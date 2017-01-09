Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / FG Aims To Attack RCCG, Church Leaders With FRC Law —Fayose (Nigerians React) (15801 Views)

Ferderal Govt Aims To Attack Church Leaders With FRC Laws - Fayose / I Want To Unite South East Leaders With Buhari – Okorocha / Buhari & Other APC Leaders With Archbishop Of Owerri (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, on Sunday cautioned the Federal Government against the continuous implementation of the Financial Regulation Council Act, which, he said, had tampered with the administration of churches in Nigeria.



Based on the new law, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Saturday stepped down as the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Nigeria.



The FRC Act could soon force other clergymen like Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church Worldwide International a.k.a. Winners Chapel, Pastor William Kumuyi of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry and Bishop Mike Okonkwo of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission, among others to retire as the heads of their churches in the country.



Criticising the law, Fayose said the government must tread softly on this path to avoid tragedy of monumental proportion befalling the nation. Fayose spoke during the 53rd birthday thanksgiving service of his wife, Feyisetan, held at the governor office chapel, in Ado Ekiti, the state chapter on Sunday.



He said, “There is one thing every government must not do, the moment you face the church of God, you will fail. The God of Adeboye, Kumuyi will bring down all the enemies in this government. Somebody must tell them, there are certain things you don’t do. They are going from frying pan to fire.



“This government wants to subdue the church, God will subdue them. They are ridiculing leaders of the church, God will rubbish them. The same church they had deceived to get power, they are saying that we now have the ring, who will remove it from our hand, the Lord will cut off the hand that wears the ring.



“The APC is behaving in this way, but God is the creator of the ring and the hand, God will amputate the hand. Ayo Fayose is anointed of God.



“I have warned and I’m still warning, take your hands away from the administration of churches, you are killing Christians, The Lord will rise against you. By rising against the church, this government has failed as anyone that rises against God will fail. By using laws against the church, they have started to crumble.



“Christians are being slaughtered in Southern Kaduna and noble men cannot talk because of fear of incarceration. Remember you are here today, tomorrow you would not be here again. We must condemn what is happening here today, “ he said.



http://newsnownigeria.com.ng/fg-aims-attack-rccg-church-leaders-frc-law-fayose/ 3 Likes 1 Share

God of this....God of that... 2 Likes 1 Share





They always reason like donkeys. I can bet my last fvck that INTEGRITY guy is an ipob zombie.They always reason like donkeys. 26 Likes 2 Shares

Corrinthians:

I can bet my last fvck that INTEGRITY guy is an ipob zombie.



They always reason like donkeys. for sure for sure 25 Likes 3 Shares

Fayose is looking for supporters,but on this,you failed again.Because this law was enacted by JonaTAN administration. 50 Likes 3 Shares

Fayose is afraid the law that the Holy spirit pushed PDP to bring ,the way the clueless brought BVN but lacked the ball to implement it, would henceforth expose his fellows in the church using the name of God to help themselves. God has His wonderful ways. 16 Likes 1 Share

I love dis fayose.. ...fearless. ... 3 Likes 1 Share

Baawaa:

Fayose is looking for supporters,but on this,you failed again.Because this law was enacted by JonaTAN administration.

Lets not distort fact.The Financial Reporting council in charge of overseeing non for profit organizations was created and signed into law in 2011 with Mr Obazee as the head ,On May 18, 2011 to be precise. This particular tenure ship law which passed through the council was proposed in 2011 by some mischievous people but met major resistance from the Federal government under GEJ and some other individuals in Government then ,it was taken to court and it was swept under the carpet immediately then in 2011 and never saw the light of the day, that's why most people are just hearing about it now, ,now come 2016 ,the law is revisited, implemented and became effective, October 2016. So what changed all the way from 2011 to 2016 that there was sudden need to revisit and implement it? Lets stop telling lies to justify this. Lets not distort fact.The Financial Reporting council in charge of overseeing non for profit organizations was created and signed into law in 2011 with Mr Obazee as the head ,On May 18, 2011 to be precise. This particular tenure ship law which passed through the council was proposed in 2011 by some mischievous people but met major resistance from the Federal government under GEJ and some other individuals in Government then ,it was taken to court and it was swept under the carpet immediately then in 2011 and never saw the light of the day, that's why most people are just hearing about it now, ,now come 2016 ,the law is revisited, implemented and became effective, October 2016.Lets stop telling lies to justify this. 8 Likes

Laughing

Its so clear now that Fayose is a stunt man

FG should not take him serious again 17 Likes 1 Share

The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) of Nigeria is a federal government agency established by the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria Act, No. 6, 2011. It is a federal government Parastatal under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment. The FRC is responsible for, among other things, developing and publishing accounting and financial reporting standards to be observed in the preparation of financial statements of public entities in Nigeria; and for related matters.







