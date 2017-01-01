₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,723,406 members, 3,298,650 topics. Date: Monday, 09 January 2017 at 10:42 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / New Born Baby Found Dead After Being Dumped & Abandoned In A Sewage.Graphic Pics (415 Views)
Corpse Of 3-Year-Old Boy With His joystick Cut Off Abandoned In Gwagwalada (Photo) / Baby Abandoned In Umuahia, Abia With A Note That She Should Not Be Sold (Pic) / Cop Who Killed Twins And Their Friend, Abandoned In The Mortuary [graphic Image] (1) (2) (3) (4)
|New Born Baby Found Dead After Being Dumped & Abandoned In A Sewage.Graphic Pics by CastedDude: 8:03am
This is really sad and disheartening! A new born baby girl was found dead in a box after was she was allegedly dumped in the sewage and abandoned by her mother. Residents of the area were pictured evacuating the dead body of the child.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/01/new-born-baby-found-dead-after-being.html
|Re: New Born Baby Found Dead After Being Dumped & Abandoned In A Sewage.Graphic Pics by temitemi1(m): 8:05am
hmm
|Re: New Born Baby Found Dead After Being Dumped & Abandoned In A Sewage.Graphic Pics by PrettyCrystal: 8:05am
wicked world
|Re: New Born Baby Found Dead After Being Dumped & Abandoned In A Sewage.Graphic Pics by CastedDude: 8:05am
cc; lalasticlala, mynd44
|Re: New Born Baby Found Dead After Being Dumped & Abandoned In A Sewage.Graphic Pics by dainformant(m): 8:06am
heartless
|Re: New Born Baby Found Dead After Being Dumped & Abandoned In A Sewage.Graphic Pics by fhelihx: 8:07am
Heartless parent..
Nobie born dey born the perpetrator also..
|Re: New Born Baby Found Dead After Being Dumped & Abandoned In A Sewage.Graphic Pics by Atiku2019: 8:07am
Wicked World ..... Some Parents are praying 10hours a day for God to bless them with Children
1 Like
|Re: New Born Baby Found Dead After Being Dumped & Abandoned In A Sewage.Graphic Pics by Firstlieutenant(m): 8:08am
... and the mother go then go ahead to live with this secret, all her life. Na wa!
|Re: New Born Baby Found Dead After Being Dumped & Abandoned In A Sewage.Graphic Pics by ANIEXTY(m): 8:08am
Some people ain't got heart, na stone dem get aswear !
|Re: New Born Baby Found Dead After Being Dumped & Abandoned In A Sewage.Graphic Pics by dainformant(m): 8:18am
e fit be Olosho she b
Firstlieutenant:
|Re: New Born Baby Found Dead After Being Dumped & Abandoned In A Sewage.Graphic Pics by maxwelloweezy(m): 10:40am
This life
|Re: New Born Baby Found Dead After Being Dumped & Abandoned In A Sewage.Graphic Pics by NotOfThis(f): 10:40am
Wickedness.
|Re: New Born Baby Found Dead After Being Dumped & Abandoned In A Sewage.Graphic Pics by jazinogold(m): 10:41am
|Re: New Born Baby Found Dead After Being Dumped & Abandoned In A Sewage.Graphic Pics by NNVanguard(m): 10:41am
Human inhumanity to humanity
(0) (Reply)
Fleek News Updates Nda Let My Son Drown "Rtd Wing Commander / Oil Price As Market Tanks Under / Pretty Lady Leaks Own Hot Unclad Photos Via Tumblr
Viewing this topic: Shiru84, redcliff, oblo(m), joanana(f), MrsAnyanwu(f), idrisolaide(m), Fistop, defunk, biddieluvzyaho(f), Bayour001, Ameekas(f), jeeqaa7(m), rocknation62(m), viafabian, jazinogold(m), sholikay(m), Nickky28(m), AGgal(f), Beranco, NNVanguard(m), seyilapy(m), sexyjuly, tafrica(m), komekn(m), fashoga(m), Oyind17, DAramis, muller102, jumman(f), Basildvalour(m) and 94 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11