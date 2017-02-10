₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|10 Things You Will Never Find In Nigerians' Waste Bins During This Recession by tosyne2much(m): 6:06pm
[quote] In this quagmire state of the nation, life has now become so unbearable that the prices of all commodities have doubled/tripled up. People are now very economical as they no longer spend unnecessarily nor waste food stuffs
Without wasting time, below are the things you will barely find in people's waste bin during this recession
1. Burnt Foods
You can notice this when you want to dispose waste materials to PSP officials. Take a glance at the disposal carriage of their vehicles and you will never see any burnt food disposed by people. It's either you find biscuit nylons, sweet wraps, broken buckets, etc. This means that people now stay glued to the kitchens watching over their foods just to avoid a story that touches the heart. Even if the food gets burnt, they will carefully scrap the underneath of the pot and will still eat it.
2. Rice
Gone are those days when people used to throw their leftovers into the waste bins when they can no longer consume it, but recession has brought about changes, whereby, almost every citizen now has a peak milk tin used for measuring rice for a perfect gauge, considering the fact that a bag of rice can now buy plot of land in places like Mowe and Ibafo.
3. Spaghetti Nylon
The price of spag has now increased by 250%, therefore, only the rich can afford to buy it. In fact, the demand for spag has drastically reduced to the extent that many spaghetti companies are now folding up. To be very sincere with you, Tosyne2much has not eaten spaghetti for the past six months so how do you even find the nylon in my waste bin? Never!!
4. Empty Can Milk
Another thing you will hardly find in Nigerians' waste bin in this period of recession are empty cans of Peak milk, Three Crown, etc. The prices of these commodities are not smiling on youths at all. What you're liable to find are empty Cowbell wraps, Jago milk wraps and the likes. This is because people now settle for sachet milk rather than can milk
5. Condom Packs
This sounds very funny but it's very true. Most guys are now broke that they can't even boast of one square meal a day let alone three square meal. Guys now channel their little energy on things that will brighten their future rather than sex. Now that most states can't pay salaries, most guys are starving and they won't even have the energy to bleep a lady for 30 seconds let alone one hour. You will barely spot condom packs in waste bins because "na person wey chop bellyful go fit get the energy to satisfy ladies for bed nah"
6. Egg Shell
The last time I priced a crate of egg, I had to dish insults and rain curses on the seller thinking he wanted to scam me, unknown to me that a crate of egg is now being sold at N1, 100. Many people can no longer eat eggs anymore because of the hike as they now settle for mushrooms and kote fish.
7. Empty Noodles Packs
Empty noodles packs are the common thrashes you would find in almost every waste bin in Lagos but now, spotting empty noodles packs in waste bins has become a thing of the past. On a very serious note, finding a pack of noodles in waste bins in this period of recession is likened to finding a Nigerian politician that doesn't embezzle public fund.
8. Bournvita/Milo Cans
An average Nigerian student likes to buy beverages every semester but recently, recession has robbed many students of these things and barely would you find them in their rooms nor waste bins.
9. Corn Flakes Packs
Many students will agree with me that most ladies normally use corn flakes packs to decorate their rooms so as to intimidate their fellow students and visitors by positioning it on their trolly for them to see. But recently, people now use empty corn flakes packs to design their rooms even without anything in it. I once visited a lady last week and when she went outside to get me a chilled soft drink, I spotted a corn flakes on her trolly and wanted to eat some, only for me to find ridiculous things such phone charger, desktop and USB cable in it.
10. Sardines Cans
Before coming up with this article, I actually examined up to 15 waste bins as my case study, and to my surprise, I couldn't even find an empty sardines can in those bins. I known this is due to the fact that recession has escalated the price of sardines to N250
I drop my pen at this juncture
Feel free to add yours
Original Writer: Tosyne2much
Source: http://www.tosyne2much.com/2017/02/10-things-you-will-never-find-in.html
|Re: 10 Things You Will Never Find In Nigerians' Waste Bins During This Recession by bunmiano: 6:07pm
...
|Re: 10 Things You Will Never Find In Nigerians' Waste Bins During This Recession by wristbangle(m): 6:07pm
It's so bad that what you see now in dustbin are faeces, maggots, useless papers/nylon.
|Re: 10 Things You Will Never Find In Nigerians' Waste Bins During This Recession by McBrooklyn(m): 6:08pm
Even one won't see common #5 people do throwaway before lying on the ground anymore...
|Re: 10 Things You Will Never Find In Nigerians' Waste Bins During This Recession by McBrooklyn(m): 6:08pm
|Re: 10 Things You Will Never Find In Nigerians' Waste Bins During This Recession by nightingalee: 6:12pm
Lwkm! You don join Lawma??
|Re: 10 Things You Will Never Find In Nigerians' Waste Bins During This Recession by tosyne2much(m): 6:15pm
Lalasticlala, which ones can we find in your waste bin?
|Re: 10 Things You Will Never Find In Nigerians' Waste Bins During This Recession by Nickymezor(f): 6:19pm
Nice one Tosin... So hilarious
|Re: 10 Things You Will Never Find In Nigerians' Waste Bins During This Recession by PiccoloBrunelli(m): 6:33pm
OP I'm just imagining you. Stick in one hand. Blackberry Bold 2 in the other hand. Rummaging thru waste and refuse all over Lagos State. Searching for used condom and eggshells.
