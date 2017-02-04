₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Sleep Paralysis: Meaning, Causes, Symptoms And Treatment by mhisbliss(f): 5:45pm On Feb 03
Sleep Paralysis
Have you ever had a nightmare (usually horrible) and tried to react to it, but you couldn't, you tried to scream, wake up, run or struggle but you couldn't and you felt like an intruder or a supernatural force is holding you down, keeping you from waking up, or scream for help? The condition is called sleep paralysis,
Sleep paralysis is a phenomenon in which an individual, either during falling asleep or awakening, briefly experiences an inability to move, speak, or react. It happens during REM(rapid eye movement) sleep,
REM is a stage of sleep when the brain is very active and dreams often occur. The body is unable to move, apart from the eyes and muscles used in breathing, possibly to stop you acting out your dreams and hurting yourself.
Sleep paralysis is usually accompanied by fear, hallucinations, fast or difficulty in breathing, sometimes sufferers feel like supernatural forces or human (which thier consciousness believes is capable of hurting them) is trying to kill or suffocate them in thier sleep and when they try to call for help and couldn't, they'll come to the conclusion that its the village witch at work,
Most people who experienced sleep paralysis often feel the presence of an intruder in thier room, outside by the window, a shadowy shapeless figure holding them down to thier bed or someone looking down at them, the paralysis is partial though, and thats why they can move some parts of their body when it occurs,
In some cases they might be visions, out of body experiences and ghostly presence, they're unverified claims that the mythical creature incubus a male demon which lies upon women in order to engage in sexual activities with them, its female counterpart seccubus does the same to men in thier sleep.
Symptoms of sleep paralysis
*you'll be aware of your surroundings but you'll be unable to move, because you're temporarily paralyzed
*irregular and rapid breathing, and perspiration, which you cant control
*you feel the presence of someone(the intruder who you believe is there to harm you) in your room, fear, and panic.
*you wont be able to move, some people can open thier eyes though.
Causes of sleep paralysis
1. Genetics: when theres a history of sleep paralysis in your family
2. Not getting much sleep (insomnia)
3. Little or no night rest to relax the brain, the brain is responsible for your dreams.
4. Jetlag or irregular sleep pattern
5. Sleeping at inappropriate time, which might be induced by drugs, weed, narcolepsy, night job.
Treatment of sleep paralysis
1. Always sleep at the same time every day day, if you're the type that goes to bed by 9pm every day keep it that way
2. Sleep in a sleep inducing environment, quiet, dark, comfortable temperature
3. Don't consume substances that might keep you up at night, like caffeine, kolanut, alcohol
4. Dont eat big meals before going to bed
5. Get at least 6-8 hours of sleep every night
Original author:mhisbliss
|Re: Sleep Paralysis: Meaning, Causes, Symptoms And Treatment by UgojiC(m): 5:52pm On Feb 03
Nice info
|Re: Sleep Paralysis: Meaning, Causes, Symptoms And Treatment by Tadeknkeepcalm: 6:17pm On Feb 03
Sleep ParalysisNightmares are always horrible, that's why they're called nightmares.
And when experiencing sleep paralysis; you don't always have nightmares
|Re: Sleep Paralysis: Meaning, Causes, Symptoms And Treatment by YesNoMaybe: 6:48pm On Feb 03
Tadeknkeepcalm:yOU SABI SOMETHING. NICE POST OP.
|Re: Sleep Paralysis: Meaning, Causes, Symptoms And Treatment by mhisbliss(f): 7:12pm On Feb 03
Tadeknkeepcalm:you missed the part where i said usually i guess
|Re: Sleep Paralysis: Meaning, Causes, Symptoms And Treatment by hopeforcharles(m): 7:34pm On Feb 03
mhisbliss:If there is a I guess in ur explanation then its a completely wrong explanation. People still think there are no supernatural forces existing, well i pity them.and you better know that somethings are spiritual and lack this ur half baked explanation.
|Re: Sleep Paralysis: Meaning, Causes, Symptoms And Treatment by mhisbliss(f): 7:55pm On Feb 03
hopeforcharles:you missed the part where i used usually i guess, i use guess because I'm not sure whether you missed it, you said nightmares are always horrible and the usually i used should have shown you that I'm also aware of that but you still went ahead to correct me for something which is already correct, so using i guess is sarcasm
|Re: Sleep Paralysis: Meaning, Causes, Symptoms And Treatment by Tadeknkeepcalm: 8:04pm On Feb 03
mhisbliss:That's d point, not usually, ALWAYS
|Re: Sleep Paralysis: Meaning, Causes, Symptoms And Treatment by Tadeknkeepcalm: 8:05pm On Feb 03
mhisbliss:and also check the usernames. He wasn't the one who said nightmares are always horrible, I did.
