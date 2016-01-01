₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,723,760 members, 3,299,603 topics. Date: Monday, 09 January 2017 at 07:49 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / FIFA Best Player Award Today At 6pm (12405 Views)
FIFA Best Player Shortlist / Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Champions League Best Player Award / Glo-CAF Awards 2015.Thur 7th Jan.2016 (Today) 6pm @ Abuja (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)
|FIFA Best Player Award Today At 6pm by Misterdhee1(m): 1:30am
For soccer fans around the globe, 2016 was one unforgettable year. It was a year in which the "Davids" dwarfed the "Goliaths" of the footballing world. From Leicester magically winning the English Premier League to Portugal smashing bookie's odds to win the Euros – 2016 was indeed an unusual year. The Brazilians were finally able to lay their hands on the Olympic gold medals, while the Argentines for the 3rd time in a row were unable to break their trophyless jinx on the international stage.
On the individual fronts, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi continued their dominance, through consistent, overwhelming displays over the course of the year. Even though the duo recorded contrasting successes in the year, they were still by some margins the best players in the year. Unsurprisingly, both players were nominated for both the Balon d'Or (of which Ronaldo was named the winner in December) and the FIFA Best Player Awards, for a record 9th time.
Tonight, hundreds of millions of soccer fans across the globe will focus on Zurich to get to know who goes home with the FIFA Best Player Award between arguably football most consistent duos ever. As we all anticipate for the event, I have enlisted five reasons why each of Messi and Ronaldo deserves to go home with the award. Here they are:
· Cristiano Ronaldo
1. Led the Portuguese National Side to a monumental triumph at the Euros. His leadership strengths on and off the field as well as three goals assisted the side to its first ever international victory.
2. Helped Real Madrid on the road to La Decima, by scoring a record 16 times and netting the decisive penalty kick in the final against Athletico Madrid. Also won the UEFA Super Cup with the team.
3. Singlehandedly secured the Club World Cup for Real Madrid by scoring a hat-trick in the final.
4. Won the UEFA Best Player Award for his performances in both the Euros and the UEFA Champions League.
5. Ended the year as the Leading All-Time Goalscorer in the UEFA Champions League with 95 goals, two ahead of Lionel Messi.
· Lionel Messi
1. Won the domestic double with Barcelona and led the league’s assist chart with 16 assists together with Luis Suarez. Also won the Spanish Super Copa with the Catalan Giant
2. Had the highest number of goals in the 2016 Calendar year across Europe with 59 goals, while Ronaldo turned in 55 goals
3. Led the Assists chat across Europe in the calendar year with 32 assists. Cr7 recorded 17 within that same period
4. Led Argentina to her 2nd successive Copa America finals before losing to Chile in the final. Messi himself missed a penalty kick in the final but was arguably the best player in the tournament
5. Ended the year as the leading goal-scorer in Spanish La Liga, UEFA Champions League and European competitions.
My Verdict: Choosing between the two players without prejudice is never an easy task for any football analyst, given the qualities of both players. However, judging by individual stats, Lionel Messi seems to edge out Cristiano Ronaldo for the year in review. On the other hand, Cristiano won the two biggest tournaments in 2016, the Euros and the Champions League; thus it will be almost impossible to overlook these for individual stats. Since the Award is vote-based, I think whoever is announced as the winner between the two talismans utmostly deserves it.
Nairalanders, lets hear your HONEST views on who you think deserve the award
2 Likes
|Re: FIFA Best Player Award Today At 6pm by Whizpeter(m): 2:06am
Let's carry out a Nairaland poll...
|Re: FIFA Best Player Award Today At 6pm by Whizpeter(m): 2:07am
Click like for RONALDO..
240 Likes 10 Shares
|Re: FIFA Best Player Award Today At 6pm by Whizpeter(m): 2:07am
Click like for MESSI
125 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: FIFA Best Player Award Today At 6pm by RedArrow: 2:24am
C 7
4 Likes
|Re: FIFA Best Player Award Today At 6pm by spartan117(m): 4:00am
Messi!
25 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: FIFA Best Player Award Today At 6pm by Misterdhee1(m): 7:10am
Whizpeter:
Cc lalasticlala, Mynd44, Seun
|Re: FIFA Best Player Award Today At 6pm by Paulblessing1(m): 9:40am
When is the event kicking off?, nigerian time pls
|Re: FIFA Best Player Award Today At 6pm by Misterdhee1(m): 10:52am
Paulblessing1:6pm bro.
|Re: FIFA Best Player Award Today At 6pm by ufuosman: 12:05pm
both of them are good, to me I think ronaldo deserve it.
7 Likes
|Re: FIFA Best Player Award Today At 6pm by Stretchi(m): 12:37pm
Ronaldo Deserves it abeg no sentiments
10 Likes
|Re: FIFA Best Player Award Today At 6pm by Misterdhee1(m): 3:11pm
Cc Lalasticlala
|Re: FIFA Best Player Award Today At 6pm by ToyePayne05: 4:10pm
CR7 deserves it
trafficator.ng
9 Likes
|Re: FIFA Best Player Award Today At 6pm by dyabman(m): 5:05pm
.
