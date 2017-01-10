Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Is Hot Water Or Cold Water The Best To Wash A Car Engine? (2023 Views)

Hello fellow Nairalanders...

A man had problems with his car alternator this morning and when I asked him if he washes his engine,he said yes.thus my question. is Hot water or cold water the best to wash a car engine?

Hot or cold.



Anyone goes.



The alternator should be covered when washing. Hot or cold water is not allowed there

The engine compartment is not designed for a lot of water – you could be getting water into areas where it shouldn’t be and it can cause corrosion. Water could get into the alternator or the engine sensors, causing damage. It can also push dirt onto belts, thereby causing squeaks. If you’re really unfortunate, water could get into your engine through the induction system, from around the air cleaner. It’s unlikely, but you could force water into the cylinders and cause huge damage. Anything that gets wet should be dried, ideally with compressed air, and then by running the engine until everything dries out.



But to answer your question, washing the engine depends on if the engine itself is cold, warm or hot. Using warm or cool water on a hot engine could cool things too fast, stressing the metal and, potentially, causing cracks. So I'd advise you use lukewarm soapy water to wash your engine.



My dad taught me to use either petrol or diesel to wash my engine, though I prefer using diesel. 13 Likes 2 Shares

There's no harebrain scheme you won't read of in this section 2 Likes 1 Share

I don't use any ever. Whether cold or hot.

What I do is to get diesel and a small hand brush. I then brush away the debris and dirty. Wherever the brush can't get to is left like that. It's not as if I drive in muds nah. 2 Likes

MsDelilah:

damn! U're knowledge about cars is vast nd so amazing. What did u study?

MsDelilah:

why do u prefer diesel?

Marshalrhino:



damn! U're knowledge about cars is vast nd so amazing. What did u study?

I studied Economics. But I'm an avid reader of Car magazines. 3 Likes

Marshalrhino:



why do u prefer diesel?

Petrol is a solvent. It has a way of removing protective oils from parts. Diesel doesn't.



Besides, if anything goes wrong, petrol burns faster than diesel. 5 Likes

MsDelilah:





Petrol is a solvent. It has a way of removing protective oils from parts. Diesel doesn't.



i get it

MsDelilah:





I studied Economics. But I'm an avid reader of Car magazines.

Thought you studied Metallurgy.

EgunMogaji:

There's no harebrain scheme you won't read of in this section



Mixture of both

I have this phobic of washing car engine after it burnt my Brainbox of my Hyundai Accent in 2013

I suggest Cold water. This I think would be better than the hot one since it can also serve as a coolant for the engine!

lukewarm water

TPound:

Hello fellow Nairalanders...

A man had problems with his car alternator this morning and when I asked him if he washes his engine,he said yes.thus my question. is Hot water or cold water the best to wash a car engine?



Use water

wash your car engine only when you wanna sell it

None.

Has anybody ever asked him or herself, what is the great idea behind washing your car engine?



I have used my car for more than 3 years and the engine hasn't been washed and nothing has gone wrong.



I laugh whenever I see cars develop lots of engine troubles after a wash.



Let's be realistic here, do you drive your car with the hood opened? The engine is covered and hidden from view for a reason. 1 Like

EgunMogaji:

There's no harebrain scheme you won't read of in this section

Why don't you help out instead of talking thrash. If you can't help out then stfu.

Don't know so much but I see car engines being washed with a steam wash, any disadvantage?

TPound:

Hello fellow Nairalanders...

A man had problems with his car alternator this morning and when I asked him if he washes his engine,he said yes.thus my question. is Hot water or cold water the best to wash a car engine?



Neither hot nor cold. Room temperature is the best.

MsDelilah:

The engine compartment is not designed for a lot of water – you could be getting water into areas where it shouldn’t be and it can cause corrosion. Water could get into the alternator or the engine sensors, causing damage. It can also push dirt onto belts, thereby causing squeaks. If you’re really unfortunate, water could get into your engine through the induction system, from around the air cleaner. It’s unlikely, but you could force water into the cylinders and cause huge damage. Anything that gets wet should be dried, ideally with compressed air, and then by running the engine until everything dries out.



But to answer your question, washing the engine depends on if the engine itself is cold, warm or hot. Using warm or cool water on a hot engine could cool things too fast, stressing the metal and, potentially, causing cracks. So I'd advise you use lukewarm soapy water to wash your engine.



My dad taught me to use either petrol or diesel to wash my engine, though I prefer using diesel.



Nice one

I use water a lot to wash my car engine. Infact I sometimes pour a bucket full of water directly on the engine.

If ya engine is ish, it is ish.

More recent cars dnt care anymore.



They wash my engine after every servicing.



No need to cover anything. Hot or Cold.



Everything is already well covered by design.

I've read a lot about the topic and from experts experience, most prefer to wash with steam while the engine is running.

use white acid H20