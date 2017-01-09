₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|FG Aims To Attack RCCG, Church Leaders With FRC Law —Fayose (Nigerians React) by solaugo1: 9:56am
The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, on Sunday cautioned the Federal Government against the continuous implementation of the Financial Regulation Council Act, which, he said, had tampered with the administration of churches in Nigeria.
|Re: FG Aims To Attack RCCG, Church Leaders With FRC Law —Fayose (Nigerians React) by BlackDBagba: 9:58am
God of this....God of that...
|Re: FG Aims To Attack RCCG, Church Leaders With FRC Law —Fayose (Nigerians React) by Corrinthians(m): 10:11am
I can bet my last fvck that INTEGRITY guy is an ipob zombie.
They always reason like donkeys.
|Re: FG Aims To Attack RCCG, Church Leaders With FRC Law —Fayose (Nigerians React) by KINGwax007(m): 10:13am
Corrinthians:for sure
|Re: FG Aims To Attack RCCG, Church Leaders With FRC Law —Fayose (Nigerians React) by Baawaa(m): 10:15am
Fayose is looking for supporters,but on this,you failed again.Because this law was enacted by JonaTAN administration.
|Re: FG Aims To Attack RCCG, Church Leaders With FRC Law —Fayose (Nigerians React) by Babacele: 10:53am
Fayose is afraid the law that the Holy spirit pushed PDP to bring ,the way the clueless brought BVN but lacked the ball to implement it, would henceforth expose his fellows in the church using the name of God to help themselves. God has His wonderful ways.
|Re: FG Aims To Attack RCCG, Church Leaders With FRC Law —Fayose (Nigerians React) by favick: 11:12am
I love dis fayose.. ...fearless. ...
|Re: FG Aims To Attack RCCG, Church Leaders With FRC Law —Fayose (Nigerians React) by Jayceo(m): 11:22am
Baawaa:
Lets not distort fact.The Financial Reporting council in charge of overseeing non for profit organizations was created and signed into law in 2011 with Mr Obazee as the head ,On May 18, 2011 to be precise. This particular tenure ship law which passed through the council was proposed in 2011 by some mischievous people but met major resistance from the Federal government under GEJ and some other individuals in Government then ,it was taken to court and it was swept under the carpet immediately then in 2011 and never saw the light of the day, that's why most people are just hearing about it now, ,now come 2016 ,the law is revisited, implemented and became effective, October 2016. So what changed all the way from 2011 to 2016 that there was sudden need to revisit and implement it? Lets stop telling lies to justify this.
|Re: FG Aims To Attack RCCG, Church Leaders With FRC Law —Fayose (Nigerians React) by Ramon92: 11:27am
Laughing
|Re: FG Aims To Attack RCCG, Church Leaders With FRC Law —Fayose (Nigerians React) by koladebrainiac(m): 12:20pm
Its so clear now that Fayose is a stunt man
FG should not take him serious again
|Re: FG Aims To Attack RCCG, Church Leaders With FRC Law —Fayose (Nigerians React) by Greatfuture: 12:28pm
The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) of Nigeria is a federal government agency established by the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria Act, No. 6, 2011. It is a federal government Parastatal under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment. The FRC is responsible for, among other things, developing and publishing accounting and financial reporting standards to be observed in the preparation of financial statements of public entities in Nigeria; and for related matters.
The Council’s main objects, as defined in the FRC Act, are to:
protect investors and other stakeholders interest
give guidance on issues relating to financial reporting and corporate governance to professional, institutional and regulatory bodies in Nigeria
ensure good corporate governance practices in the public and private sectors of the Nigerian economy
ensure accuracy and reliability of financial reports and corporate disclosures, pursuant to the various laws and regulations currently in existence in Nigeria
harmonise activities of relevant professional and regulatory bodies as relating to corporate governance and financial reporting.
promote the highest standards among auditors and other professionals engaged in the financial reporting process.
enhance the credibility of financial reporting; and
improve the quality of accountancy and audit services, actuarial, valuation and corporate governance standards.
The benefits of high quality Financial Reporting are numerous; amongst which are:
promoting private sector growth and reducing volatility in the economy by strengthening the country’s financial reporting architecture and reducing the risk of financial market crises together with the associated negative economic impact
enhancement of local and foreign Direct and portfolio Investment as investors are better able to evaluate corporate prospects and make informed decisions resulting in access to capital at lower costs.
facilitating the growth of small scale enterprises as their compliance with transparent reporting will provide easier access to credit
facilitating integration into global financial and capital markets
improvement of public sector fiscal discipline and enhancement of value for money; and
generation of employment opportunities.
Operations
High quality financial reporting is a building block of a market-based monitoring of companies, external auditors and other professionals whose work bear upon financial reporting integrity and corporate governance of entities; no matter how remote. This will allow shareholders and the public at large to confidently and objectively assess management performance, thus influencing their behaviour and decisions. High quality financial reporting will also contribute to national public finance by improving the assessment and collection of taxes on corporate profits.
