6:28pm
Boko Haram insurgents group has attacked a military location in Damaturu, the Yobe state capital on Saturday, killing five soldiers and a Captain in the process.
Soldiers in Damaturu confirmed the development to our Correspondent on Sunday, saying they lost the officers after Boko Haram militants attacked the 27 Task Force Brigade located in Buni Yadi, one of the Boko Haram strongholds in that part of the state.
The attack on Saturday evening was second since the Nigerian military claimed it has displaced the Boko Haram insurgents at Camp Zairo, said to be the Boko Haram last stronghold.
It will be recalled that since the claim by the Nigerian military over the destruction of Camp Zairo in the Sambisa Forest, Boko Haram militants have made several attacks particularly in Borno, probably to send a massage that, they a very much on ground.
While confirming the attack which occurred on Saturday at a military location in Buni Yadi, the spokesman of the 27 Task Force Brigade, Lt. George Okupe in a text message to newsmen said the attack was successfully repelled by the troops.
According to Lt. Okupe “Buni Yadi came under attack at about 6:15 pm, but troops have successfully repelled the attack. We cannot confirm casualty figure now but things are under control. Details will be made available to you as soon as we are done with all necessary clearance.”
However, soldiers, who claimed they lost an officer and men in the attack told newsmen that, there is no need to hide what has happened; “The attack was a surprise one, and anyone can be taken unawares. The insurgents came from the eastern side of the brigade in large numbers and launched superior fire power on the military formation before they were repelled,” The Soldiers said.
The casualty on the side of Boko Haram is yet to be disclosed, but another military source disclosed that the insurgents also suffered heavy casualty in the attack as many dead bodies were seen scattered in the bush.
Buni Yadi, the headquarters of Gujba Local Government was taken over by the insurgents for almost a year before it was recaptured by the military in May 2015. However, earlier reports from the area suggested that, men with automatic weapons had been seen in large number since the military claimed victory over the Boko Haram militants in Sambisa Forest, where it claimed it recovered the Boko Haram’s leader’s Holy Book and Flag.
http://dailypost.ng/2017/01/08/boko-haram-attacks-military-location-damaturu-kills-captain-5-soldiers/
|Re: Boko Haram Attacks Military Location In Damaturu, Kills Captain, 5 Sold by WINNERMENTALITY: 7:32pm
ayam not understanding
|Re: Boko Haram Attacks Military Location In Damaturu, Kills Captain, 5 Sold by morbeta(m): 8:53pm
It is expected because they will be using gorilla tactics now. Our army should be vigilant and stop early victory dance BOKO HARAM can not be flushed out easily.
3 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Attacks Military Location In Damaturu, Kills Captain, 5 Sold by holamiday(m): 10:17pm
What? I am flabberwhelmed & overgasted.
Boko Haram = Proverbial cat with 9 lives
|Re: Boko Haram Attacks Military Location In Damaturu, Kills Captain, 5 Sold by Noblesoul123: 10:17pm
Which BH are talking about?
The one that was technically defeated or a fresh one from Libya?
|Re: Boko Haram Attacks Military Location In Damaturu, Kills Captain, 5 Sold by ALAYORMII: 10:17pm
These boko boiz no dey finish??
|Re: Boko Haram Attacks Military Location In Damaturu, Kills Captain, 5 Sold by jeeqaa7(m): 10:17pm
boko haram.... your days are numbered
|Re: Boko Haram Attacks Military Location In Damaturu, Kills Captain, 5 Sold by leofab(f): 10:18pm
This is worrisome, this isn't guriella warfare.. it's full conventional.. these boys has wit!!! The government and all those rented crowd in Abuja owe this a nation an apology!!
|Re: Boko Haram Attacks Military Location In Damaturu, Kills Captain, 5 Sold by RIPEnglish: 10:18pm
And APC sayed they has overcame bokoboys, rubbish.
|Re: Boko Haram Attacks Military Location In Damaturu, Kills Captain, 5 Sold by ThundrCork(m): 10:18pm
This war isn't over yet
|Re: Boko Haram Attacks Military Location In Damaturu, Kills Captain, 5 Sold by vicoloni(m): 10:18pm
The result of Intel generating infos our selfie taking soldiers were taking upandan
|Re: Boko Haram Attacks Military Location In Damaturu, Kills Captain, 5 Sold by muller102: 10:18pm
Technically defeated.
|Re: Boko Haram Attacks Military Location In Damaturu, Kills Captain, 5 Sold by mccoy47(m): 10:18pm
Boko Haram has just gone rogue!
