Icon79:

Everything Messi won, Messi earned. On the other hand, everything the fake Ronaldo wins is given to him.



Portugal won the Euro without him, but he got the credit.

Real Madrid won the Euro with Cristiano not even being the 3rd best player in the team, but he took the credit.



Cristiano was useless in the club World Cup finals until in the extra time, when the Asian team got tired after playing 4 matches in 5 days, then he scored a brace tap ins (plus the initial penalty goal he had scored in the second half). Now, they want us to believe that he single handedly won the match for Real! Wow!!



Anyway, the good news is, every true football fan knows that the best player on the planet is no one but Leo. He's the definition of football.



O pari Life must be difficult

Spanish league is really doing their counter part strong thing ooo

shut up, how many time did ronaldo attend ceremony when messi won it 4times in a row ? nigga lock up if u nor get beta thing to talk. cr7 attended all even when he knew he wasn't gonna win. from d time guardiola snubbed him till present abeg cut him some slack nigga lock up if u nor get beta thing to talk. cr7 attended all even when he knew he wasn't gonna win. from d time guardiola snubbed him till present abeg cut him some slack 1 Like

EPL finally grabs something.. Congrats claudio 1 Like

The FIFA Fan Award has been awarded to the supporters of Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool FC for their gesture of solidarity on the anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster, 2 Likes

scholes23:

nigga lock up if u nor get beta thing to talk. cr7 attended all even when he knew he wasn't gonna win. from d time guardiola snubbed him till present abeg cut him some slack

don't say what u don't know

he did not attend 2010 award, he did even make top3, top3 are, messi, iniesta and xavi don't say what u don't knowhe did not attend 2010 award, he did even make top3, top3 are, messi, iniesta and xavi

The FIFA Fair Play Award has been presented to Club Atlético Nacional Oficial, for their remarkable display of humility following the tragic events of December



Colombian side Atletico Nacional, Associação Chapecoense de Futebol’s planned opponents in the continental final, in a remarkable display of humility, sent a request to CONMEBOL to award Chapecoense the title, with the South American governing body duly obliging. 6 Likes

don't say what u don't know

he did not attend 2010 award, he did even make top3, top3 are, messi, iniesta and xavi

Stop sounding dumb. ..why would he attend when he didn't make top 3?.... To go and smile there Abi.. . Stop sounding dumb. ..why would he attend when he didn't make top 3?.... To go and smile there Abi.. . 1 Like

You deserve it! 5 Likes

The FIFA Puskás Award 2016 goes to Mohd Faiz Subri!

His stunning free kick puts Roberto Carlos to shame

He doesn't get tired of winning. collect this Fifa own sharply. 2 Likes

Stop sounding dumb. ..why would he attend when he didn't make top 3?.... To go and smile there Abi.. .

u are the dumb one here, why are u defending him that he attend all the ceremony, does it mean other players are not there who didn't make top 3 ? u are the dumb one here, why are u defending him that he attend all the ceremony, does it mean other players are not there who didn't make top 3 ?

Carli Lloyd has been voted #TheBest FIFA Women's Player of 2016!



Congrats, Carli!

Please guys what is the rate of data consumption while streaming live match on mobdro.

Note: I am using glo sub

u are a liar, he did not attend 2010 award, he did even make top3, top3 are, messi, iniesta and xavi point of correction he did not attend . if he was in attendance its people like u DAT will come out and say he's doing eye service or he's famzing around



u pole eeh. tufiakwa



in other news cr7 is the world best

HATERS SHOULD GO AND LICK POLISH point of correction he did not attend . if he was in attendance its people like u DAT will come out and say he's doing eye service or he's famzing aroundu pole eeh. tufiakwain other news cr7 is the world bestHATERS SHOULD GO AND LICK POLISH 2 Likes 2 Shares

u are the dumb one here, why are u defending him that he attend all the ceremony, does it mean other players are not there who didn't make top 3 ?

You're so foolish.... Is it every Player that attends awards? ....It isn't compulsory .but every top 3 finalist Is expected to attend. The guys point was.. .ronaldo attends every award night he was in top 3.. ..while Messi has bypassed this. .. You brought your childish argument. ..abeg shift.. Lemme breathe fresh air You're so foolish.... Is it every Player that attends awards? ....It isn't compulsory .but every top 3 finalist Is expected to attend. The guys point was.. .ronaldo attends every award night he was in top 3.. ..while Messi has bypassed this. .. You brought your childish argument. ..abeg shift.. Lemme breathe fresh air 9 Likes 2 Shares

if i here say RONALDO no collect am

point of correction he did not attend . if he was in attendance its people like u DAT will come out and say he's doing eye service or he's famzing around



u pole eeh. tufiakwa

so why was messi case different ? so why was messi case different ?

so why was messi case different ?

Because he is a top 3 finalist. .. I can't believe you're trying to prove a non existing point Because he is a top 3 finalist. .. I can't believe you're trying to prove a non existing point 2 Likes





Congrats, Cristiano!



ORORO!



Lalasticlala mukina2 Cristiano Ronaldo has been voted #TheBest FIFA Men's Player of 2016!Congrats, Cristiano!ORORO!Lalasticlala mukina2 15 Likes 3 Shares

Ronaldo wins it!!!!! 1 Like

You're so foolish.... Is it every Player that attends awards? ....It isn't compulsory .but every top 3 finalist Is expected to attend. The guys point was.. .ronaldo attends every award night he was in top 3.. ..while Messi has bypassed this. .. You brought your childish argument. ..abeg shift.. Lemme breathe fresh air

get lost, u are an animal, why changing the goal post, u said he attend all the ceremony when messi won it 4times in a row, u don't know that he didn't even make top 3 in 2010 ? ewu awusa get lost, u are an animal, why changing the goal post, u said he attend all the ceremony when messi won it 4times in a row, u don't know that he didn't even make top 3 in 2010 ? ewu awusa 1 Like

So no arsenal, Manchester United, Manchester city and Chelsea player in FIFAPro 11?

Cristiano Ronaldo should win it.

RONALDO!!!

CR7 my man Congrats

so why was messi case different ? cos he was nominated but didn't attend cos he knows He's not gonna win cos he was nominated but didn't attend cos he knows He's not gonna win

All these EPL fans will just be making noise for nothing.. smh

Plus234:





he did not attend 2010 award, he did even make top3, top3 are, messi, iniesta and xavi why should he be there when he wasn't nominated as a finalist, he attended every other one he was nominate tho he didn't will, relax man why should he be there when he wasn't nominated as a finalist, he attended every other one he was nominate tho he didn't will, relax man 1 Like 1 Share

mamagee3:

Cristiano Ronaldo should win it. He just won it! He just won it!

get lost, u are an animal, why changing the goal post,.. u said he attend all the ceremony when messi won it 4times in a row, u don't know that he didn't even make top 3 in 2010 ? ewu awusa

Where did I say the bolded??



Words of a sore loser!. ... Please hit your head on the nearest wall close to you! ... Ronaldo makes history again tonight! ...sleep well Where did I say the bolded??Words of a sore loser!. ... Please hit your head on the nearest wall close to you! ... Ronaldo makes history again tonight! ...sleep well 1 Like