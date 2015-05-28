₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lilien Klint-Igwemba Writes On Tuface Idibia's Protest by tk4rd: 11:54am On Feb 02
Klint Da Drunk's Wife Wrote On Facebook About Tuface's Protest.
Lilien Klint-Igwemba.
..
I am a fan of GEJ because he was a Democrat and pushed for peace and Unity but I was angry with him when the fuel price was increased without taking into consideration the masses and the way it was introduced without informing people. I condemned the move and protested against the price hike. I was not happy with him because it was a failing of the government to respond to the needs of the people and cushion the effect of rampant poverty.
The occupy Nigeria movement humiliated the government and made Gej reduce the price. Although it didn't go back to 65 Naira but our voices and activities against an unpopular decision made the government listen. That's what protest can do. I did not sit back because I was a massive GEJ fan or friend of Pdp rather it was my duty to whip the government back to shape to fulfill it's promise to the people and stop impoverishing them. That is what citizens must do to make their leaders accountable whether you support them or not. Government officials derive their powers from the people and it's the people that would force them to conform.
Now another occupy Nigeria is in front of us with the 2face backed rally on February 6th. With GEJ it was about the fuel hike and corruption in high places. With Buhari I don't even know where to start. Is it the hypocrisy of his anti corruption crusade or the lack of foresight on how to move the country forward? Is it the prevailing hunger killing everybody or a government that continues to destroy the economy but satisfies itself with blames and excuses? Buhari's economic sins are endless and it's making Gej's occupy Nigeria look like child's play.
This February 6th rally is long over due and if you are a true patriot it's necessary to come out enmass to let your voices be heard. It matters not if you are a Pdp or Apc supporter. Your wallet and stomach knows no party. Your generator and car fuel tank knows no party. Your kitchen gas or stove knows no party. The forex exchange that did not pass N215 since 1960 but has shot up to N500 in 18months under Buhari knows no party. It affects all of us whether yoruba, Ibo, hausa, ijaw, urhobo, fulani, efik etc.
The more you keep quiet and support a government that does not care the more the economy weakens because Buhari has not seen the anger and hunger affecting us. He increased fuel to 145 from 97 Naira but we kept quiet. Price of diesel has shot up 200% but we kept quiet. Forex increased from 215 to 300 but we kept quiet. It increased from 300 to 400 but we kept quiet. It has increased to 500 but some people are still saying I stand with Buhari. At what point in time would you sit down with Buhari? Is it when your family is starving and you are begging for crumbs with the forex at 1000 to a dollar? Right now the economy is stagnant but no reprieve anywhere.
Cost of living has increased but salaries have remained the same. If you run a business your cost of maintaining that business has increased 1000% fold but you are generating the same 2015 income or less. If you are working for a company, you work harder but your salary has remained the same since 2015 but your daily expenses has shot up 1000%. Where we put on this earth to suffer and stagnate or to move forward? Let's not talk about the millions that have been sacked because Oga cannot pay salaries or bills anymore. Has Buhari thought of how these people are surviving without any help or assistance? That's why people had to run to MMM to survive. If there was progress economically would millions of people throw their savings into it. This government does not give a rat ass about anybody. You are on your own.
Remember you control the government not the other way around. I support the 2face backed rally. You should also do that too so as to protect your family from impending doom and starvation.
# istandwith2baba
..
SOURCE HERE
68 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Lilien Klint-Igwemba Writes On Tuface Idibia's Protest by airmorp: 12:04pm On Feb 02
This is on point! Dis is jst d raw fact...
47 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lilien Klint-Igwemba Writes On Tuface Idibia's Protest by casttlebarbz(m): 12:06pm On Feb 02
tk4rd:this is a wow
#AMAZINGFACTS...
yet some gullible ones says dey stand with buhari, most are jobless and hoples but sentiments based on religion and tribalism wont allow them reason
65 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lilien Klint-Igwemba Writes On Tuface Idibia's Protest by searchng4love: 12:08pm On Feb 02
yes o guys please ignore zombies.... don't quote them even if they quote you... our mission to save Nigeria is sacred
27 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lilien Klint-Igwemba Writes On Tuface Idibia's Protest by searchng4love: 12:09pm On Feb 02
airmorp:very on point
13 Likes
|Re: Lilien Klint-Igwemba Writes On Tuface Idibia's Protest by EastGold(m): 12:15pm On Feb 02
powerfulsettingz:
She's so on point.
29 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lilien Klint-Igwemba Writes On Tuface Idibia's Protest by megareal(f): 2:04pm On Feb 02
Clap, clap, clap. Thank you lady. Well written.
#Istandwith2baba
25 Likes
|Re: Lilien Klint-Igwemba Writes On Tuface Idibia's Protest by DIKEnaWAR: 2:45pm On Feb 02
I am waiting for that big headed amala eating big nose called Don Jazzy. The way he campaigned for this government,none would think it was borne out of patriotism. Now we know he was just trying to justify his pay.
13 Likes
|Re: Lilien Klint-Igwemba Writes On Tuface Idibia's Protest by NnamdiN: 3:04pm On Feb 02
#westandwith2baba
7 Likes
|Re: Lilien Klint-Igwemba Writes On Tuface Idibia's Protest by tk4rd: 4:05pm On Feb 02
DIKEnaWAR:Don Jazzy with the whole MAVIN Crew, Phyno, Flavour, Olamide and so on..
They all campaigned seriously for Oga Ambode.. Even made a very sweet campaign song for him that sailed across the whole of Nigeria.
They won't join the protest and betray their paymasters - that is, Ambode and APC.
