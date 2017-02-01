Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Court Grants Shamsudeen Mohammed Bail For N100m (3287 Views)

The defendant who was on Wednesday remanded in Kuje Prison after he was arraigned on 15 counts of N1.1bn money laundering offences, is to, among other bail conditions, provide two sureties to enter into N50m bail bond each.



Justice Nnamdi Dimgba ruled on Friday that the defendant, who was produced in court handcuffed by prison officials on Friday, should remain in custody pending when he would meet the bail conditions.



Shamsudeen is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for allegedly paying millions of naira on different occasions totalling about N1.1bn for the purchase of houses without going through financial institutions.



The act was said to be in breach of Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act. Just‎ice Dimgba on Friday ordered an accelerated hearing in the case and fixed March 27 and 28 for commencement of trial.



He's a criminal



He shouldn't have freedom



No room for the wicked



He should share same room with dasuki and that criminal called Nnamdi kanu in kuje 7 Likes 2 Shares

steal 1 billion and get 100 million bail... the biz is very lucrative in Nigeria...Lol. 16 Likes

Yeye dey smell...

hmmmmmmmm... this country don tire me o. person thief 1billion and ask to pay 100m bail fee.. this is insane.. BUHARI, you dey see abi?? 3 Likes

Naija... Thief 1b... Get 100m bail...





This is what we are protesting about...

Police says this. Vps office says that. APC says this 2baba says that..



Who is the government? Impunity is the order of the day.

I am angry at tuface.. Why did it take you this long? Whoever is saying it was better during Jonathan s era must be insane.. These guys are just incompetent..



Needless we say...



Do not protest because its tuface

Do not protest because its osibanjo

Do not protest because APC says it is fine



Protest because fuel is expensive

Protest because food is expensive

Protest because light is expensive

Protest because they don't care if you live or you die

Protest because you are angry







Come out and protest....



#allnewnigeria



Like. To support protest

Share. To support 2baba 7 Likes

what kind of country is this? what have i done to be amongst and ruled over by confused fools.... someone stole 1.1 billion naira, we know its more, then u give him baill of 100 million naira...what kind of country is this? what have i done to be amongst and ruled over by confused fools.... 1 Like

Nigeria na scam since day 1.

I bleeping hate this entity called Nigeria. I told you guys yesterday that this boy is going scot free. He might not even pay the money. This country was created only for the north. This country is a scam. Someone stole (11) hundred million, and he is arrested and you are granting him freedom if only he can return (1) out of the (11) hundred million he stole and keep back (10) hundred million.I bleeping hate this entity called Nigeria. I told you guys yesterday that this boy is going scot free. He might not even pay the money. This country was created only for the north. 1 Like

Waiting for the day my opportunity to steal will come too

I have long given up on Nigeria



To the mod wu banned mr... I SAY GOD BLESS YOU



Nigeria and news that are not alright...

I just dey observe Thank God ban was lifted....To the mod wu banned mr... I SAY GOD BLESS YOUNigeria and news that are not alright...I just dey observe

This moneys I keep hearing which account do they go to? Cos all I hear in Nigeria is that there is no money

Despite stealing billions

He should be charged more





Check my siggy.. He stole Billion, bail is in Million. Welcome to Nigeria!

Awon Oloriburuku Somebody..Some stole 1b instead make you put him bail at 3B Make me sef find how I go take steal 300b then get 200m bailAwon Oloriburuku Somebody..Some stole 1b instead make you put him bail at 3B

THERE IS NO ROOM FOR FULANI IN THE PRISONS



welcome boy go and sin no more



Buhari fighting corruption 2 Likes

If na common thief now wey steal gari or #5,000 for market the yeye judge go detain am for prison without ball. God punish you all 1 Like

Na small change to d guy naa...... I belive say that guy de burn pass 100 mila for one night in a club.......

Shame on dis country.......na so d guy take go free be that o

Haba!

That's not even up to the interest for a year from all they've chopped (despite low interest rates). Haba!That's not even up to the interest for a year from all they've chopped (despite low interest rates).

They should just arrest the criminal that will bring 100m

To bail.insane government ..where's his father sef bala Mohammed

Even under the nose of the person who say his fighting corruption. NONSENSE

I listened to the VP yesterday. Nobody ever gets prosecuted in this country. I guess that refers to the rich. They just get a bail and taht ends it.