Dino Melaye's Soul Train Birthday Party (Photos) by aminulive: 6:14pm
Below are photographs from Senator Dino Melaye’s soul train themed birthday party.

http://politicsngr.com/photos-dino-melayes-soul-train-birthday-party/

Re: Dino Melaye's Soul Train Birthday Party (Photos) by temitemi1(m): 6:22pm
Re: Dino Melaye's Soul Train Birthday Party (Photos) by DozieInc(m): 6:24pm
From indifference, now I like this man Dino... A good actor.

Re: Dino Melaye's Soul Train Birthday Party (Photos) by Mjshexy(m): 8:24pm
The stylish senator grin

Re: Dino Melaye's Soul Train Birthday Party (Photos) by lielbree: 10:15pm
Re: Dino Melaye's Soul Train Birthday Party (Photos) by signature2012(m): 10:15pm
The nightmare of JAGABAN cheesy cheesy cheesy

Re: Dino Melaye's Soul Train Birthday Party (Photos) by buygala(m): 10:15pm
Haooy birthday to him smiley
Re: Dino Melaye's Soul Train Birthday Party (Photos) by ajibolabd: 10:15pm
Madt people everywhere
Re: Dino Melaye's Soul Train Birthday Party (Photos) by RIPEnglish: 10:16pm
How did he got all his money sef?
Re: Dino Melaye's Soul Train Birthday Party (Photos) by jeeqaa7(m): 10:16pm
this monkey kee[s making the news... naija is doomed
Re: Dino Melaye's Soul Train Birthday Party (Photos) by ALAYORMII: 10:16pm
Pen robber sinator of the federal republic of Nigeria
Re: Dino Melaye's Soul Train Birthday Party (Photos) by kristian98(m): 10:16pm
that wig or hair or whatever was on his head is the WACKEST ever. His style of posing is infact most WACKEST The man himself is more most WACK!!!. End time politicians mtshewwww

Re: Dino Melaye's Soul Train Birthday Party (Photos) by Noblesoul123: 10:16pm
See grove
Re: Dino Melaye's Soul Train Birthday Party (Photos) by Adaahjacob(m): 10:16pm
the only gallants senator of the Federal Republic Nigeria
Re: Dino Melaye's Soul Train Birthday Party (Photos) by BrutalJab: 10:16pm
vicoloni:
This kind of post makes me feel bad being a Nigerian

Libya dey close o. Not like you are even consequential in the scheme of things in this country.


bayocanny:
Money for Constituency project will suffer
Naija politicians are thieves

Must every money he spends belong to his constituency Haba!
Re: Dino Melaye's Soul Train Birthday Party (Photos) by vicoloni(m): 10:17pm
This kind of post makes me feel bad being a Nigerian
Re: Dino Melaye's Soul Train Birthday Party (Photos) by BrutalJab: 10:17pm
jeeqaa7:
this monkey kee[s making the news... naija is doomed

Hope you will be happy if I call your dad an Ape?

Re: Dino Melaye's Soul Train Birthday Party (Photos) by googlepikins: 10:17pm
Thiefnubuu right now

Re: Dino Melaye's Soul Train Birthday Party (Photos) by bayocanny: 10:17pm
One of the most corrupt lawmakers have ever seen in the history of Nigeria

Re: Dino Melaye's Soul Train Birthday Party (Photos) by Dgunnerz(m): 10:18pm
Future President of The United States of Nigeria. grin grin grin
Re: Dino Melaye's Soul Train Birthday Party (Photos) by herdekunley9ja: 10:18pm
mad man..... just wasting money grin

Re: Dino Melaye's Soul Train Birthday Party (Photos) by SweetJoystick(m): 10:19pm
Good for him
Re: Dino Melaye's Soul Train Birthday Party (Photos) by homopoliticus: 10:19pm
RIPEnglish:
How did he got all his money sef?
loool.... u must be living in a cave!
Re: Dino Melaye's Soul Train Birthday Party (Photos) by jeeqaa7(m): 10:20pm
i guess he says the right things always to get into your mommas pants
BrutalJab:


Hope you will be happy if I call your dad an Ape?
Re: Dino Melaye's Soul Train Birthday Party (Photos) by mccoy47(m): 10:21pm
Why didn't the goat try dis his dance method again

Re: Dino Melaye's Soul Train Birthday Party (Photos) by BrutalJab: 10:23pm
jeeqaa7:
i guess he says the right things always to get into my mommas pants

I guess your brain is on recession. You should have answered my question.
Re: Dino Melaye's Soul Train Birthday Party (Photos) by Ariel20: 10:24pm
Money Miss Road cry
Re: Dino Melaye's Soul Train Birthday Party (Photos) by jeeqaa7(m): 10:25pm
obvious you are seeking attention..... i would lay a curse on you if you quote me again
BrutalJab:


I guess your brain is on recession. person. You should have answered my question.
Re: Dino Melaye's Soul Train Birthday Party (Photos) by LoveJesus87(m): 10:25pm
Re: Dino Melaye's Soul Train Birthday Party (Photos) by BrutalJab: 10:26pm
jeeqaa7:
obvious you are seeking attention..... i would lay a curse on myself if you quote me again

Re: Dino Melaye's Soul Train Birthday Party (Photos) by Annruby(f): 10:31pm
dinoo hmmmmm

Re: Dino Melaye's Soul Train Birthday Party (Photos) by babadee1(m): 10:31pm
RIPEnglish:
How did he got all his money sef?

From Nigerians na. Where else?

