₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,723,760 members, 3,299,604 topics. Date: Monday, 09 January 2017 at 07:50 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / #JosRocks: Yung6ix Loses His Gold Chain, Offers N500,000 To Anyone That Finds It (10410 Views)
Leo Mezie Loses His Right Leg, Can't Move With His Right Legs Again / Wizkid Loses His Music And Backup Files / Fan Gives Wizkid Gold Chain On Stage (1) (2) (3) (4)
|#JosRocks: Yung6ix Loses His Gold Chain, Offers N500,000 To Anyone That Finds It by Igbofirstlady(f): 5:51pm
Rapper Yung6ix has offered N500,000 to anyone who can help him recover his jewellery which was stolen at an event held recently in Jos (#JosRocks). According to him, the chain was cut from his neck when he was walking through the midst of excited fans.
Source: http://www.jtownconnect.com/2017/01/josrock-rapper-yung6ix-mobbed-by-fans.html
|Re: #JosRocks: Yung6ix Loses His Gold Chain, Offers N500,000 To Anyone That Finds It by detiosa(m): 5:52pm
FTC for the first time since I joined NL firstly I want to thank ma parents, ma babe nd ma crew gang
And to ma haters eat a cucumber
Back to d topic yung6ix use d money wey u Plan dashed person do MMM den u buy a more expensive one
Tanks all ma fans
Gracias
4 Likes
|Re: #JosRocks: Yung6ix Loses His Gold Chain, Offers N500,000 To Anyone That Finds It by darbeelicous(f): 5:57pm
ntoorrr ....... When they will say hide yourself, Una no go gree, u think you are doing me, you are doing yourself.
5 Likes
|Re: #JosRocks: Yung6ix Loses His Gold Chain, Offers N500,000 To Anyone That Finds It by Lionbite(m): 5:57pm
Shebi you dey sing about money, ferarri and private jet all the time. Person come carry your chain you dey cry up and down.
34 Likes 1 Share
|Re: #JosRocks: Yung6ix Loses His Gold Chain, Offers N500,000 To Anyone That Finds It by Aburi001: 6:18pm
He will see the Golden necklace when a Camel passes through the eyes of a Niddle
16 Likes
|Re: #JosRocks: Yung6ix Loses His Gold Chain, Offers N500,000 To Anyone That Finds It by BornStunner1: 6:18pm
Yung6ix I FOUND your Chain!!
Send the 500k to my Accnt Number
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Accnt Name : Bornstunner1
Accnt Num: 123842596-419
Bank Name : NCAN
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: #JosRocks: Yung6ix Loses His Gold Chain, Offers N500,000 To Anyone That Finds It by Janetessy(f): 6:18pm
That stuff on his neck is no Gold
That's more like iron steel
2 Likes
|Re: #JosRocks: Yung6ix Loses His Gold Chain, Offers N500,000 To Anyone That Finds It by Noblesoul123: 6:19pm
Make una quickly return I'm SOCIETY chain o!
I take I'm jazz beg una!
Handsome reward dey wait una
|Re: #JosRocks: Yung6ix Loses His Gold Chain, Offers N500,000 To Anyone That Finds It by ngoben(f): 6:19pm
hahahahaha I just came here to laff
1 Like
|Re: #JosRocks: Yung6ix Loses His Gold Chain, Offers N500,000 To Anyone That Finds It by luscioustrish(f): 6:19pm
Simply buy another one with the 500k
|Re: #JosRocks: Yung6ix Loses His Gold Chain, Offers N500,000 To Anyone That Finds It by babyfaceafrica(m): 6:19pm
You aint seeing it again....awon omo wobe!!!
1 Like
|Re: #JosRocks: Yung6ix Loses His Gold Chain, Offers N500,000 To Anyone That Finds It by ilobasama(m): 6:19pm
So you expect the thief to return over 2m for 500k.
Ok
2 Likes
|Re: #JosRocks: Yung6ix Loses His Gold Chain, Offers N500,000 To Anyone That Finds It by seXytOhbAd(m): 6:19pm
Yung 6ix is a Lil bitchass nigga. He got his chain snatched and now is offering reward money? Thought them niggas always claim Street, area, gangsta?
5 Likes
|Re: #JosRocks: Yung6ix Loses His Gold Chain, Offers N500,000 To Anyone That Finds It by darkenkach(m): 6:19pm
Who's he please?
|Re: #JosRocks: Yung6ix Loses His Gold Chain, Offers N500,000 To Anyone That Finds It by Therages: 6:20pm
darbeelicous:
Hide himself how??
|Re: #JosRocks: Yung6ix Loses His Gold Chain, Offers N500,000 To Anyone That Finds It by techycontents: 6:20pm
Charity things
|Re: #JosRocks: Yung6ix Loses His Gold Chain, Offers N500,000 To Anyone That Finds It by KingEbukasBlog(m): 6:20pm
...
|Re: #JosRocks: Yung6ix Loses His Gold Chain, Offers N500,000 To Anyone That Finds It by prince9851(m): 6:20pm
?h
|Re: #JosRocks: Yung6ix Loses His Gold Chain, Offers N500,000 To Anyone That Finds It by Category1: 6:20pm
If the chain was so expensive, it shouldn't have 'cut' from yah neck ...