The operating arms of the FRC are:
Directorate of Accounting Standards – Private Sector
Directorate of Accounting Standards – Public Sector
Directorate of Auditing Practice Standards
Directorate of Actuarial Standards
Directorate of Valuation Standards
Directorate of Inspection and Monitoring
Directorate of Corporate Governance
|Re: FG Aims To Attack RCCG, Church Leaders With FRC Law —Fayose (Nigerians React) by Greatfuture: 12:29pm
FRC releases National Code of Corporate Governance
In accordance with Section 50 of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria Act, 2011, which among other things requires the Directorate of Corporate Governance to develop the principles and practices of Corporate Governance applicable in Nigeria, the Council hereby releases the National Code of Corporate Governance effective 17th October 2016. Details are as hereunder:
The Code of Corporate Governance for the Private Sector is mandatory.
The Code of Governance for Not-for-Profit entities is “Comply or Justify non-compliance”
The Code of Governance for the Public Sector will not be applicable immediately until an executive directive is secured from the Federal Government of Nigeria. This is due to the fact that the enabling laws that set up most government establishments already carry some form of governance structure that will require an umbrella legislation to unify the different provisions of those laws to synchronise with this Code.
|Re: FG Aims To Attack RCCG, Church Leaders With FRC Law —Fayose (Nigerians React) by Qmerit(m): 1:19pm
Ayodele Fayose.. Governor, Fire fighter, Doctor, Prophet, Aviation Minister, VIO Officer, Market Man, Hunter, Okada Rider, Part-time Danfo driver... What a great man.
|Re: FG Aims To Attack RCCG, Church Leaders With FRC Law —Fayose (Nigerians React) by TeleboiZ005(m): 1:56pm
J
|Re: FG Aims To Attack RCCG, Church Leaders With FRC Law —Fayose (Nigerians React) by Category1: 1:56pm
Hum can't believe this... Sorry fayose!
|Re: FG Aims To Attack RCCG, Church Leaders With FRC Law —Fayose (Nigerians React) by George2016(m): 1:57pm
I can understand what A PC government want. (For all the registered churches to be paying tax to the corrupt federal government.
The living God will destroy them all.
Fayose you are on point again.
|Re: FG Aims To Attack RCCG, Church Leaders With FRC Law —Fayose (Nigerians React) by leofab(f): 1:57pm
Voice of opposition in Nigeria
|Re: FG Aims To Attack RCCG, Church Leaders With FRC Law —Fayose (Nigerians React) by bigerboy200: 1:57pm
Ignorance
|Re: FG Aims To Attack RCCG, Church Leaders With FRC Law —Fayose (Nigerians React) by ngwababe: 1:58pm
Well...
|Re: FG Aims To Attack RCCG, Church Leaders With FRC Law —Fayose (Nigerians React) by 9jakohai(m): 1:58pm
So, if Adeboye goes, the Church of Nigeria would collapse.? Really?
I am not defending Buhari here. I just find it funny that we Christians talk all day long about Jesus being the head of the church...and start crying when the human leader has to step down.
RCCG was there before Daddy GO...and if it is of God....it will be there long after Daddy GO is gone.
Same thing for Living Faith, Deeper Life, Mountain of Fire and so on. The Church is more than denominations and leaders....it is the living Body of Christ. Time we remembered that.
|Re: FG Aims To Attack RCCG, Church Leaders With FRC Law —Fayose (Nigerians React) by BrutalJab: 1:58pm
Fayose the voice of the Afonjas.
Fire on. Bulhari and his Zombies are mad.
|Re: FG Aims To Attack RCCG, Church Leaders With FRC Law —Fayose (Nigerians React) by Thisis2raw: 1:59pm
The masses are hungry and all government cares about is regulating CHURCHES.
Indeed CHANGE
|Re: FG Aims To Attack RCCG, Church Leaders With FRC Law —Fayose (Nigerians React) by adewumiopeyemi(m): 1:59pm
ok
|Re: FG Aims To Attack RCCG, Church Leaders With FRC Law —Fayose (Nigerians React) by seguno2: 1:59pm
Fayose should know when to zip up his mouth.
|Re: FG Aims To Attack RCCG, Church Leaders With FRC Law —Fayose (Nigerians React) by Ten12: 2:01pm
Even mad man dey make brain some times
|Re: FG Aims To Attack RCCG, Church Leaders With FRC Law —Fayose (Nigerians React) by rusher14: 2:01pm
Jayceo:
So why was the FRCN in court over the same matter in May, 2015?
|Re: FG Aims To Attack RCCG, Church Leaders With FRC Law —Fayose (Nigerians React) by abumeinben(m): 2:01pm
|Re: FG Aims To Attack RCCG, Church Leaders With FRC Law —Fayose (Nigerians React) by daniska3yaro(m): 2:01pm
Hmm
|Re: FG Aims To Attack RCCG, Church Leaders With FRC Law —Fayose (Nigerians React) by efilefun(m): 2:01pm
Baawaa:
He's brain is only programmed to oppose anything supported by this administration even if its a law signed by Obasanjo during his first tenure, our meat and ponmo cutting governor will surely shout and include PMB in his brouhaha
|Re: FG Aims To Attack RCCG, Church Leaders With FRC Law —Fayose (Nigerians React) by progress69: 2:02pm
Jayceo:
Bros, softly dey lie. This matter has been in court even before Buhari was sworn in. Haba
|Re: FG Aims To Attack RCCG, Church Leaders With FRC Law —Fayose (Nigerians React) by DONSMITH123(m): 2:02pm
WETIN CONCERN ME
