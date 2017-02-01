₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Court Grants Shamsudeen Mohammed Bail For N100m by Amoyinoluwa24: 12:49pm
A Federal High Court in Abuja has granted bail in the sum of N100m to Shamsudeen Bala Mohammed, a son of a former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mr. Bala Mohammed Bala.
The defendant who was on Wednesday remanded in Kuje Prison after he was arraigned on 15 counts of N1.1bn money laundering offences, is to, among other bail conditions, provide two sureties to enter into N50m bail bond each.
Justice Nnamdi Dimgba ruled on Friday that the defendant, who was produced in court handcuffed by prison officials on Friday, should remain in custody pending when he would meet the bail conditions.
Shamsudeen is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for allegedly paying millions of naira on different occasions totalling about N1.1bn for the purchase of houses without going through financial institutions.
The act was said to be in breach of Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act. Justice Dimgba on Friday ordered an accelerated hearing in the case and fixed March 27 and 28 for commencement of trial.
|Re: Court Grants Shamsudeen Mohammed Bail For N100m by sarrki(m): 12:51pm
He's a criminal
He shouldn't have freedom
No room for the wicked
He should share same room with dasuki and that criminal called Nnamdi kanu in kuje
|Re: Court Grants Shamsudeen Mohammed Bail For N100m by ozoebuka1(m): 12:59pm
steal 1 billion and get 100 million bail... the biz is very lucrative in Nigeria...Lol.
|Re: Court Grants Shamsudeen Mohammed Bail For N100m by Adedaniel211(m): 1:36pm
Yeye dey smell...
|Re: Court Grants Shamsudeen Mohammed Bail For N100m by chris6flash: 2:06pm
hmmmmmmmm... this country don tire me o. person thief 1billion and ask to pay 100m bail fee.. this is insane.. BUHARI, you dey see abi??
|Re: Court Grants Shamsudeen Mohammed Bail For N100m by jeeqaa7(m): 2:06pm
Naija... Thief 1b... Get 100m bail...
This is what we are protesting about...
Police says this. Vps office says that. APC says this 2baba says that..
Who is the government? Impunity is the order of the day.
I am angry at tuface.. Why did it take you this long? Whoever is saying it was better during Jonathan s era must be insane.. These guys are just incompetent..
Needless we say...
Do not protest because its tuface
Do not protest because its osibanjo
Do not protest because APC says it is fine
Protest because fuel is expensive
Protest because food is expensive
Protest because light is expensive
Protest because they don't care if you live or you die
Protest because you are angry
Come out and protest....
#allnewnigeria
Like. To support protest
Share. To support 2baba
|Re: Court Grants Shamsudeen Mohammed Bail For N100m by Jamiubond009(m): 2:06pm
|Re: Court Grants Shamsudeen Mohammed Bail For N100m by holysainbj(m): 2:06pm
someone stole 1.1 billion naira, we know its more, then u give him baill of 100 million naira...
what kind of country is this? what have i done to be amongst and ruled over by confused fools....
|Re: Court Grants Shamsudeen Mohammed Bail For N100m by HQuadreal(m): 2:07pm
Nigeria na scam since day 1.
|Re: Court Grants Shamsudeen Mohammed Bail For N100m by hyfr: 2:07pm
This country is a scam. Someone stole (11) hundred million, and he is arrested and you are granting him freedom if only he can return (1) out of the (11) hundred million he stole and keep back (10) hundred million. I bleeping hate this entity called Nigeria. I told you guys yesterday that this boy is going scot free. He might not even pay the money. This country was created only for the north.
|Re: Court Grants Shamsudeen Mohammed Bail For N100m by SweetAndre: 2:07pm
|Re: Court Grants Shamsudeen Mohammed Bail For N100m by Saintbonnie(m): 2:07pm
Waiting for the day my opportunity to steal will come too
|Re: Court Grants Shamsudeen Mohammed Bail For N100m by flyca: 2:07pm
I have long given up on Nigeria
|Re: Court Grants Shamsudeen Mohammed Bail For N100m by unclezuma: 2:07pm
Thank God ban was lifted....
To the mod wu banned mr... I SAY GOD BLESS YOU
Nigeria and news that are not alright...
I just dey observe
|Re: Court Grants Shamsudeen Mohammed Bail For N100m by ileogbenfidel(m): 2:09pm
This moneys I keep hearing which account do they go to? Cos all I hear in Nigeria is that there is no money
|Re: Court Grants Shamsudeen Mohammed Bail For N100m by Fdeji1(f): 2:09pm
Despite stealing billions
|Re: Court Grants Shamsudeen Mohammed Bail For N100m by first001: 2:09pm
He should be charged more
|Re: Court Grants Shamsudeen Mohammed Bail For N100m by DavidTheGeek: 2:10pm
He stole Billion, bail is in Million. Welcome to Nigeria!
|Re: Court Grants Shamsudeen Mohammed Bail For N100m by dacovajnr: 2:10pm
Make me sef find how I go take steal 300b then get 200m bail Awon Oloriburuku Somebody..Some stole 1b instead make you put him bail at 3B
|Re: Court Grants Shamsudeen Mohammed Bail For N100m by incomintop: 2:10pm
THERE IS NO ROOM FOR FULANI IN THE PRISONS
welcome boy go and sin no more
Buhari fighting corruption
|Re: Court Grants Shamsudeen Mohammed Bail For N100m by IYANGBALI: 2:10pm
If na common thief now wey steal gari or #5,000 for market the yeye judge go detain am for prison without ball. God punish you all
|Re: Court Grants Shamsudeen Mohammed Bail For N100m by modaink333: 2:11pm
Na small change to d guy naa...... I belive say that guy de burn pass 100 mila for one night in a club.......
Shame on dis country.......na so d guy take go free be that o
|Re: Court Grants Shamsudeen Mohammed Bail For N100m by NIJJAking(m): 2:11pm
REPENT NOW OF YOUR SINFUL EVIL WAYS TO AVOID SPENDING YOUR ETERNITY IN HELL FIRE....JESUS CHRIST LOVES AND WARN YOU TO REPENT AND CONVERT NOW TO CHRISTIANITY TO AVOID HELL FIRE WHEN YOU DIE....you are not a mistake creature, God specially made you to be with Him here and in eternity in heaven. Give God a try today and you will know He exists and love you so much.
|Re: Court Grants Shamsudeen Mohammed Bail For N100m by Day169: 2:12pm
Haba!
That's not even up to the interest for a year from all they've chopped (despite low interest rates).
|Re: Court Grants Shamsudeen Mohammed Bail For N100m by Snowstorm: 2:14pm
They should just arrest the criminal that will bring 100m
To bail.insane government ..where's his father sef bala Mohammed
|Re: Court Grants Shamsudeen Mohammed Bail For N100m by Emekus92(m): 2:14pm
Even under the nose of the person who say his fighting corruption. NONSENSE
|Re: Court Grants Shamsudeen Mohammed Bail For N100m by Dee60: 2:14pm
I listened to the VP yesterday. Nobody ever gets prosecuted in this country. I guess that refers to the rich. They just get a bail and taht ends it.
|Re: Court Grants Shamsudeen Mohammed Bail For N100m by favourmic(m): 2:15pm
Out of billions just 100millions Chai I swear Nigeria Is finished
