Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / DESOPADEC Workers Strip Unclad To Protest Non-Payment Of Bonuses (Pics)
|DESOPADEC Workers Strip Unclad To Protest Non-Payment Of Bonuses (Pics) by noetic5: 7:32pm
Aggrieved workers of the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission went completely Unclad on Monday to protest the alleged non-payment of their bonuses by the board of the commission.
Source: http://punchng.com/desopadec-workers-protest-non-payment-bonuses-go-Unclad/
|Re: DESOPADEC Workers Strip Unclad To Protest Non-Payment Of Bonuses (Pics) by noetic5: 7:35pm
See the uncensored pix here
http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/01/desopadec-workers-protest-non-payment.html
Ladies dey vex pass
|Re: DESOPADEC Workers Strip Unclad To Protest Non-Payment Of Bonuses (Pics) by handsomeclouds(m): 7:41pm
I can't cry.
|Re: DESOPADEC Workers Strip Unclad To Protest Non-Payment Of Bonuses (Pics) by maxwell767(m): 7:43pm
I know say this thread go make FP
To the topic..
I dnt know what to say...
Everyday bone cracking situations are happening in this country
So as for me:
1 Like
|Re: DESOPADEC Workers Strip Unclad To Protest Non-Payment Of Bonuses (Pics) by misterV: 7:45pm
Naija I hail thee
.
|Re: DESOPADEC Workers Strip Unclad To Protest Non-Payment Of Bonuses (Pics) by misterV: 7:45pm
Naija I hail thee
.
|Re: DESOPADEC Workers Strip Unclad To Protest Non-Payment Of Bonuses (Pics) by Noblesoul123: 8:29pm
@ OP.
Next time, don't censor any photo again. They want the public to see their body so don't deprive us of the view.
Who know? Some Nairalanders might be convinced to join in the nude protest.
However, ....
10 Likes
|Re: DESOPADEC Workers Strip Unclad To Protest Non-Payment Of Bonuses (Pics) by willian10: 8:29pm
|Re: DESOPADEC Workers Strip Unclad To Protest Non-Payment Of Bonuses (Pics) by Codes151(m): 8:30pm
E go betta
|Re: DESOPADEC Workers Strip Unclad To Protest Non-Payment Of Bonuses (Pics) by Daslim180(m): 8:30pm
Sometimes, you don't need a calm protest but a crazy one. Soft hands don't always work out things in some situations but with iron hands...... Make una show dem say una sef get craze for head if them no wan give una bonuses.
1 Like
|Re: DESOPADEC Workers Strip Unclad To Protest Non-Payment Of Bonuses (Pics) by unclezuma: 8:30pm
|Re: DESOPADEC Workers Strip Unclad To Protest Non-Payment Of Bonuses (Pics) by Preciousojoka(m): 8:30pm
|Re: DESOPADEC Workers Strip Unclad To Protest Non-Payment Of Bonuses (Pics) by NNVanguard(m): 8:30pm
This is crass stupidity. Who nudity epp?
|Re: DESOPADEC Workers Strip Unclad To Protest Non-Payment Of Bonuses (Pics) by sylviaeo(f): 8:30pm
Op na only one worker him bell dey ring na
1 Like
|Re: DESOPADEC Workers Strip Unclad To Protest Non-Payment Of Bonuses (Pics) by akraym(m): 8:30pm
Tell me more
1 Like
|Re: DESOPADEC Workers Strip Unclad To Protest Non-Payment Of Bonuses (Pics) by myners007: 8:30pm
Okowa do something
1 Like
|Re: DESOPADEC Workers Strip Unclad To Protest Non-Payment Of Bonuses (Pics) by EvansGodwin85(m): 8:30pm
Nobody Unclad here o.
|Re: DESOPADEC Workers Strip Unclad To Protest Non-Payment Of Bonuses (Pics) by Wordson: 8:31pm
:oWTH :oWTH
|Re: DESOPADEC Workers Strip Unclad To Protest Non-Payment Of Bonuses (Pics) by Izzy002(m): 8:31pm
Issokay
|Re: DESOPADEC Workers Strip Unclad To Protest Non-Payment Of Bonuses (Pics) by weblord1900(m): 8:32pm
What women can do.. Men can do it badder
Because of bonus
1 Like
|Re: DESOPADEC Workers Strip Unclad To Protest Non-Payment Of Bonuses (Pics) by maxwelloweezy(m): 8:34pm
See disabled man dey protest dey Unclad himself for public
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: DESOPADEC Workers Strip Unclad To Protest Non-Payment Of Bonuses (Pics) by betty1224: 8:34pm
|Re: DESOPADEC Workers Strip Unclad To Protest Non-Payment Of Bonuses (Pics) by Divay22(f): 8:35pm
Lol.......
|Re: DESOPADEC Workers Strip Unclad To Protest Non-Payment Of Bonuses (Pics) by samx4real(m): 8:36pm
Its good for them...
Let them feel what students are passing through... When they always promise and fail.
|Re: DESOPADEC Workers Strip Unclad To Protest Non-Payment Of Bonuses (Pics) by Cooladex(m): 8:37pm
IDGAF
1 Like
|Re: DESOPADEC Workers Strip Unclad To Protest Non-Payment Of Bonuses (Pics) by sunshineV(m): 8:38pm
OK, but op next time u mention 'unclad' make sure its a woman.... Sho ti ye eee?
1 Like
|Re: DESOPADEC Workers Strip Unclad To Protest Non-Payment Of Bonuses (Pics) by YimmF: 8:38pm
Nigeria: the crazy man's land
|Re: DESOPADEC Workers Strip Unclad To Protest Non-Payment Of Bonuses (Pics) by slawomir: 8:38pm
ok
|Re: DESOPADEC Workers Strip Unclad To Protest Non-Payment Of Bonuses (Pics) by Ten12: 8:39pm
Wen I heard unclad I came with speed hoping to see wat will help my Vaseline time
|Re: DESOPADEC Workers Strip Unclad To Protest Non-Payment Of Bonuses (Pics) by GreenMavro: 8:39pm
is this wat u called unclad?
|Re: DESOPADEC Workers Strip Unclad To Protest Non-Payment Of Bonuses (Pics) by juman(m): 8:40pm
Bad governor.
