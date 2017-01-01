Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / New Born Baby Found Dead After Being Dumped & Abandoned In A Sewage.Graphic Pics (415 Views)

Source; This is really sad and disheartening! A new born baby girl was found dead in a box after was she was allegedly dumped in the sewage and abandoned by her mother. Residents of the area were pictured evacuating the dead body of the child.Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/01/new-born-baby-found-dead-after-being.html

hmm

wicked world

cc; lalasticlala, mynd44

heartless



..... Some Parents are praying 10hours a day for God to bless them with Children Wicked World.

... and the mother go then go ahead to live with this secret, all her life. Na wa!

Some people ain't got heart, na stone dem get aswear !

Firstlieutenant:

... and the mother go then go ahead to live with this secret, all her life. Na wa! e fit be Olosho she b

This life

Wickedness.