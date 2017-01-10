₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,724,000 members, 3,300,197 topics. Date: Tuesday, 10 January 2017 at 07:34 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Is Hot Water Or Cold Water The Best To Wash A Car Engine? (2023 Views)
Can I Replace My Car Engine Oil With A Road Side Measurement Oil? / Guys Pouring Wine On New Car To "Wash" It (Photos) / How To Cook Food On Your Car's Engine (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Is Hot Water Or Cold Water The Best To Wash A Car Engine? by TPound(m): 8:19am On Jan 09
Hello fellow Nairalanders...
A man had problems with his car alternator this morning and when I asked him if he washes his engine,he said yes.thus my question. is Hot water or cold water the best to wash a car engine?
|Re: Is Hot Water Or Cold Water The Best To Wash A Car Engine? by Greene66: 2:20pm On Jan 09
Hot or cold.
Anyone goes.
The alternator should be covered when washing. Hot or cold water is not allowed there
|Re: Is Hot Water Or Cold Water The Best To Wash A Car Engine? by MsDelilah(f): 4:34pm On Jan 09
The engine compartment is not designed for a lot of water – you could be getting water into areas where it shouldn’t be and it can cause corrosion. Water could get into the alternator or the engine sensors, causing damage. It can also push dirt onto belts, thereby causing squeaks. If you’re really unfortunate, water could get into your engine through the induction system, from around the air cleaner. It’s unlikely, but you could force water into the cylinders and cause huge damage. Anything that gets wet should be dried, ideally with compressed air, and then by running the engine until everything dries out.
But to answer your question, washing the engine depends on if the engine itself is cold, warm or hot. Using warm or cool water on a hot engine could cool things too fast, stressing the metal and, potentially, causing cracks. So I'd advise you use lukewarm soapy water to wash your engine.
My dad taught me to use either petrol or diesel to wash my engine, though I prefer using diesel.
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Is Hot Water Or Cold Water The Best To Wash A Car Engine? by EgunMogaji(m): 5:26pm On Jan 09
There's no harebrain scheme you won't read of in this section
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Is Hot Water Or Cold Water The Best To Wash A Car Engine? by micklplus(m): 6:32pm On Jan 09
I don't use any ever. Whether cold or hot.
What I do is to get diesel and a small hand brush. I then brush away the debris and dirty. Wherever the brush can't get to is left like that. It's not as if I drive in muds nah.
2 Likes
|Re: Is Hot Water Or Cold Water The Best To Wash A Car Engine? by Marshalrhino(m): 8:23pm On Jan 09
MsDelilah:damn! U're knowledge about cars is vast nd so amazing. What did u study?
|Re: Is Hot Water Or Cold Water The Best To Wash A Car Engine? by Marshalrhino(m): 8:25pm On Jan 09
MsDelilah:why do u prefer diesel?
|Re: Is Hot Water Or Cold Water The Best To Wash A Car Engine? by MsDelilah(f): 11:06pm On Jan 09
Marshalrhino:
I studied Economics. But I'm an avid reader of Car magazines.
3 Likes
|Re: Is Hot Water Or Cold Water The Best To Wash A Car Engine? by MsDelilah(f): 11:11pm On Jan 09
Marshalrhino:
Petrol is a solvent. It has a way of removing protective oils from parts. Diesel doesn't.
Besides, if anything goes wrong, petrol burns faster than diesel.
5 Likes
|Re: Is Hot Water Or Cold Water The Best To Wash A Car Engine? by Marshalrhino(m): 5:19am
MsDelilah:i get it
|Re: Is Hot Water Or Cold Water The Best To Wash A Car Engine? by lonelydora(m): 5:28am
MsDelilah:
Thought you studied Metallurgy.
