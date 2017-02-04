₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|N-Power: Has Your State Been Paid? by perfectchoice(f): 10:37am On Feb 03
I represent Npower Enugu State. And I can categorically tell you that nobody in Enugu has collected a Kobo since Npower resumed Dec 2016. We are done with verification, training, posting.
As I speak with you, I have collected my letter of Assumption to duty, as a matter of fact I just finished my first class for the day, not minding how much I spend on transport To and fro.
Please federal government should do the needful before the zeal diminishes.
Or are we waiting for the president's return.
|Re: N-Power: Has Your State Been Paid? by urchhhhh: 11:39am On Feb 03
Abia state
|Re: N-Power: Has Your State Been Paid? by urchhhhh: 11:40am On Feb 03
Abia state December and January
|Re: N-Power: Has Your State Been Paid? by jaggabban(m): 11:49am On Feb 03
Niger state December and January
|Re: N-Power: Has Your State Been Paid? by hammer2010(m): 12:54pm On Feb 03
OP, you are indeed a patriot
Can you even imagine, he has even started teaching
Dey der dey dull... Wake me up when January alert enters
|Re: N-Power: Has Your State Been Paid? by Virginkpekus(f): 2:06pm On Feb 03
Lmao
|Re: N-Power: Has Your State Been Paid? by uc4uandc(m): 3:47pm On Feb 03
Imo State only December, awaiting January. Please where did they post N-Agro in your state?
|Re: N-Power: Has Your State Been Paid? by perfectchoice(f): 4:24pm On Feb 03
uc4uandc:Ministry of Agric, School of Agriculture
|Re: N-Power: Has Your State Been Paid? by Beckyodafe(f): 4:53pm On Feb 03
Niger state December and January[/quote] when? Which LGA? Which bank?Which programme? Don't mind d plenty questions cos haven't seen nor heard that anyone has been paid in Niger state.
|Re: N-Power: Has Your State Been Paid? by perfectchoice(f): 6:43pm On Feb 03
Beckyodafe:
Yes. What the guy is saying is that Niger state have not received both Dec and January.
|Re: N-Power: Has Your State Been Paid? by olemx(m): 7:55pm On Feb 03
No soul has been paid in Nasarawa state
|Re: N-Power: Has Your State Been Paid? by derato: 3:16am
Akwa Ibom,none has been paid
|Re: N-Power: Has Your State Been Paid? by Skyman1982: 6:40am
perfectchoice:
|Re: N-Power: Has Your State Been Paid? by Skyman1982: 6:46am
Same here Kwara State has not gotten any payment since d npower program started and we av done verification, posting has been done. Federal government should do something oooo
|Re: N-Power: Has Your State Been Paid? by walad4yhu(m): 6:49am
No single person has been paid in Sokoto State, and we have started working already.
|Re: N-Power: Has Your State Been Paid? by Beckyodafe(f): 8:16am
perfectchoice:
perfectchoice:
perfectchoice:It's clear now. Just wondering d reason for d delay.
|Re: N-Power: Has Your State Been Paid? by unclezuma: 9:37am
|Re: N-Power: Has Your State Been Paid? by donhils: 9:38am
I've been waiting for a thread like this since.
|Re: N-Power: Has Your State Been Paid? by kings09(m): 9:38am
Paid ke. Wen buhari is yet to arrive .
All npower Ppl shld go n stay under d sun n welcome buhari oo. If not, no allowee for u
|Re: N-Power: Has Your State Been Paid? by kureshi007: 9:40am
no body has been paid in united states because we .....
|Re: N-Power: Has Your State Been Paid? by lonelydora(m): 9:41am
I don get alert......#Godwin
Na joke ooooo. I no follow ooo
|Re: N-Power: Has Your State Been Paid? by wizzy840: 9:41am
Hmm
|Re: N-Power: Has Your State Been Paid? by Nma27(f): 9:42am
Some oga at the top don chop this money
|Re: N-Power: Has Your State Been Paid? by addikt: 9:43am
kureshi007:
Because you're not part of the country
|Re: N-Power: Has Your State Been Paid? by Dranatomy: 9:43am
APC states might have been all paid by now
|Re: N-Power: Has Your State Been Paid? by Mafintin894(m): 9:44am
TARABA STATE no payment of December 2016 and January 2017.
|Re: N-Power: Has Your State Been Paid? by AlphaStyles(m): 9:44am
wake me up when Nepa brings light
|Re: N-Power: Has Your State Been Paid? by GreatHorizon: 9:57am
Hope Oga them no use the money do MMM?
|Re: N-Power: Has Your State Been Paid? by codeME: 10:01am
Sokoto has started working since beginning of January they have not seen anything, some are borrowing money to transport to work thinking FG will pay ASAP but yet nothing, no December, no January, the people even held a peacefull match to one of their office and the two groups concluded if no payment till next weekend or so they should stop going to work since they said they are tired of borrowing money since FG know that they are not working in the first place.
|Re: N-Power: Has Your State Been Paid? by Anasko(m): 10:03am
Bauchi State received stipend for january since 11th of january.
|Re: N-Power: Has Your State Been Paid? by brimoknight(m): 10:04am
Abuja, we have not been Januarily alerted!
|Re: N-Power: Has Your State Been Paid? by goldedprince: 10:12am
how much is it and who is entitled?
