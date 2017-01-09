Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / 2016 Mercedes Maybach S600 Emperor- N750m Car For Only 10 People In The World. (13014 Views)

The 2016 Mercedes Maybach S600 Emperor will have only 10 units out there.. Let's see if at least 1 unit will make it to Nigeria..



Some of the features of the 2016 Mercedes Maybach S600 Emperor:



- 6.3-liter twin-turbocharged V12 from the Brabus Rocket 900

- 900 horsepower.

- 0-100km/h in 3.7 seconds.

- Top speed is 430 km/h.

- 24-karat rose gold accents for the interior and exterior.

- 24 colors for the leather, 24 types of animal hides, 78 types of wood and 16 exterior body colors available.

- Custom-engraved champagne glasses, matching tote bags, and even an Emperor Edition Rolex watch.



Tell us what is going through your mind right now in the comment section and don't forget to like and share.



^^^That's me consoling myself

It's a beauty_looks too good to be true.



It's a beauty_looks too good to be true.

Instead of me to be broke in my next life_ I rather be a water dispenser or a lion.

if i tell u say e easy, brother man na set up o





This is a chicken change for some set of stupendously rich individuals. I can bet it that all the 10 slots must have been taken. SOLD OUT!

0-100km/h in 3.7s





Where are we running to sef?





430km/h top speed?





Lagos to Owerri na 1hr 30mins drive e go be..







*In MI Abaga's voice* Berger to Shagamu, 5 mins... 9 Likes

Damn! Damn!! DAMN!!!



Look at this sexy beast!!! I can kill for this. 2 Likes

MsDelilah:

Damn! Damn!! DAMN!!!

Look at this sexy beast!!! I can kill for this.

Who wouldn't kill for N750m? 5 Likes

Whizpeter:

0-100km/h in 3.7s





Where are we running to sef?





430km/h top speed?





Lagos to Owerri na 1hr 30mins drive e go be..







*In MI Abaga's voice* Berger to Shagamu, 5 mins...

guy if i drop one comment (bomb and fact) just one, this thread go reach 20 pages, shey make i drop am? guy if i drop one comment (bomb and fact) just one, this thread go reach 20 pages, shey make i drop am? 1 Like

nurey:





guy if i drop one comment (bomb and fact) just one, this thread go reach 20 pages, shey make i drop am?



Drop it like it's hot bro...

Whizpeter:







Drop it like it's hot bro...

guy when i scrolled down the thread at the "those viewing" i dont like what am seeing there , they are waiting for the bomb, but i believe their reply to the bomb can cause MAYHEM, make i keep am for another day



guy when i scrolled down the thread at the "those viewing" i dont like what am seeing there , they are waiting for the bomb, but i believe their reply to the bomb can cause MAYHEM, make i keep am for another day

TEAM VV12

This car can come to Nigeria but not to lagos abeg...



Imagine a danfo driver scratching (I didn't say bashing oh) this ride...



If it happens on third mainland bridge, the driver of the danfo will just come out of the bus, smile at the driver of the maybach, instruct his conductor to leave the bus for vio/police and refund the passengers... Tell his wife farewell





Then he will happily jump into the lagoon



Case closed 27 Likes 2 Shares

nurey:





guy when i scrolled down the thread at the "those viewing" i dont like what am seeing there , they are waiting for the bomb, but i believe their reply to the bomb can cause MAYHEM, make i keep am for another day



TEAM VV12 LOL

You're increasingly becoming codedly troublesome. You used to be a nice guy_ what happened?

PaperLace:



LOL

You're increasingly becoming codedly troublesome. You used to be a nice guy_ what happened?

i dont know anything about what you are saying oooo , edit this comment you are trying to put me in trouble

nurey:





guy when i scrolled down the thread at the "those viewing" i dont like what am seeing there , they are waiting for the bomb, but i believe their reply to the bomb can cause MAYHEM, make i keep am for another day



TEAM VV12





Lol... I Don already prepare for gist...



No wahala sha...

nurey:





i dont know anything about what you are saying oooo , edit this comment you are trying to put me in trouble I just dey look you. Drop the bomb na.



Do you watch Nat Geo WILD (Savage Kingdom)? You see as the lions time their (anticipated) prey? It gets more interesting when the target is a Buffalo, but then _that's where pride of lions come into play (pun intended).



I just dey look you. Drop the bomb na.

Do you watch Nat Geo WILD (Savage Kingdom)? You see as the lions time their (anticipated) prey? It gets more interesting when the target is a Buffalo, but then _that's where pride of lions come into play (pun intended).

We dey wait...

Mercedes! Mercedes!! Mercedes!!! How many tyms?













Eli Eli Lama Sabachthani!!! it is finished. 5 Likes

I will get one for myself before the month runs out!

This car has been my desktop background since last year when i saw it.

If I buy am, half my problem is solved. 1 Like

And set up nah Bleep up

mercedes benz and others choi

Omo see design.... Car wey person go sit and. forget sorrow 1 Like

I know no say Mercedes Benz don change sign 2 Likes

Any Nigerian wey buy this motor I go swear juju for am. 1 Like

But can't village people see you with this ride.. And just say "because this car too fine, we no go give you stroke again"? 4 Likes

If and only if,



i repeat! if and only if



If and only if,

i repeat! if and only if

it can makes me make heaven. I will not avoid to get one for myself in the nearest future (even if na 2nd hand

am sure one or two of our politician go dey the 10

I can't buy this car even if my networth is €3Billion. 1 Like

finish work, front vertical grillz. Benz i salute