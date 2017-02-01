Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Georgina Onuoha To Beat Kemi Olunloyo In Ibadan (Photos) (4008 Views)

Georgina Onuoha Flaunts Body In Bum Short / Georgina Onuoha Hospitalized In Sacramento USA / Photos From Georgina Onuoha's Birthday Party (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Actress Georgina Onuoha Heads To Ibadan To Beat Kemi Olunloyo (Photos)



Actress Georgina Onuoha heads to Ibadan, Oyo State, to give Kemi Olunloyo the beating of her life. Read what she shared on her IG below

























https://www.instagram.com/p/BQC9udgl23h/?taken-by=georginaonuoha&hl=en



Source: Actress Georgina Onuoha heads to Ibadan, Oyo State, to give Kemi Olunloyo the beating of her life. Read what she shared on her IG belowSource: http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/02/actress-georgina-onuoha-heads-to-ibadan.html

funny ppl

the devil is really calling her name this year

When two women fights, VASELINE CREW rejoices. 7 Likes





See as Georgina finished aunty Kemi elenu yepere See as Georgina finished aunty Kemi elenu yepere 6 Likes

when those Ibadan girls finish with u. u go cripple come bck

Hehe....orisirisi. two agbayas. Smh

pls who is in dt vicinity to confirm if georgina will be around ?



#JuniorAbaya.

Safe journey, go come





Aunt kemi over to u. Your fellow crase woman don show



If she backs down she's nothing but a pùssy Ghen Ghen! E don set!Aunt kemi over to u. Your fellow crase woman don showIf she backs down she's nothing but a pùssy 1 Like

Na like this you wan go fight?



One Chinese proverb says: 狗使用與她的小狗玩的同樣的牙齒是同樣的，她會用來懲罰他們。



#Joker

Rotfl



We already know who will get the beating of her life.



Georgina, sit your back side down, aunty Kemi will beat the silliness out of you.





kemi either you honour this invite or forever shut your hole up kemi either you honour this invite or forever shut your hole up

Long overdue Mehn

Yeye de worry two of them.

WETIN WE NO GO HEAR 4 THIS COMEDY OF A COUNTRY?

Abeg make them play the video for us o. Lol

Safe journey

If by Monday our president is not back, they should declare Tuesday and Wednesday public holidays so that all of us will go and look for our president. Our president can't go to London and be missing like that.... Let them open boarder, we all go to London and look for him...



Only in this country Nigeria ,

It started from:

Missing Chibok girls!.....

Missing Certificate!...

Missing Budget!....

Missing Moon!....

And now,.. Huh,.

Missing President!!...

Two shameless adults. If Kemi got no chill and senses wat bout the other who wants to go and fight.

lol.

Kemi olunloyo has the home advantage.

Take it to a neutral ground in abuja. 3 Likes



just passing by ooooooo abi...wetin concern me wit dia fight sefjust passing by ooooooo

U are going to barca home.. Pls don't expect away goal....

Correct babe

Them no get work

sponsored fight



the girl ask kemi to write against here just to get attention



i stand with 2baba

I don't know what Nigeria is turning into? Nigeria was never like this in 1955. We loved each other then.

obamabinladen:

When two women fights, VASELINE CREW rejoices.

lol They are both HIGH They are both

It is only a great fool that will embark on such journey.

Georgina leave Kemi alone. Kemi has nothing to lose. Alot of people don't even understand this Kemi Olunloyo. she is a typical Ibadan girl. If Ibadan people abuse you. walahi if you no commit suicide na small e go reach but you must cry sha. Insults and threats don't move them one bit, in fact before they insult you, they will first insult themselves thoroughly and you would be left with no insult to hurl on them. Then they descend on you. walahi you go cry last last 2 Likes