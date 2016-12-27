₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Dino Melaye's Soul Train Birthday Party (Photos) by aminulive: 6:14pm
Below are photographs from Senator Dino Melaye’s soul train themed birthday party.
|Re: Dino Melaye's Soul Train Birthday Party (Photos) by temitemi1(m): 6:22pm
|Re: Dino Melaye's Soul Train Birthday Party (Photos) by DozieInc(m): 6:24pm
From indifference, now I like this man Dino... A good actor.
|Re: Dino Melaye's Soul Train Birthday Party (Photos) by Mjshexy(m): 8:24pm
The stylish senator
|Re: Dino Melaye's Soul Train Birthday Party (Photos) by lielbree: 10:15pm
|Re: Dino Melaye's Soul Train Birthday Party (Photos) by signature2012(m): 10:15pm
The nightmare of JAGABAN
|Re: Dino Melaye's Soul Train Birthday Party (Photos) by buygala(m): 10:15pm
Haooy birthday to him
|Re: Dino Melaye's Soul Train Birthday Party (Photos) by ajibolabd: 10:15pm
Madt people everywhere
|Re: Dino Melaye's Soul Train Birthday Party (Photos) by RIPEnglish: 10:16pm
How did he got all his money sef?
|Re: Dino Melaye's Soul Train Birthday Party (Photos) by jeeqaa7(m): 10:16pm
this monkey kee[s making the news... naija is doomed
|Re: Dino Melaye's Soul Train Birthday Party (Photos) by ALAYORMII: 10:16pm
Pen robber sinator of the federal republic of Nigeria
|Re: Dino Melaye's Soul Train Birthday Party (Photos) by kristian98(m): 10:16pm
that wig or hair or whatever was on his head is the WACKEST ever. His style of posing is infact most WACKEST The man himself is more most WACK!!!. End time politicians mtshewwww
|Re: Dino Melaye's Soul Train Birthday Party (Photos) by Noblesoul123: 10:16pm
See grove
|Re: Dino Melaye's Soul Train Birthday Party (Photos) by Adaahjacob(m): 10:16pm
the only gallants senator of the Federal Republic Nigeria
|Re: Dino Melaye's Soul Train Birthday Party (Photos) by BrutalJab: 10:16pm
|Re: Dino Melaye's Soul Train Birthday Party (Photos) by vicoloni(m): 10:17pm
This kind of post makes me feel bad being a Nigerian
|Re: Dino Melaye's Soul Train Birthday Party (Photos) by BrutalJab: 10:17pm
jeeqaa7:
Hope you will be happy if I call your dad an Ape?
|Re: Dino Melaye's Soul Train Birthday Party (Photos) by googlepikins: 10:17pm
Thiefnubuu right now
|Re: Dino Melaye's Soul Train Birthday Party (Photos) by bayocanny: 10:17pm
One of the most corrupt lawmakers have ever seen in the history of Nigeria
|Re: Dino Melaye's Soul Train Birthday Party (Photos) by Dgunnerz(m): 10:18pm
Future President of The United States of Nigeria.
|Re: Dino Melaye's Soul Train Birthday Party (Photos) by herdekunley9ja: 10:18pm
mad man..... just wasting money
|Re: Dino Melaye's Soul Train Birthday Party (Photos) by SweetJoystick(m): 10:19pm
Good for him
|Re: Dino Melaye's Soul Train Birthday Party (Photos) by homopoliticus: 10:19pm
RIPEnglish:loool.... u must be living in a cave!
|Re: Dino Melaye's Soul Train Birthday Party (Photos) by jeeqaa7(m): 10:20pm
i guess he says the right things always to get into your mommas pants
BrutalJab:
|Re: Dino Melaye's Soul Train Birthday Party (Photos) by mccoy47(m): 10:21pm
Why didn't the goat try dis his dance method again
|Re: Dino Melaye's Soul Train Birthday Party (Photos) by BrutalJab: 10:23pm
jeeqaa7:
I guess your brain is on recession. You should have answered my question.
|Re: Dino Melaye's Soul Train Birthday Party (Photos) by Ariel20: 10:24pm
Money Miss Road
|Re: Dino Melaye's Soul Train Birthday Party (Photos) by jeeqaa7(m): 10:25pm
obvious you are seeking attention..... i would lay a curse on you if you quote me again
BrutalJab:
|Re: Dino Melaye's Soul Train Birthday Party (Photos) by LoveJesus87(m): 10:25pm
|Re: Dino Melaye's Soul Train Birthday Party (Photos) by BrutalJab: 10:26pm
jeeqaa7:
|Re: Dino Melaye's Soul Train Birthday Party (Photos) by Annruby(f): 10:31pm
dinoo hmmmmm
|Re: Dino Melaye's Soul Train Birthday Party (Photos) by babadee1(m): 10:31pm
RIPEnglish:
From Nigerians na. Where else?