9 Likes
|Re: Lilien Klint-Igwemba Writes On Tuface Idibia's Protest by Realhommie(m): 4:06pm On Feb 02
#EnoughIsEnough #IStandWith2Baba..
5 Likes
|Re: Lilien Klint-Igwemba Writes On Tuface Idibia's Protest by shugarlips(f): 4:34pm On Feb 02
#enoughisenough #istandwith2baba
7 Likes
|Re: Lilien Klint-Igwemba Writes On Tuface Idibia's Protest by brodalikeme(m): 5:19pm On Feb 02
I wrote a post on Nairaland on the 28/05/15, which was a two point submission on the fact that power had returned to the masses and secondly that our voices will now be heard, loud and clear. I guess now that I was wrong, the masses have lost a lot of grounds since 29/05/15 some self inflicted, while others beyond their powers. Many people still see a call for good governance as an attack against a person. This explains why all our past leaders were celebrated at some point during their tenures while that situation of the masses was pitiable. If the situation of things improve it will be for the benefit of everybody. I haven't used the dollar in years, yet the effect of the high dollar rate is severe on me.
I call on patriotic country men to arise and be counted. HUNGER NO SABI HAUSA, YORUBA, IDOMA, IGBO, FULANI ETC!!! When it rains it falls on the good and the bad
http://www.nairaland.com/2342298/jonathans-legacies-nigeria
11 Likes
|Re: Lilien Klint-Igwemba Writes On Tuface Idibia's Protest by Justbeingreal(m): 7:21pm On Feb 02
Good talk
1 Like
|Re: Lilien Klint-Igwemba Writes On Tuface Idibia's Protest by plainol(m): 10:07pm On Feb 02
Please, how are poor people surviving this hunger and anger Plus hardship? I'm just curious, I'm seriously begging for answer.
11 Likes
|Re: Lilien Klint-Igwemba Writes On Tuface Idibia's Protest by kilojoDesigns: 11:22pm On Feb 02
I just laugh when I see stuff like this. the signs were all there, no certificate, running frm debate. even the oldies that experienced his rule before warned but zombies shut their ears to reason, now they open their mouth for hunger.
I wouldnt protest I would watch in hd as some top political dogs stir the ever foolish masses to their favor once again, behind the guise of celebrities that don't know 1 about politics.
4 Likes
|Re: Lilien Klint-Igwemba Writes On Tuface Idibia's Protest by serverconnect: 11:31pm On Feb 02
Pks can someone give this lady chill amstel malt.
8 Likes
|Re: Lilien Klint-Igwemba Writes On Tuface Idibia's Protest by preciousuweh(m): 12:03am
tk4rd:
How will he see it when he stays in his bullet proof mansion ( aso rock ) fanning his ego
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lilien Klint-Igwemba Writes On Tuface Idibia's Protest by preciousuweh(m): 12:04am
plainol:
That's why Google was founded
2 Likes
|Re: Lilien Klint-Igwemba Writes On Tuface Idibia's Protest by tk4rd: 12:27am
preciousuweh:You just take style wicked small.
|Re: Lilien Klint-Igwemba Writes On Tuface Idibia's Protest by korrej(m): 1:27am
simple analogy with little or no bias...I stopped arguing with one Mr Ahmed in my compound concerning bubu's 'economic whatever'(it has negative curves).. the brainwashing Apc did to him has no remedy.#peacefulprotest
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lilien Klint-Igwemba Writes On Tuface Idibia's Protest by tk4rd: 9:31am
Naija Go Better..
2 Likes
|Re: Lilien Klint-Igwemba Writes On Tuface Idibia's Protest by lalasticlala(m): 12:28pm
[quote author=tk4rd post=53374330][/quote]
Yea. I checked the link you put yesterday, not working, i checked her Facebook page, didn't see it. She appears to have deleted the post, at least screenshot would have helped in this case.
|Re: Lilien Klint-Igwemba Writes On Tuface Idibia's Protest by DrChukzy(m): 12:31pm
Nice one
1 Like
|Re: Lilien Klint-Igwemba Writes On Tuface Idibia's Protest by jeeqaa7(m): 1:56pm
From a distance... This LADY is Fine from far..
At a close range... This LADY is far from Fine.
#istillstandwith2baba
This is what we are protesting about...
Police says this. Vps office says that. APC says this 2baba says that..
Who is the government? Impunity is the order of the day.
I am angry at tuface.. Why did it take you this long? Whoever is saying it was better during Jonathan s era must be insane.. These guys are just incompetent..
Needless we say...
Do not protest because its tuface
Do not protest because its osibanjo
Do not protest because APC says it is fine
Protest because fuel is expensive
Protest because food is expensive
Protest because light is expensive
Protest because they don't care if you live or you die
Protest because you are angry
Come out and protest....
#allnewnigeria
.
8 Likes
|Re: Lilien Klint-Igwemba Writes On Tuface Idibia's Protest by EmperorLee(m): 1:56pm
#IstandWithGod
4 Likes
|Re: Lilien Klint-Igwemba Writes On Tuface Idibia's Protest by Goldenheart(m): 1:56pm
|Re: Lilien Klint-Igwemba Writes On Tuface Idibia's Protest by HarveySpecter1: 1:58pm
Silly people do not want people to protest.
3 Likes
|Re: Lilien Klint-Igwemba Writes On Tuface Idibia's Protest by Fdeji1(f): 1:58pm
Thanks ma
|Re: Lilien Klint-Igwemba Writes On Tuface Idibia's Protest by Jaytecq(m): 2:00pm
ok.. ooo
i cant wait... 06/02
