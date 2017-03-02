Often times when it comes to getting married,many Guys and ladies have specific plans,dreams,fantasies and they try so hard to make it a reality.



We see different cases where some men propose in different locations and in different manners...some go on their knee while some interrupt public shows to propose and one football player got a card because he proposed to his lady during the game and not forgetting the pre-wedding pics,the choice location for the wedding,the glamor and so on and this has made many ladies and guys have a specific mindset of how theirs should be and if it does not turn out the way they want...they get so curled up in emotional sullenness.



This write up is to encourage ladies as well as guys never to look at the marital script of another as a yardstick for theirs because just as every actor on a stage have different scripts...we as actors in the world stage do have different scripts and we must learn to embrace it not only in our marital journey but in all aspects of life.



The fact that your friend had her man propose to her in a big way does not mean yours must do same and the fact that your friend had her wedding in Dubai does not make you a second class bride if you choose to have yours in the open field opposite your house in the village.



-If your man proposes in the closet without any ring and you want to be with him...EMBRACE IT



-If your man says he does not want an elaborate wedding and you want to be with him...EMBRACE IT



-If you had dreamt of having children after marriage but you find yourself becoming a single mum please don't despair...EMBRACE IT.



-Your friends are getting married every week and you are well advanced in age and you begin to ask yourself what is going on...please relax and stop being hard on yourself...EMBRACE your story and be positive.



-If you ever find yourself virtually proposing marriage to your man please...EMBRACE your script....not all married ladies were proposed to.



The epitome of this write up is that you must brace up to embrace your marital journey which ever way it presents itself but by trying to use the script of another, you may end up missing your path.



A good marriage is not defined by the one day glamour or by how young or old the couple is at the time of wedding so stop competing and stop comparing..



It's your life,your journey,your script...EMBRACE IT.