|Which Should Students Focus On: Future Ambition Or Course Of Study? by mubarak89(m): 4:52am
|Re: Which Should Students Focus On: Future Ambition Or Course Of Study? by mubarak89(m): 4:53am
|Re: Which Should Students Focus On: Future Ambition Or Course Of Study? by talktonase(m): 5:57am
Nigeria is a country where your course of study is never a platform for future ambition or career building.It is a place were a lawyer ends up as a marketer for a commercial bank,a plumber becomes a police officer,an engineer becomes a driver for dangote etc.Every thing seems to be upside down.Just follow your passion and do what makes you happy.
|Re: Which Should Students Focus On: Future Ambition Or Course Of Study? by AfonjasMustDie(m): 6:53am
To me, education is a waste of time and money
|Re: Which Should Students Focus On: Future Ambition Or Course Of Study? by GreenMavro: 6:53am
Focus on your course of study first...once you have settled that one and come out with a good grade, my dear the future don't have a choice but to be brighter!
my lecturer will say suffer for the 4years you have in school....and enjoy for the rest of your life!
|Re: Which Should Students Focus On: Future Ambition Or Course Of Study? by nony43(m): 6:53am
Right from my school days, my dream is to do business, but I have to get my BSC first, so that no woman will insult me tomorrow
|Re: Which Should Students Focus On: Future Ambition Or Course Of Study? by Blanc8(m): 6:54am
Nigeria Is funny...
|Re: Which Should Students Focus On: Future Ambition Or Course Of Study? by Histrings08(m): 6:54am
Just pray you'll be lucky irrespective of which one u focused on.. Cos Nigeria of dis days... Ish
|Re: Which Should Students Focus On: Future Ambition Or Course Of Study? by kaluchuks(m): 6:56am
I feel the course of study basically channels our direction towards our future ambition,tho sometimes your future ambition might change so get focused on the course of study....
|Re: Which Should Students Focus On: Future Ambition Or Course Of Study? by kenn4rill(m): 6:56am
Nigeria d land of possible impossibilities......my dear focus on d both o
|Re: Which Should Students Focus On: Future Ambition Or Course Of Study? by deebrain(m): 6:58am
If only our university education was more practical based.
I really weep for our education sector.
|Re: Which Should Students Focus On: Future Ambition Or Course Of Study? by Emperortj93(m): 6:58am
|Re: Which Should Students Focus On: Future Ambition Or Course Of Study? by 2dugged(f): 6:59am
Future ambition should be given utmost priority, like a former course mate said that if she had known, the money she used in paying school fees in the university, she would have used it to open a salon, by now she would have become a big madam, that's how bad our educational system is
|Re: Which Should Students Focus On: Future Ambition Or Course Of Study? by godunia(m): 6:59am
Use your ambition to choose your course of study. If your ambition is to become a doctor go into sciences from secondary school. Your ambition first determines your course of study anything different please consult the witch doctor
|Re: Which Should Students Focus On: Future Ambition Or Course Of Study? by laurel03: 7:02am
AfonjasMustDie:without education you can't comment on nairaland..
|Re: Which Should Students Focus On: Future Ambition Or Course Of Study? by feodan: 7:05am
Wat If Ur Future Ambition Is Not Studied In D University And U Want 2 Ave A Tertiary Education , Wat Shuld I Do ? I Find Out Dat Nowadays Excluding Those Who Ave A Wealthy Parent , Education Seems To Be A Waste Of Tym 4 A Poor Man In Nigeria.
|Re: Which Should Students Focus On: Future Ambition Or Course Of Study? by haibe(m): 7:05am
|Re: Which Should Students Focus On: Future Ambition Or Course Of Study? by Adonis3: 7:06am
Hmm... My brother, we're in perilous times
It's even difficult to have an ambition as you don't even know where you'll end
Whatever thy hands findeth to do, do well
My advice for you is to try as much as possible to blend both
Either of them could be your saving grace tomorrow
#Adonis3HasSpoken
|Re: Which Should Students Focus On: Future Ambition Or Course Of Study? by Bolabas02(m): 7:07am
AfonjasMustDie:Especially, here in Nigeria.
|Re: Which Should Students Focus On: Future Ambition Or Course Of Study? by Bolabas02(m): 7:08am
laurel03:That's not education, it's called literacy or schooling.
Once you learn how to read and write, and communicate with others. What else?
|Re: Which Should Students Focus On: Future Ambition Or Course Of Study? by AfonjasMustDie(m): 7:09am
laurel03:
You must be dumb
|Re: Which Should Students Focus On: Future Ambition Or Course Of Study? by AfonjasMustDie(m): 7:10am
Bolabas02:
No, in every country
|Re: Which Should Students Focus On: Future Ambition Or Course Of Study? by FILEBE(m): 7:11am
future ambition, I will say. Not that one shouldn't go to sch. If your course of study aligns with your future ambition, very good for you but if it doesn't....well, focus more on your future ambition. Example is one who wants to be a programmer but ends us studying fishery in the university. He should focus on his passion but shouldn't neglect his education.
it is not a myth that most times we don"t earn with what we studied at school.
btw. op u must reply all comments here o. na you kukuma talk am.
|Re: Which Should Students Focus On: Future Ambition Or Course Of Study? by feodan: 7:13am
laurel03:hw Ave D Comment U've Made On Nairaland Helped U ? Its Just A Waste Of Tym Dont Decieve Urself .
|Re: Which Should Students Focus On: Future Ambition Or Course Of Study? by Zicoman78: 7:16am
AfonjasMustDie:illiterate spotted
|Re: Which Should Students Focus On: Future Ambition Or Course Of Study? by jericco1(m): 7:17am
Whichever that is gonna put money in ur pockets.
|Re: Which Should Students Focus On: Future Ambition Or Course Of Study? by AfonjasMustDie(m): 7:18am
Zicoman78:
Sorry, i don't talk to kids
|Re: Which Should Students Focus On: Future Ambition Or Course Of Study? by deepwater(f): 7:19am
|Re: Which Should Students Focus On: Future Ambition Or Course Of Study? by lustychima: 7:20am
Only in nigeria is where u see no correlation between our course of study and future ambition
My advice is for people to pursue their future ambition
D likes of dr sid, and falz are typical example
|Re: Which Should Students Focus On: Future Ambition Or Course Of Study? by awo666(m): 7:27am
GreenMavro:focus and suffer for 4years and continue saying 'yes sir' all through your life. @op, pls focus on or future ambition. education has lost its priority in Nigeria. don't end up having good grade and becoming a slave all through ur life. #befinancialliterate
|Re: Which Should Students Focus On: Future Ambition Or Course Of Study? by Boldwinner(m): 7:30am
Do what you love. There is no time to waste on being unhappy.
|Re: Which Should Students Focus On: Future Ambition Or Course Of Study? by austine4real(m): 7:30am
Nice piece thumb up
