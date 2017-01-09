₦airaland Forum

Man Electrocuted While Going To Steal NEPA Cable From Transformer (graphic Pics)

Man Electrocuted While Going To Steal NEPA Cable From Transformer (graphic Pics) by tyokunbo(m): 2:29pm
Source: http://towncrieronline.net/2017/01/09/man-electrocuted-while-going-to-steal-nepa-cable-from-transformer-graphic-pics/

It is not clear where this took place. But it is clear the man was electrocuted while going near a transformer.

A Facebook user, Dele, shared this post to the public. He wrote:"We all prayed to see the end of 2016 and God granted us,so we have also prayed to see the end of 2017 but the young man did not allow his prayers to be answered .........he got electrocuted while trying to steal a NEPA CABLE from a transformer . May his soul rest in peace."

Sad story, isn't it?

Re: Man Electrocuted While Going To Steal NEPA Cable From Transformer (graphic Pics) by tyokunbo(m): 2:30pm
Re: Man Electrocuted While Going To Steal NEPA Cable From Transformer (graphic Pics) by dorry62(f): 2:33pm
Rip but He killed himself.
Re: Man Electrocuted While Going To Steal NEPA Cable From Transformer (graphic Pics) by delishpot: 2:42pm
Yeye, what if he was killed and dumped there? Nigerians and quick conclusion sha. No burn marks, his shirt does not show any sign that he passed through such high voltage that a transformer can give. No foam in his mouth . I doubt this "electrocuted " story. I could be wrong but his body is too clean for such electrocution story. Haba, no be small wire or current Dey for transformer cable Na.

Re: Man Electrocuted While Going To Steal NEPA Cable From Transformer (graphic Pics) by tolexy007(m): 3:03pm
shocked
Re: Man Electrocuted While Going To Steal NEPA Cable From Transformer (graphic Pics) by AheadMarket(m): 3:04pm
He died in active service grin grin grin grin

Re: Man Electrocuted While Going To Steal NEPA Cable From Transformer (graphic Pics) by Lataability(m): 3:04pm
h
Re: Man Electrocuted While Going To Steal NEPA Cable From Transformer (graphic Pics) by benjamin007: 3:04pm
came to steal cable Hun!!! Do you know how many hours and tools needed to steal cable,my point point is I don't see no tool there and I smell something fishy, But as president of the Fork crew and on behalf of my fellow forkers but sorry we don't just give a fork what happened,*drops mic* cool

Re: Man Electrocuted While Going To Steal NEPA Cable From Transformer (graphic Pics) by mcevans1(m): 3:04pm
This guy doesn't look like someone that was electrocuted. Something smells fishy here.

Re: Man Electrocuted While Going To Steal NEPA Cable From Transformer (graphic Pics) by rattlesnake(m): 3:04pm
Fayoses Guy
Re: Man Electrocuted While Going To Steal NEPA Cable From Transformer (graphic Pics) by techinfong: 3:04pm
Correct

You studied elect elect shey?
delishpot:
Yeye, what if he was killed and dumped there? Nigerians and quick conclusion sha. No burn marks, his shirt does not show any sign that he passed through such high voltage that a transformer can give. No foam in his mouth . I doubt this "electrocuted " story. I could be wrong but his body is too clean for such electrocution story. Haba, no be small wire or current Dey for transformer cable Na.

Re: Man Electrocuted While Going To Steal NEPA Cable From Transformer (graphic Pics) by AkinPhysicist: 3:05pm
shocked

Re: Man Electrocuted While Going To Steal NEPA Cable From Transformer (graphic Pics) by Rilwayne001: 3:05pm
Na God catch am.

Re: Man Electrocuted While Going To Steal NEPA Cable From Transformer (graphic Pics) by habibest06: 3:06pm
i dont like phcn for anything, but in this kind of news.i clap for them.

Re: Man Electrocuted While Going To Steal NEPA Cable From Transformer (graphic Pics) by NotComplaining: 3:06pm
Poverty na warrè

Re: Man Electrocuted While Going To Steal NEPA Cable From Transformer (graphic Pics) by Ghost447(m): 3:06pm
Which kind wahala be this?

Re: Man Electrocuted While Going To Steal NEPA Cable From Transformer (graphic Pics) by softMarket(m): 3:06pm
Lemme not say what I don't know!.......



But.....this story get as e be!

Re: Man Electrocuted While Going To Steal NEPA Cable From Transformer (graphic Pics) by Eibams60(m): 3:07pm
its onfortunate he left these way.

Re: Man Electrocuted While Going To Steal NEPA Cable From Transformer (graphic Pics) by prince9851(m): 3:07pm
If dis news is true..den I'm very happy
let him rot in hell
Re: Man Electrocuted While Going To Steal NEPA Cable From Transformer (graphic Pics) by peterd53(m): 3:07pm
Ehyaa R.i.p. Transformer no be generator weh u fit go near. d least voltage dat cable can transmit is 33kv
Re: Man Electrocuted While Going To Steal NEPA Cable From Transformer (graphic Pics) by youngibeh(m): 3:07pm
EASY WAY TO GO TO HEAVEN BY LIGHTENING grin grin grin grin grin
OGA NO MIND THEM JOOR, CARRY GO PLEASE GREAT ANGEL MICHAEL FOR ME cool
Re: Man Electrocuted While Going To Steal NEPA Cable From Transformer (graphic Pics) by paradigmshift(m): 3:07pm
up nepa
Re: Man Electrocuted While Going To Steal NEPA Cable From Transformer (graphic Pics) by johnjay4u2u(m): 3:08pm
nice
Re: Man Electrocuted While Going To Steal NEPA Cable From Transformer (graphic Pics) by oluseyiforjesus(m): 3:08pm
What will he tell d Angel at d gate of Heaven?
Re: Man Electrocuted While Going To Steal NEPA Cable From Transformer (graphic Pics) by Naijalabel(m): 3:08pm
See Gobe
Re: Man Electrocuted While Going To Steal NEPA Cable From Transformer (graphic Pics) by youngibeh(m): 3:08pm
T
Re: Man Electrocuted While Going To Steal NEPA Cable From Transformer (graphic Pics) by udemedia90: 3:09pm
smiley

Re: Man Electrocuted While Going To Steal NEPA Cable From Transformer (graphic Pics) by canalily(m): 3:09pm
Kiaa! Why this electrocution no touch those that stole major things from our transformer abi light de sleep that timeundecided
Re: Man Electrocuted While Going To Steal NEPA Cable From Transformer (graphic Pics) by Iamwrath: 3:10pm
Rot in HELL
Re: Man Electrocuted While Going To Steal NEPA Cable From Transformer (graphic Pics) by badoi(m): 3:10pm
serves him right
Re: Man Electrocuted While Going To Steal NEPA Cable From Transformer (graphic Pics) by darkenkach(m): 3:11pm
Is this South African? Are you sure it's not the Deadpose challenge?

1 Like

