Land Grabber Arraigned For Issuing Dud Cheques (photo) by aminulive: 6:22pm
Land racketeer arraigned for issuing N2.5 million Dud Cheques
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Monday, January 9, 2017 arraigned one Olajide Dele Oyegbami, before Justice A. A. Aderemi of the Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan, on a 2-count charge bordering on issuance of dud cheque.
Oyegbami, a serial land racketeer who was recently arraigned for a similar offence was again docked following a petition to the EFCC alleging that the suspect sold a plot of land to the petitioner sometimes in October 2015.
Few weeks after the purchase of the plot of land, and construction work has commenced, Oyegbami allegedly instructed the petitioner to stop work on the land claiming that a woman (one Mojirade Adesokan) was in court over the said plot of land adding that, he didn’t know anything about the land dispute until November 2015.
Investigation however revealed that Oyegbami was privy to the case instituted by Adesokan and actually collected money for the sale of the said plot of land notwithstanding the restraint order placed on it by court.
The petitioner, having invested about N4million on the land in dispute, approached Oyegbami for a refund, but the defendant after much pressure issued two separate cheques of N1million and N1.5million which upon presentation at the bank were dishonoured by the bank due to insufficient funds in the account.
One of the counts reads:
“That you, Olajide Oyegbami Dele sometime in April 2016, at Ibadan within the jurisdiction of the High Court of Oyo state did issue a First Bank cheque No: 00107149 dated the 31st of May, 2016 for the sum of N1,500,000 to one Raphael Denedo which cheque on presentation within 3 months of issuance was dishonored for lack of sufficient funds in the account and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1 (1) (b) of the dishonored cheques (Offences) Act Cap D11 laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 and punishable under Section 1 (1) (b) (i) of the same Act”.
The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge pressed against him.
In view of his plea, counsel to EFCC, Cosmas O. Ugwu, prayed the court for a trial date. But, the defence counsel, S. O. Sanni, informed the court that he had a pending application dated January 4, 2017 which was filed in court and served on the prosecuting counsel same date.
Moving the application, Sanni prayed the court to admit his client to bail.
Justice Aderemi granted bail to the accused in the sum of N200,000 (two hundred thousand naira) with two sureties in like sum. The sureties who must be civil servants working in the state must not be below salary grade level 10. One of the sureties must have landed properties within the Ibadan Jurisdiction and the defendant must report to the EFCC office every Monday morning pending the determination of the matter.
The case has been adjourned to February 27- 28 and March 1, 2017 for trial.
http://politicsngr.com/land-grabber-arraigned-issuing-dud-cheques-photo/
|Re: Land Grabber Arraigned For Issuing Dud Cheques (photo) by maryjan8(f): 6:35pm
Good for him
|Re: Land Grabber Arraigned For Issuing Dud Cheques (photo) by femolacqua(m): 7:12pm
Fantastic
|Re: Land Grabber Arraigned For Issuing Dud Cheques (photo) by FuckTheMod: 8:19pm
|Re: Land Grabber Arraigned For Issuing Dud Cheques (photo) by GreenMavro: 8:19pm
h
|Re: Land Grabber Arraigned For Issuing Dud Cheques (photo) by abike12(f): 8:20pm
Very good
|Re: Land Grabber Arraigned For Issuing Dud Cheques (photo) by Artixmentor(m): 8:21pm
419
|Re: Land Grabber Arraigned For Issuing Dud Cheques (photo) by Xcelinteriors(f): 8:22pm
|Re: Land Grabber Arraigned For Issuing Dud Cheques (photo) by kinibigdeal(m): 8:22pm
That guy head look exactly like some people in some zone...hey! Am not part of your NCAN thrash. That's not what i meant
|Re: Land Grabber Arraigned For Issuing Dud Cheques (photo) by mary188: 8:23pm
|Re: Land Grabber Arraigned For Issuing Dud Cheques (photo) by talkavenue: 8:24pm
k
|Re: Land Grabber Arraigned For Issuing Dud Cheques (photo) by Adenex3051(m): 8:26pm
Ok ole ree....ooole (here is the face of a thief...thief )
|Re: Land Grabber Arraigned For Issuing Dud Cheques (photo) by jeftalene(m): 8:29pm
|Re: Land Grabber Arraigned For Issuing Dud Cheques (photo) by brenister10: 8:30pm
Person wey dem suppose hang
|Re: Land Grabber Arraigned For Issuing Dud Cheques (photo) by edebemba(m): 8:31pm
Omonile wahala everywhere in the SW.
|Re: Land Grabber Arraigned For Issuing Dud Cheques (photo) by kulrunsman79(m): 8:34pm
Fraudsters everywhere. Not only MMM or ponzi schemes that scam ppl in naija......
|Re: Land Grabber Arraigned For Issuing Dud Cheques (photo) by unclezuma: 8:34pm
Bleeping Land Grabbers...
|Re: Land Grabber Arraigned For Issuing Dud Cheques (photo) by Peroti: 8:35pm
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Monday, January 9, 2017 arraigned one Olajide Dele Oyegbami, before Justice A. A. Aderemi of the Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan, on a 2-count charge bordering on issuance of dud cheque.
