|Tecno Camon C10 Specs And Price: What You Should Expect by Mikeshiangala(m): 2:33pm On Feb 03
This article is about the Tecno Camon C10 but not yet released. i'll reveal the specifications of the C10 that Tecno Camon will release this year.
Techno Camon C9 was launched in June 2016 and was generally liked by africans. The strong selling point of the device is the front camera that had an amazing 13 MP with LED flash and a point of view 83 degrees.
Very few phones around the world (including the Samsung Galaxy S7 and iPhone 6S Plus) can offer such a recount or even a front-megapixel LED flash. That said, the number of megapixels does not guarantee a better picture quality as the number of megapixels is not all that matters (take the oldest HTC One M7, for example).
While the technical specifications of Camon C9 are certainly powerful, that could be improved significantly. For example, i was very disappointed when i saw the processor in the Techno Camon C9.
And another question I would like to ask Tecno and by extension Infinix. Are there others besides Mali-T720 GPU? This GPU has consistently appeared in almost every Techno and Infinix devices. We would like to see a more powerful GPU sometime in the future, please.
It will be much better if the Tecno Camon C10 comes with a Full HD screen.
Enough with the nonsense HD. The color reproduction on the screen of Camon C9 should be better and we hope to hear Tecno has overturned up in the C10.
Internal storage also appears to have stalled at 16 GB. 16GB is now the standard memory that comes with any phone game in africa.
The Camon C10 should have 32 GB of internal storage or at least a variant offering 32 GB. With the advent of mobile gaming, games can now take up to 3 GB of storage not to mention other multimedia files like movies that can now reach up to 1 GB.
The speaker placement is one thing that puzzles me continually in the target devices of africa. What would it cost to place the speaker on the bottom of the device?
Is there any reason phone manufacturers keep placing the speaker on the back of the device? Please let the speaker bd on the bottom of the next Tecno Camon C10.
Putting all the above together, this should be quick specifications proposed for the Tecno Camon C10.
Tecno Camon C10 Quick Specs
SIM Type: Dual Micro SIM
4G LTE: Yes
OS: Android 7.0 Nougat
Display: 5.5 Inches Full HD Display
Build: Full metal body
Processor: 2Ghz MTK Helio P10 Octa-core 64-bit Cortex-A53
GPU: Mali-T760
RAM: 2GN/3GB
Internal Storage: 16GB/32GB
External Storage: Yes, up to 128GB
Rear Camera: 16.0MP with dual LED Flash and OIS
Front Camera: 8.0MP with LED Flash
Battery: 4000mAh
Features: Fingerprint Scanner (0.35 seconds)
Price: around $200
|Re: Tecno Camon C10 Specs And Price: What You Should Expect by HQuadreal(m): 2:37pm On Feb 03
I dey wait.
|Re: Tecno Camon C10 Specs And Price: What You Should Expect by oscillation55(m): 11:04pm On Feb 03
It's actually a Camon but wait I may update you afterwards
|Re: Tecno Camon C10 Specs And Price: What You Should Expect by okikiosibodu(m): 12:46am On Feb 04
Besides camera spec , 4g LTE and OS (of which I am such Infinix note 3 will release update for), I see no significant advantage over infinix note 3.... my opinion though
1 Like
|Re: Tecno Camon C10 Specs And Price: What You Should Expect by Behankey(m): 1:24am On Feb 04
I don't know how true the C10 gist is but I'm sure about one thing, any Tecno phone is always exceeding expectations and this won't be different.
|Re: Tecno Camon C10 Specs And Price: What You Should Expect by Mikeshiangala(m): 10:54pm On Feb 07
i would disagree...
okikiosibodu:
|Re: Tecno Camon C10 Specs And Price: What You Should Expect by Tazmode(m): 7:20am
$200? That's about N100k
Na to wait till price come down small
1 Like
|Re: Tecno Camon C10 Specs And Price: What You Should Expect by jegz25(m): 7:20am
.
|Re: Tecno Camon C10 Specs And Price: What You Should Expect by BabaCommander: 7:21am
Crappie as usual
1 Like
|Re: Tecno Camon C10 Specs And Price: What You Should Expect by niyifour(m): 7:22am
Noted
|Re: Tecno Camon C10 Specs And Price: What You Should Expect by mummyson26(m): 7:24am
Mikeshiangala:oga op the camon c9 is a fhd
|Re: Tecno Camon C10 Specs And Price: What You Should Expect by Antoeni(m): 7:24am
I will waiting for camon 13, don't really like the features in comon 10
1 Like
|Re: Tecno Camon C10 Specs And Price: What You Should Expect by sweetboiy(m): 7:25am
I don't care... My Infinix Hot4 serves me better...
1 Like
|Re: Tecno Camon C10 Specs And Price: What You Should Expect by pwettyesther(f): 7:26am
:oWe are waiting[color=#770077][/color]
|Re: Tecno Camon C10 Specs And Price: What You Should Expect by Dandsome: 7:28am
We de wait
|Re: Tecno Camon C10 Specs And Price: What You Should Expect by landinfo: 7:29am
Mikeshiangala:
For Africans again I though Tecno has finally penetrated Dubai & England Lawaaaaaooooo!!!!
|Re: Tecno Camon C10 Specs And Price: What You Should Expect by heykims(m): 7:31am
Not much different from Camon C9
|Re: Tecno Camon C10 Specs And Price: What You Should Expect by Heemzy: 7:32am
I will rather buy my xiaomi jejeli.....
|Re: Tecno Camon C10 Specs And Price: What You Should Expect by Originality007: 7:32am
Tazmode:
Lolz....in Nigeria, any price that goes up never come down again.if u wan buy, u better buy now
|Re: Tecno Camon C10 Specs And Price: What You Should Expect by lovingyouhun: 7:32am
Make we begin change phones every 3 Months I don't get it. Every new crap na for Naija even with the recession. Until they produce a phone that will help us video Heaven, check out our mansion, know that dates we are going or try to confirm those in hell we will not rest! Nigerians with insatiable wants!
1 Like
|Re: Tecno Camon C10 Specs And Price: What You Should Expect by webincomeplus(m): 7:34am
My Camon C9 Pro comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB interrnal memory. So, no much difference here.
|Re: Tecno Camon C10 Specs And Price: What You Should Expect by chocorex(m): 7:36am
The front camera is so poor. Not worth it.
|Re: Tecno Camon C10 Specs And Price: What You Should Expect by anonymuz(m): 7:36am
I use camon C9 and I think there are just few different.
|Re: Tecno Camon C10 Specs And Price: What You Should Expect by KingAdeOluomo1(m): 7:43am
please guys I can't understand why my W3 can't accept external Memory Card and the 8gb internal memory is crap I have other phones but I love Tecno more than what am experiencing I don't know if any of their Gurus can help sha
|Re: Tecno Camon C10 Specs And Price: What You Should Expect by BJAYADEMOLA(m): 7:43am
TECH NO
|Re: Tecno Camon C10 Specs And Price: What You Should Expect by barackodam: 7:43am
Man, I didn't read all, but the chipset part, you're wrong
|Re: Tecno Camon C10 Specs And Price: What You Should Expect by KingAdeOluomo1(m): 7:43am
please guys I can't understand why my W3 can't accept external Memory Card and the 8gb internal memory is crap I have other phones but I love Tecno more than what am experiencing I don't know if any of their Gurus can help sha