The Council’s main objects, as defined in the FRC Act, are to:



protect investors and other stakeholders interest

give guidance on issues relating to financial reporting and corporate governance to professional, institutional and regulatory bodies in Nigeria

ensure good corporate governance practices in the public and private sectors of the Nigerian economy

ensure accuracy and reliability of financial reports and corporate disclosures, pursuant to the various laws and regulations currently in existence in Nigeria

harmonise activities of relevant professional and regulatory bodies as relating to corporate governance and financial reporting.

promote the highest standards among auditors and other professionals engaged in the financial reporting process.

enhance the credibility of financial reporting; and

improve the quality of accountancy and audit services, actuarial, valuation and corporate governance standards.



The benefits of high quality Financial Reporting are numerous; amongst which are:



promoting private sector growth and reducing volatility in the economy by strengthening the country’s financial reporting architecture and reducing the risk of financial market crises together with the associated negative economic impact

enhancement of local and foreign Direct and portfolio Investment as investors are better able to evaluate corporate prospects and make informed decisions resulting in access to capital at lower costs.

facilitating the growth of small scale enterprises as their compliance with transparent reporting will provide easier access to credit

facilitating integration into global financial and capital markets

improvement of public sector fiscal discipline and enhancement of value for money; and

generation of employment opportunities.



Operations



High quality financial reporting is a building block of a market-based monitoring of companies, external auditors and other professionals whose work bear upon financial reporting integrity and corporate governance of entities; no matter how remote. This will allow shareholders and the public at large to confidently and objectively assess management performance, thus influencing their behaviour and decisions. High quality financial reporting will also contribute to national public finance by improving the assessment and collection of taxes on corporate profits.



The operating arms of the FRC are:



Directorate of Accounting Standards – Private Sector

Directorate of Accounting Standards – Public Sector

Directorate of Auditing Practice Standards

Directorate of Actuarial Standards

Directorate of Valuation Standards

Directorate of Inspection and Monitoring

Directorate of Corporate Governance 7 Likes

FRC releases National Code of Corporate Governance



In accordance with Section 50 of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria Act, 2011, which among other things requires the Directorate of Corporate Governance to develop the principles and practices of Corporate Governance applicable in Nigeria, the Council hereby releases the National Code of Corporate Governance effective 17th October 2016. Details are as hereunder:



The Code of Corporate Governance for the Private Sector is mandatory.

The Code of Governance for Not-for-Profit entities is “Comply or Justify non-compliance”



The Code of Governance for the Public Sector will not be applicable immediately until an executive directive is secured from the Federal Government of Nigeria. This is due to the fact that the enabling laws that set up most government establishments already carry some form of governance structure that will require an umbrella legislation to unify the different provisions of those laws to synchronise with this Code. 2 Likes

Ayodele Fayose.. Governor, Fire fighter, Doctor, Prophet, Aviation Minister, VIO Officer, Market Man, Hunter, Okada Rider, Part-time Danfo driver... What a great man. 16 Likes 1 Share

J

Hum can't believe this... Sorry fayose!

I can understand what A PC government want. (For all the registered churches to be paying tax to the corrupt federal government.

The living God will destroy them all.



Fayose you are on point again.

Voice of opposition in Nigeria 1 Like

Ignorance 1 Like

Well...

So, if Adeboye goes, the Church of Nigeria would collapse.? Really?



I am not defending Buhari here. I just find it funny that we Christians talk all day long about Jesus being the head of the church...and start crying when the human leader has to step down.



RCCG was there before Daddy GO...and if it is of God....it will be there long after Daddy GO is gone.



Same thing for Living Faith, Deeper Life, Mountain of Fire and so on. The Church is more than denominations and leaders....it is the living Body of Christ. Time we remembered that. 25 Likes 3 Shares







Fire on. Bulhari and his Zombies are mad. Fayose the voice of the Afonjas.Fire on. Bulhari and his Zombies are mad.

The masses are hungry and all government cares about is regulating CHURCHES.





Indeed CHANGE 1 Like

ok

Fayose should know when to zip up his mouth.

Even mad man dey make brain some times

Jayceo:





Be updated.The Financial Reporting council in charge of overseeing non for profit organizations was created and signed into law in 2011, This particular tenure ship law proposed by them was brought up last year,2016 and became effective, October 2016. These are the lies we are telling to justify it. Lets stop twisting fact.

So why was the FRCN in court over the same matter in May, 2015? 21 Likes 3 Shares

Hmm

Baawaa:

Fayose is looking for supporters,but on this,you failed again.Because this law was enacted by JonaTAN administration.

He's brain is only programmed to oppose anything supported by this administration even if its a law signed by Obasanjo during his first tenure, our meat and ponmo cutting governor will surely shout and include PMB in his brouhaha 12 Likes

Jayceo:





Be updated.The Financial Reporting council in charge of overseeing non for profit organizations was created and signed into law in 2011, This particular tenure ship law proposed by them was brought up last year,2016 and became effective, October 2016. These are the lies we are telling to justify it. Lets stop twisting fact.

Bros, softly dey lie. This matter has been in court even before Buhari was sworn in. Haba Bros, softly dey lie. This matter has been in court even before Buhari was sworn in. Haba 21 Likes 3 Shares