Which in my opinion is faaaaaaar more dangerous than when they had their camp zero!
God help Nigeria!
|Re: Boko Haram Attacks Military Location In Damaturu, Kills Captain, 5 Sold by Gabflex: 10:18pm
me
|Re: Boko Haram Attacks Military Location In Damaturu, Kills Captain, 5 Sold by nextstep(m): 10:18pm
Overconfidence and complacency is our motto.
You have displaced enemy from their camp... Does not mean you have incapacitated the enemy.
You talk of surprise attack. Didn't you post sentries, lookouts? What kind of commander occupies enemy territory and then behaves as if he is within the barracks?
Gallant soldiers being led badly. If it's to whip civilians they'll get A.
|Re: Boko Haram Attacks Military Location In Damaturu, Kills Captain, 5 Sold by Opiosko: 10:18pm
Sad!
|Re: Boko Haram Attacks Military Location In Damaturu, Kills Captain, 5 Sold by Omagzee(m): 10:18pm
.
|Re: Boko Haram Attacks Military Location In Damaturu, Kills Captain, 5 Sold by ajibolabd: 10:19pm
God, have mercy
|Re: Boko Haram Attacks Military Location In Damaturu, Kills Captain, 5 Sold by NaijaMutant(f): 10:19pm
This news has been in circulation all day, just Wonder why Nairaland is desperately avoiding and suppressing Bokoharam and Fulani herdsmen news
Maybe they are keeping to instructions from Lai Mohammed
|Re: Boko Haram Attacks Military Location In Damaturu, Kills Captain, 5 Sold by gentyolu(m): 10:19pm
Gradually,dey will be flushed out of the system
|Re: Boko Haram Attacks Military Location In Damaturu, Kills Captain, 5 Sold by muller102: 10:19pm
leofab:goat
|Re: Boko Haram Attacks Military Location In Damaturu, Kills Captain, 5 Sold by ritababe(f): 10:19pm
mccoy47:
Amen
|Re: Boko Haram Attacks Military Location In Damaturu, Kills Captain, 5 Sold by sugarlady(f): 10:19pm
D
|Re: Boko Haram Attacks Military Location In Damaturu, Kills Captain, 5 Sold by salbis(m): 10:20pm
Too bad to say the least. Government may succeed in crushing the movement, but certainly not the ideology.
|Re: Boko Haram Attacks Military Location In Damaturu, Kills Captain, 5 Sold by bayocanny: 10:20pm
ALAYORMII:The tin tire me o
|Re: Boko Haram Attacks Military Location In Damaturu, Kills Captain, 5 Sold by visijo(m): 10:20pm
in Lie Mohammed voice "Boko Haram is technically defeated" ..
|Re: Boko Haram Attacks Military Location In Damaturu, Kills Captain, 5 Sold by Ten12: 10:21pm
I don bilivit
|Re: Boko Haram Attacks Military Location In Damaturu, Kills Captain, 5 Sold by leofab(f): 10:22pm
muller102:yes you are
|Re: Boko Haram Attacks Military Location In Damaturu, Kills Captain, 5 Sold by 2dugged(f): 10:22pm
One question that has been bugging me is,how do this people get thier ammunitions and supplies, the northern elites know how to put an end to this menace, they should stop using our soldiers as collateral damage
|Re: Boko Haram Attacks Military Location In Damaturu, Kills Captain, 5 Sold by habayommy: 10:23pm
This can't be true...BH has been defeated or at least technically defeated.
BTW, RIP to the Gallant soldiers
|Re: Boko Haram Attacks Military Location In Damaturu, Kills Captain, 5 Sold by Joel3(m): 10:24pm
which of the boko haram? the one that was defected or a new one. ??
wailers food is ready...
|Re: Boko Haram Attacks Military Location In Damaturu, Kills Captain, 5 Sold by Jacko1(m): 10:24pm
No no no
This is not boko haram
Wailers again
I personally called Bubu
This is Isis
No this is Mali haram
No this is al quaida
I was ther wen we defeat boko haram
Infact its pdp n jonathan