|Re: Is Hot Water Or Cold Water The Best To Wash A Car Engine? by MsDelilah(f): 6:02am
EgunMogaji:
|Re: Is Hot Water Or Cold Water The Best To Wash A Car Engine? by mcfynest(m): 6:45am
Mixture of both
|Re: Is Hot Water Or Cold Water The Best To Wash A Car Engine? by victorazy(m): 6:47am
I have this phobic of washing car engine after it burnt my Brainbox of my Hyundai Accent in 2013
|Re: Is Hot Water Or Cold Water The Best To Wash A Car Engine? by Adonike(m): 6:47am
I suggest Cold water. This I think would be better than the hot one since it can also serve as a coolant for the engine!
|Re: Is Hot Water Or Cold Water The Best To Wash A Car Engine? by GreenMavro: 6:50am
lukewarm water
|Re: Is Hot Water Or Cold Water The Best To Wash A Car Engine? by free2ryhme: 6:54am
TPound:
Use water
|Re: Is Hot Water Or Cold Water The Best To Wash A Car Engine? by desquad: 6:55am
wash your car engine only when you wanna sell it
|Re: Is Hot Water Or Cold Water The Best To Wash A Car Engine? by Lexusgs430: 6:56am
None.
|Re: Is Hot Water Or Cold Water The Best To Wash A Car Engine? by kuluTemper: 6:57am
Has anybody ever asked him or herself, what is the great idea behind washing your car engine?
I have used my car for more than 3 years and the engine hasn't been washed and nothing has gone wrong.
I laugh whenever I see cars develop lots of engine troubles after a wash.
Let's be realistic here, do you drive your car with the hood opened? The engine is covered and hidden from view for a reason.
1 Like
|Re: Is Hot Water Or Cold Water The Best To Wash A Car Engine? by obidevine(m): 7:08am
EgunMogaji:
Why don't you help out instead of talking thrash. If you can't help out then stfu.
1 Like
|Re: Is Hot Water Or Cold Water The Best To Wash A Car Engine? by fewj(m): 7:08am
Don't know so much but I see car engines being washed with a steam wash, any disadvantage?
|Re: Is Hot Water Or Cold Water The Best To Wash A Car Engine? by bareal(m): 7:09am
TPound:
Neither hot nor cold. Room temperature is the best.
|Re: Is Hot Water Or Cold Water The Best To Wash A Car Engine? by obidevine(m): 7:09am
MsDelilah:
Nice one
|Re: Is Hot Water Or Cold Water The Best To Wash A Car Engine? by Realwvn: 7:10am
Please visit my site http://naijanewsrave.com
|Re: Is Hot Water Or Cold Water The Best To Wash A Car Engine? by kingreign: 7:11am
I use water a lot to wash my car engine. Infact I sometimes pour a bucket full of water directly on the engine.
If ya engine is ish, it is ish.
|Re: Is Hot Water Or Cold Water The Best To Wash A Car Engine? by AntiWailer: 7:12am
More recent cars dnt care anymore.
They wash my engine after every servicing.
No need to cover anything. Hot or Cold.
Everything is already well covered by design.
|Re: Is Hot Water Or Cold Water The Best To Wash A Car Engine? by ibrodex: 7:12am
I've read a lot about the topic and from experts experience, most prefer to wash with steam while the engine is running.
|Re: Is Hot Water Or Cold Water The Best To Wash A Car Engine? by dyangprof(m): 7:17am
use white acid H20
|Re: Is Hot Water Or Cold Water The Best To Wash A Car Engine? by GMBuhari: 7:19am
Cold water hot rinsing
(0) (Reply)
Please Advice About Auctionexport.com And Salvage Cars! / Does Turning On Car AC Reduce The Fuel? / How To Become An Auto Dealer
Viewing this topic: Upwardmobile, AutoJoshNG, JhaayYoung, deeLima86(m), Dicksonpal, kogistan(m), mokoshalb(m), missioner(m), luv2luvu, dennisworld1(m), brogxy, iamsmile(m), Oedinred, JABB(m), macodollar, Mickyboiz, arojuraye(m), Vince77(m), sorextee(m), siraj1402(m), drdanny(m), mikenwafor, DancingSkeleton(m), Kx, Victoriousvic(m), olaoyeeric(m), wayaa007(m) and 43 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15