http://politicsngr.com/photos-dino-melayes-soul-train-birthday-party/ Below are photographs from Senator Dino Melaye’s soul train themed birthday party.

From indifference, now I like this man Dino... A good actor. 2 Likes

The stylish senator 2 Likes

The nightmare of JAGABAN 3 Likes

Haooy birthday to him

Madt people everywhere

How did he got all his money sef?

this monkey kee[s making the news... naija is doomed

Pen robber sinator of the federal republic of Nigeria

that wig or hair or whatever was on his head is the WACKEST ever. His style of posing is infact most WACKEST The man himself is more most WACK!!!. End time politicians mtshewwww 1 Like

See grove

the only gallants senator of the Federal Republic Nigeria

vicoloni:

This kind of post makes me feel bad being a Nigerian

Libya dey close o. Not like you are even consequential in the scheme of things in this country.





bayocanny:

Money for Constituency project will suffer

Naija politicians are thieves

Must every money he spends belong to his constituency Haba!

This kind of post makes me feel bad being a Nigerian

jeeqaa7:

this monkey kee[s making the news... naija is doomed

Hope you will be happy if I call your dad an Ape? Hope you will be happy if I call your dad an Ape? 1 Like

Thiefnubuu right now 1 Like

One of the most corrupt lawmakers have ever seen in the history of Nigeria 1 Like

Future President of The United States of Nigeria.

mad man..... just wasting money

Good for him

RIPEnglish:

loool.... u must be living in a cave!

BrutalJab:





i guess he says the right things always to get into your mommas pants





Why didn't the goat try dis his dance method again Why didn't the goat try dis his dance method again

jeeqaa7:

i guess he says the right things always to get into my mommas pants

I guess your brain is on recession. You should have answered my question.

Money Miss Road

BrutalJab:





obvious you are seeking attention..... i would lay a curse on you if you quote me again

jeeqaa7:

obvious you are seeking attention..... i would lay a curse on myself if you quote me again



dinoo hmmmmm