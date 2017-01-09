₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Re: FIFA Best Player Award On 9th January 2016 by Sanchez01: 7:35pm
Icon79:Life must be difficult
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FIFA Best Player Award On 9th January 2016 by bublin(m): 7:36pm
Spanish league is really doing their counter part strong thing ooo
|Re: FIFA Best Player Award On 9th January 2016 by scholes23(m): 7:36pm
Plus234:nigga lock up if u nor get beta thing to talk. cr7 attended all even when he knew he wasn't gonna win. from d time guardiola snubbed him till present abeg cut him some slack
1 Like
|Re: FIFA Best Player Award On 9th January 2016 by KillerFrost: 7:37pm
EPL finally grabs something.. Congrats claudio
1 Like
|Re: FIFA Best Player Award On 9th January 2016 by KillerFrost: 7:38pm
The FIFA Fan Award has been awarded to the supporters of Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool FC for their gesture of solidarity on the anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster,
2 Likes
|Re: FIFA Best Player Award On 9th January 2016 by Plus234(m): 7:38pm
scholes23:
don't say what u don't know
he did not attend 2010 award, he did even make top3, top3 are, messi, iniesta and xavi
|Re: FIFA Best Player Award On 9th January 2016 by KillerFrost: 7:40pm
The FIFA Fair Play Award has been presented to Club Atlético Nacional Oficial, for their remarkable display of humility following the tragic events of December
Colombian side Atletico Nacional, Associação Chapecoense de Futebol’s planned opponents in the continental final, in a remarkable display of humility, sent a request to CONMEBOL to award Chapecoense the title, with the South American governing body duly obliging.
6 Likes
|Re: FIFA Best Player Award On 9th January 2016 by KillerFrost: 7:41pm
Plus234:
Stop sounding dumb. ..why would he attend when he didn't make top 3?.... To go and smile there Abi.. .
1 Like
|Re: FIFA Best Player Award On 9th January 2016 by Jexyme(f): 7:41pm
You deserve it!
5 Likes
|Re: FIFA Best Player Award On 9th January 2016 by KillerFrost: 7:43pm
The FIFA Puskás Award 2016 goes to Mohd Faiz Subri!
His stunning free kick puts Roberto Carlos to shame
|Re: FIFA Best Player Award On 9th January 2016 by DrayZee: 7:46pm
He doesn't get tired of winning. collect this Fifa own sharply.
2 Likes
|Re: FIFA Best Player Award On 9th January 2016 by Plus234(m): 7:46pm
KillerFrost:
u are the dumb one here, why are u defending him that he attend all the ceremony, does it mean other players are not there who didn't make top 3 ?
|Re: FIFA Best Player Award On 9th January 2016 by KillerFrost: 7:46pm
Carli Lloyd has been voted #TheBest FIFA Women's Player of 2016!
Congrats, Carli!
|Re: FIFA Best Player Award On 9th January 2016 by Rooy57(m): 7:47pm
Please guys what is the rate of data consumption while streaming live match on mobdro.
Note: I am using glo sub
|Re: FIFA Best Player Award On 9th January 2016 by scholes23(m): 7:48pm
Plus234:point of correction he did not attend . if he was in attendance its people like u DAT will come out and say he's doing eye service or he's famzing around
u pole eeh. tufiakwa
in other news cr7 is the world best
HATERS SHOULD GO AND LICK POLISH
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: FIFA Best Player Award On 9th January 2016 by KillerFrost: 7:48pm
Plus234:
You're so foolish.... Is it every Player that attends awards? ....It isn't compulsory .but every top 3 finalist Is expected to attend. The guys point was.. .ronaldo attends every award night he was in top 3.. ..while Messi has bypassed this. .. You brought your childish argument. ..abeg shift.. Lemme breathe fresh air
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: FIFA Best Player Award On 9th January 2016 by babz11(m): 7:49pm
if i here say RONALDO no collect am
|Re: FIFA Best Player Award On 9th January 2016 by Plus234(m): 7:49pm
scholes23:
so why was messi case different ?
|Re: FIFA Best Player Award On 9th January 2016 by KillerFrost: 7:51pm
Plus234:
Because he is a top 3 finalist. .. I can't believe you're trying to prove a non existing point
2 Likes
|Re: FIFA Best Player Award On 9th January 2016 by KillerFrost: 7:52pm
Cristiano Ronaldo has been voted #TheBest FIFA Men's Player of 2016!
Congrats, Cristiano!
ORORO!
Lalasticlala mukina2
15 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: FIFA Best Player Award On 9th January 2016 by CFCman: 7:52pm
Ronaldo wins it!!!!!
1 Like
|Re: FIFA Best Player Award On 9th January 2016 by Plus234(m): 7:52pm
KillerFrost:
get lost, u are an animal, why changing the goal post, u said he attend all the ceremony when messi won it 4times in a row, u don't know that he didn't even make top 3 in 2010 ? ewu awusa
1 Like
|Re: FIFA Best Player Award On 9th January 2016 by KnightSucre(f): 7:58pm
So no arsenal, Manchester United, Manchester city and Chelsea player in FIFAPro 11?
|Re: FIFA Best Player Award On 9th January 2016 by mamagee3(f): 7:58pm
Cristiano Ronaldo should win it.
|Re: FIFA Best Player Award On 9th January 2016 by DrayZee: 7:59pm
RONALDO!!!
|Re: FIFA Best Player Award On 9th January 2016 by Guru9ja: 7:59pm
CR7 my man Congrats
|Re: FIFA Best Player Award On 9th January 2016 by scholes23(m): 7:59pm
Plus234:cos he was nominated but didn't attend cos he knows He's not gonna win
|Re: FIFA Best Player Award On 9th January 2016 by KnightSucre(f): 7:59pm
All these EPL fans will just be making noise for nothing.. smh
|Re: FIFA Best Player Award On 9th January 2016 by Ibj50(m): 7:59pm
Plus234:why should he be there when he wasn't nominated as a finalist, he attended every other one he was nominate tho he didn't will, relax man
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: FIFA Best Player Award On 9th January 2016 by DrayZee: 7:59pm
mamagee3:He just won it!
|Re: FIFA Best Player Award On 9th January 2016 by KillerFrost: 8:00pm
Plus234:
Where did I say the bolded??
Words of a sore loser!. ... Please hit your head on the nearest wall close to you! ... Ronaldo makes history again tonight! ...sleep well
1 Like
|Re: FIFA Best Player Award On 9th January 2016 by DrayZee: 8:00pm
Plus234:forget the matter, Ronaldo has won it.
1 Like
