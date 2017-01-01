Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Man 'Fights' Chichi Igbo At Abuja Club Over Dance With His Babe (9689 Views)

TASTE! Lol.



Between, if you are wondering who our Chi Chi Ig is, she is an ex-super falcons player, and currentl plays in an European country, but only home for t festive seasons. What she wrote after the cut and picture of herself and niece in a selfie also below.



'I wish a pussy nigga WOULD!!! shame on you hypocrites. How does a harmless girl put so muc fear in a whole fucking club full of grown ups n I was just being my happy feet self, dancing, catching my fun, y'all will have to bring me down before I conform to the lie y'all idiots are living, fucking hypocrites!!! Shame on all you bird braine nincompoops!!!!!'



Who be dat wey want commit suicide? Dat lady wey be like incredible hulk U said whatWho be dat wey want commit suicide? Dat lady wey be like incredible hulk 1 Like

Ebayray:



I am not understanding ?. how would u feel if a girl snatch ur girlfriend. how would u feel if a girl snatch ur girlfriend. 4 Likes

Nuel25846:



how would u feel if a girl snatch ur girlfriend.



Lolz.

I won't feel bad.

I have this belief that "if you love someone/something, let dem go, if they return, then it's truly yours and meant to be".

So you believe that story? Wake up! So you believe that story? Wake up! 5 Likes

What the x is that thing on her face making her look like a ninja turtle? 1 Like

Rapmaestro:

U said what Who be dat wey want commit suicide? Dat lady wey be like incredible hulk lol.....funny u lol.....funny u

this boy's oops! i mean girl's madness is getting out of hand.... 1 Like

Hmm

Person fit fight with this tomboy so..... Abi na Johnbull





I only blame the guy for not telling his girlfriend to beat that gorilla looking fool

Chichi has bigger balls than 99% of men in Abuja including Dullardìnho Foolhari...Grand commander of the idiots of Nigeria. 7 Likes

Just because of ordinary dance and the guy was jealous.









see wahala 1 Like

All clowns, left, right and center.

This woman sef. This woman sef. 1 Like

Nuel25846:



how would u feel if a girl snatch ur girlfriend.



are u seriously asking a girl how she would feel if get girlfriend was snatched by another girl?? are u seriously asking a girl how she would feel if get girlfriend was snatched by another girl??







That guy is protecting his pride.





How will you feel if a girl snatches your girl from you That girl.That guy is protecting his pride.How will you feel if a girl snatches your girl from you 2 Likes 1 Share

Useless story.. 2 Likes

NO B DAT GIRL WAY DY DO WEIGHTLIFTING....IF SHE CAUGH ME FOR TIGHT CONNA EHHH....OZOEMENAM WILL BE MY NAME...GIRL-BOTY YOU WAN Fight

How is this our business?





That guy is so insecure



How can a ur babe dancing with another woman make u sweat dat much?



Pple just holding on to dead relationships for whatever reason. That guy is so insecureHow can a ur babe dancing with another woman make u sweat dat much?Pple just holding on to dead relationships for whatever reason. 2 Likes