And when Bae asks you "How was work", you'll say "Work was fine."
|Re: 10 Things You Will Never Find In Nigerians' Waste Bins During This Recession by Kowor(f): 6:38pm
Always nylon, lady care ti take over. Pure water nylon, bore hole dey reign. Body lotion.. Shea butter is the way. You can't even find suya nylon in my bin.
|Re: 10 Things You Will Never Find In Nigerians' Waste Bins During This Recession by AyamConfidence(m): 6:47pm
11) MONEY: Before we used to go to garbage dumps yo see if that big man or yahoo boy had any money they were not using again and throw away for poor boys like us but now we no dey even hope again because it seems they noe double check their waste bins to make sure nothing Is wasted
Buhari why na
|Re: 10 Things You Will Never Find In Nigerians' Waste Bins During This Recession by ismokeweed(m): 6:48pm
Oya... I don show. Lalasticlala...direct to the permanent site. To contribute, there are many scarce things.
1. Sanitary pad. It seems most girls are now using foam and rag. Wash and use.
2. Hair. Gone are the days of girls using hair and disposing after a month. Now as they remove, na to arrange am nack am put again. The thing don even join normal hair de grow.
|Re: 10 Things You Will Never Find In Nigerians' Waste Bins During This Recession by cummando(m): 6:51pm
Nice
|Re: 10 Things You Will Never Find In Nigerians' Waste Bins During This Recession by SirWere(m): 7:03pm
The struggle for FP is indeed real.
I still find many of these items in the dustbins of people's houses everyday.
|Re: 10 Things You Will Never Find In Nigerians' Waste Bins During This Recession by uncleabbey(m): 7:05pm
Lol. Nice one tosyne.. @Number 6 isn't true though. You don't know that guys use sex to blow off steam nowadays since they can't chill in clubs and bars...
|Re: 10 Things You Will Never Find In Nigerians' Waste Bins During This Recession by NnamdiN: 7:37pm
This dude ain't affected.
|Re: 10 Things You Will Never Find In Nigerians' Waste Bins During This Recession by Bashirfuntua(m): 10:12pm
|Re: 10 Things You Will Never Find In Nigerians' Waste Bins During This Recession by Soljaboi44(m): 10:12pm
This oga tosyne2much seff..
Hin own no dey pass ''10 things''
|Re: 10 Things You Will Never Find In Nigerians' Waste Bins During This Recession by auntysimbiat(f): 10:13pm
hmmmm
|Re: 10 Things You Will Never Find In Nigerians' Waste Bins During This Recession by Hades2016(m): 10:13pm
My brother forget matter people still da fvvck ooooo .... come my area make come see pack of condoms as e da for waste bin
|Re: 10 Things You Will Never Find In Nigerians' Waste Bins During This Recession by peaceful832: 10:14pm
|Re: 10 Things You Will Never Find In Nigerians' Waste Bins During This Recession by Jeffrey12(m): 10:14pm
rotten Eba
|Re: 10 Things You Will Never Find In Nigerians' Waste Bins During This Recession by datola: 10:14pm
A funny trash post.
|Re: 10 Things You Will Never Find In Nigerians' Waste Bins During This Recession by mccoy47(m): 10:15pm
Konji is no respecter of recession
|Re: 10 Things You Will Never Find In Nigerians' Waste Bins During This Recession by amclimax(m): 10:15pm
i don't know about you but i have NEVER seen complete RILZA in our waste bin when i needed it most
|Re: 10 Things You Will Never Find In Nigerians' Waste Bins During This Recession by Berbierklaus(f): 10:15pm
|Re: 10 Things You Will Never Find In Nigerians' Waste Bins During This Recession by Julietcutie(f): 10:15pm
lol.
|Re: 10 Things You Will Never Find In Nigerians' Waste Bins During This Recession by veacea: 10:15pm
Op
|Re: 10 Things You Will Never Find In Nigerians' Waste Bins During This Recession by mankan2k7(m): 10:15pm
This is d extend d dullard has destroyed this zoo
#istandwithtubaba
|Re: 10 Things You Will Never Find In Nigerians' Waste Bins During This Recession by NLchikeeto(f): 10:17pm
.
|Re: 10 Things You Will Never Find In Nigerians' Waste Bins During This Recession by sod09(m): 10:17pm
people will just come up wit 10 shits rubbish... nawa oo
|Re: 10 Things You Will Never Find In Nigerians' Waste Bins During This Recession by Agimor(m): 10:17pm
Interesting. Ironically, every thing except condom pack is contained in waste nylon I just disposed few hours ago.
