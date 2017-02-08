Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / 2017 Maserati Levante: The Beauty Or The Beast? (5406 Views)

This is the first SUV from the Italian Maserati brand which is set to compete with the Porsche Cayenne, Range Rover Sport, BMW X5, etc..



It comes in 3 variants: Levante, Levante S and Levante Diesel.. but the diesel would probably not make it to Nigeria.



The price of the 2017 Maserati Levante would range from N45m to N65m and it features:



-Engine: Twin-Turbo 3.0L V6

-Horsepower: 345 hp (Levante) and 424 hp (Levante S)

-Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic

-0-60 Time: 5.0 Seconds (Levante) and 5.8 Seconds (Levante S)

-Top Speed: 156mph (Levante) and 164mph (Levante S)

-Drivetrain: All-Wheel Drive

-Beverage cooler in glovebox

-Audio system memory card slot

-DVD-Audio

-Fuel Consumption: City: 14 mpg (Guzzler for a V6)

-Fuel Consumption: Highway: 19 mpg

-Remote engine start

-Engine Auto Stop/Start

-etc..



What do you think about the Levante? Let’s know in the comment section.



https://autojosh.com/2017-maserati-levante/



Autojosh how many of these cars can u afford or do you like doing us longerthroat? 5 Likes

They are not ready for serious competition because you can't compete with whom you are mirroring.



I'm now understanding why some still prefer the 90s engineering and designs. There is even cooler for beverages, 'Multina tutu ati miliki' Please what is the difference between this and Porsche Cayenne or my eyes 'I' no see wellThey are not ready for serious competition because you can't compete with whom you are mirroring.I'm now understanding why some still prefer the 90s engineering and designs. There is even cooler for beverages, 'Multina tutu ati miliki' 7 Likes 2 Shares

sheffyUTD:

Please what is the difference between this and Porsche Cayenne or my eyes 'I' no see well They are not ready for serious competition because you can't compete with whom you are mirroring.



I'm now understanding why some still prefer the 90s engineering and designs. There is even cooler for beverages, 'Multina tutu ati miliki' Na their backsides take style resemble



The only 'beast' I know of, is by Mercedes_ so, let's call her a beauty. Na their backsides take style resembleThe only 'beast' I know of, is by Mercedes_ so, let's call her a beauty. 7 Likes 1 Share

This is the SUV version of the Maserati GranTurismo 1 Like 1 Share

PaperLace:



Na their backsides take style resemble



The only 'beast' I know of, is by Mercedes_ so, let's call her a beauty.

I second



Beauty.....from from been called a Beast! I secondBeauty.....from from been called a Beast! 1 Like

Front looks great, as well as the side profile up to the 3rd pillar but the back looks umm, kinda done in a hurry....looks more like a cheap Nissan or something, the qashqai?

billy187:

Front looks great, as well as the side profile up to the 3rd pillar but the back looks umm, kinda done in a hurry....looks more like a cheap Nissan or something, the qashqai?

Exactly...it looks like the Infiniti 'fx' series...most esp the fx 45 and 50s. Exactly...it looks like the Infiniti 'fx' series...most esp the fx 45 and 50s.

So Maserati cannot even copy Mercedes or BMW, it's Infinity FX series they copied. They need to up their game.



Well, nice ride shaa.

To me, it doesn't worth such price at all 1 Like

Alvin007:





Exactly...it looks like the Infiniti 'fx' series...most esp the fx 45 and 50s.

I know, right? I know, right?

PaperLace:



Na their backsides take style resemble



The only 'beast' I know of, is by Mercedes_ so, let's call her a beauty.

@MB, correct. You sabi. @MB, correct. You sabi.

Nice car though

Nice car only for the selected Maseratti enthusiasts.



Better solid options available from other car makers - BMW X6, Porsche Cayenne, MB GLE Coupe etc.

I am just waiting for the first nigerian that would purchase one. Naija no dey carry last.

Levante is part of ISIL their name

Jst like infinity fx

Ok





Oga! Madam! Poverty is doing community meeting on your head



Big ups Maserati I know some people will still come here and call it waste of money ND also make the eternal statement of "people are suffering and you decide to waste such money on a car"Oga! Madam! Poverty is doing community meeting on your headBig ups Maserati

sheffyUTD:

Please what is the difference between this and Porsche Cayenne or my eyes 'I' no see well They are not ready for serious competition because you can't compete with whom you are mirroring.



I'm now understanding why some still prefer the 90s engineering and designs. There is even cooler for beverages, 'Multina tutu ati miliki'

It looks like a crossbreed between Porsche Cayenne and Infinity fx50.



I think auto designers are on brain freeze. Think of BMW X6 vs. Mercedes GLC. It looks like a crossbreed between Porsche Cayenne and Infinity fx50.I think auto designers are on brain freeze. Think of BMW X6 vs. Mercedes GLC.

Drives my DODGE CHARGER enter thread...

MsDelilah:

This is the SUV version of the Maserati GranTurismo

I'm actually starting to believe you know your stuff. I'm actually starting to believe you know your stuff.

Heaven on Earth

it has the same normal SUV look. nothing creative about this. just expensive bullshiit 1 Like

Na turn by turn,beg baba GOD make e reach ur turn, people dat owns it don't have two heads, its well

lofty900:

Autojosh how many of these cars can u afford or do you like doing us longerthroat? good question. good question. 1 Like

65m for a v6 engine? No way! Epic fail. Only thing I like in it is the seats.

Mehn, a bit of both

Alvin007:





Exactly...it looks like the Infiniti 'fx' series...most esp the fx 45 and 50s.

Fx 35 rather Fx 35 rather

Not appealing ... The design is a bit off key