|Doctors & Nurses, What Sickness Is This? Or Is It HIV? by rasie: 3:59pm
The thing is:i'm scared shitless right now. For the past few months I've been having a monthly series of flu sickness. I mean every month for over 5months now. The one I'm currently experiencing now has just got me very much scared. Below are the things I'm experiencing now:
- Flu(whooping cough and catarrh)
- Sleepless nights
- Loss of appetite
- Weight loss
- Body vibration
- Tiredness
- Stooling (Diarrhea)
- Headache
- Fever
I've read about the fact that most of the above are possible symptoms of the hiv virus and anytime I think of the possibility of me being (i can't even mention it) ,i just feel like dying. Yes I've been living a very promiscuous lifestyle and its more reason for me to be scared of doing a test. Although I've done it before in 2014 and it was negative but since then, there have been a lot of sexcapades. Which brings me to my question directed to doctors or health practitioners : "Is there any other sickness that can be related to those symptoms above apart from Hiv? "
To those with the virus already I'd like to ask: "Did you experience something like that before you were confirmed as positive? "
Ps: I treated malaria last month by the way.
Pss: For all those that will eventually advise me to get a hiv test, save your advise. When last did you do yours? Yes i know that the only way to be sure is to get tested but c'mon guys, una know how e be na.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Doctors & Nurses, What Sickness Is This? Or Is It HIV? by INTROVERT(f): 4:00pm
Why not save all of us the stress and just go do blood test.
127 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Doctors & Nurses, What Sickness Is This? Or Is It HIV? by yomi007k(m): 4:08pm
INTROVERT:
Leave am...maybe he wan pray about am
E go jus die like fowl.
46 Likes
|Re: Doctors & Nurses, What Sickness Is This? Or Is It HIV? by DozieInc(m): 4:08pm
Consult your native doctor.
17 Likes
|Re: Doctors & Nurses, What Sickness Is This? Or Is It HIV? by hero01(m): 4:12pm
Go and do HIV TEST. my friend.
26 Likes
|Re: Doctors & Nurses, What Sickness Is This? Or Is It HIV? by ojun50: 4:12pm
No worry we go treat u since u no sa bi hospital.
carry full salt drink.
d op below me should give d next dos
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Doctors & Nurses, What Sickness Is This? Or Is It HIV? by zabson(m): 4:21pm
Just go for the test it isn't a big deal. For the last two week av been having chronic diarrhoea...just two days ago a doctor asked me to test for HIV, i didnt gv it a second thought...i did it and thank God i was negative. what you have may nt be HIV...even if it is i assure its better u learn knw. its for ur own good
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Doctors & Nurses, What Sickness Is This? Or Is It HIV? by rasie: 4:34pm
Trendphemmy
ChelseaDr
Sorry for mentioning but i believe you guys are doctors
Sissy3
Dominique
Lalasticlala
Seun
Please can you guys fp this so i and others going through the same thing can get more reactions?
2 Likes
|Re: Doctors & Nurses, What Sickness Is This? Or Is It HIV? by Muafrika2: 4:35pm
Go get tested for everything else.
HIV doesn't start that violently. Could be something else
7 Likes
|Re: Doctors & Nurses, What Sickness Is This? Or Is It HIV? by Emescot(m): 4:46pm
Bro am going through the same thing o, i was losing weight after a heavy fever, so i just stopped everything sex related to see if i will be fat again but still nothing o, i dont even want to think abt that stuff.. But u need to go for ur own test
|Re: Doctors & Nurses, What Sickness Is This? Or Is It HIV? by Emescot(m): 4:48pm
Muafrika2:His last test was in 2014 o, so 2015-2017 is not enough for the symptoms to start?
8 Likes
|Re: Doctors & Nurses, What Sickness Is This? Or Is It HIV? by nnamdiokere45(m): 4:51pm
una think say to do hiv test easy
2 Likes
|Re: Doctors & Nurses, What Sickness Is This? Or Is It HIV? by rasie: 4:56pm
nnamdiokere45:Help me ask them. I know that's what they'll comment that's why I forewarned them. And if you ask them ,they haven't done theirs. I know how i felt the last time I checked mine (before the result came) .and i don't like that feeling
2 Likes
|Re: Doctors & Nurses, What Sickness Is This? Or Is It HIV? by rasie: 4:57pm
Emescot:Have you done yours?
1 Like
|Re: Doctors & Nurses, What Sickness Is This? Or Is It HIV? by Muafrika2: 4:58pm
Emescot:The incubation period is 10 years. The early symptoms are usually less serious, like sores and other simple infections that can be treated. But your symptoms are draining you of alot of nutrients and energy, you better get treated.
