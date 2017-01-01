Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / #JosRocks: Yung6ix Loses His Gold Chain, Offers N500,000 To Anyone That Finds It (10410 Views)

Leo Mezie Loses His Right Leg, Can't Move With His Right Legs Again / Wizkid Loses His Music And Backup Files / Fan Gives Wizkid Gold Chain On Stage (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Rapper Yung6ix has offered N500,000 to anyone who can help him recover his jewellery which was stolen at an event held recently in Jos (#JosRocks). According to him, the chain was cut from his neck when he was walking through the midst of excited fans.



He tweeted last night “Thanks for the love but someone literally cut my 21 karat Gold chain from my neck please I’ll pay 500,000 Naira to whoever finds it.”



Several people have made claims to having the chain but so far her hasn’t been able to retrieve with.

Source: Source: http://www.jtownconnect.com/2017/01/josrock-rapper-yung6ix-mobbed-by-fans.html

FTC for the first time since I joined NL firstly I want to thank ma parents, ma babe nd ma crew gang





And to ma haters eat a cucumber



Back to d topic yung6ix use d money wey u Plan dashed person do MMM den u buy a more expensive one



Tanks all ma fans

Gracias 4 Likes

ntoorrr ....... When they will say hide yourself, Una no go gree, u think you are doing me, you are doing yourself. 5 Likes

Shebi you dey sing about money, ferarri and private jet all the time. Person come carry your chain you dey cry up and down. 34 Likes 1 Share

He will see the Golden necklace when a Camel passes through the eyes of a Niddle 16 Likes







Yung6ix I FOUND your Chain!!



Send the 500k to my Accnt Number

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Accnt Name : Bornstunner1



Accnt Num: 123842596-419



Bank Name : NCAN







2 Likes 1 Share









That stuff on his neck is no Gold







That's more like iron steel That stuff on his neck is no GoldThat's more like iron steel 2 Likes

Make una quickly return I'm SOCIETY chain o!



I take I'm jazz beg una!



Handsome reward dey wait una

hahahahaha I just came here to laff 1 Like

Simply buy another one with the 500k

You aint seeing it again....awon omo wobe!!! 1 Like





Ok



So you expect the thief to return over 2m for 500k.Ok 2 Likes

Yung 6ix is a Lil bitchass nigga. He got his chain snatched and now is offering reward money? Thought them niggas always claim Street, area, gangsta? 5 Likes

Who's he please?

darbeelicous:

ntoorrr ....... When they will say hide yourself, Una no go gree, u think you are doing me, you are doing yourself.

Hide himself how?? Hide himself how??

Charity things

...

?h

...

All these broke artist making mouth sef. If the chain was so expensive, it shouldn't have 'cut' from yah neck...All these broke artist making mouth sef. 9 Likes 2 Shares

SMH!!! Lemme just lay my hands on that chain.. 1 Like

yungsix or wah do u call ursef... jux take the money and buy another! Stop fooling yasef na 1 Like

How much is it the gold chain worth?

Mehn, e be like say that chain don go ooo.



Aint nobody gonna return such in these times unless say na fake.

Lionbite:

Shebi you dey sing about money, ferarri and private jet all the time. Person come carry your 2 million you dey cry up and down. Hahhaha [/quote]Hahhaha 1 Like

Walia This is kwaruption 1 Like

Who this one dey form for lol......... Abegi 1 Like

Dem obtain Onome for JTown?



This guy fall my hand... As e sharp reach? No Warri OT?



Anyhow sha, men must wack.



Whenever you come Warri, nor de rake again say you be king. 4 Likes

yung6ix you be G-boy na..leave dis wan for guys na

Bros go and buy another because am not sure you can recover that one.

But if I see it I will return without your offer. 2 Likes