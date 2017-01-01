₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Buhari Hosts West African Leaders At State House Over Gambia Election(pics) by obiremy: 2:36pm
President Buhari hosts West African Leaders in State House Abuja on The Gambia on 9th Jan 2017
|Re: Buhari Hosts West African Leaders At State House Over Gambia Election(pics) by AkinPhysicist: 2:40pm
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Hosts West African Leaders At State House Over Gambia Election(pics) by dacovajnr: 2:40pm
And my President no host any governor over the atrocities being committed by his kinsmen in Southern Kaduna and Adamawa but meddling into Other people's affairs while His own house is on Fire
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Hosts West African Leaders At State House Over Gambia Election(pics) by Mosesoly(m): 2:40pm
Wow... FTC, May God bless Nigeria and bring us out of recession
|Re: Buhari Hosts West African Leaders At State House Over Gambia Election(pics) by Emekamex(m): 2:41pm
I think an AU action is needed here as Jammeh has continuously shown that he isnt scared of ECOWAS.
Sanctions should be placed on Gambia and an embargo on their exports.
|Re: Buhari Hosts West African Leaders At State House Over Gambia Election(pics) by Philistine(m): 2:41pm
What does a dictator know about democracy!
|Re: Buhari Hosts West African Leaders At State House Over Gambia Election(pics) by tboyO2: 2:41pm
This Liberia woman president is there paying esusu to Nigeria and refuse to step down ,
Self deceivers
3 Likes
|Re: Buhari Hosts West African Leaders At State House Over Gambia Election(pics) by George2016(m): 2:41pm
Am coming
|Re: Buhari Hosts West African Leaders At State House Over Gambia Election(pics) by habibest06: 2:41pm
will this bring us out from rece****n?
|Re: Buhari Hosts West African Leaders At State House Over Gambia Election(pics) by kalusky02(m): 2:41pm
Ok, observing in 3D
|Re: Buhari Hosts West African Leaders At State House Over Gambia Election(pics) by Francisayo(m): 2:42pm
Jammeh must go
Bleep crew over to you
|Re: Buhari Hosts West African Leaders At State House Over Gambia Election(pics) by spartan50(m): 2:42pm
Wetin this blood sucker wan talk.. Has he settled his own house.. Make I see road..
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Hosts West African Leaders At State House Over Gambia Election(pics) by Eluwilussit(m): 2:43pm
Mosesoly:
By hosting west African leaders, abi?
|Re: Buhari Hosts West African Leaders At State House Over Gambia Election(pics) by Adesam09(m): 2:43pm
OK.o
|Re: Buhari Hosts West African Leaders At State House Over Gambia Election(pics) by Thisis2raw: 2:43pm
Does Buhari himself responsible respect Ecowas?
Teacher don't teach me nonsense
3 Likes
|Re: Buhari Hosts West African Leaders At State House Over Gambia Election(pics) by principi(m): 2:44pm
hey
|Re: Buhari Hosts West African Leaders At State House Over Gambia Election(pics) by canalily(m): 2:44pm
That Gambian presido resemble one of these small small gods for benin
|Re: Buhari Hosts West African Leaders At State House Over Gambia Election(pics) by lilAZeeZ(m): 2:45pm
Chaii this yahya jammeh sef,, what's wrong with him, is this by force to rule Gambia?
|Re: Buhari Hosts West African Leaders At State House Over Gambia Election(pics) by jakesbaba: 2:45pm
They should wait for the outcome of The Gambia supreme court ruling tomorow.
|Re: Buhari Hosts West African Leaders At State House Over Gambia Election(pics) by OdaNobunaga(m): 2:45pm
just observed a common feature about them, OLD generation. the sooner they let go the better
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Hosts West African Leaders At State House Over Gambia Election(pics) by jumpandpas(m): 2:48pm
Emekamex:
Even Buhari is a disgrace in this meeting.
He didn't obey ECOWAS ruling on Dasuki and want Jammeh to obey.
4 Likes
|Re: Buhari Hosts West African Leaders At State House Over Gambia Election(pics) by Zoharariel(m): 2:49pm
Over 100 people were killed in your backyard before christmas in southern Kaduna by armed herdsmen , you didn't utter a word till date.
You're inviting leaders from countries that are doing way better than Nigeria to deliberate on how to unseat Yahya Jammeh with Nigeria incurring 50% of the funds required to launch the invasion.
Oloshii, Oloriburuku Olorun tirin bi orun rakunmi - Your economy is on fire, workers are being laid off in their thousands, foreign companies are shutting down production & closing up, your technically-defeated boko haram is waxing stronger, cost of foodstuffs have tripled, your archaic economic policies have worsened our fate - Yet your priority is to unseat Yahya Jammeh in far away Gambia.
Mohammadu Buhari - Oonii ever kuure. Ashiere alapa tirin bii ilekun molue. Elese tirin bii egba ile kewu. Olori pelebe bii idi iya Uche.
|Re: Buhari Hosts West African Leaders At State House Over Gambia Election(pics) by davss02(m): 2:49pm
Ajala travels
|Re: Buhari Hosts West African Leaders At State House Over Gambia Election(pics) by temitemi1(m): 2:50pm
this buhari is stwupid this same ECOWAS asked you to free Dasuki you refused now you are asking Jameh to listen to the same ECOWAS...
3 Likes
|Re: Buhari Hosts West African Leaders At State House Over Gambia Election(pics) by huntax(m): 2:50pm
At least the 400 plus million budgeted for kitchen utensils and refreshments didn't go to waste
|Re: Buhari Hosts West African Leaders At State House Over Gambia Election(pics) by mcevans1(m): 2:50pm
jumpandpas:
Don't mind the hypocrite
|Re: Buhari Hosts West African Leaders At State House Over Gambia Election(pics) by jieta: 2:53pm
why is buhari poking nose in other countries affairs, are there no activist in Gambia? what abt the masses why are there not protesting....i don't understanding why Nigeria should involve in this rubbish we have our own issue rather than focus on them we are here distracting our self over useless issue. if Gambia are tired of jammeh there should show it throw protest.
|Re: Buhari Hosts West African Leaders At State House Over Gambia Election(pics) by naijalien: 3:00pm
But he is yet to send the name of the Southern minority Ag.CJN for confirmation. What's the difference between him and Jammeh?
|Re: Buhari Hosts West African Leaders At State House Over Gambia Election(pics) by atirolu(m): 3:00pm
Seating beside somebody's wife haram
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Hosts West African Leaders At State House Over Gambia Election(pics) by Dcomrade(m): 3:03pm
