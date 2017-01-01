₦airaland Forum

#JosRocks: Yung6ix Loses His Gold Chain, Offers N500,000 To Anyone That Finds It by Igbofirstlady(f): 5:51pm
Rapper Yung6ix has offered N500,000 to anyone who can help him recover his jewellery which was stolen at an event held recently in Jos (#JosRocks). According to him, the chain was cut from his neck when he was walking through the midst of excited fans.

He tweeted last night “Thanks for the love but someone literally cut my 21 karat Gold chain from my neck please I’ll pay 500,000 Naira to whoever finds it.”

Several people have made claims to having the chain but so far her hasn’t been able to retrieve with.

Source: http://www.jtownconnect.com/2017/01/josrock-rapper-yung6ix-mobbed-by-fans.html

Re: #JosRocks: Yung6ix Loses His Gold Chain, Offers N500,000 To Anyone That Finds It by detiosa(m): 5:52pm
FTC for the first time since I joined NL firstly I want to thank ma parents, ma babe nd ma crew gang


And to ma haters eat a cucumber

Back to d topic yung6ix use d money wey u Plan dashed person do MMM den u buy a more expensive one

Tanks all ma fans
Gracias

Re: #JosRocks: Yung6ix Loses His Gold Chain, Offers N500,000 To Anyone That Finds It by darbeelicous(f): 5:57pm
ntoorrr tongue....... When they will say hide yourself, Una no go gree, u think you are doing me, you are doing yourself.

Re: #JosRocks: Yung6ix Loses His Gold Chain, Offers N500,000 To Anyone That Finds It by Lionbite(m): 5:57pm
Shebi you dey sing about money, ferarri and private jet all the time. Person come carry your chain you dey cry up and down. grin grin grin

Re: #JosRocks: Yung6ix Loses His Gold Chain, Offers N500,000 To Anyone That Finds It by Aburi001: 6:18pm
He will see the Golden necklace when a Camel passes through the eyes of a Niddle shocked grin

Re: #JosRocks: Yung6ix Loses His Gold Chain, Offers N500,000 To Anyone That Finds It by BornStunner1: 6:18pm



Yung6ix I FOUND your Chain!!

Send the 500k to my Accnt Number
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Accnt Name : Bornstunner1

Accnt Num: 123842596-419

Bank Name : NCAN



Re: #JosRocks: Yung6ix Loses His Gold Chain, Offers N500,000 To Anyone That Finds It by Janetessy(f): 6:18pm
grin



That stuff on his neck is no Gold grin



That's more like iron steel

Re: #JosRocks: Yung6ix Loses His Gold Chain, Offers N500,000 To Anyone That Finds It by Noblesoul123: 6:19pm
Make una quickly return I'm SOCIETY chain o!

I take I'm jazz beg una!

Handsome reward dey wait una
Re: #JosRocks: Yung6ix Loses His Gold Chain, Offers N500,000 To Anyone That Finds It by ngoben(f): 6:19pm
hahahahaha I just came here to laff

Re: #JosRocks: Yung6ix Loses His Gold Chain, Offers N500,000 To Anyone That Finds It by luscioustrish(f): 6:19pm
Simply buy another one with the 500k
Re: #JosRocks: Yung6ix Loses His Gold Chain, Offers N500,000 To Anyone That Finds It by babyfaceafrica(m): 6:19pm
You aint seeing it again....awon omo wobe!!!

Re: #JosRocks: Yung6ix Loses His Gold Chain, Offers N500,000 To Anyone That Finds It by ilobasama(m): 6:19pm
So you expect the thief to return over 2m for 500k.

Ok

grin

Re: #JosRocks: Yung6ix Loses His Gold Chain, Offers N500,000 To Anyone That Finds It by seXytOhbAd(m): 6:19pm
Yung 6ix is a Lil bitchass nigga. He got his chain snatched and now is offering reward money? Thought them niggas always claim Street, area, gangsta?

