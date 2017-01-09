₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|2016 Mercedes Maybach S600 Emperor- N750m Car For Only 10 People In The World. by AutoJoshNG: 11:07am
Recession or no recession, some Nigerians are car crazy enough to buy this thing. It's a mere N750m for some.
The 2016 Mercedes Maybach S600 Emperor will have only 10 units out there.. Let's see if at least 1 unit will make it to Nigeria..
Some of the features of the 2016 Mercedes Maybach S600 Emperor:
- 6.3-liter twin-turbocharged V12 from the Brabus Rocket 900
- 900 horsepower.
- 0-100km/h in 3.7 seconds.
- Top speed is 430 km/h.
- 24-karat rose gold accents for the interior and exterior.
- 24 colors for the leather, 24 types of animal hides, 78 types of wood and 16 exterior body colors available.
- Custom-engraved champagne glasses, matching tote bags, and even an Emperor Edition Rolex watch.
Tell us what is going through your mind right now in the comment section and don't forget to like and share.
https://autojosh.com/2016-mercedes-maybach-s600-emperor/
|Re: 2016 Mercedes Maybach S600 Emperor- N750m Car For Only 10 People In The World. by AutoJoshNG: 11:07am
|Re: 2016 Mercedes Maybach S600 Emperor- N750m Car For Only 10 People In The World. by PaperLace: 11:19am
Can it fly like magic school bus?
^^^That's me consoling myself
It's a beauty_looks too good to be true.
Instead of me to be broke in my next life_ I rather be a water dispenser or a lion.
|Re: 2016 Mercedes Maybach S600 Emperor- N750m Car For Only 10 People In The World. by casttlebarbz(m): 11:30am
if i tell u say e easy, brother man na set up o
|Re: 2016 Mercedes Maybach S600 Emperor- N750m Car For Only 10 People In The World. by Benjom(m): 12:05pm
This is a chicken change for some set of stupendously rich individuals. I can bet it that all the 10 slots must have been taken. SOLD OUT!
|Re: 2016 Mercedes Maybach S600 Emperor- N750m Car For Only 10 People In The World. by Whizpeter(m): 12:07pm
0-100km/h in 3.7s
Where are we running to sef?
430km/h top speed?
Lagos to Owerri na 1hr 30mins drive e go be..
*In MI Abaga's voice* Berger to Shagamu, 5 mins...
|Re: 2016 Mercedes Maybach S600 Emperor- N750m Car For Only 10 People In The World. by MsDelilah(f): 12:09pm
Damn! Damn!! DAMN!!!
Look at this sexy beast!!! I can kill for this.
|Re: 2016 Mercedes Maybach S600 Emperor- N750m Car For Only 10 People In The World. by Whizpeter(m): 12:30pm
MsDelilah:
Who wouldn't kill for N750m?
|Re: 2016 Mercedes Maybach S600 Emperor- N750m Car For Only 10 People In The World. by nurey(m): 12:33pm
Whizpeter:
guy if i drop one comment (bomb and fact) just one, this thread go reach 20 pages, shey make i drop am?
|Re: 2016 Mercedes Maybach S600 Emperor- N750m Car For Only 10 People In The World. by Whizpeter(m): 12:39pm
nurey:
Drop it like it's hot bro...
|Re: 2016 Mercedes Maybach S600 Emperor- N750m Car For Only 10 People In The World. by nurey(m): 12:47pm
Whizpeter:
guy when i scrolled down the thread at the "those viewing" i dont like what am seeing there , they are waiting for the bomb, but i believe their reply to the bomb can cause MAYHEM, make i keep am for another day
TEAM VV12
|Re: 2016 Mercedes Maybach S600 Emperor- N750m Car For Only 10 People In The World. by Conner44: 1:00pm
This car can come to Nigeria but not to lagos abeg...
Imagine a danfo driver scratching (I didn't say bashing oh) this ride...
