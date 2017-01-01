₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Maryam Sanusi Lamido Graduates From Quranic School (photos) by GisthoodBlog: 6:22am
Maryam Sanusi Lamido, Emir of Kano's daughter with second wife, last Saturday graduated from Quranic school.
http://gisthoodng.blogspot.in/2017/01/emir-of-kano-daughter-maryam-graduates.html
|Re: Maryam Sanusi Lamido Graduates From Quranic School (photos) by GisthoodBlog: 6:23am
|Re: Maryam Sanusi Lamido Graduates From Quranic School (photos) by pyyxxaro: 6:25am
Mmmmmmmmssssshhhheeewwwwewwww
If she like make she graduate for Soak-Away school
How she don help
MAKE UNA BAN ME
#Quoters i de wait unaa #
|Re: Maryam Sanusi Lamido Graduates From Quranic School (photos) by olasaad(f): 6:27am
Ma shaa Allah. Baraka Allah fiqi
|Re: Maryam Sanusi Lamido Graduates From Quranic School (photos) by agarawu23(m): 6:29am
Good for her
|Re: Maryam Sanusi Lamido Graduates From Quranic School (photos) by engrfcuksmtin(m): 6:30am
I Alhaji Engrfcuksmtin wish ask for the had of his beautiful damsel in marriage......
Nobody should mention underage here o cos it is legall to marry a 2months old in the North.
|Re: Maryam Sanusi Lamido Graduates From Quranic School (photos) by Khd95(m): 6:41am
That nicca up there asking who she don epp.
Atleast she don epp her family,shes their joy nd pride,biko learn to appreciate something good,so that good things can happen to you too.
U musnt be hating nd bitter all d time.
|Re: Maryam Sanusi Lamido Graduates From Quranic School (photos) by rawpadgin(m): 6:44am
pyyxxaro:dey type 'who she Epp' nor go epp urself
|Re: Maryam Sanusi Lamido Graduates From Quranic School (photos) by Florblu(f): 6:45am
pyyxxaro:Haba!You no get joy ni?
|Re: Maryam Sanusi Lamido Graduates From Quranic School (photos) by madridguy(m): 7:03am
Barqa Lahu.
|Re: Maryam Sanusi Lamido Graduates From Quranic School (photos) by AfonjasMustDie(m): 10:08am
Wow
Before next month, she would be sold into marriage to a 65 year old man
You know how they operate in that region
|Re: Maryam Sanusi Lamido Graduates From Quranic School (photos) by adewumiopeyemi(m): 10:08am
ok
|Re: Maryam Sanusi Lamido Graduates From Quranic School (photos) by KiNiBiGd: 10:09am
Left to d Bleep givers
|Re: Maryam Sanusi Lamido Graduates From Quranic School (photos) by adewumiopeyemi(m): 10:09am
dis ur monkier hehe...
AfonjasMustDie:
|Re: Maryam Sanusi Lamido Graduates From Quranic School (photos) by KiNiBiGd: 10:09am
Left to d fuuckk givers
|Re: Maryam Sanusi Lamido Graduates From Quranic School (photos) by NNVanguard(m): 10:09am
I never knew that graduation from Quran school is a great achievement that calls for fun fare.
So many issues in this country
|Re: Maryam Sanusi Lamido Graduates From Quranic School (photos) by greatwhite(m): 10:10am
|Re: Maryam Sanusi Lamido Graduates From Quranic School (photos) by iamanswer(m): 10:10am
Brewing them for Islamic or should i say...... ISIS activities...........
|Re: Maryam Sanusi Lamido Graduates From Quranic School (photos) by Groles: 10:11am
She's Ready For Marriage
|Re: Maryam Sanusi Lamido Graduates From Quranic School (photos) by Eazybay(m): 10:11am
Northerners too like to sit down 4 ground wetin sef
|Re: Maryam Sanusi Lamido Graduates From Quranic School (photos) by ThinkSmarter(m): 10:11am
North Can Celebrate and Pamper Girl Child die but if it were to be Yaro[boy]....na Born to Suffer.
|Re: Maryam Sanusi Lamido Graduates From Quranic School (photos) by UnknownT: 10:11am
Na to marry her off remain nah
|Re: Maryam Sanusi Lamido Graduates From Quranic School (photos) by Orikinla1: 10:11am
Northern Muslim ruling class deceiving their poor masses with the Qur'an since 600 AD.
|Re: Maryam Sanusi Lamido Graduates From Quranic School (photos) by Akanbibabatunde(m): 10:11am
You strap the bomb to your waist
You go to a crowded place
*******BOOOM*******.
HAPPY GRADUATION"
Oh! Congratulations lil cutie, am sure your husband is waiting for you alongside your10 senior wives and step children... Maaalus
|Re: Maryam Sanusi Lamido Graduates From Quranic School (photos) by uddeze(m): 10:12am
their own kids are actually the leaders of tomorrow if u look at things critically. congrats to the young lad anyway.
|Re: Maryam Sanusi Lamido Graduates From Quranic School (photos) by eolafao: 10:13am
Must we know all the things that happens
To this people
Keep it to your self... Just tell us if u want to give her hand in marriage....
|Re: Maryam Sanusi Lamido Graduates From Quranic School (photos) by AngelsAndStars(m): 10:13am
see her 9 years old. this is the kind of girl a prophet of 54 slept with.
Islam disgust me.
|Re: Maryam Sanusi Lamido Graduates From Quranic School (photos) by braining01: 10:13am
Congratz lil sis. Barakallahu fih
|Re: Maryam Sanusi Lamido Graduates From Quranic School (photos) by Valjinn: 10:13am
Her name is [i][/i] Maryam ok... "Like" if you are thinking what I'm thinking.
|Re: Maryam Sanusi Lamido Graduates From Quranic School (photos) by iamanswer(m): 10:14am
Khd95:completing a quranic school is something good in your understanding?? Chai....... Well i don't give a *fu*k......
|Re: Maryam Sanusi Lamido Graduates From Quranic School (photos) by Dsrooftiles: 10:14am
Aliamudulilahi.... Allahu Akbar
|Re: Maryam Sanusi Lamido Graduates From Quranic School (photos) by Atiku2019: 10:14am
Congrats
