Lagos Police Rescinds Ban Decision, To Provide Security For Feb 6th Protest by nabegibeg: 9:32pm
The Lagos state police commissioner, Fatai Owoseni, has agreed to provide security for the February 6th protest that is slated to hold at the National Stadium, Lagos. After a meeting with the organizers of the rally, the Commissioner who spoke to newsmen said
http://www.ajayiwrites.com/2017/02/lagos-police-rescinds-ban-decision-to.html
Re: Lagos Police Rescinds Ban Decision, To Provide Security For Feb 6th Protest by nabegibeg: 9:33pm
they have change mouth ooo
Re: Lagos Police Rescinds Ban Decision, To Provide Security For Feb 6th Protest by crown08(m): 9:33pm
Impressive
Re: Lagos Police Rescinds Ban Decision, To Provide Security For Feb 6th Protest by ChristineC: 9:40pm
As if they had a choice. This is a protest led by a man very popular among the youth and middle-aged of the country, funny enough who's not from one of the 3 major tribes so they cannot coat it as a tribal thing and government via police is trying to intimidate it.
These insensitive politicians are slowly realising the height of anger in the streets. It may take some foolish act in the middle of something as 'inconsequential' as this to shake off the cowardice in the masses.
Re: Lagos Police Rescinds Ban Decision, To Provide Security For Feb 6th Protest by ChaleeBendel: 9:42pm
Why the U-turn? They've realised if they stopped the protest Nigerians would come for the head of Lagos state Police commissioner.
Re: Lagos Police Rescinds Ban Decision, To Provide Security For Feb 6th Protest by Blizzy9ja: 9:48pm
Mad, confused people... Whenever they hear protest they always think the purpose is to overthrow the govt.
Re: Lagos Police Rescinds Ban Decision, To Provide Security For Feb 6th Protest by ritababe(f): 10:09pm
nice one
Re: Lagos Police Rescinds Ban Decision, To Provide Security For Feb 6th Protest by rtmajayi: 10:13pm
Good for them...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CK29SibRPwc
Re: Lagos Police Rescinds Ban Decision, To Provide Security For Feb 6th Protest by Thewrath(m): 10:16pm
Over to you apc keyboard warriors.
Re: Lagos Police Rescinds Ban Decision, To Provide Security For Feb 6th Protest by EastGold(m): 10:49pm
Heroic likes for 2baba
Re: Lagos Police Rescinds Ban Decision, To Provide Security For Feb 6th Protest by seXytOhbAd(m): 11:00pm
Loo.
Re: Lagos Police Rescinds Ban Decision, To Provide Security For Feb 6th Protest by brainy4oli(m): 11:00pm
hh
Re: Lagos Police Rescinds Ban Decision, To Provide Security For Feb 6th Protest by recievesense: 11:01pm
good news but make i go confirm for twitter.
Re: Lagos Police Rescinds Ban Decision, To Provide Security For Feb 6th Protest by ikp120(m): 11:01pm
Why they no go rescind?
Re: Lagos Police Rescinds Ban Decision, To Provide Security For Feb 6th Protest by babyfaceafrica(m): 11:01pm
All na same....happy protest...just pray they don't hijack it...or else na shooting galore
Re: Lagos Police Rescinds Ban Decision, To Provide Security For Feb 6th Protest by kolado(m): 11:01pm
Hmmm
Re: Lagos Police Rescinds Ban Decision, To Provide Security For Feb 6th Protest by Elliotwiz1(m): 11:01pm
we are getting close to a revolution...
a revolution is all we need...
Re: Lagos Police Rescinds Ban Decision, To Provide Security For Feb 6th Protest by adonbilivit: 11:01pm
Re: Lagos Police Rescinds Ban Decision, To Provide Security For Feb 6th Protest by Heavenlyminded: 11:02pm
Nice one
Re: Lagos Police Rescinds Ban Decision, To Provide Security For Feb 6th Protest by shortgun(m): 11:02pm
Ok
Re: Lagos Police Rescinds Ban Decision, To Provide Security For Feb 6th Protest by VocalWalls: 11:02pm
Western coverage has maimed them.
Re: Lagos Police Rescinds Ban Decision, To Provide Security For Feb 6th Protest by FuckyourMama: 11:03pm
K
Re: Lagos Police Rescinds Ban Decision, To Provide Security For Feb 6th Protest by todayboy: 11:03pm
confused police commissioner
confused president
confused tonyebarcanista
only weak men don't stand by their word
anyway thanks to the commissioner for giving the protest free publicity
#istandwith2baba
