Yes I've been living a very promiscuous lifestyle and its more reason for me to be scared of doing a test. Although I've done it before in 2014 and it was negative but since then, there have been a lot of sexcapades. Which brings me to my question directed to doctors or health practitioners : "Is there any other sickness that can be related to those symptoms above apart from Hiv? "

To those with the virus already I'd like to ask: "Did you experience something like that before you were confirmed as positive? "

Ps: I treated malaria last month by the way.

Pss: For all those that will eventually advise me to get a hiv test, save your advise. When last did you do yours? Yes i know that the only way to be sure is to get tested but c'mon guys, una know how e be na. 11 Likes 1 Share

Why not save all of us the stress and just go do blood test. 127 Likes 7 Shares

INTROVERT:

Why not save all of us the stress and just go do blood test.



Leave am...maybe he wan pray about am





E go jus die like fowl. Leave am...maybe he wan pray about amE go jus die like fowl. 46 Likes

Consult your native doctor. 17 Likes

Go and do HIV TEST. my friend. 26 Likes

No worry we go treat u since u no sa bi hospital.



carry full salt drink.

d op below me should give d next dos 5 Likes 1 Share

Just go for the test it isn't a big deal. For the last two week av been having chronic diarrhoea...just two days ago a doctor asked me to test for HIV, i didnt gv it a second thought...i did it and thank God i was negative. what you have may nt be HIV...even if it is i assure its better u learn knw. its for ur own good 8 Likes 1 Share

Go get tested for everything else.



HIV doesn't start that violently. Could be something else 7 Likes

Bro am going through the same thing o, i was losing weight after a heavy fever, so i just stopped everything sex related to see if i will be fat again but still nothing o, i dont even want to think abt that stuff.. But u need to go for ur own test

Muafrika2:

Go get tested for everything else.



HIV doesn't start that violently. Could be something else His last test was in 2014 o, so 2015-2017 is not enough for the symptoms to start? His last test was in 2014 o, so 2015-2017 is not enough for the symptoms to start? 8 Likes

una think say to do hiv test easy 2 Likes

nnamdiokere45:

una think say to do hiv test easy

Help me ask them. I know that's what they'll comment that's why I forewarned them. And if you ask them ,they haven't done theirs. I know how i felt the last time I checked mine (before the result came) .and i don't like that feeling Help me ask them. I know that's what they'll comment that's why I forewarned them. And if you ask them ,they haven't done theirs. I know how i felt the last time I checked mine (before the result came) .and i don't like that feeling 2 Likes

Emescot:

Bro am going through the same thing o, i was losing weight after a heavy fever, so i just stopped everything sex related to see if i will be fat again but still nothing o, i dont even want to think abt that stuff.. But u need to go for ur own test Have you done yours? Have you done yours? 1 Like

Emescot:

His last test was in 2014 o, so 2015-2017 is not enough for the symptoms to start? The incubation period is 10 years. The early symptoms are usually less serious, like sores and other simple infections that can be treated. But your symptoms are draining you of alot of nutrients and energy, you better get treated.



(Am not a doctor though) The incubation period is 10 years. The early symptoms are usually less serious, like sores and other simple infections that can be treated. But your symptoms are draining you of alot of nutrients and energy, you better get treated.(Am not a doctor though) 2 Likes

rasie:



Have you done yours? I did a blood test and stool test at a laboratory in my area they just said i have malaria parasites and worm larvae or something, but am just not sure if the test covers HIV too. Cos they didnt tick it in the test result I did a blood test and stool test at a laboratory in my area they just said i have malaria parasites and worm larvae or something, but am just not sure if the test covers HIV too. Cos they didnt tick it in the test result

Muafrika2:



The incubation period is 10 years. The early symptoms are usually less serious, like sores and other simple infections that can be treated. But your symptoms are draining you of alot of nutrients and energy, you better get treated.



(Am not a doctor though) Oh okay i understand now Oh okay i understand now 2 Likes

Thanks Op for mentioning. In Medicine, we start treatment by eliminating the most likely cause of a disease so that we avoid treating such wrongly, in this case since your mind is strongly thinking towards that why not close your eyes and eliminate that dreaded disease....at least your mind will be at rest and you can beat your chest and continue positive living.



Again even if it turns out positive, never mind the disease is no longer as dreaded as it was in times past. I can tell you that many people on this thread are living with the virus and, their spouse and children are negative. So no worry, try and go for the test and it may not be HIV after all.



I can tell you that the fear of getting tested kills faster than the disease, that is the truth. So I beg you try and rule it out and the moment you do I can tell you all those symptoms will disappear completely. Try it today and you will be happy you did.



I look forward to hearing from you. DEFEAT FEAR WITH FAITH!! Thanks Op for mentioning. In Medicine, we start treatment by eliminating the most likely cause of a disease so that we avoid treating such wrongly, in this case since your mind is strongly thinking towards that why not close your eyes and eliminate that dreaded disease....at least your mind will be at rest and you can beat your chest and continue positive living.Again even if it turns out positive, never mind the disease is no longer as dreaded as it was in times past. I can tell you that many people on this thread are living with the virus and, their spouse and children are negative. So no worry, try and go for the test and it may not be HIV after all.I can tell you that the fear of getting tested kills faster than the disease, that is the truth. So I beg you try and rule it out and the moment you do I can tell you all those symptoms will disappear completely. Try it today and you will be happy you did.I look forward to hearing from you. DEFEAT FEAR WITH FAITH!! 58 Likes 3 Shares

ChelseaDr:





Thanks Op for mentioning. In Medicine, we start treatment by eliminating the most likely cause of a disease so that we avoid treating such wrongly, in this case since your mind is strongly thinking towards that why not close your eyes and eliminate that dreaded disease....at least your mind will be at rest and you can beat your chest and continue positive living.



Again even if it turns out positive, never mind the disease is no longer as dreaded as it was in times past. I can tell you that many people on this thread are living with the virus and, their spouse and children are negative. So no worry, try and go for the test and it may not be HIV after all.



I can tell you that the fear of getting tested kills faster than the disease, that is the truth. So I beg you try and rule it out and the moment you do I can tell you all those symptoms will disappear completely. Try it today and you will be happy you did.



I look forward to hearing from you. DEFEAT FEAR WITH FAITH!! Thanks bro Thanks bro 3 Likes

rasie:



Thanks bro You're welcome anytime, anyday!!! You're welcome anytime, anyday!!! 1 Like

help me with the Fvck pishure edakun 2 Likes

rasie:



Help me ask them. I know that's what they'll comment that's why I forewarned them. And if you ask them ,they haven't done theirs. I know how i felt the last time I checked mine (before the result came) .and i don't like that feeling And You think trusting total strangers to "guess" what's wrong with You is much better than going for a test?

Okay. 23 Likes 3 Shares

Ehyah, compared to Cancer, HIV is a lesser sickness (my opinion). Just go ahead and run the test to avoid it turning to AIDS #MakeHayWhileTheSunShines 2 Likes

Log off from nairaland. So the virus won't be spread. Op its AIDS. 2 Likes 1 Share

OP definitely your immune is down . But that doesn't mean you are positive ... Come lemme treat you and add your name to my PRE-ART Register so that our donors from CDC will increase our yearly Grant . OP definitely your immune is down. But that doesn't mean you are positive... Come lemme treat you and add your name to my PRE-ART Register so that our donors from CDC will increase our yearly Grant

Na skor!

Get tested for hiv

bro jus close eye go do am

yomi007k:







Leave am...maybe he wan pray about am





E go jus die like fowl . u be human being too u be human being too 1 Like

God.. 1 Like