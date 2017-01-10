Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Which Should Students Focus On: Future Ambition Or Course Of Study? (1269 Views)

What’s your future ambition?



Is your future ambition in line with the course you’re currently studying?



Now, here’s the most important question:



If the course I’m currently studying is not in line (not in the field) of my future ambition, which should I focus on building? My course of study or my future ambition?



Yes… please pause, and re-read the question again.



As a student whose future ambition is not directly in line with your course of study, which do you focus on?



Here’s a real-life instance:



While in school, I had a friend (let’s call him Timothy) who was studying Computer Science but his passion and future ambition was to be a kick-ass entertainment show organizer.



So…



Which should Timothy focus on: Computer Science or building the entertainment show organizer thing?



Please before you suggest something like:



“do the two” or “focus on the two” …



Put in mind that we’re talking about FOCUS.



Of course, you can be building your future ambition while still staying true to your course of study, BUT, you can’t truly FOCUS on both.



Focus simply means directing one’s attention on something (just one thing). When you focus on something, it gets the highest priority. It means that which you focus on, gets to take more of your time than any other thing.



When you focus on something, it becomes number 1.



Now to answer the question, I’ll have to ask one more question:



Which is more important to you: Your course of study or your future ambition?



My simple and direct answer is this:



Your future ambition is more important. Period.



I bet you’ll agree, that the most important of the two is the one that should be focused on.



Won’t that affect your academics in a negative way? You may ask.



Well, the answer is NO.



Focusing on something doesn’t mean NEGLECTING the others. Saying you should focus on building your future ambition doesn’t mean you should neglect your studies.



My advice is that you should make building your future ambition number 1 and your course of study, number 2.



Yes. You read that right.



Why do I advise that?



Here’s why:



Most of the things we’re being thought in class are not applicable in real life and employers are complaining; we’re concerned about the level of incompetence seen in fresh graduates.



The main problem is that students are overly focused on class work (academics) at the detriment of field work.



But I believe that can be resolved if students rise to challenge and focus on their future ambitions; making it number 1.



A student whose ambition is to become a Mechanical engineer goes to study Mechanical engineering in Uni. Or Poly. but at the end of it, he/she is left lost; with nothing tangible to offer. Plenty head-knowledge but no practicality.



For such student, enrolling in a nearby Mechanic workshop or learning the practicality on YouTube should be his focus while solving differential equations should follow behind.



Make your future ambition your number 1 focus and your course of study should follow.



For students studying courses in tune with their future ambition, I’m glad for you and wish you good luck.



Disclosure:



Kindly note that my use of future ambition here is not the vague: “My ambition is to make money”.



NO.



Rather, by future ambition I’m referring to your proposed future career. That which you desire to do or ‘go into’ after you graduate.



Lastly



It’s you who gets to make the final call.



So, as you decide which to focus on between your current course of study and your future ambition, I strongly recommend that you choose to focus on the most important.



Kindly share your thoughts and opinions regarding this topic. I’ll be here to respond to every single comment.

Nigeria is a country where your course of study is never a platform for future ambition or career building.It is a place were a lawyer ends up as a marketer for a commercial bank,a plumber becomes a police officer,an engineer becomes a driver for dangote etc.Every thing seems to be upside down.Just follow your passion and do what makes you happy. 6 Likes





To me, education is a waste of time and money 2 Likes

Focus on your course of study first...once you have settled that one and come out with a good grade, my dear the future don't have a choice but to be brighter!





my lecturer will say suffer for the 4years you have in school....and enjoy for the rest of your life! 1 Like

Right from my school days, my dream is to do business, but I have to get my BSC first, so that no woman will insult me tomorrow 1 Like

Nigeria Is funny...

Just pray you'll be lucky irrespective of which one u focused on.. Cos Nigeria of dis days... Ish 2 Likes

I feel the course of study basically channels our direction towards our future ambition,tho sometimes your future ambition might change so get focused on the course of study....

Nigeria d land of possible impossibilities......my dear focus on d both o

Hmmm....



If only our university education was more practical based.



I really weep for our education sector.

ok

Future ambition should be given utmost priority, like a former course mate said that if she had known, the money she used in paying school fees in the university, she would have used it to open a salon, by now she would have become a big madam, that's how bad our educational system is

Use your ambition to choose your course of study. If your ambition is to become a doctor go into sciences from secondary school. Your ambition first determines your course of study anything different please consult the witch doctor

Wat If Ur Future Ambition Is Not Studied In D University And U Want 2 Ave A Tertiary Education , Wat Shuld I Do ? I Find Out Dat Nowadays Excluding Those Who Ave A Wealthy Parent , Education Seems To Be A Waste Of Tym 4 A Poor Man In Nigeria. 1 Like

Nice



Hmm... My brother, we're in perilous times





It's even difficult to have an ambition as you don't even know where you'll end





Whatever thy hands findeth to do, do well









My advice for you is to try as much as possible to blend both



Either of them could be your saving grace tomorrow





























#Adonis3HasSpoken



future ambition, I will say. Not that one shouldn't go to sch. If your course of study aligns with your future ambition, very good for you but if it doesn't....well, focus more on your future ambition. Example is one who wants to be a programmer but ends us studying fishery in the university. He should focus on his passion but shouldn't neglect his education.



it is not a myth that most times we don"t earn with what we studied at school.



btw. op u must reply all comments here o. na you kukuma talk am.

Whichever that is gonna put money in ur pockets.

D

Only in nigeria is where u see no correlation between our course of study and future ambition







My advice is for people to pursue their future ambition



D likes of dr sid, and falz are typical example

Do what you love. There is no time to waste on being unhappy.