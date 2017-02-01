₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Georgina Onuoha To Beat Kemi Olunloyo In Ibadan (Photos) by LatestAmebo: 1:13pm
Actress Georgina Onuoha Heads To Ibadan To Beat Kemi Olunloyo (Photos)
Actress Georgina Onuoha heads to Ibadan, Oyo State, to give Kemi Olunloyo the beating of her life. Read what she shared on her IG below
https://www.instagram.com/p/BQC9udgl23h/?taken-by=georginaonuoha&hl=en
Source: http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/02/actress-georgina-onuoha-heads-to-ibadan.html
|Re: Georgina Onuoha To Beat Kemi Olunloyo In Ibadan (Photos) by LatestAmebo: 1:14pm
funny ppl
|Re: Georgina Onuoha To Beat Kemi Olunloyo In Ibadan (Photos) by Erngie(f): 1:18pm
the devil is really calling her name this year
|Re: Georgina Onuoha To Beat Kemi Olunloyo In Ibadan (Photos) by obamabinladen(m): 1:35pm
When two women fights, VASELINE CREW rejoices.
7 Likes
|Re: Georgina Onuoha To Beat Kemi Olunloyo In Ibadan (Photos) by angelTI(f): 1:39pm
See as Georgina finished aunty Kemi elenu yepere
6 Likes
|Re: Georgina Onuoha To Beat Kemi Olunloyo In Ibadan (Photos) by fuckingAyaya(m): 2:01pm
when those Ibadan girls finish with u. u go cripple come bck
|Re: Georgina Onuoha To Beat Kemi Olunloyo In Ibadan (Photos) by AkachukwuD(m): 2:08pm
Hehe....orisirisi. two agbayas. Smh
|Re: Georgina Onuoha To Beat Kemi Olunloyo In Ibadan (Photos) by Utchgirl(f): 2:35pm
pls who is in dt vicinity to confirm if georgina will be around ?
#JuniorAbaya.
|Re: Georgina Onuoha To Beat Kemi Olunloyo In Ibadan (Photos) by Tazmode(m): 2:37pm
Safe journey, go come
|Re: Georgina Onuoha To Beat Kemi Olunloyo In Ibadan (Photos) by lielbree: 2:38pm
Ghen Ghen! E don set!
Aunt kemi over to u. Your fellow crase woman don show
If she backs down she's nothing but a pùssy
1 Like
|Re: Georgina Onuoha To Beat Kemi Olunloyo In Ibadan (Photos) by Benjom(m): 2:38pm
Na like this you wan go fight?
One Chinese proverb says: 狗使用與她的小狗玩的同樣的牙齒是同樣的，她會用來懲罰他們。
#Joker
|Re: Georgina Onuoha To Beat Kemi Olunloyo In Ibadan (Photos) by kennygee(f): 2:38pm
Rotfl
We already know who will get the beating of her life.
Georgina, sit your back side down, aunty Kemi will beat the silliness out of you.
|Re: Georgina Onuoha To Beat Kemi Olunloyo In Ibadan (Photos) by cescky(m): 2:39pm
kemi either you honour this invite or forever shut your hole up
|Re: Georgina Onuoha To Beat Kemi Olunloyo In Ibadan (Photos) by Fdeji1(f): 2:39pm
Long overdue Mehn
|Re: Georgina Onuoha To Beat Kemi Olunloyo In Ibadan (Photos) by apcmustwin: 2:39pm
Yeye de worry two of them.
|Re: Georgina Onuoha To Beat Kemi Olunloyo In Ibadan (Photos) by Chosen1984: 2:40pm
WETIN WE NO GO HEAR 4 THIS COMEDY OF A COUNTRY?
|Re: Georgina Onuoha To Beat Kemi Olunloyo In Ibadan (Photos) by holluwai(m): 2:40pm
Abeg make them play the video for us o. Lol
|Re: Georgina Onuoha To Beat Kemi Olunloyo In Ibadan (Photos) by transient123(m): 2:40pm
Safe journey
|Re: Georgina Onuoha To Beat Kemi Olunloyo In Ibadan (Photos) by wunmi590(m): 2:40pm
If by Monday our president is not back, they should declare Tuesday and Wednesday public holidays so that all of us will go and look for our president. Our president can't go to London and be missing like that.... Let them open boarder, we all go to London and look for him...
Only in this country Nigeria ,
It started from:
Missing Chibok girls!.....
Missing Certificate!...
Missing Budget!....
Missing Moon!....
And now,.. Huh,.
Missing President!!...
|Re: Georgina Onuoha To Beat Kemi Olunloyo In Ibadan (Photos) by amdoyin82(m): 2:40pm
Two shameless adults. If Kemi got no chill and senses wat bout the other who wants to go and fight.
|Re: Georgina Onuoha To Beat Kemi Olunloyo In Ibadan (Photos) by cstr55: 2:40pm
lol.
Kemi olunloyo has the home advantage.
Take it to a neutral ground in abuja.
3 Likes
|Re: Georgina Onuoha To Beat Kemi Olunloyo In Ibadan (Photos) by lordlab99(m): 2:41pm
abi...wetin concern me wit dia fight sef
just passing by ooooooo
|Re: Georgina Onuoha To Beat Kemi Olunloyo In Ibadan (Photos) by obembet(m): 2:41pm
U are going to barca home.. Pls don't expect away goal....
|Re: Georgina Onuoha To Beat Kemi Olunloyo In Ibadan (Photos) by lawrenzi: 2:41pm
Correct babe
|Re: Georgina Onuoha To Beat Kemi Olunloyo In Ibadan (Photos) by Hades2016(m): 2:42pm
Them no get work
|Re: Georgina Onuoha To Beat Kemi Olunloyo In Ibadan (Photos) by incomintop: 2:42pm
sponsored fight
the girl ask kemi to write against here just to get attention
i stand with 2baba
|Re: Georgina Onuoha To Beat Kemi Olunloyo In Ibadan (Photos) by 0b10010011: 2:42pm
I don't know what Nigeria is turning into? Nigeria was never like this in 1955. We loved each other then.
|Re: Georgina Onuoha To Beat Kemi Olunloyo In Ibadan (Photos) by Orikinla1: 2:42pm
obamabinladen:
|Re: Georgina Onuoha To Beat Kemi Olunloyo In Ibadan (Photos) by fadayopaul(m): 2:43pm
lol They are both HIGH
|Re: Georgina Onuoha To Beat Kemi Olunloyo In Ibadan (Photos) by CplusJason(m): 2:43pm
It is only a great fool that will embark on such journey.
|Re: Georgina Onuoha To Beat Kemi Olunloyo In Ibadan (Photos) by dealslip(f): 2:44pm
Georgina leave Kemi alone. Kemi has nothing to lose. Alot of people don't even understand this Kemi Olunloyo. she is a typical Ibadan girl. If Ibadan people abuse you. walahi if you no commit suicide na small e go reach but you must cry sha. Insults and threats don't move them one bit, in fact before they insult you, they will first insult themselves thoroughly and you would be left with no insult to hurl on them. Then they descend on you. walahi you go cry last last
2 Likes
|Re: Georgina Onuoha To Beat Kemi Olunloyo In Ibadan (Photos) by Airforce1(m): 2:44pm
Body go tell you