OK copied
Pls NCAN secretaries frm different States should kindly file in their observations ASAP
|Re: Land Grabber Arraigned For Issuing Dud Cheques (photo) by sylviaeo(f): 8:44pm
Awa brodas from d west. NCAN OVER TO U
|Re: Land Grabber Arraigned For Issuing Dud Cheques (photo) by LoveJesus87(m): 8:54pm
.
|Re: Land Grabber Arraigned For Issuing Dud Cheques (photo) by shaggy007: 8:57pm
Afonja
|Re: Land Grabber Arraigned For Issuing Dud Cheques (photo) by davss02(m): 8:57pm
Idiot
|Re: Land Grabber Arraigned For Issuing Dud Cheques (photo) by EgunMogaji(m): 9:06pm
Peroti:
The Los Angeles chapter of NCAN will have to abstain. We only cover international news and identification from certain tribes that dabble in contraband in the Asia's
|Re: Land Grabber Arraigned For Issuing Dud Cheques (photo) by OoniOfIfe: 9:07pm
Afonjas and fraud be like 5 & 6, they are on internet, land, Seas etc
Omonile!
|Re: Land Grabber Arraigned For Issuing Dud Cheques (photo) by EgunMogaji(m): 9:07pm
Great news but I am disappointed somewhat.
They only arraigned him for issuing dud cheques.
What about the other potential charges around the land?
|Re: Land Grabber Arraigned For Issuing Dud Cheques (photo) by Jakasibo(m): 9:18pm
Afonja and scam be like.... somebody help me with that Zuma pics
|Re: Land Grabber Arraigned For Issuing Dud Cheques (photo) by histemple: 9:33pm
EgunMogaji:
Very annoying, the bail terms were unreasonably liberal. How can you grant a bail of 200k for such a serious offence?
The bail term should have been very strict such that he can spend some time in the prison pending when the bail terms will be ratified.
|Re: Land Grabber Arraigned For Issuing Dud Cheques (photo) by lawyer(m): 9:40pm
A simple Land verification could have prevented this issue from degenerating to this level. The rule is very simple:
Only one person cannot sell family land. The buyers did not take time out to confirm from the community members about the origin of the land and how the property was transferred to this fraudster. Most Land fraudsters do everything possible to avoid potential buyers from confirming ownership of land from other family members. Everything is done in secret without the knowledge of other people so that they can corner the money solely and to cause mischief tomorrow. They are usually very aggressive, boastful and arrogant but the truth is that its a shield they wrap themselves in so that the buyer would trust them completely and transact business with them alone. The most painful part is that they have no care or remorse when they dupe people off their hard earned money when they resell these lands or stop people from working after they have collected money.
This is the reason most Land fraudsters hate me because i would continue to investigate it deeply, annoy them, make noise about the potential transaction and make sure everything is done in the open. One way or the other the truth would come out and shame them. May we pray not to fall victim of land fraudsters this 2017 especially in this recession period where money is hard to come by. Everybody shine your eye and investigate any land purchase. Everybody eye de chook for money now so no fall maga for these people unless na One chance you don enter o!
~ Omonile Lawyer
|Re: Land Grabber Arraigned For Issuing Dud Cheques (photo) by Oildichotomy(m): 9:53pm
This omonile guy jam gbese for this case! This BS literally happens everyday in lagos, for this news to enter the social media shows he met his match who is ready to go all out for him.
The lawyer above me has something important to say though
|Re: Land Grabber Arraigned For Issuing Dud Cheques (photo) by EgunMogaji(m): 9:54pm
histemple:
I agree.
|Re: Land Grabber Arraigned For Issuing Dud Cheques (photo) by oluwaahmed: 11:23pm
OoniOfIfe:
Broda u 4got dey also in d air.
|Re: Land Grabber Arraigned For Issuing Dud Cheques (photo) by Jonyblazze(m): 11:23pm
what is this??
