|2017 Maserati Levante: The Beauty Or The Beast? by AutoJoshNG: 1:51pm On Jan 17
The 2017 Maserati Levante is a beauty to some and a beast to others. We’d like to know were you stand on this one.
This is the first SUV from the Italian Maserati brand which is set to compete with the Porsche Cayenne, Range Rover Sport, BMW X5, etc..
It comes in 3 variants: Levante, Levante S and Levante Diesel.. but the diesel would probably not make it to Nigeria.
The price of the 2017 Maserati Levante would range from N45m to N65m and it features:
-Engine: Twin-Turbo 3.0L V6
-Horsepower: 345 hp (Levante) and 424 hp (Levante S)
-Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
-0-60 Time: 5.0 Seconds (Levante) and 5.8 Seconds (Levante S)
-Top Speed: 156mph (Levante) and 164mph (Levante S)
-Drivetrain: All-Wheel Drive
-Beverage cooler in glovebox
-Audio system memory card slot
-DVD-Audio
-Fuel Consumption: City: 14 mpg (Guzzler for a V6)
-Fuel Consumption: Highway: 19 mpg
-Remote engine start
-Engine Auto Stop/Start
-etc..
What do you think about the Levante? Let’s know in the comment section.
https://autojosh.com/2017-maserati-levante/
|Re: 2017 Maserati Levante: The Beauty Or The Beast? by AutoJoshNG: 1:52pm On Jan 17
|Re: 2017 Maserati Levante: The Beauty Or The Beast? by lofty900(m): 2:09pm On Jan 17
Autojosh how many of these cars can u afford or do you like doing us longerthroat?
|Re: 2017 Maserati Levante: The Beauty Or The Beast? by sheffyUTD(m): 2:16pm On Jan 17
Please what is the difference between this and Porsche Cayenne or my eyes 'I' no see well They are not ready for serious competition because you can't compete with whom you are mirroring.
I'm now understanding why some still prefer the 90s engineering and designs. There is even cooler for beverages, 'Multina tutu ati miliki'
|Re: 2017 Maserati Levante: The Beauty Or The Beast? by PaperLace(f): 4:20pm On Jan 17
sheffyUTD:Na their backsides take style resemble
The only 'beast' I know of, is by Mercedes_ so, let's call her a beauty.
|Re: 2017 Maserati Levante: The Beauty Or The Beast? by MsDelilah(f): 4:51pm On Jan 17
This is the SUV version of the Maserati GranTurismo
|Re: 2017 Maserati Levante: The Beauty Or The Beast? by tex25: 5:21pm On Jan 17
PaperLace:
I second
Beauty.....from from been called a Beast!
|Re: 2017 Maserati Levante: The Beauty Or The Beast? by billy187(m): 7:19pm On Jan 17
Front looks great, as well as the side profile up to the 3rd pillar but the back looks umm, kinda done in a hurry....looks more like a cheap Nissan or something, the qashqai?
|Re: 2017 Maserati Levante: The Beauty Or The Beast? by Alvin007: 4:11am On Jan 18
billy187:
Exactly...it looks like the Infiniti 'fx' series...most esp the fx 45 and 50s.
|Re: 2017 Maserati Levante: The Beauty Or The Beast? by lonelydora(m): 6:10am On Jan 18
So Maserati cannot even copy Mercedes or BMW, it's Infinity FX series they copied. They need to up their game.
Well, nice ride shaa.
|Re: 2017 Maserati Levante: The Beauty Or The Beast? by Marshalrhino(m): 9:36am On Jan 18
To me, it doesn't worth such price at all
|Re: 2017 Maserati Levante: The Beauty Or The Beast? by billy187(m): 9:19am On Jan 26
Alvin007:
I know, right?
|Re: 2017 Maserati Levante: The Beauty Or The Beast? by sheffyUTD(m): 6:12pm On Feb 02
PaperLace:
@MB, correct. You sabi.
|Re: 2017 Maserati Levante: The Beauty Or The Beast? by lonelydora(m): 5:39am On Feb 03
Nice car though
|Re: 2017 Maserati Levante: The Beauty Or The Beast? by TheShopKeeper(m): 6:38pm On Feb 07
Nice car only for the selected Maseratti enthusiasts.
Better solid options available from other car makers - BMW X6, Porsche Cayenne, MB GLE Coupe etc.
|Re: 2017 Maserati Levante: The Beauty Or The Beast? by dumo1(m): 12:22am
I am just waiting for the first nigerian that would purchase one. Naija no dey carry last.
|Re: 2017 Maserati Levante: The Beauty Or The Beast? by DuBLINGreenb(m): 7:05am
Levante is part of ISIL their name
|Re: 2017 Maserati Levante: The Beauty Or The Beast? by ruggedtimi(m): 7:06am
Jst like infinity fx
|Re: 2017 Maserati Levante: The Beauty Or The Beast? by money121(m): 7:07am
Ok
|Re: 2017 Maserati Levante: The Beauty Or The Beast? by Scatterscatter(m): 7:09am
I know some people will still come here and call it waste of money ND also make the eternal statement of "people are suffering and you decide to waste such money on a car"
Oga! Madam! Poverty is doing community meeting on your head
Big ups Maserati
|Re: 2017 Maserati Levante: The Beauty Or The Beast? by InvertedHammer: 7:09am
sheffyUTD:
It looks like a crossbreed between Porsche Cayenne and Infinity fx50.
I think auto designers are on brain freeze. Think of BMW X6 vs. Mercedes GLC.
|Re: 2017 Maserati Levante: The Beauty Or The Beast? by pinkyruledworld(m): 7:10am
Drives my DODGE CHARGER enter thread...
|Re: 2017 Maserati Levante: The Beauty Or The Beast? by Haute: 7:12am
MsDelilah:
I'm actually starting to believe you know your stuff.
|Re: 2017 Maserati Levante: The Beauty Or The Beast? by shamecurls(m): 7:13am
Heaven on Earth
|Re: 2017 Maserati Levante: The Beauty Or The Beast? by CountDracula(m): 7:14am
it has the same normal SUV look. nothing creative about this. just expensive bullshiit
|Re: 2017 Maserati Levante: The Beauty Or The Beast? by Antoeni(m): 7:14am
Na turn by turn,beg baba GOD make e reach ur turn, people dat owns it don't have two heads, its well
|Re: 2017 Maserati Levante: The Beauty Or The Beast? by ychris: 7:15am
lofty900:good question.
|Re: 2017 Maserati Levante: The Beauty Or The Beast? by chronique(m): 7:16am
65m for a v6 engine? No way! Epic fail. Only thing I like in it is the seats.
|Re: 2017 Maserati Levante: The Beauty Or The Beast? by Tazmode(m): 7:19am
Mehn, a bit of both
|Re: 2017 Maserati Levante: The Beauty Or The Beast? by victorazy(m): 7:24am
Alvin007:
Fx 35 rather
|Re: 2017 Maserati Levante: The Beauty Or The Beast? by wayne4loan: 7:25am
Not appealing ... The design is a bit off key
|Re: 2017 Maserati Levante: The Beauty Or The Beast? by damola1: 7:25am
CountDracula:
this is the correct definition
