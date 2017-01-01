Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Hosts West African Leaders At State House Over Gambia Election(pics) (5265 Views)

President Buhari hosts West African Leaders in State House Abuja on The Gambia on 9th Jan 2017

And my President no host any governor over the atrocities being committed by his kinsmen in Southern Kaduna and Adamawa but meddling into Other people's affairs while His own house is on Fire 8 Likes 1 Share

Wow... FTC, May God bless Nigeria and bring us out of recession

I think an AU action is needed here as Jammeh has continuously shown that he isnt scared of ECOWAS.

Sanctions should be placed on Gambia and an embargo on their exports.

What does a dictator know about democracy!





This Liberia woman president is there paying esusu to Nigeria and refuse to step down ,



will this bring us out from rece****n?

Jammeh must go

Wetin this blood sucker wan talk.. Has he settled his own house.. Make I see road.. 1 Like

Mosesoly:

Does Buhari himself responsible respect Ecowas?



Teacher don't teach me nonsense 3 Likes

That Gambian presido resemble one of these small small gods for benin

Chaii this yahya jammeh sef,, what's wrong with him, is this by force to rule Gambia?

They should wait for the outcome of The Gambia supreme court ruling tomorow.

just observed a common feature about them, OLD generation. the sooner they let go the better 1 Like

Emekamex:

I think an AU action is needed here as Jammeh has continuously shown that he isnt scared of ECOWAS.

Over 100 people were killed in your backyard before christmas in southern Kaduna by armed herdsmen , you didn't utter a word till date.



You're inviting leaders from countries that are doing way better than Nigeria to deliberate on how to unseat Yahya Jammeh with Nigeria incurring 50% of the funds required to launch the invasion.



Oloshii, Oloriburuku Olorun tirin bi orun rakunmi - Your economy is on fire, workers are being laid off in their thousands, foreign companies are shutting down production & closing up, your technically-defeated boko haram is waxing stronger, cost of foodstuffs have tripled, your archaic economic policies have worsened our fate - Yet your priority is to unseat Yahya Jammeh in far away Gambia.



Mohammadu Buhari - Oonii ever kuure. Ashiere alapa tirin bii ilekun molue. Elese tirin bii egba ile kewu. Olori pelebe bii idi iya Uche.

this buhari is stwupid this same ECOWAS asked you to free Dasuki you refused now you are asking Jameh to listen to the same ECOWAS... 3 Likes

At least the 400 plus million budgeted for kitchen utensils and refreshments didn't go to waste

why is buhari poking nose in other countries affairs, are there no activist in Gambia? what abt the masses why are there not protesting....i don't understanding why Nigeria should involve in this rubbish we have our own issue rather than focus on them we are here distracting our self over useless issue. if Gambia are tired of jammeh there should show it throw protest.

But he is yet to send the name of the Southern minority Ag.CJN for confirmation. What's the difference between him and Jammeh?