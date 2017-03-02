₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,754,987 members, 3,394,185 topics. Date: Thursday, 02 March 2017 at 12:25 AM

Embrace your Marital Script. - Romance - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Embrace your Marital Script. (2916 Views)

#WorldSexualPurityDay: Nigerian Couple Who Avoided Pre-Marital Sex / Why Having Small Breasts Rocks - Embrace Your Small Boobs Science Backs It. / 10 Reasons Why You Need To Abstain From Pre-marital Sex (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Embrace your Marital Script. by Toks2008(m): 7:58pm On Jan 16
Often times when it comes to getting married,many Guys and ladies have specific plans,dreams,fantasies and they try so hard to make it a reality.

We see different cases where some men propose in different locations and in different manners...some go on their knee while some interrupt public shows to propose and one football player got a card because he proposed to his lady during the game and not forgetting the pre-wedding pics,the choice location for the wedding,the glamor and so on and this has made many ladies and guys have a specific mindset of how theirs should be and if it does not turn out the way they want...they get so curled up in emotional sullenness.

This write up is to encourage ladies as well as guys never to look at the marital script of another as a yardstick for theirs because just as every actor on a stage have different scripts...we as actors in the world stage do have different scripts and we must learn to embrace it not only in our marital journey but in all aspects of life.

The fact that your friend had her man propose to her in a big way does not mean yours must do same and the fact that your friend had her wedding in Dubai does not make you a second class bride if you choose to have yours in the open field opposite your house in the village.

-If your man proposes in the closet without any ring and you want to be with him...EMBRACE IT

-If your man says he does not want an elaborate wedding and you want to be with him...EMBRACE IT

-If you had dreamt of having children after marriage but you find yourself becoming a single mum please don't despair...EMBRACE IT.

-Your friends are getting married every week and you are well advanced in age and you begin to ask yourself what is going on...please relax and stop being hard on yourself...EMBRACE your story and be positive.

-If you ever find yourself virtually proposing marriage to your man please...EMBRACE your script....not all married ladies were proposed to.

The epitome of this write up is that you must brace up to embrace your marital journey which ever way it presents itself but by trying to use the script of another, you may end up missing your path.

A good marriage is not defined by the one day glamour or by how young or old the couple is at the time of wedding so stop competing and stop comparing..

It's your life,your journey,your script...EMBRACE IT.

9 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Embrace your Marital Script. by EmperorLee(m): 7:59pm On Jan 16
Well said.


I think it should be directed to everyone and not only ladies though. Us men are also guilty of immitating our friends, colleagues and often comparing our marriages to theirs.

5 Likes

Re: Embrace your Marital Script. by Toks2008(m): 8:14pm On Jan 16
EmperorLee:
Well said.


I think it should be directed to everyone and not only ladies though. Us men are also guilty of immitating our friends, colleagues and often comparing our marriages to theirs.



Noted..just that in 9 out of 10 cases,it is the ladies that set the pace when it comes to wedding things.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Embrace your Marital Script. by ikp120(m): 8:15pm On Jan 16
FP straight grin grin grin

This nigga is a certified member of the front page community wey dey for Nairaland grin grin grin

Ride on man... If I were you I would be running a blog, like that NairalandDSS of a guy and Tosyne2much.

Weh done sir!

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Embrace your Marital Script. by Toks2008(m): 8:21pm On Jan 16
ikp120:
FP straight grin grin grin

This nigga is a certified member of the front page community wey dey for Nairaland grin grin grin

Ride on man... If I were you I would be running a blog, like that NairalandDSS of a guy and Tosyne2much.

Weh done sir!

Lol! thanks dude...

This is one passion I hope I commercialize someday.
Re: Embrace your Marital Script. by ikp120(m): 8:30pm On Jan 16
Toks2008:


Lol! thanks dude...

This is one passion I hope I commercialize someday.

Someday ke? shocked shocked

Abeg we dey recession o. Start to dey chop dollars with this ya talent o, now wey dollar dey rise like crazy. grin grin grin grin
Re: Embrace your Marital Script. by Toks2008(m): 8:35pm On Jan 16
ikp120:


Someday ke? shocked shocked

Abeg we dey recession o. Start to dey chop dollars with this ya talent o, now wey dollar dey rise like crazy. grin grin grin grin

I will see to that before the year runs out...thinking of a vlog with a blog combined but till then.
Re: Embrace your Marital Script. by Akposb(m): 8:35pm On Jan 16
It all boils down to self-esteem and confidence. It is unfortunate that money and all other paraphernalia seems to take more importance than the main actors of this God given moment.
Re: Embrace your Marital Script. by skillful01: 8:37pm On Jan 16
i don't want pre and post wedding pics. future wife take note.



