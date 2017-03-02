₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Embrace your Marital Script. by Toks2008(m): 7:58pm On Jan 16
Often times when it comes to getting married,many Guys and ladies have specific plans,dreams,fantasies and they try so hard to make it a reality.
We see different cases where some men propose in different locations and in different manners...some go on their knee while some interrupt public shows to propose and one football player got a card because he proposed to his lady during the game and not forgetting the pre-wedding pics,the choice location for the wedding,the glamor and so on and this has made many ladies and guys have a specific mindset of how theirs should be and if it does not turn out the way they want...they get so curled up in emotional sullenness.
This write up is to encourage ladies as well as guys never to look at the marital script of another as a yardstick for theirs because just as every actor on a stage have different scripts...we as actors in the world stage do have different scripts and we must learn to embrace it not only in our marital journey but in all aspects of life.
The fact that your friend had her man propose to her in a big way does not mean yours must do same and the fact that your friend had her wedding in Dubai does not make you a second class bride if you choose to have yours in the open field opposite your house in the village.
-If your man proposes in the closet without any ring and you want to be with him...EMBRACE IT
-If your man says he does not want an elaborate wedding and you want to be with him...EMBRACE IT
-If you had dreamt of having children after marriage but you find yourself becoming a single mum please don't despair...EMBRACE IT.
-Your friends are getting married every week and you are well advanced in age and you begin to ask yourself what is going on...please relax and stop being hard on yourself...EMBRACE your story and be positive.
-If you ever find yourself virtually proposing marriage to your man please...EMBRACE your script....not all married ladies were proposed to.
The epitome of this write up is that you must brace up to embrace your marital journey which ever way it presents itself but by trying to use the script of another, you may end up missing your path.
A good marriage is not defined by the one day glamour or by how young or old the couple is at the time of wedding so stop competing and stop comparing..
It's your life,your journey,your script...EMBRACE IT.
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Embrace your Marital Script. by EmperorLee(m): 7:59pm On Jan 16
Well said.
I think it should be directed to everyone and not only ladies though. Us men are also guilty of immitating our friends, colleagues and often comparing our marriages to theirs.
5 Likes
|Re: Embrace your Marital Script. by Toks2008(m): 8:14pm On Jan 16
EmperorLee:
Noted..just that in 9 out of 10 cases,it is the ladies that set the pace when it comes to wedding things.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Embrace your Marital Script. by ikp120(m): 8:15pm On Jan 16
FP straight
This nigga is a certified member of the front page community wey dey for Nairaland
Ride on man... If I were you I would be running a blog, like that NairalandDSS of a guy and Tosyne2much.
Weh done sir!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Embrace your Marital Script. by Toks2008(m): 8:21pm On Jan 16
ikp120:
Lol! thanks dude...
This is one passion I hope I commercialize someday.
|Re: Embrace your Marital Script. by ikp120(m): 8:30pm On Jan 16
Toks2008:
Someday ke?
Abeg we dey recession o. Start to dey chop dollars with this ya talent o, now wey dollar dey rise like crazy.
|Re: Embrace your Marital Script. by Toks2008(m): 8:35pm On Jan 16
ikp120:
I will see to that before the year runs out...thinking of a vlog with a blog combined but till then.
|Re: Embrace your Marital Script. by Akposb(m): 8:35pm On Jan 16
It all boils down to self-esteem and confidence. It is unfortunate that money and all other paraphernalia seems to take more importance than the main actors of this God given moment.
|Re: Embrace your Marital Script. by skillful01: 8:37pm On Jan 16
i don't want pre and post wedding pics. future wife take note.
T34M V1RG1N
|Re: Embrace your Marital Script. by Toks2008(m): 8:40pm On Jan 16
skillful01:
LOBATAN!
|Re: Embrace your Marital Script. by jashar(f): 8:41pm On Jan 16
Hmmm....
|Re: Embrace your Marital Script. by ikp120(m): 8:41pm On Jan 16
Toks2008:That's cool!
We dey wait for ya man.
|Re: Embrace your Marital Script. by Benita27(f): 8:50pm On Jan 16
Nice write up, but it's all about preference.
1 Like
|Re: Embrace your Marital Script. by Toks2008(m): 9:03pm On Jan 16
ikp120:
Lalasticlala I guess.
|Re: Embrace your Marital Script. by Cholls(m): 9:14pm On Jan 16
my brother who go produce this script
|Re: Embrace your Marital Script. by Toks2008(m): 9:20pm On Jan 16
Cholls:Fate
|Re: Embrace your Marital Script. by Nma27(f): 9:38pm On Jan 16
|Re: Embrace your Marital Script. by 9jayes: 9:41pm On Jan 16
|Re: Embrace your Marital Script. by 9jayes: 9:42pm On Jan 16
Another epistle
|Re: Embrace your Marital Script. by Ishilove: 9:49pm On Jan 16
If all fails, go for deliverance
1 Like
|Re: Embrace your Marital Script. by MrPresident1: 9:52pm On Jan 16
|Re: Embrace your Marital Script. by tosyne2much(m): 9:55pm On Jan 16
Nice one oga Toks2008
How u dey?
|Re: Embrace your Marital Script. by Toks2008(m): 10:10pm On Jan 16
tosyne2much:
Im good n u?
|Re: Embrace your Marital Script. by Toks2008(m): 10:16pm On Jan 16
Ishilove:
LOL!
She must embrace it o..that means GOD has something else in store.
|Re: Embrace your Marital Script. by missingrib(f): 1:10pm On Jan 19
Well said...point taken
|Re: Embrace your Marital Script. by Toks2008(m): 9:09pm On Feb 02
missingrib:
Good to know you agree.
|Re: Embrace your Marital Script. by Toks2008(m): 9:11pm On Feb 02
ul01:lol!
|Re: Embrace your Marital Script. by Toks2008(m): 9:27pm On Mar 01
sident1:Lalasticlala I guess this is an insightful one.
|Re: Embrace your Marital Script. by babyfaceafrica: 10:51pm On Mar 01
Lolz...some ladies no go agreed..dere party must be the talk of the town,their wedding must be better than their friends own....eye service.....wedding is a day..marriage is for ever...
|Re: Embrace your Marital Script. by ednut1(m): 10:51pm On Mar 01
People get married for the wrong reasons. Societal and peer pressure tins. People say marriage makes a man responsible. Bt majority of the married men are stealing and knacking our babes. Mtcheeew
|Re: Embrace your Marital Script. by Mutuwa(m): 10:53pm On Mar 01
There is always wisdom when you love the girl that you marry than to marry the girl you love.
|Re: Embrace your Marital Script. by beetown(m): 10:56pm On Mar 01
Liverpool fans....this thread is for you
