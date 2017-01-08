



Soldiers in Damaturu confirmed the development to our Correspondent on Sunday, saying they lost the officers after Boko Haram militants attacked the 27 Task Force Brigade located in Buni Yadi, one of the Boko Haram strongholds in that part of the state.



The attack on Saturday evening was second since the Nigerian military claimed it has displaced the Boko Haram insurgents at Camp Zairo, said to be the Boko Haram last stronghold.



It will be recalled that since the claim by the Nigerian military over the destruction of Camp Zairo in the Sambisa Forest, Boko Haram militants have made several attacks particularly in Borno, probably to send a massage that, they a very much on ground.



While confirming the attack which occurred on Saturday at a military location in Buni Yadi, the spokesman of the 27 Task Force Brigade, Lt. George Okupe in a text message to newsmen said the attack was successfully repelled by the troops.



According to Lt. Okupe “Buni Yadi came under attack at about 6:15 pm, but troops have successfully repelled the attack. We cannot confirm casualty figure now but things are under control. Details will be made available to you as soon as we are done with all necessary clearance.”



However, soldiers, who claimed they lost an officer and men in the attack told newsmen that, there is no need to hide what has happened; “The attack was a surprise one, and anyone can be taken unawares. The insurgents came from the eastern side of the brigade in large numbers and launched superior fire power on the military formation before they were repelled,” The Soldiers said.



The casualty on the side of Boko Haram is yet to be disclosed, but another military source disclosed that the insurgents also suffered heavy casualty in the attack as many dead bodies were seen scattered in the bush.



Buni Yadi, the headquarters of Gujba Local Government was taken over by the insurgents for almost a year before it was recaptured by the military in May 2015. However, earlier reports from the area suggested that, men with automatic weapons had been seen in large number since the military claimed victory over the Boko Haram militants in Sambisa Forest, where it claimed it recovered the Boko Haram’s leader’s Holy Book and Flag.



http://dailypost.ng/2017/01/08/boko-haram-attacks-military-location-damaturu-kills-captain-5-soldiers/ Boko Haram insurgents group has attacked a military location in Damaturu, the Yobe state capital on Saturday, killing five soldiers and a Captain in the process.Soldiers in Damaturu confirmed the development to our Correspondent on Sunday, saying they lost the officers after Boko Haram militants attacked the 27 Task Force Brigade located in Buni Yadi, one of the Boko Haram strongholds in that part of the state.The attack on Saturday evening was second since the Nigerian military claimed it has displaced the Boko Haram insurgents at Camp Zairo, said to be the Boko Haram last stronghold.It will be recalled that since the claim by the Nigerian military over the destruction of Camp Zairo in the Sambisa Forest, Boko Haram militants have made several attacks particularly in Borno, probably to send a massage that, they a very much on ground.While confirming the attack which occurred on Saturday at a military location in Buni Yadi, the spokesman of the 27 Task Force Brigade, Lt. George Okupe in a text message to newsmen said the attack was successfully repelled by the troops.According to Lt. Okupe “Buni Yadi came under attack at about 6:15 pm, but troops have successfully repelled the attack. We cannot confirm casualty figure now but things are under control. Details will be made available to you as soon as we are done with all necessary clearance.”However, soldiers, who claimed they lost an officer and men in the attack told newsmen that, there is no need to hide what has happened; “The attack was a surprise one, and anyone can be taken unawares. The insurgents came from the eastern side of the brigade in large numbers and launched superior fire power on the military formation before they were repelled,” The Soldiers said.The casualty on the side of Boko Haram is yet to be disclosed, but another military source disclosed that the insurgents also suffered heavy casualty in the attack as many dead bodies were seen scattered in the bush.Buni Yadi, the headquarters of Gujba Local Government was taken over by the insurgents for almost a year before it was recaptured by the military in May 2015. However, earlier reports from the area suggested that, men with automatic weapons had been seen in large number since the military claimed victory over the Boko Haram militants in Sambisa Forest, where it claimed it recovered the Boko Haram’s leader’s Holy Book and Flag.