T34M V1RG1N
Re: Embrace your Marital Script. by Toks2008(m): 8:40pm On Jan 16
skillful01:
i don't want pre and post wedding pics.
future wife take note.




T34M V1RG1N

LOBATAN!
Re: Embrace your Marital Script. by jashar(f): 8:41pm On Jan 16
Hmmm.... grin
Re: Embrace your Marital Script. by ikp120(m): 8:41pm On Jan 16
Toks2008:


I will see to that before the year runs out...thinking of a vlog with a blog combined but till then.
That's cool! smiley

We dey wait for ya man. cool cool
Re: Embrace your Marital Script. by Benita27(f): 8:50pm On Jan 16
Nice write up, but it's all about preference.

1 Like

Re: Embrace your Marital Script. by Toks2008(m): 9:03pm On Jan 16
ikp120:

That's cool! smiley

We dey wait for ya man. cool cool

Lalasticlala I guess.
Re: Embrace your Marital Script. by Cholls(m): 9:14pm On Jan 16
my brother who go produce this script
Re: Embrace your Marital Script. by Toks2008(m): 9:20pm On Jan 16
Cholls:
my brother who go produce this script
Fate
Re: Embrace your Marital Script. by Nma27(f): 9:38pm On Jan 16
lipsrsealed
Re: Embrace your Marital Script. by 9jayes: 9:41pm On Jan 16
Nma27:
lipsrsealed
Re: Embrace your Marital Script. by 9jayes: 9:42pm On Jan 16
Another epistle
Re: Embrace your Marital Script. by Ishilove: 9:49pm On Jan 16
If all fails, go for deliverance

1 Like

Re: Embrace your Marital Script. by MrPresident1: 9:52pm On Jan 16
cheesy
Re: Embrace your Marital Script. by tosyne2much(m): 9:55pm On Jan 16
Nice one oga Toks2008 cool


How u dey?
Re: Embrace your Marital Script. by Toks2008(m): 10:10pm On Jan 16
tosyne2much:
Nice one oga Toks2008 cool


How u dey?

Im good n u?
Re: Embrace your Marital Script. by Toks2008(m): 10:16pm On Jan 16
Ishilove:
If all fails, go for deliverance

LOL!

She must embrace it o..that means GOD has something else in store.
Re: Embrace your Marital Script. by missingrib(f): 1:10pm On Jan 19
Well said...point taken
Re: Embrace your Marital Script. by Toks2008(m): 9:09pm On Feb 02
missingrib:
Well said...point taken

Good to know you agree.
Re: Embrace your Marital Script. by Toks2008(m): 9:11pm On Feb 02
ul01:
i don't want pre and post wedding pics.
future wife take note.




T34M V1RG1N
lol!
Re: Embrace your Marital Script. by Toks2008(m): 9:27pm On Mar 01
sident1:
cheesy
Lalasticlala I guess this is an insightful one.
Re: Embrace your Marital Script. by babyfaceafrica: 10:51pm On Mar 01
Lolz...some ladies no go agreed..dere party must be the talk of the town,their wedding must be better than their friends own....eye service.....wedding is a day..marriage is for ever...
Re: Embrace your Marital Script. by ednut1(m): 10:51pm On Mar 01
People get married for the wrong reasons. Societal and peer pressure tins. People say marriage makes a man responsible. Bt majority of the married men are stealing and knacking our babes. Mtcheeew
Re: Embrace your Marital Script. by Mutuwa(m): 10:53pm On Mar 01
There is always wisdom when you love the girl that you marry than to marry the girl you love.
Re: Embrace your Marital Script. by beetown(m): 10:56pm On Mar 01
Liverpool fans....this thread is for you grin

(0) (1) (Reply)

Too Much Love And Care,is It Bad? / .... / How Many Percent Of A Girl's Responsibility A Guy Should Carry

Viewing this topic: Pjelafe(m), gonagona(m), kingstylo01(m), Jobia(f), kalakuta11, nubiadoll(f), Mementoes(m) and 25 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 65
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.