5 Likes
|Re: FIFA Best Player Award Today At 6pm by jeeqaa7(m): 5:06pm
U mean balon d'or
|Re: FIFA Best Player Award Today At 6pm by DONSMITH123(m): 5:06pm
Ronaldo has won already jor. Make them just kuku do am as a ceremonial stuff
6 Likes
|Re: FIFA Best Player Award Today At 6pm by Drienzia: 5:07pm
How many likes for CR7
29 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FIFA Best Player Award Today At 6pm by mary188: 5:07pm
1 Like
|Re: FIFA Best Player Award Today At 6pm by recievesense: 5:08pm
cr7
3 Likes
|Re: FIFA Best Player Award Today At 6pm by Tcode53: 5:08pm
We all know Ronaldo will win it... But i wish messi will win as first Recipient
|Re: FIFA Best Player Award Today At 6pm by keyzid: 5:11pm
up messi
|Re: FIFA Best Player Award Today At 6pm by Movingcoil(m): 5:11pm
Barcelona fans will say it is Photoshop if they see cr7 with the trophy.
5 Likes
|Re: FIFA Best Player Award Today At 6pm by Nathdoug(m): 5:11pm
Ronaldo all the way
7 Likes
|Re: FIFA Best Player Award Today At 6pm by smogup: 5:11pm
Ronaldo all the way....from a Chelsea fan
1 Like
|Re: FIFA Best Player Award Today At 6pm by vedah: 5:11pm
May the best man win.
|Re: FIFA Best Player Award Today At 6pm by Adonis3: 5:12pm
u
|Re: FIFA Best Player Award Today At 6pm by hensben(m): 5:12pm
Na ororo get This one- Messi fan
3 Likes
|Re: FIFA Best Player Award Today At 6pm by churchkilo(m): 5:13pm
i suppose mikel should win this nah
1 Like
|Re: FIFA Best Player Award Today At 6pm by DVMtuppence(m): 5:13pm
Cr7
5 Likes
|Re: FIFA Best Player Award Today At 6pm by Tcode53: 5:13pm
Imagine its 31/12/2016.
Time: 11:59pm
Everyone is waiting for 2017
And Ramos comes and makes it 1-1-2016 again
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: FIFA Best Player Award Today At 6pm by Chanchit: 5:14pm
No need to watch cos Na cr7 dem GI give.
|Re: FIFA Best Player Award Today At 6pm by Ochillary(m): 5:14pm
From what I watched last season I will give it to suarez.
4 Likes
Africa Born Footballers Playing For Non-african Countries / Jonathan Bans Nigeria From International Football For Two Years / Shooting Stars Finally Relegated
Viewing this topic: totalhouse(m), Rhoyin(m), Harwoyeez(m), JamieRocks(m), donbuchi1(m), Akinsolacupid(m), Emperoradrian(m), Topiipii(m), Fkforyou(m), blackfase(m), Dreambeat, Samsonklin(m), ademijuwonlo(f), LordTrezy, nonsoroyalty(m), babz007(m), olagbemi118(m), nathan77(m), phlio666(m), jboycrb(m), vickvilles(m), Mcquine(m), Misterdhee1(m), pragmatistm(m), koldej(m), kaoule(m), Tochilyns, Olekumaster(m), veekid(m), Oloniyan, masterz(m), goodheart02(m), Jeromegwer, Bellony88(m), MizterAccurate(m), lilEmir3(m), FoRgEteD, MT, nitlad, Cation(m), SPDAZZY(f), martin98(m), craise(m), Jaylone(m), livingg(m), Rooy57(m), labienyce(m), Basildvalour(m), ryd3(m), peterd53(m), alfredo4u(m), KnightSucre(f), cartimor, Harbioye(m), leondaartista(m), Guru9ja, Goldmaxx(m), jowa16, PurestBoy(m), Cypmeni(m), hizaya61(m), abba1992, Theben(m), mary188, jiggar, NEROSKY(m), Lamasta(m), DrayZee, martcrown(m), liveLongNprospa(m), scholes23(m), Subtlelad(m), mirakuru(m), oloriooko(m), docconceptscom, realmindz, sleekyjay(m), maiworld09(m), CarterMula, Seunpaul01(m), lonikit, dadarupees(m), Pauls0n(m), judey1992(m), nicetboy(m), Kustin(m), WealthPhillips(m), KillerFrost, Rekeb, iszyboy(m), popez, Iwant2knowGod, ebig21(m), olajideolajide(m), whyx06(m), Seunvense(m), Plus234(m), ayanbaba2(m), egorov(m), Zizer17(m), Donchucky(m), babz11(m), ElZionista(m), Trexate, Akosh01, idsamoo(m), abdrazak, confistified(m), crusufixo(m), Antoinemercer and 125 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18