All these broke artist making mouth sef.
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: #JosRocks: Yung6ix Loses His Gold Chain, Offers N500,000 To Anyone That Finds It by davizfellz: 6:20pm
SMH!!! Lemme just lay my hands on that chain..
1 Like
|Re: #JosRocks: Yung6ix Loses His Gold Chain, Offers N500,000 To Anyone That Finds It by princeakins(m): 6:20pm
yungsix or wah do u call ursef... jux take the money and buy another! Stop fooling yasef na
1 Like
|Re: #JosRocks: Yung6ix Loses His Gold Chain, Offers N500,000 To Anyone That Finds It by purplekayc(m): 6:20pm
How much is it the gold chain worth?
|Re: #JosRocks: Yung6ix Loses His Gold Chain, Offers N500,000 To Anyone That Finds It by Spidermon: 6:20pm
Mehn, e be like say that chain don go ooo.
Aint nobody gonna return such in these times unless say na fake.
|Re: #JosRocks: Yung6ix Loses His Gold Chain, Offers N500,000 To Anyone That Finds It by Fuqman(m): 6:21pm
[/quote]
Lionbite:Hahhaha
1 Like
|Re: #JosRocks: Yung6ix Loses His Gold Chain, Offers N500,000 To Anyone That Finds It by Scarpon(m): 6:21pm
Walia This is kwaruption
1 Like
|Re: #JosRocks: Yung6ix Loses His Gold Chain, Offers N500,000 To Anyone That Finds It by JeffreyJamez(m): 6:21pm
Who this one dey form for lol......... Abegi
1 Like
|Re: #JosRocks: Yung6ix Loses His Gold Chain, Offers N500,000 To Anyone That Finds It by fratermathy(m): 6:22pm
Dem obtain Onome for JTown?
This guy fall my hand... As e sharp reach? No Warri OT?
Anyhow sha, men must wack.
Whenever you come Warri, nor de rake again say you be king.
4 Likes
|Re: #JosRocks: Yung6ix Loses His Gold Chain, Offers N500,000 To Anyone That Finds It by Chimaritoponcho: 6:22pm
yung6ix you be G-boy na..leave dis wan for guys na
|Re: #JosRocks: Yung6ix Loses His Gold Chain, Offers N500,000 To Anyone That Finds It by George2016(m): 6:22pm
Bros go and buy another because am not sure you can recover that one.
But if I see it I will return without your offer.
2 Likes
|Re: #JosRocks: Yung6ix Loses His Gold Chain, Offers N500,000 To Anyone That Finds It by princeakins(m): 6:22pm
Shift for me lets laff together at dz..
ngoben:
2 Likes
Papi Luwe's First Son, Sunkanmi Omobolanle Set To Wed / DC EXCLUSIVE: I Kissed Genevieve Nnaji But - Beninoise Actress Ella Martins / Photos!!!kylie Jenner Getting Butt Injections To Get Kim Kardashian Booty
Viewing this topic: kolarex19(m), Gealman, koolJ1(f), kristosky(m), iamademorlar(m), billante(m), Friedthunder(m), preciousman(m), winsomedayo(m), Contrabanned, Bourne007(m), kingmekus(m), slim19(m), jendoakino(m), ceeethru, BethRhema(m), kaykay22, EWAagoyin(m), Edelweiss44, 12stinep, UncleJudax(m), ojutiku1, smartec, Greenbullet(m), TeejayMaya(m), urchelixir(m), terrymason(m), olubabajc(m), Macaulay10(m), Dannidom(m), okstone, MarvDee, santopelele, Rolandken(m), mikaael(m), blendz, Bossman25(m), smileysmiles(f), Topestbilly(m), beejay247, deywarley(m), misterV, ab3458(m), Naijasinglegirl, Dongreat(m), kellystech(m), naijatoonz, IAMJojo(m), osolee(m), TheTega(m), Slymonster(m), ntyce(m), MarysMeal, kaymart(m), Frazercrib(m), Rilikoko(m), emmanuel596(m), Chidinho10(m), TPound(m), ossaii(m), chingydaboss(m), olashas(f), zopaks, leorayvon2k2, OptimusPrime3(m), dmoville and 109 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 32