Photographer Blasts Wedding Guest Over His Sitting Position (photo ) by mroop(m): 5:28pm
This wedding guest was overly comfortable at the event that he had to sit in this manner – a wedding photographer, Maigaskiya who shaded him, promised to reveal his face the next time he tries it again.

He wrote:

"Well done bros! You try this again at an event, I will show your face. But am saving the full view; never can tell which office you shall be running for in the future."


Lol!!!

Source ::: http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/01/photographer-blasts-wedding-guest-over.html?m=0

5 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Photographer Blasts Wedding Guest Over His Sitting Position (photo ) by MrRichy(m): 5:33pm
grin

1 Like

Re: Photographer Blasts Wedding Guest Over His Sitting Position (photo ) by Lionbite(m): 5:37pm
This is africa, what did you expect?

3 Likes

Re: Photographer Blasts Wedding Guest Over His Sitting Position (photo ) by goldbim(f): 5:40pm
grin grin just give him a newspaper to complete the photo shoot..He has eaten to his satisfaction @the party and got carried away..he thinks he's in his living room..who no like better thing?nevertheless,his sitting position lacks composure..wey some guys sabi arrange body wella for party..smh grin.

26 Likes

Re: Photographer Blasts Wedding Guest Over His Sitting Position (photo ) by thorpido(m): 5:49pm
He thinks he's in his living room.
Re: Photographer Blasts Wedding Guest Over His Sitting Position (photo ) by Idydarling(f): 7:11pm
hehehe
Re: Photographer Blasts Wedding Guest Over His Sitting Position (photo ) by freshness2020(m): 7:18pm
Arrogance is written all over him undecided undecided.
Iranu.

6 Likes

Re: Photographer Blasts Wedding Guest Over His Sitting Position (photo ) by Vision4God: 7:56pm
Hahaha
Re: Photographer Blasts Wedding Guest Over His Sitting Position (photo ) by opyzy(m): 8:27pm
so according to the photographer, this sitting posture will disqualify him from occupying political post in future? undecided
it seems a new brand of weed is in circulation

77 Likes

Re: Photographer Blasts Wedding Guest Over His Sitting Position (photo ) by mogboyelade(f): 8:34pm
He wanted to secure that sit for someone.

5 Likes

Re: Photographer Blasts Wedding Guest Over His Sitting Position (photo ) by yomibelle(f): 10:19pm
meanwhile

3 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Photographer Blasts Wedding Guest Over His Sitting Position (photo ) by Noblesoul123: 10:20pm
This could be one of three things.

a) He's reserving the seat for someone.

b) He's exhibiting his uncultured bush behaviour.

c) The jollof rice & free drinks made him to float on cloud 9.

The photographer should mind his business

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: Photographer Blasts Wedding Guest Over His Sitting Position (photo ) by onosprince(m): 10:20pm
He feel say na he papa house he dey
Re: Photographer Blasts Wedding Guest Over His Sitting Position (photo ) by AlexCk: 10:20pm
But is it the photographer's leg ni

Tor,

Weed on point

3 Likes

Re: Photographer Blasts Wedding Guest Over His Sitting Position (photo ) by Xcelinteriors(f): 10:20pm
Wetin concern the photographer?

Check my signature for affordable and durable window blinds

1 Like

Re: Photographer Blasts Wedding Guest Over His Sitting Position (photo ) by psychologist(m): 10:20pm
grin

2 Likes

Re: Photographer Blasts Wedding Guest Over His Sitting Position (photo ) by Francis95(m): 10:21pm
The photographer is a fool

2 Likes

Re: Photographer Blasts Wedding Guest Over His Sitting Position (photo ) by laprince(m): 10:21pm
Lol.
Re: Photographer Blasts Wedding Guest Over His Sitting Position (photo ) by Demigods666: 10:21pm
Weiten come concern the photographer now

This Photographer can be used for this, trying to black mail and defame character of someone.

1 Like

Re: Photographer Blasts Wedding Guest Over His Sitting Position (photo ) by Aregs(m): 10:21pm
He gave a fvck he shouldn't have

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Photographer Blasts Wedding Guest Over His Sitting Position (photo ) by cyberdurable(m): 10:21pm
Rubbish

2 Likes

Re: Photographer Blasts Wedding Guest Over His Sitting Position (photo ) by googlepikins: 10:22pm
Nigeria, just when we thought we've seen it all
Re: Photographer Blasts Wedding Guest Over His Sitting Position (photo ) by Cousim(m): 10:22pm
Ati photographer o..ati guest o...oniranu ni won

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Photographer Blasts Wedding Guest Over His Sitting Position (photo ) by CLEARINGAGENT: 10:22pm
He's relaxed.
Re: Photographer Blasts Wedding Guest Over His Sitting Position (photo ) by pelhurmy(m): 10:22pm
What? Make una leave me alone oh!!!!

Next time show my face u hear.......
Re: Photographer Blasts Wedding Guest Over His Sitting Position (photo ) by Dexema(m): 10:22pm
That's what happens when you have had jollof rice stepped down with pounded yam and orange juice, nobody go teach u before sleep go begin catch u.

3 Likes

Re: Photographer Blasts Wedding Guest Over His Sitting Position (photo ) by clydedaniels(m): 10:22pm
This one come grove so... not in a hurry to leave...

Fit be IDGAF crew member... undecided
Re: Photographer Blasts Wedding Guest Over His Sitting Position (photo ) by herkeym001(m): 10:22pm
It happens
Re: Photographer Blasts Wedding Guest Over His Sitting Position (photo ) by soberdrunk(m): 10:22pm
Some people nor just get respect, when nor be say nah you pay for hall, you just come siddon anyhow! angry He fit be the bride Ex sef angry angry!

Ps-Dear future wife the only males you are allowed to invite to our wedding "must" be "related" to you angry
Re: Photographer Blasts Wedding Guest Over His Sitting Position (photo ) by dtruth50(m): 10:22pm
What concern u? is it ur wedding?

1 Like

Re: Photographer Blasts Wedding Guest Over His Sitting Position (photo ) by pwettiejay(f): 10:23pm
Ahnahn! Some people sef ehn sad is that his living room?

1 Like 1 Share

