|Anna Banner Rocks Mohawk Hairdo by JAYTUNEZ(m): 9:13pm On Feb 02
Former special Assistant on culture and tourism to Governor Henry Dickson, and ex-MBGN queen, Anna Banner has joined the growing number of ladies, switching up their hairdo for a more gangster look.
The 21-year-old mother of one has switched her lengthy weaves for a Mohawk hairdo dyed brown. Anna, the mother of Sophia Okoli, one of the daughters of highlife star, Flavour stilled looked beautiful as usual, regardless of her extreme makeover.
See more photos below...
http://www.tunezmediablog.com/2017/02/flavours-babymama-and-ex-beauty-anna.html
|Re: Anna Banner Rocks Mohawk Hairdo by EduColombo(m): 9:28pm On Feb 02
This Lady is very beautiful....
|Re: Anna Banner Rocks Mohawk Hairdo by AgbenuAnna(f): 9:33pm On Feb 02
flavor come and see your product
|Re: Anna Banner Rocks Mohawk Hairdo by AtlanticBreeze: 9:33pm On Feb 02
flavor should wife this girl already, what is he waiting for.. smh
|Re: Anna Banner Rocks Mohawk Hairdo by auntysimbiat(f): 9:45pm On Feb 02
|Re: Anna Banner Rocks Mohawk Hairdo by misspresident(f): 10:08pm On Feb 02
she is beautiful
|Re: Anna Banner Rocks Mohawk Hairdo by yedidiah(m): 10:10pm On Feb 02
beautiful but without an identity of her own.
|Re: Anna Banner Rocks Mohawk Hairdo by HQuadreal(m): 10:37pm On Feb 02
Do You Know That Even If You Just Came From Prison African Girl's Will still ask you what did you bring for me ?
|Re: Anna Banner Rocks Mohawk Hairdo by joliyp(f): 10:38pm On Feb 02
hisss
|Re: Anna Banner Rocks Mohawk Hairdo by Jacksparr0w127: 10:38pm On Feb 02
Not impressed
|Re: Anna Banner Rocks Mohawk Hairdo by nonxo007(m): 10:38pm On Feb 02
The mod that brought this to front page need 30 stocks of kokobo which has been socked in hot diesel for 3 days, what are we supposed to do with a 21yrs old lady who has a child and isn't married ?? Is she meant to be a role model or what ?? As in tell us what your purpose of this thread is for?? We want to know, Abi we should go and do Mohawk too ?? Talk o, before I called thunder from okija...
|Re: Anna Banner Rocks Mohawk Hairdo by Jeffrey12(m): 10:39pm On Feb 02
See dixx small girl don born one...
Poverty nor good oo
|Re: Anna Banner Rocks Mohawk Hairdo by MARYchiells(f): 10:39pm On Feb 02
She's looks good
|Re: Anna Banner Rocks Mohawk Hairdo by kuljayms1(m): 10:40pm On Feb 02
O
|Re: Anna Banner Rocks Mohawk Hairdo by lonelydora(m): 10:40pm On Feb 02
I admire any woman on this hairdo or low cut. It makes them sexy.
|Re: Anna Banner Rocks Mohawk Hairdo by generaluthman: 10:41pm On Feb 02
Naba Nia
|Re: Anna Banner Rocks Mohawk Hairdo by Preca(f): 10:41pm On Feb 02
|Re: Anna Banner Rocks Mohawk Hairdo by Vanessa88(f): 10:43pm On Feb 02
Flavour is bad luck to her
|Re: Anna Banner Rocks Mohawk Hairdo by goldedprince: 10:44pm On Feb 02
AtlanticBreeze:she is an olosho. flavor get sense
|Re: Anna Banner Rocks Mohawk Hairdo by jamislaw(m): 10:44pm On Feb 02
Baby mamas are called After one or tokumbo.
|Re: Anna Banner Rocks Mohawk Hairdo by Omagago(m): 10:44pm On Feb 02
Hmmm
|Re: Anna Banner Rocks Mohawk Hairdo by Orikinla1: 10:45pm On Feb 02
Name: Anna Banner
Occupation: Flavour's Baby Mama 2
Ambition: To become Mrs. Flavour.
|Re: Anna Banner Rocks Mohawk Hairdo by goldedprince: 10:45pm On Feb 02
who say olosho with packaging no be work
|Re: Anna Banner Rocks Mohawk Hairdo by Vanessa88(f): 10:45pm On Feb 02
Thank God, she moved on. God is already opening new doors for her
|Re: Anna Banner Rocks Mohawk Hairdo by bush112(m): 10:45pm On Feb 02
Na news
|Re: Anna Banner Rocks Mohawk Hairdo by Vanessa88(f): 10:46pm On Feb 02
Goes to show that pregnancy cannot make a man stay.. Glad she finally realized this and took a bow
|Re: Anna Banner Rocks Mohawk Hairdo by soberdrunk(m): 10:46pm On Feb 02
See fine girl way suppose dey top of her game, flavour just use belle pause her destiny, marry her he nor gree, na like dis she go dey answer "baby mama" till she enter menopause?
|Re: Anna Banner Rocks Mohawk Hairdo by Nofuckgiven: 10:47pm On Feb 02
Ok seen.
BTW
SORRY, A MINUTE PLEASE!
If you've recently been dumped or have a feeling that u will be dumped ,am here as a backup val. No need to throw those gifts away. Please don't throw anything away in anger. I repeat, do not throw it away. Take that bold step, wipe your tears and bring that gift. For those people that like buying underwear and flower please keep scrolling. Ok bye grin grin grin
|Re: Anna Banner Rocks Mohawk Hairdo by leofab(f): 10:48pm On Feb 02
Flavor's tissues paper
|Re: Anna Banner Rocks Mohawk Hairdo by jamislaw(m): 10:49pm On Feb 02
JAYTUNEZ:So he impregnated this girl at the age of 19, no wonder his music career is crashing like Naira.
|Re: Anna Banner Rocks Mohawk Hairdo by goingape1: 10:50pm On Feb 02
JAYTUNEZ:possibly flavour fvcked her when she was at the age of 17yrs
|Re: Anna Banner Rocks Mohawk Hairdo by goingape1: 10:53pm On Feb 02
EduColombo:lol! show me one beautiful AFONJA woman and I will show you 1000 Gorillas