If it happens on third mainland bridge, the driver of the danfo will just come out of the bus, smile at the driver of the maybach, instruct his conductor to leave the bus for vio/police and refund the passengers... Tell his wife farewell
Then he will happily jump into the lagoon
Case closed
|Re: 2016 Mercedes Maybach S600 Emperor- N750m Car For Only 10 People In The World. by PaperLace: 1:14pm
nurey:LOL
You're increasingly becoming codedly troublesome. You used to be a nice guy_ what happened?
|Re: 2016 Mercedes Maybach S600 Emperor- N750m Car For Only 10 People In The World. by nurey(m): 1:20pm
PaperLace:
i dont know anything about what you are saying oooo , edit this comment you are trying to put me in trouble
|Re: 2016 Mercedes Maybach S600 Emperor- N750m Car For Only 10 People In The World. by Whizpeter(m): 1:34pm
nurey:
Lol... I Don already prepare for gist...
No wahala sha...
|Re: 2016 Mercedes Maybach S600 Emperor- N750m Car For Only 10 People In The World. by PaperLace: 1:56pm
nurey:I just dey look you. Drop the bomb na.
Do you watch Nat Geo WILD (Savage Kingdom)? You see as the lions time their (anticipated) prey? It gets more interesting when the target is a Buffalo, but then _that's where pride of lions come into play (pun intended).
We dey wait...
|Re: 2016 Mercedes Maybach S600 Emperor- N750m Car For Only 10 People In The World. by mejai(m): 2:05pm
Mercedes! Mercedes!! Mercedes!!! How many tyms?
Eli Eli Lama Sabachthani!!! it is finished.
|Re: 2016 Mercedes Maybach S600 Emperor- N750m Car For Only 10 People In The World. by Philistine(m): 2:43pm
I will get one for myself before the month runs out!
|Re: 2016 Mercedes Maybach S600 Emperor- N750m Car For Only 10 People In The World. by MrHighSea: 2:44pm
This car has been my desktop background since last year when i saw it.
If I buy am, half my problem is solved.
|Re: 2016 Mercedes Maybach S600 Emperor- N750m Car For Only 10 People In The World. by 3rdavefarms(m): 2:44pm
And set up nah Bleep up
|Re: 2016 Mercedes Maybach S600 Emperor- N750m Car For Only 10 People In The World. by amanze15(m): 2:45pm
choi mercedes benz and others
|Re: 2016 Mercedes Maybach S600 Emperor- N750m Car For Only 10 People In The World. by spaggyy(m): 2:45pm
ok
|Re: 2016 Mercedes Maybach S600 Emperor- N750m Car For Only 10 People In The World. by slimpoppa(m): 2:45pm
i see
|Re: 2016 Mercedes Maybach S600 Emperor- N750m Car For Only 10 People In The World. by gurunlocker: 2:45pm
Omo see design.... Car wey person go sit and. forget sorrow
|Re: 2016 Mercedes Maybach S600 Emperor- N750m Car For Only 10 People In The World. by Category1: 2:45pm
I know no say Mercedes Benz don change sign
|Re: 2016 Mercedes Maybach S600 Emperor- N750m Car For Only 10 People In The World. by Thisis2raw: 2:45pm
Any Nigerian wey buy this motor I go swear juju for am.
|Re: 2016 Mercedes Maybach S600 Emperor- N750m Car For Only 10 People In The World. by killsmith(m): 2:46pm
But can't village people see you with this ride.. And just say "because this car too fine, we no go give you stroke again"?
|Re: 2016 Mercedes Maybach S600 Emperor- N750m Car For Only 10 People In The World. by ychris: 2:46pm
I will not avoid to get one for myself in the nearest future (even if na 2nd hand )
If and only if,
i repeat! if and only if
it can makes me make heaven.
|Re: 2016 Mercedes Maybach S600 Emperor- N750m Car For Only 10 People In The World. by Elmojiid(m): 2:46pm
am sure one or two of our politician go dey the 10
|Re: 2016 Mercedes Maybach S600 Emperor- N750m Car For Only 10 People In The World. by Zoharariel(m): 2:46pm
I can't buy this car even if my networth is €3Billion.
|Re: 2016 Mercedes Maybach S600 Emperor- N750m Car For Only 10 People In The World. by dreamworld: 2:46pm
finish work, front vertical grillz. Benz i salute
|Re: 2016 Mercedes Maybach S600 Emperor- N750m Car For Only 10 People In The World. by ayamAgenius: 2:46pm
Damn!
This car is so beautiful.
