I represent Npower Enugu State. And I can categorically tell you that nobody in Enugu has collected a Kobo since Npower resumed Dec 2016. We are done with verification, training, posting.

As I speak with you, I have collected my letter of Assumption to duty, as a matter of fact I just finished my first class for the day, not minding how much I spend on transport To and fro.

Please federal government should do the needful before the zeal diminishes.

Abia state

Abia state December and January

Lmao

Imo State only December, awaiting January. Please where did they post N-Agro in your state?

Ministry of Agric, School of Agriculture

when? Which LGA? Which bank?Which programme? Don't mind d plenty questions cos haven't seen nor heard that anyone has been paid in Niger state.

when? Which LGA? Which bank?Which programme? Don't mind d plenty questions cos haven't seen nor heard that anyone has been paid in Niger state.

Yes. What the guy is saying is that Niger state have not received both Dec and January.

No soul has been paid in Nasarawa state

Akwa Ibom,none has been paid

I represent Npower Enugu State. And I can categorically tell you that nobody in Enugu has collected a Kobo since Npower resumed Dec 2016. We are done with verification, training, posting.

As I speak with you, I have collected my letter of Assumption to duty, as a matter of fact I just finished my first class for the day, not minding how much I spend on transport To and fro.

Please federal government should do the needful before the zeal diminishes.

Or are we waiting for the president's return.



Same here Kwara State has not gotten any payment since d npower program started and we av done verification, posting has been done. Federal government should do something oooo 1 Like

No single person has been paid in Sokoto State, and we have started working already.

It's clear now. Just wondering d reason for d delay.

I've been waiting for a thread like this since.

.



Some oga at the top don chop this money

Because you're not part of the country

APC states might have been all paid by now

TARABA STATE no payment of December 2016 and January 2017.

Hope Oga them no use the money do MMM?

Sokoto has started working since beginning of January they have not seen anything, some are borrowing money to transport to work thinking FG will pay ASAP but yet nothing, no December, no January, the people even held a peacefull match to one of their office and the two groups concluded if no payment till next weekend or so they should stop going to work since they said they are tired of borrowing money since FG know that they are not working in the first place. 2 Likes

Bauchi State received stipend for january since 11th of january.

Abuja, we have not been Januarily alerted! 1 Like