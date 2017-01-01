₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photographer Blasts Wedding Guest Over His Sitting Position (photo ) by mroop(m): 5:28pm
This wedding guest was overly comfortable at the event that he had to sit in this manner – a wedding photographer, Maigaskiya who shaded him, promised to reveal his face the next time he tries it again.
He wrote:
"Well done bros! You try this again at an event, I will show your face. But am saving the full view; never can tell which office you shall be running for in the future."
Lol!!!
Source ::: http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/01/photographer-blasts-wedding-guest-over.html?m=0
|Re: Photographer Blasts Wedding Guest Over His Sitting Position (photo ) by MrRichy(m): 5:33pm
|Re: Photographer Blasts Wedding Guest Over His Sitting Position (photo ) by Lionbite(m): 5:37pm
This is africa, what did you expect?
|Re: Photographer Blasts Wedding Guest Over His Sitting Position (photo ) by goldbim(f): 5:40pm
just give him a newspaper to complete the photo shoot..He has eaten to his satisfaction @the party and got carried away..he thinks he's in his living room..who no like better thing?nevertheless,his sitting position lacks composure..wey some guys sabi arrange body wella for party..smh .
|Re: Photographer Blasts Wedding Guest Over His Sitting Position (photo ) by thorpido(m): 5:49pm
He thinks he's in his living room.
|Re: Photographer Blasts Wedding Guest Over His Sitting Position (photo ) by Idydarling(f): 7:11pm
hehehe
|Re: Photographer Blasts Wedding Guest Over His Sitting Position (photo ) by freshness2020(m): 7:18pm
Arrogance is written all over him .
Iranu.
|Re: Photographer Blasts Wedding Guest Over His Sitting Position (photo ) by Vision4God: 7:56pm
Hahaha
|Re: Photographer Blasts Wedding Guest Over His Sitting Position (photo ) by opyzy(m): 8:27pm
so according to the photographer, this sitting posture will disqualify him from occupying political post in future?
it seems a new brand of weed is in circulation
|Re: Photographer Blasts Wedding Guest Over His Sitting Position (photo ) by mogboyelade(f): 8:34pm
He wanted to secure that sit for someone.
|Re: Photographer Blasts Wedding Guest Over His Sitting Position (photo ) by yomibelle(f): 10:19pm
meanwhile
|Re: Photographer Blasts Wedding Guest Over His Sitting Position (photo ) by Noblesoul123: 10:20pm
This could be one of three things.
a) He's reserving the seat for someone.
b) He's exhibiting his uncultured bush behaviour.
c) The jollof rice & free drinks made him to float on cloud 9.
The photographer should mind his business
|Re: Photographer Blasts Wedding Guest Over His Sitting Position (photo ) by onosprince(m): 10:20pm
He feel say na he papa house he dey
|Re: Photographer Blasts Wedding Guest Over His Sitting Position (photo ) by AlexCk: 10:20pm
But is it the photographer's leg ni
Tor,
Weed on point
|Re: Photographer Blasts Wedding Guest Over His Sitting Position (photo ) by Xcelinteriors(f): 10:20pm
Wetin concern the photographer?
|Re: Photographer Blasts Wedding Guest Over His Sitting Position (photo ) by psychologist(m): 10:20pm
|Re: Photographer Blasts Wedding Guest Over His Sitting Position (photo ) by Francis95(m): 10:21pm
The photographer is a fool
|Re: Photographer Blasts Wedding Guest Over His Sitting Position (photo ) by laprince(m): 10:21pm
Lol.
|Re: Photographer Blasts Wedding Guest Over His Sitting Position (photo ) by Demigods666: 10:21pm
Weiten come concern the photographer now
This Photographer can be used for this, trying to black mail and defame character of someone.
|Re: Photographer Blasts Wedding Guest Over His Sitting Position (photo ) by Aregs(m): 10:21pm
He gave a fvck he shouldn't have
|Re: Photographer Blasts Wedding Guest Over His Sitting Position (photo ) by cyberdurable(m): 10:21pm
Rubbish
|Re: Photographer Blasts Wedding Guest Over His Sitting Position (photo ) by googlepikins: 10:22pm
Nigeria, just when we thought we've seen it all
|Re: Photographer Blasts Wedding Guest Over His Sitting Position (photo ) by Cousim(m): 10:22pm
Ati photographer o..ati guest o...oniranu ni won
|Re: Photographer Blasts Wedding Guest Over His Sitting Position (photo ) by CLEARINGAGENT: 10:22pm
He's relaxed.
|Re: Photographer Blasts Wedding Guest Over His Sitting Position (photo ) by pelhurmy(m): 10:22pm
What? Make una leave me alone oh!!!!
Next time show my face u hear.......
|Re: Photographer Blasts Wedding Guest Over His Sitting Position (photo ) by Dexema(m): 10:22pm
That's what happens when you have had jollof rice stepped down with pounded yam and orange juice, nobody go teach u before sleep go begin catch u.
|Re: Photographer Blasts Wedding Guest Over His Sitting Position (photo ) by clydedaniels(m): 10:22pm
This one come grove so... not in a hurry to leave...
Fit be IDGAF crew member...
|Re: Photographer Blasts Wedding Guest Over His Sitting Position (photo ) by herkeym001(m): 10:22pm
It happens
|Re: Photographer Blasts Wedding Guest Over His Sitting Position (photo ) by soberdrunk(m): 10:22pm
Some people nor just get respect, when nor be say nah you pay for hall, you just come siddon anyhow! He fit be the bride Ex sef !
Ps-Dear future wife the only males you are allowed to invite to our wedding "must" be "related" to you
|Re: Photographer Blasts Wedding Guest Over His Sitting Position (photo ) by dtruth50(m): 10:22pm
What concern u? is it ur wedding?
|Re: Photographer Blasts Wedding Guest Over His Sitting Position (photo ) by pwettiejay(f): 10:23pm
Ahnahn! Some people sef ehn is that his living room?