(Am not a doctor though)
2 Likes
|Re: Doctors & Nurses, What Sickness Is This? Or Is It HIV? by Emescot(m): 5:10pm
rasie:I did a blood test and stool test at a laboratory in my area they just said i have malaria parasites and worm larvae or something, but am just not sure if the test covers HIV too. Cos they didnt tick it in the test result
|Re: Doctors & Nurses, What Sickness Is This? Or Is It HIV? by Emescot(m): 5:13pm
Muafrika2:Oh okay i understand now
2 Likes
|Re: Doctors & Nurses, What Sickness Is This? Or Is It HIV? by ChelseaDr(m): 6:27pm
rasie:
Thanks Op for mentioning. In Medicine, we start treatment by eliminating the most likely cause of a disease so that we avoid treating such wrongly, in this case since your mind is strongly thinking towards that why not close your eyes and eliminate that dreaded disease....at least your mind will be at rest and you can beat your chest and continue positive living.
Again even if it turns out positive, never mind the disease is no longer as dreaded as it was in times past. I can tell you that many people on this thread are living with the virus and, their spouse and children are negative. So no worry, try and go for the test and it may not be HIV after all.
I can tell you that the fear of getting tested kills faster than the disease, that is the truth. So I beg you try and rule it out and the moment you do I can tell you all those symptoms will disappear completely. Try it today and you will be happy you did.
I look forward to hearing from you. DEFEAT FEAR WITH FAITH!!
58 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Doctors & Nurses, What Sickness Is This? Or Is It HIV? by rasie: 7:22pm
ChelseaDr:Thanks bro
3 Likes
|Re: Doctors & Nurses, What Sickness Is This? Or Is It HIV? by ChelseaDr(m): 8:46pm
rasie:You're welcome anytime, anyday!!!
1 Like
|Re: Doctors & Nurses, What Sickness Is This? Or Is It HIV? by laprince(m): 9:12pm
|Re: Doctors & Nurses, What Sickness Is This? Or Is It HIV? by timmycris(m): 9:13pm
help me with the Fvck pishure edakun
2 Likes
|Re: Doctors & Nurses, What Sickness Is This? Or Is It HIV? by Viking007(m): 9:13pm
rasie:And You think trusting total strangers to "guess" what's wrong with You is much better than going for a test?
Okay.
23 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Doctors & Nurses, What Sickness Is This? Or Is It HIV? by UnknownT: 9:13pm
Ehyah, compared to Cancer, HIV is a lesser sickness (my opinion). Just go ahead and run the test to avoid it turning to AIDS #MakeHayWhileTheSunShines
2 Likes
|Re: Doctors & Nurses, What Sickness Is This? Or Is It HIV? by muller102: 9:13pm
Log off from nairaland. So the virus won't be spread. Op its AIDS.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Doctors & Nurses, What Sickness Is This? Or Is It HIV? by Atiku2019: 9:14pm
OP definitely your immune is down . But that doesn't mean you are positive ... Come lemme treat you and add your name to my PRE-ART Register so that our donors from CDC will increase our yearly Grant .
|Re: Doctors & Nurses, What Sickness Is This? Or Is It HIV? by korel9: 9:14pm
Na skor!
|Re: Doctors & Nurses, What Sickness Is This? Or Is It HIV? by CallMeNJay: 9:14pm
Get tested for hiv
|Re: Doctors & Nurses, What Sickness Is This? Or Is It HIV? by Emeskhalifa(m): 9:15pm
bro jus close eye go do am
|Re: Doctors & Nurses, What Sickness Is This? Or Is It HIV? by DancingSkeleton(m): 9:15pm
yomi007k:u be human being too
1 Like
|Re: Doctors & Nurses, What Sickness Is This? Or Is It HIV? by Adesam09(m): 9:15pm
God..
1 Like
|Re: Doctors & Nurses, What Sickness Is This? Or Is It HIV? by zizirecords(m): 9:15pm
I am also a doctor and can provide some advice.
As my colleague above said, there is no other option but to get tested. Particularly because some of the symptoms you mentioned are psychosomatic in nature i.e. your mind and fears causing real physical symptoms (yes it happens!)
That being said, there are many things that may be responsible. Do you get dizziness as well? Feeling light headed? Like you will fall down if you are in public? If you have all these symptoms I have mentioned, then be happy. Your problem is more psychological than physical.
3 Likes