Re: #JosRocks: Yung6ix Loses His Gold Chain, Offers N500,000 To Anyone That Finds It by darkenkach(m): 6:19pm
Who's he please?
Re: #JosRocks: Yung6ix Loses His Gold Chain, Offers N500,000 To Anyone That Finds It by Therages: 6:20pm
darbeelicous:
ntoorrr tongue....... When they will say hide yourself, Una no go gree, u think you are doing me, you are doing yourself.

Hide himself how??
Re: #JosRocks: Yung6ix Loses His Gold Chain, Offers N500,000 To Anyone That Finds It by techycontents: 6:20pm
Charity things
Re: #JosRocks: Yung6ix Loses His Gold Chain, Offers N500,000 To Anyone That Finds It by KingEbukasBlog(m): 6:20pm
...
Re: #JosRocks: Yung6ix Loses His Gold Chain, Offers N500,000 To Anyone That Finds It by prince9851(m): 6:20pm
?h
Re: #JosRocks: Yung6ix Loses His Gold Chain, Offers N500,000 To Anyone That Finds It by Category1: 6:20pm
If the chain was so expensive, it shouldn't have 'cut' from yah neck smiley...
All these broke artist making mouth sef.

Re: #JosRocks: Yung6ix Loses His Gold Chain, Offers N500,000 To Anyone That Finds It by davizfellz: 6:20pm
SMH!!! Lemme just lay my hands on that chain..

Re: #JosRocks: Yung6ix Loses His Gold Chain, Offers N500,000 To Anyone That Finds It by princeakins(m): 6:20pm
yungsix or wah do u call ursef... jux take the money and buy another! Stop fooling yasef na undecided

Re: #JosRocks: Yung6ix Loses His Gold Chain, Offers N500,000 To Anyone That Finds It by purplekayc(m): 6:20pm
How much is it the gold chain worth?
Re: #JosRocks: Yung6ix Loses His Gold Chain, Offers N500,000 To Anyone That Finds It by Spidermon: 6:20pm
Mehn, e be like say that chain don go ooo.

Aint nobody gonna return such in these times unless say na fake.
Re: #JosRocks: Yung6ix Loses His Gold Chain, Offers N500,000 To Anyone That Finds It by Fuqman(m): 6:21pm
[/quote] grin
Lionbite:
Shebi you dey sing about money, ferarri and private jet all the time. Person come carry your 2 million you dey cry up and down. grin grin grin
Hahhaha grin grin grin

Re: #JosRocks: Yung6ix Loses His Gold Chain, Offers N500,000 To Anyone That Finds It by Scarpon(m): 6:21pm
Walia This is kwaruption

Re: #JosRocks: Yung6ix Loses His Gold Chain, Offers N500,000 To Anyone That Finds It by JeffreyJamez(m): 6:21pm
Who this one dey form for lol......... Abegi

Re: #JosRocks: Yung6ix Loses His Gold Chain, Offers N500,000 To Anyone That Finds It by fratermathy(m): 6:22pm
Dem obtain Onome for JTown?

This guy fall my hand... As e sharp reach? No Warri OT?

Anyhow sha, men must wack.

Whenever you come Warri, nor de rake again say you be king.

Re: #JosRocks: Yung6ix Loses His Gold Chain, Offers N500,000 To Anyone That Finds It by Chimaritoponcho: 6:22pm
yung6ix you be G-boy na..leave dis wan for guys na
Re: #JosRocks: Yung6ix Loses His Gold Chain, Offers N500,000 To Anyone That Finds It by George2016(m): 6:22pm
Bros go and buy another because am not sure you can recover that one.
But if I see it I will return without your offer.

Re: #JosRocks: Yung6ix Loses His Gold Chain, Offers N500,000 To Anyone That Finds It by princeakins(m): 6:22pm
Shift for me lets laff together at dz.. cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy
ngoben:
hahahahaha I just came here to laff

