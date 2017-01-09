₦airaland Forum

Chika Ike Poses With Her Benz G-wagon And Channel Bag (photos) by t9t9: 6:29pm
See more photos of Chika Ike posing with her Benz G-Wagon and her Channel bag.

Re: Chika Ike Poses With Her Benz G-wagon And Channel Bag (photos) by kabayomi(m): 6:40pm
Oya nah..

FTP

Re: Chika Ike Poses With Her Benz G-wagon And Channel Bag (photos) by soberdrunk(m): 6:46pm
Me and this babe go fit die!!! She has G-wagon me i get V-wagon(Volkswagen Wagon), wagon is wagon! angry angry

Re: Chika Ike Poses With Her Benz G-wagon And Channel Bag (photos) by BornStunner1: 6:47pm




OKAY CHIKA IKE WE AFF SEEN YOU UNTOP THE CAR CAN YOU PLS GET DOWN NOW? undecided




Re: Chika Ike Poses With Her Benz G-wagon And Channel Bag (photos) by prince9851(m): 6:47pm

Re: Chika Ike Poses With Her Benz G-wagon And Channel Bag (photos) by rawpadgin(m): 6:47pm
me chilling in front of my camry

am a celeb in My Own right

Re: Chika Ike Poses With Her Benz G-wagon And Channel Bag (photos) by 1Rebel: 6:47pm
undecided undecided undecided
Re: Chika Ike Poses With Her Benz G-wagon And Channel Bag (photos) by Divay22(f): 6:47pm
Flawless kiss kiss kiss kiss kiss

Re: Chika Ike Poses With Her Benz G-wagon And Channel Bag (photos) by abike12(f): 6:47pm
hmmm....
Re: Chika Ike Poses With Her Benz G-wagon And Channel Bag (photos) by Efe16(f): 6:47pm
nice car
God bless us all to Also buy the cars of our dream

Re: Chika Ike Poses With Her Benz G-wagon And Channel Bag (photos) by nairaman66(m): 6:47pm
That's a German machine!!

Re: Chika Ike Poses With Her Benz G-wagon And Channel Bag (photos) by PriestlyLawyer: 6:47pm
Rich ladies also sit on top of the car... I thought it was only poor,unfermented and shallow brain ladies.. Hmmmmm
Knock knock!
Who's there?
Wendy.
Wendy Who?
Wendy d engine of that car gets hot.. Her bum bum will be reshaped to that of my grandmum
Re: Chika Ike Poses With Her Benz G-wagon And Channel Bag (photos) by Cessa0(f): 6:47pm
Chika Ike - Pretty
Outfit - modest
Bag - very nyc
Shoes - beautiful
Makeup - on fleek
Car - classy!

me likey!!! wink wink

Re: Chika Ike Poses With Her Benz G-wagon And Channel Bag (photos) by mheracle01: 6:48pm
so?
Re: Chika Ike Poses With Her Benz G-wagon And Channel Bag (photos) by maxwelloweezy(m): 6:48pm
cool
Re: Chika Ike Poses With Her Benz G-wagon And Channel Bag (photos) by dapsoneh: 6:48pm
I have sighted one ooooôoo! @ the topic 'how to identify a runs gal'

Re: Chika Ike Poses With Her Benz G-wagon And Channel Bag (photos) by AkinPhysicist: 6:49pm
cheesy
Re: Chika Ike Poses With Her Benz G-wagon And Channel Bag (photos) by freshness2020(m): 6:49pm
Joro come and see another runsgirl..

Re: Chika Ike Poses With Her Benz G-wagon And Channel Bag (photos) by bigfather(m): 6:50pm
t9t9:
See more photos of Chika Ike posing with her Benz G-Wagon and her Channel bag.

https://autojosh.com/chika-ike-poses-benz-g-wagon-photos/



D rate at which Cshidiren of nowadays dey buy Gwagon hhhhenn..? Like say na pure water!
Re: Chika Ike Poses With Her Benz G-wagon And Channel Bag (photos) by mheracle01: 6:50pm
dapsoneh:
I have sighted one ooooôoo! @ the topic 'how to identify a runs gal'
she's earning
Re: Chika Ike Poses With Her Benz G-wagon And Channel Bag (photos) by INTROVERT(f): 6:51pm
grin
Re: Chika Ike Poses With Her Benz G-wagon And Channel Bag (photos) by SavoG(f): 6:51pm
.

Re: Chika Ike Poses With Her Benz G-wagon And Channel Bag (photos) by mheracle01: 6:51pm
rawpadgin:
me chilling in front of my camry

am a celeb in My Own right
and a lady pooing by d side
Re: Chika Ike Poses With Her Benz G-wagon And Channel Bag (photos) by chimah3(m): 6:51pm
tongue
Re: Chika Ike Poses With Her Benz G-wagon And Channel Bag (photos) by dapsoneh: 6:51pm
mheracle01:
she's earning
ok, ayaf year u oo
Re: Chika Ike Poses With Her Benz G-wagon And Channel Bag (photos) by redcliff: 6:51pm
rawpadgin:
me chilling in front of my camry

am a celeb in My Own right

petty!

Re: Chika Ike Poses With Her Benz G-wagon And Channel Bag (photos) by chibuike67(m): 6:52pm
Only the actresses in nollywood re making it....since 2000 AD

Re: Chika Ike Poses With Her Benz G-wagon And Channel Bag (photos) by pesinfada(m): 6:52pm
Naija celeb no get sense
Re: Chika Ike Poses With Her Benz G-wagon And Channel Bag (photos) by chill86: 6:52pm
Vanity upon vanity.all I see is pride. We should brag with our realationship with Jesus.and how much we loved our neighbors. The quality of life isn't defined by material things.

Re: Chika Ike Poses With Her Benz G-wagon And Channel Bag (photos) by rawpadgin(m): 6:53pm
mheracle01:
and a lady pooing by d side
she was taking pictures
Re: Chika Ike Poses With Her Benz G-wagon And Channel Bag (photos) by magicminister: 6:53pm
PAID IN FULL BY FORMER SENATE PRESIDENT, DAVID MARK

I have nothing against girls getting money how they can but these bitchesss need to know that nothing lasts forever.
Even if the guys gives you 500k every month, one day it will stop.
MAKE THE MONEY COUNT NOW ITS STILL COMING. Open a business and start building yourself so that when the money stops, your enemies will no laugh at you!

