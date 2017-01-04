₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|FG Suspends FRC Corporate Governance Code by aminulive: 8:40pm
In the wake of Enoch Adeboye's resignation, Nigeria's government suspends FRC code of corporate governance
Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment Press Release (FMITI) Press Release January 9, 2017
FEDERAL GOVERNMENT SUSPENDS CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
The Corporate Governance Code issued by the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC) has been suspended, pending a detailed review, extensive consultation with stakeholders and reconstitution of the board of the FRC
“Government remains committed to restoring and enhancing market confidence and improving the Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria,” said Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment Dr. Okechukwu Enelamah
He continued: “Government is committed to strengthening FRC and enhancing its capacity to fulfill its core mandate.”
FRC is one of the parastatals under the supervision of the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment.
The Council is responsible for setting and promoting compliance with standards for accounting, financial reporting and auditing in Nigeria. It also regulates the practices of professionals involved in financial reporting and promotes good practices in financial reporting and corporate governance in Nigeria.
http://politicsngr.com/fg-suspends-frc-issued-code-corporate-governance/
|Re: FG Suspends FRC Corporate Governance Code by BeClever: 8:42pm
After forcing Daddy GO into ×××××... Ok
|Re: FG Suspends FRC Corporate Governance Code by Pebcak: 9:30pm
I still believe Nigerian churches should do more of humanity and charity outreach. Most churches are very rich and I mean very rich, I see a lot of similarity between politicians and pastors they amass wealth and they don't really care, honestly in my own opinion churches should not even have money in their account after paying necessary bills paying pastors etc what use is money in a church's account when there are millions of hungry kids, millions of homeless people. How do our pastors feel when they drive luxury cars and see underage kid hawking on the street.
I SAW A PICTURE OF A PASTOR IN HIS ROLLS ROYCE AND A KID WITH A TRAY OF BREAD I THINK how christian(Christ like) is that.
|Re: FG Suspends FRC Corporate Governance Code by seguntijan(m): 9:30pm
"I could not resist talking about this, early today. The number of registered churches in Nigeria is 23,216 according to the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria. Note that these churches have branches. There may be over 2,000,000 documented church branches in Nigeria. Add to this, all the Mosques and undocumented religious houses all over Nigeria, we may be talking of 5,000,000. It calls for concern. Our major business in Nigeria presently is religion or faith marketing. Yet this business is tax free and enjoy free entry. Juxtapose this with the production base in Nigeria, you will see why we are a poor nation with all forms of recession. Last year there are just slightly about 1000 manufacturing companies still hanging out there in Nigeria. Many of them are even threatening closure. Some of the old factory premises have been converted to churches and Mosques. It is sad. These companies who produce what we eat and use in this country pay tax and go through harrowing experience to do business. They cannot afford the limousines, luxury homes and private planes these faith leaders use, yet they are the ones that pay tax which we use to build roads that these faith preachers travel. We have got many things wrong in this country. Faith without work and expecting miracles is definitely a mirage. Time to have a personal relationship with God and focus on productive work. I am a Christian and a believer but I find it difficult to accept what is going on. The starting point is to bring all churches, mosques and religious houses to the tax bracket, tax religious organizations as we tax our companies. Give them tax deductions/benefits where they spend on charity as applied to businesses Nigeria.
According to one of my Wards whom I am proud to have mentored "Nigeria would have been such a great country to live in if the passion with which churches are created is the same way enterprises are established and industries developed by individuals. With this, meaningful and gainful employment would have become a thing of the past.
In a sharp departure from what I was thought in my home when I was growing up, I suddenly realized that nobody talks about industry and hard work anymore in Nigeria but miracle.
It is so painful that the teachings of hard work, honesty and industry have been replaced with the teachings of prosperity via a divine means in my dear country.
Professor Alan Rugman, of blessed memory, thought me at Henley Business School that key factors of economic growth in any country are the presence of viable industries and strong competition within the industries.
We must all imbibe the spirit of hard work, industry, patriotism and honesty for us to grow as a nation"
That is the view of one of the 24 young and promising Business Managers that I mentor. It is a food for thought as we start the new year."
|Re: FG Suspends FRC Corporate Governance Code by Pistolx(m): 9:30pm
So will daddy adeboye eat his vomit??
|Re: FG Suspends FRC Corporate Governance Code by hotspec(m): 9:31pm
|Re: FG Suspends FRC Corporate Governance Code by Kyase(m): 9:31pm
Baba don vex oooo....
