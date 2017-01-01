Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Photographer Blasts Wedding Guest Over His Sitting Position (photo ) (20333 Views)

Wedding Guests In Lagos Sitting On Chairs Inside An Open Car / Wedding Guest Attire For African Women / Creative Professional Nigeria Wedding Photographer in Port Harcourt (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





He wrote:



"Well done bros! You try this again at an event, I will show your face. But am saving the full view; never can tell which office you shall be running for in the future."





Lol!!!



Source ::: This wedding guest was overly comfortable at the event that he had to sit in this manner – a wedding photographer, Maigaskiya who shaded him, promised to reveal his face the next time he tries it again.He wrote:Lol!!!Source ::: http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/01/photographer-blasts-wedding-guest-over.html?m=0 5 Likes 3 Shares

1 Like

This is africa, what did you expect? 3 Likes

just give him a newspaper to complete the photo shoot..He has eaten to his satisfaction @the party and got carried away..he thinks he's in his living room..who no like better thing?nevertheless,his sitting position lacks composure..wey some guys sabi arrange body wella for party..smh . just give him a newspaper to complete the photo shoot..He has eaten to his satisfaction @the party and got carried away..he thinks he's in his living room..who no like better thing?nevertheless,his sitting position lacks composure..wey some guys sabi arrange body wella for party..smh 26 Likes

He thinks he's in his living room.

hehehe

.

Iranu. Arrogance is written all over himIranu. 6 Likes

Hahaha



it seems a new brand of weed is in circulation so according to the photographer, this sitting posture will disqualify him from occupying political post in future?it seems a new brand of weed is in circulation 77 Likes

He wanted to secure that sit for someone. 5 Likes

meanwhile 3 Likes 2 Shares

This could be one of three things.



a) He's reserving the seat for someone.



b) He's exhibiting his uncultured bush behaviour.



c) The jollof rice & free drinks made him to float on cloud 9.



The photographer should mind his business 10 Likes 1 Share

He feel say na he papa house he dey

But is it the photographer's leg ni



Tor,



Weed on point 3 Likes

Wetin concern the photographer?



Check my signature for affordable and durable window blinds 1 Like

2 Likes

The photographer is a fool 2 Likes

Lol.

Weiten come concern the photographer now



This Photographer can be used for this, trying to black mail and defame character of someone. 1 Like

He gave a fvck he shouldn't have 2 Likes 1 Share

Rubbish 2 Likes

Nigeria, just when we thought we've seen it all

Ati photographer o..ati guest o...oniranu ni won 4 Likes 1 Share

He's relaxed.

What? Make una leave me alone oh!!!!



Next time show my face u hear.......

That's what happens when you have had jollof rice stepped down with pounded yam and orange juice, nobody go teach u before sleep go begin catch u. 3 Likes





Fit be IDGAF crew member... This one come grove so... not in a hurry to leave...Fit be IDGAF crew member...

It happens

He fit be the bride Ex sef !



Ps-Dear future wife the only males you are allowed to invite to our wedding "must" be "related" to you Some people nor just get respect, when nor be say nah you pay for hall, you just come siddon anyhow!He fit be the bride Ex sefPs-Dear future wife the only males you are allowed to invite to our wedding "must" be "related" to you

What concern u? is it ur wedding? 1 Like