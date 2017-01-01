₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man 'Fights' Chichi Igbo At Abuja Club Over Dance With His Babe by mroop(m): 11:27pm On Jan 08
So babe came on IG after going to club in the FC saying a dude was mad that his girl danced with her all night. She ranted saying, so many people weren’t comfortable that she had her space and was dancing alone before the chic came. She however said, she cares less about the Dam, yea, that’s how she referred to her, and she can as we have her, if she wants, but she just wasn’t her
TASTE! Lol.
Between, if you are wondering who our Chi Chi Ig is, she is an ex-super falcons player, and currentl plays in an European country, but only home for t festive seasons. What she wrote after the cut and picture of herself and niece in a selfie also below.
'I wish a pussy nigga WOULD!!! shame on you hypocrites. How does a harmless girl put so muc fear in a whole fucking club full of grown ups n I was just being my happy feet self, dancing, catching my fun, y'all will have to bring me down before I conform to the lie y'all idiots are living, fucking hypocrites!!! Shame on all you bird braine nincompoops!!!!!'
Source :: http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/01/man-fights-chichi-igbo-at-abuja-club.html?m=0
https://www.instagram.com/p/BO_TMjkFnOq/?hl=en
|Re: Man 'Fights' Chichi Igbo At Abuja Club Over Dance With His Babe by Ebayray(f): 11:33pm On Jan 08
I am not understanding?.
33 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man 'Fights' Chichi Igbo At Abuja Club Over Dance With His Babe by ammyluv2002(f): 11:38pm On Jan 08
|Re: Man 'Fights' Chichi Igbo At Abuja Club Over Dance With His Babe by Rapmaestro(m): 11:39pm On Jan 08
U said what Who be dat wey want commit suicide? Dat lady wey be like incredible hulk
1 Like
|Re: Man 'Fights' Chichi Igbo At Abuja Club Over Dance With His Babe by Nuel25846(m): 11:39pm On Jan 08
Ebayray:how would u feel if a girl snatch ur girlfriend.
4 Likes
|Re: Man 'Fights' Chichi Igbo At Abuja Club Over Dance With His Babe by Ebayray(f): 11:48pm On Jan 08
Nuel25846:
Lolz.
I won't feel bad.
I have this belief that "if you love someone/something, let dem go, if they return, then it's truly yours and meant to be".
I don't have time and I hate stress .
3 Likes
|Re: Man 'Fights' Chichi Igbo At Abuja Club Over Dance With His Babe by rheether(f): 12:16am
Ebayray:
So you believe that story? Wake up!
5 Likes
|Re: Man 'Fights' Chichi Igbo At Abuja Club Over Dance With His Babe by TrapQueen77(f): 12:29am
|Re: Man 'Fights' Chichi Igbo At Abuja Club Over Dance With His Babe by atilla(m): 1:34am
What the x is that thing on her face making her look like a ninja turtle?
1 Like
|Re: Man 'Fights' Chichi Igbo At Abuja Club Over Dance With His Babe by opeyemiieblog(m): 6:56am
Rapmaestro:lol.....funny u
|Re: Man 'Fights' Chichi Igbo At Abuja Club Over Dance With His Babe by oldfoolnigger(m): 7:53am
this boy's oops! i mean girl's madness is getting out of hand....
1 Like
|Re: Man 'Fights' Chichi Igbo At Abuja Club Over Dance With His Babe by manuel80(m): 9:08am
Hmm
Person fit fight with this tomboy so..... Abi na Johnbull
|Re: Man 'Fights' Chichi Igbo At Abuja Club Over Dance With His Babe by AfonjasMustDie(m): 9:54am
I only blame the guy for not telling his girlfriend to beat that gorilla looking fool
|Re: Man 'Fights' Chichi Igbo At Abuja Club Over Dance With His Babe by Brightwood: 9:55am
Chichi has bigger balls than 99% of men in Abuja including Dullardìnho Foolhari...Grand commander of the idiots of Nigeria.
7 Likes
|Re: Man 'Fights' Chichi Igbo At Abuja Club Over Dance With His Babe by onosprince(m): 9:55am
|Re: Man 'Fights' Chichi Igbo At Abuja Club Over Dance With His Babe by Xcelinteriors(f): 9:56am
Just because of ordinary dance and the guy was jealous.
Just because of ordinary dance and the guy was jealous.
1 Like
|Re: Man 'Fights' Chichi Igbo At Abuja Club Over Dance With His Babe by unclezuma: 9:56am
|Re: Man 'Fights' Chichi Igbo At Abuja Club Over Dance With His Babe by adewumiopeyemi(m): 9:57am
see wahala
1 Like
|Re: Man 'Fights' Chichi Igbo At Abuja Club Over Dance With His Babe by transient123(m): 9:57am
All clowns, left, right and center.
|Re: Man 'Fights' Chichi Igbo At Abuja Club Over Dance With His Babe by LecciGucci: 9:57am
|Re: Man 'Fights' Chichi Igbo At Abuja Club Over Dance With His Babe by ElectronicsGuy(m): 9:57am
n
|Re: Man 'Fights' Chichi Igbo At Abuja Club Over Dance With His Babe by mavinbabe: 9:58am
|Re: Man 'Fights' Chichi Igbo At Abuja Club Over Dance With His Babe by freecocoa(f): 9:58am
This woman sef.
1 Like
|Re: Man 'Fights' Chichi Igbo At Abuja Club Over Dance With His Babe by prince9851(m): 9:58am
Nuel25846:
are u seriously asking a girl how she would feel if get girlfriend was snatched by another girl??
|Re: Man 'Fights' Chichi Igbo At Abuja Club Over Dance With His Babe by chimah3(m): 9:59am
|Re: Man 'Fights' Chichi Igbo At Abuja Club Over Dance With His Babe by AntiWailer: 9:59am
That girl.
That guy is protecting his pride.
How will you feel if a girl snatches your girl from you
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man 'Fights' Chichi Igbo At Abuja Club Over Dance With His Babe by LastSurvivor11: 10:00am
Useless story..
2 Likes
|Re: Man 'Fights' Chichi Igbo At Abuja Club Over Dance With His Babe by GoodyOG: 10:02am
NO B DAT GIRL WAY DY DO WEIGHTLIFTING....IF SHE CAUGH ME FOR TIGHT CONNA EHHH....OZOEMENAM WILL BE MY NAME...GIRL-BOTY YOU WAN Fight
|Re: Man 'Fights' Chichi Igbo At Abuja Club Over Dance With His Babe by Kobicove(m): 10:02am
How is this our business?
|Re: Man 'Fights' Chichi Igbo At Abuja Club Over Dance With His Babe by bebe2(f): 10:03am
That guy is so insecure
How can a ur babe dancing with another woman make u sweat dat much?
Pple just holding on to dead relationships for whatever reason.
2 Likes
|Re: Man 'Fights' Chichi Igbo At Abuja Club Over Dance With His Babe by moscobabs(m): 10:04am
Uh