Adeboye be feeling like boss now....
|Re: FG Suspends FRC Corporate Governance Code by midolian(m): 9:31pm
Daddy G O right now
|Re: FG Suspends FRC Corporate Governance Code by makapella(m): 9:31pm
Lemme guess wot hpnd....d stake holders(G.o's,senior pastors,founders) had a very serious emergency meeting and the stake holdee's(forgive me for dt English) dnt want their leaders 2 retire not becos dey love dem so much but becos d cost of sending forth a man of God will be so highhhhhhhhh...imagine a very big "owambe" for d afonjas since na dem get G.o pass n ppl in naija in dz recession dnt hv money 2 contribute for private jet(e must follow as send forth gift)opening of bnk acct n holy ghost transport fare to transport him 2 U.K 2 rest well....i rest ma case n pls dnt gv a fucck or ul be fucccked
|Re: FG Suspends FRC Corporate Governance Code by jaedswosh(m): 9:31pm
All these people nor wise at all
|Re: FG Suspends FRC Corporate Governance Code by gift01: 9:31pm
What is bubu afraid of?
|Re: FG Suspends FRC Corporate Governance Code by rattlesnake(m): 9:31pm
If we can suspend Fayose's Mouth it will be better
|Re: FG Suspends FRC Corporate Governance Code by seXytOhbAd(m): 9:31pm
Lmao. This is hilarious.
A pastor subtly threatened a government and they caved in? What rubbish. They should have pushed for all the churches, Islamic organisation (sultan I sight you boss) and NGO foundations to adhere to their bullcrap policy nah....
Because Adeboye threatened to funk you up come 2019 Nigga please, we the people don't give a damn about Redeemed. APC is boring as hell, rice is still expensive, Dollar is affecting the price of eggs, and Aisha 's make up is on fleek .
5days to MMMargeddon. Get ready to withdraw everything
|Re: FG Suspends FRC Corporate Governance Code by kasim155(m): 9:31pm
Nor mind dem.
|Re: FG Suspends FRC Corporate Governance Code by Danny287(m): 9:31pm
hmmm confused govt
|Re: FG Suspends FRC Corporate Governance Code by OBAGADAFFI: 9:32pm
Why didn't they allow the crises before making this move.
I thought they were told to suspend this code last year.
|Re: FG Suspends FRC Corporate Governance Code by Tobitrueman(m): 9:32pm
BeClever:
|Re: FG Suspends FRC Corporate Governance Code by KahlDrogo(m): 9:32pm
BeClever:Blame it on Jonadumbfuck, the ipob yoots slavemaster.
|Re: FG Suspends FRC Corporate Governance Code by HRich(m): 9:32pm
I was in a cab today and the cab driver said, "I love my job, I'm my own boss. Nobody tells me what to do..." Then I said, "turn Left"
|Re: FG Suspends FRC Corporate Governance Code by anytexy: 9:32pm
....not understanding at all
|Re: FG Suspends FRC Corporate Governance Code by equalgarden: 9:32pm
Naija and drama!
|Re: FG Suspends FRC Corporate Governance Code by Icecomrade: 9:33pm
Kool
|Re: FG Suspends FRC Corporate Governance Code by hotspec(m): 9:33pm
seguntijan:
|Re: FG Suspends FRC Corporate Governance Code by FearFactor1: 9:33pm
I am not understanding. Topic ati message ko le jive
|Re: FG Suspends FRC Corporate Governance Code by bettercreature(m): 9:33pm
.
|Re: FG Suspends FRC Corporate Governance Code by sanky346: 9:33pm
The coast is clear. We can now have our Daddy G.O back
|Re: FG Suspends FRC Corporate Governance Code by tjark1(m): 9:33pm
THREAD
CLOSED
|Re: FG Suspends FRC Corporate Governance Code by Bigcake: 9:33pm
Hmmmm...... the Nigga below may have somethimg to say..or a fvck to give.
|Re: FG Suspends FRC Corporate Governance Code by Ermacc: 9:33pm
gift01:2019
|Re: FG Suspends FRC Corporate Governance Code by mastermaestro(m): 9:34pm
The church of JESUS CHRIST marches on and the gates of hell shall not prevail! If it were a Muslim that oversaw the implementation of this law, people would have been crying foul. Alas! A southerner who is very likely a Christian pushed for its implementation even when the minister asked him to suspend it at least temporarily.
This is a proof that in the last days, it is Christians themselves that the devil will use to fight the church! Brace up people, the antichrists are here. They are in the church already singing hallelujah like you.
But the saints will prevail in the end! Hosanna! Hosanna!
|Re: FG Suspends FRC Corporate Governance Code by Atiku2019: 9:34pm
gift01:
Atiku2019
|Re: FG Suspends FRC Corporate Governance Code by ReubenE(m): 9:34pm
Nigerian government and reactionary measures are 5&6.
Rather than study issues properly to make the necessary amends, policies are hurriedly introduced always...