And what I'm trying to say is that USUALLY isn't same as ALWAYS, fight no dey there na.
|Re: Sleep Paralysis: Meaning, Causes, Symptoms And Treatment by mhisbliss(f): 8:12pm On Feb 03
Tadeknkeepcalm:I'd like to use usually thank you
|Re: Sleep Paralysis: Meaning, Causes, Symptoms And Treatment by Tadeknkeepcalm: 8:34pm On Feb 03
mhisbliss:arrogance, too big to take correction.
|Re: Sleep Paralysis: Meaning, Causes, Symptoms And Treatment by mhisbliss(f): 8:43pm On Feb 03
Tadeknkeepcalm:what are you actually correcting me for, that my use of usually is wrong? Or it doesn't pass the message across, what is wrong with you
|Re: Sleep Paralysis: Meaning, Causes, Symptoms And Treatment by babyfaceafrica(m): 12:18am
In Africa, na winch set hold u o...I disagree with your cause sha...there is something spiritual about it...all least in Nigeria
|Re: Sleep Paralysis: Meaning, Causes, Symptoms And Treatment by jerryunit48: 12:19am
Wow! And them say na witch
|Re: Sleep Paralysis: Meaning, Causes, Symptoms And Treatment by darfay: 12:19am
Na oyinbo name for pressing in the dream. Everything such thing assigned against as we lay down to sleep na serious holy ghost fireeeee
|Re: Sleep Paralysis: Meaning, Causes, Symptoms And Treatment by KingRex1: 12:20am
I don't sleep till 2am nowadays.. Op Pls epp mi
|Re: Sleep Paralysis: Meaning, Causes, Symptoms And Treatment by Lasskeey: 12:21am
.........Ah aaaah !!! Of course na VILLAGE WINTCH na
|Re: Sleep Paralysis: Meaning, Causes, Symptoms And Treatment by kettle84(m): 12:22am
Sleep paralysis is caused by witches and wizards.
|Re: Sleep Paralysis: Meaning, Causes, Symptoms And Treatment by Kenshinmunac: 12:23am
mhisbliss:
Tadeknkeepcalm:
|Re: Sleep Paralysis: Meaning, Causes, Symptoms And Treatment by INTERMAN: 12:26am
Common. I have it more in year 2009. Almost every sleep and few afterwards.But thank God it went away
|Re: Sleep Paralysis: Meaning, Causes, Symptoms And Treatment by Azil(f): 12:26am
The one time it happened to me, I remained calm and let it run it's course as I had read once about it.
I told my Dad about it and the prayers he 'fired' afterwards, I couldn't stop laughing.
|Re: Sleep Paralysis: Meaning, Causes, Symptoms And Treatment by MARKone(m): 12:31am
It is a common occurance. But basically to reduce it, avoid sleeping on your back.
|Re: Sleep Paralysis: Meaning, Causes, Symptoms And Treatment by Bnimz(m): 12:34am
Sleep paralysis is quite simply the gateway to Astral Projection ... And most experiences at that time are actually real...
|Re: Sleep Paralysis: Meaning, Causes, Symptoms And Treatment by lekbel09: 12:36am
No be only sleep paralysis, please guys don't mind op this is a case of witchcraft and if u experience this you need deliverance .May God help us from the powers of darkness Amen.
|Re: Sleep Paralysis: Meaning, Causes, Symptoms And Treatment by lollmaolol: 12:36am
Sleep paralysis bla bla bla bla
|Re: Sleep Paralysis: Meaning, Causes, Symptoms And Treatment by iPurge: 12:38am
chai op.. So na ur mission to frighten me dis nite. issorite
|Re: Sleep Paralysis: Meaning, Causes, Symptoms And Treatment by jahsson(m): 12:40am
Tadeknkeepcalm:
mhisbliss:
two fighting...
|Re: Sleep Paralysis: Meaning, Causes, Symptoms And Treatment by Dindondin(m): 12:40am
they v come again o. they were 9
|Re: Sleep Paralysis: Meaning, Causes, Symptoms And Treatment by sleeknick(m): 12:41am
It happens to me frequently... Hmmm.. And we have been casting and binding oh. Na wa. One pastor even told me that some people want to use me for ritual. I fear my head that day.
Thanks for the awareness o.P
More hairs to ur scrotal sack
|Re: Sleep Paralysis: Meaning, Causes, Symptoms And Treatment by VickyRotex(f): 12:45am
How can you get 6 to 8 hours?
|Re: Sleep Paralysis: Meaning, Causes, Symptoms And Treatment by ladyF(f): 12:46am
|Re: Sleep Paralysis: Meaning, Causes, Symptoms And Treatment by fernandoe83: 12:46am
umh! just observing
