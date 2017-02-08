This article is about the Tecno Camon C10 but not yet released. i'll reveal the specifications of the C10 that Tecno Camon will release this year.



Techno Camon C9 was launched in June 2016 and was generally liked by africans. The strong selling point of the device is the front camera that had an amazing 13 MP with LED flash and a point of view 83 degrees.



Very few phones around the world (including the Samsung Galaxy S7 and iPhone 6S Plus) can offer such a recount or even a front-megapixel LED flash. That said, the number of megapixels does not guarantee a better picture quality as the number of megapixels is not all that matters (take the oldest HTC One M7, for example).

While the technical specifications of Camon C9 are certainly powerful, that could be improved significantly. For example, i was very disappointed when i saw the processor in the Techno Camon C9.



And another question I would like to ask Tecno and by extension Infinix. Are there others besides Mali-T720 GPU? This GPU has consistently appeared in almost every Techno and Infinix devices. We would like to see a more powerful GPU sometime in the future, please.

It will be much better if the Tecno Camon C10 comes with a Full HD screen.



Enough with the nonsense HD. The color reproduction on the screen of Camon C9 should be better and we hope to hear Tecno has overturned up in the C10.



Internal storage also appears to have stalled at 16 GB. 16GB is now the standard memory that comes with any phone game in africa.

The Camon C10 should have 32 GB of internal storage or at least a variant offering 32 GB. With the advent of mobile gaming, games can now take up to 3 GB of storage not to mention other multimedia files like movies that can now reach up to 1 GB.

The speaker placement is one thing that puzzles me continually in the target devices of africa. What would it cost to place the speaker on the bottom of the device?

Is there any reason phone manufacturers keep placing the speaker on the back of the device? Please let the speaker bd on the bottom of the next Tecno Camon C10.

Putting all the above together, this should be quick specifications proposed for the Tecno Camon C10.







Tecno Camon C10 Quick Specs







SIM Type: Dual Micro SIM



4G LTE: Yes



OS: Android 7.0 Nougat



Display: 5.5 Inches Full HD Display



Build: Full metal body



Processor: 2Ghz MTK Helio P10 Octa-core 64-bit Cortex-A53



GPU: Mali-T760



RAM: 2GN/3GB



Internal Storage: 16GB/32GB



External Storage: Yes, up to 128GB



Rear Camera: 16.0MP with dual LED Flash and OIS



Front Camera: 8.0MP with LED Flash



Battery: 4000mAh



Features: Fingerprint Scanner (0.35 seconds)



Price: around $200