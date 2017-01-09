Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Chika Ike Poses With Her Benz G-wagon And Channel Bag (photos) (11014 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





https://autojosh.com/chika-ike-poses-benz-g-wagon-photos/ See more photos of Chika Ike posing with her Benz G-Wagon and her Channel bag. 1 Like

Oya nah..



FTP 1 Like

Me and this babe go fit die!!! She has G-wagon me i get V-wagon(Volkswagen Wagon), wagon is wagon! 11 Likes 1 Share









OKAY CHIKA IKE WE AFF SEEN YOU UNTOP THE CAR CAN YOU PLS GET DOWN NOW?









20 Likes 1 Share

2 Likes

me chilling in front of my camry



am a celeb in My Own right 76 Likes 3 Shares

Flawless 2 Likes

hmmm....

nice car

God bless us all to Also buy the cars of our dream 3 Likes

That's a German machine!! 1 Like

Rich ladies also sit on top of the car... I thought it was only poor,unfermented and shallow brain ladies.. Hmmmmm

Knock knock!

Who's there?

Wendy.

Wendy Who?

Wendy d engine of that car gets hot.. Her bum bum will be reshaped to that of my grandmum



Outfit - modest

Bag - very nyc

Shoes - beautiful

Makeup - on fleek

Car - classy!



me likey!!! Chika Ike - PrettyOutfit - modestBag - very nycShoes - beautifulMakeup - on fleekCar - classy!me likey!!! 6 Likes

so?

I have sighted one ooooôoo! @ the topic 'how to identify a runs gal' 4 Likes 1 Share

Joro come and see another runsgirl.. 1 Like

t9t9:

See more photos of Chika Ike posing with her Benz G-Wagon and her Channel bag.



https://autojosh.com/chika-ike-poses-benz-g-wagon-photos/







D rate at which Cshidiren of nowadays dey buy Gwagon hhhhenn..? Like say na pure water! D rate at which Cshidiren of nowadays dey buy Gwagon hhhhenn..? Like say na pure water!

dapsoneh:

I have sighted one ooooôoo! @ the topic 'how to identify a runs gal' she's earning she's earning

. 1 Like

rawpadgin:

me chilling in front of my camry



am a celeb in My Own right and a lady pooing by d side and a lady pooing by d side

mheracle01:

she's earning ok, ayaf year u oo ok, ayaf year u oo

rawpadgin:

me chilling in front of my camry



am a celeb in My Own right

petty! petty! 3 Likes

Only the actresses in nollywood re making it....since 2000 AD 1 Like

Naija celeb no get sense

Vanity upon vanity.all I see is pride. We should brag with our realationship with Jesus.and how much we loved our neighbors. The quality of life isn't defined by material things. 6 Likes

mheracle01:

and a lady pooing by d side she was taking pictures she was taking pictures