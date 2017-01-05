₦airaland Forum

DESOPADEC Workers Strip Unclad To Protest Non-Payment Of Bonuses (Pics) by noetic5: 7:32pm
Aggrieved workers of the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission went completely Unclad on Monday to protest the alleged non-payment of their bonuses by the board of the commission.

The workers accused the state government and management of the board of the interventionist agency for oil producing communities in the state of maltreating workers through its refusal to pay workers including the controversial 13-month bonus (End of Year Bonus).

They also said the management refused to promote and pay retirement entitlements to pensioners of the commission as well as leave bonuses to workers of the commission since 2015 when the present board assumed office.

The aggrieved workers promised to continue with their protest until the state government listened to their demands and ensure that staff welfare was prioritised. They warned that if by next week their demands were not met, they would occupy government house and the State House Assembly.

A staff who spoke under a strict condition of anonymity said, “What we are protesting is statutory in our engagement later. In 2013 the commission complained that there is no money and appealed that we should allow our salaries to be slashed by 30 per cent and promised that once things improved it shall be restated but up till now it has not.


Source: http://punchng.com/desopadec-workers-protest-non-payment-bonuses-go-Unclad/

Re: DESOPADEC Workers Strip Unclad To Protest Non-Payment Of Bonuses (Pics) by noetic5: 7:35pm
Ladies dey vex pass
Re: DESOPADEC Workers Strip Unclad To Protest Non-Payment Of Bonuses (Pics) by handsomeclouds(m): 7:41pm
I can't cry.
Re: DESOPADEC Workers Strip Unclad To Protest Non-Payment Of Bonuses (Pics) by maxwell767(m): 7:43pm
Everyday bone cracking situations are happening in this country

Re: DESOPADEC Workers Strip Unclad To Protest Non-Payment Of Bonuses (Pics) by misterV: 7:45pm
Naija I hail thee


Re: DESOPADEC Workers Strip Unclad To Protest Non-Payment Of Bonuses (Pics) by misterV: 7:45pm
Naija I hail thee


Re: DESOPADEC Workers Strip Unclad To Protest Non-Payment Of Bonuses (Pics) by Noblesoul123: 8:29pm
Next time, don't censor any photo again. They want the public to see their body so don't deprive us of the view.

Who know? Some Nairalanders might be convinced to join in the nude protest.

Re: DESOPADEC Workers Strip Unclad To Protest Non-Payment Of Bonuses (Pics) by Codes151(m): 8:30pm
E go betta
Re: DESOPADEC Workers Strip Unclad To Protest Non-Payment Of Bonuses (Pics) by Daslim180(m): 8:30pm
Sometimes, you don't need a calm protest but a crazy one. Soft hands don't always work out things in some situations but with iron hands...... Make una show dem say una sef get craze for head if them no wan give una bonuses.

Re: DESOPADEC Workers Strip Unclad To Protest Non-Payment Of Bonuses (Pics) by unclezuma: 8:30pm
Re: DESOPADEC Workers Strip Unclad To Protest Non-Payment Of Bonuses (Pics) by Preciousojoka(m): 8:30pm
This is crass stupidity. Who nudity epp?
Re: DESOPADEC Workers Strip Unclad To Protest Non-Payment Of Bonuses (Pics) by sylviaeo(f): 8:30pm
Op na only one worker him bell dey ring na grin grin grin grin

Re: DESOPADEC Workers Strip Unclad To Protest Non-Payment Of Bonuses (Pics) by akraym(m): 8:30pm
Tell me more

Re: DESOPADEC Workers Strip Unclad To Protest Non-Payment Of Bonuses (Pics) by myners007: 8:30pm
Okowa do something

Re: DESOPADEC Workers Strip Unclad To Protest Non-Payment Of Bonuses (Pics) by EvansGodwin85(m): 8:30pm
Nobody Unclad here o.
Re: DESOPADEC Workers Strip Unclad To Protest Non-Payment Of Bonuses (Pics) by Wordson: 8:31pm
Re: DESOPADEC Workers Strip Unclad To Protest Non-Payment Of Bonuses (Pics) by Izzy002(m): 8:31pm
Re: DESOPADEC Workers Strip Unclad To Protest Non-Payment Of Bonuses (Pics) by weblord1900(m): 8:32pm
What women can do.. Men can do it badder


Because of bonus

Re: DESOPADEC Workers Strip Unclad To Protest Non-Payment Of Bonuses (Pics) by maxwelloweezy(m): 8:34pm
See disabled man dey protest dey Unclad himself for public grin

Re: DESOPADEC Workers Strip Unclad To Protest Non-Payment Of Bonuses (Pics) by Divay22(f): 8:35pm
Re: DESOPADEC Workers Strip Unclad To Protest Non-Payment Of Bonuses (Pics) by samx4real(m): 8:36pm
Its good for them...






Let them feel what students are passing through... When they always promise and fail.
Re: DESOPADEC Workers Strip Unclad To Protest Non-Payment Of Bonuses (Pics) by Cooladex(m): 8:37pm
IDGAF

Re: DESOPADEC Workers Strip Unclad To Protest Non-Payment Of Bonuses (Pics) by sunshineV(m): 8:38pm
OK, but op next time u mention 'unclad' make sure its a woman.... Sho ti ye eee?

Re: DESOPADEC Workers Strip Unclad To Protest Non-Payment Of Bonuses (Pics) by YimmF: 8:38pm
Nigeria: the crazy man's land
Re: DESOPADEC Workers Strip Unclad To Protest Non-Payment Of Bonuses (Pics) by slawomir: 8:38pm
Re: DESOPADEC Workers Strip Unclad To Protest Non-Payment Of Bonuses (Pics) by Ten12: 8:39pm
Wen I heard unclad I came with speed hoping to see wat will help my Vaseline time
Re: DESOPADEC Workers Strip Unclad To Protest Non-Payment Of Bonuses (Pics) by GreenMavro: 8:39pm
is this wat u called unclad?
Re: DESOPADEC Workers Strip Unclad To Protest Non-Payment Of Bonuses (Pics) by juman(m): 8:40pm
Bad governor.

