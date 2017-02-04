Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / James Ibori Arrives In Nigeria From UK (9115 Views)

Former Delta State Governor, James Onanefe Ibori has arrived in Nigeria.



It was gathered that he arrived Abuja on Saturday morning and is on his way to his hometown, Oghara in Delta State.



James Ibori had, on Friday, appeared before a Southwark Crown court in London for his asset forfeiture hearing.



He regained his freedom in December 2016 after spending four-and-a-half years in a United Kingdom prison for money laundering.



The British Government had accused him of stealing about $250m from the Delta State Government part of which was used in buying six houses and luxury vehicles in the UK, the United States and South Africa.



Details later

http://punchng.com/breaking-ibori-arrives-nigeria/

My advise to you is to get all that money you commandeered that we all know is hidden left right and center and put it to use for the people. You've served your punishment for your crime.

Now you have an opportunity to make a good story. It's up to you. 2 Likes

He is coming back to the same Delta he left.



Not developed to its potential and still been ravaged by militants. 14 Likes

Welcome back....Delta state best Governor ever. Dont quote me! 11 Likes

Party for the boys. Or wait o. Is like he is here to support 2face protest. 1 Like

Lol. See nonsense. Now it's time to "chop the money" tell me why I should no steal when I get ther. Now he is free after serving only 4 and half years. He left Nigeria and came back to the same Nigeria he left years back, only one thing has "Changed" ever since he left. Lol......

Delta state politics is about to Change.





Let's see if APC ll bring ibori into their fold or not

When I heard that some people are celebrating when this prisoner was release from prison



Then I remember a message of Donald Trump.. and I think is right..



Read what he said..



Corruption in China is a big abomination but in Nigeria, it's so huge that is slowly becoming an acceptable way of life. They sing and rejoice with currupt Leaders. .....



Let us all accept the fact that the black man is a symbol of poverty, mental inferiority, laziness and emotional incompetence.... To ma the matter worse, he can do everything possible to defend his stupidly..



So welcome man Niger Delta Hero



Best Governor has they said 6 Likes 1 Share





The king is back 1 Like

..."The British Government had accused him of stealing about $250m from the Delta State..." and yet his people will still praise and welcome him with open hands despite stealing their future, instead of stoning him and his family. NIGERIA what a "C*nt"ry!!! 12 Likes 2 Shares

mafia Lord is back... 3 Likes

Funny enough, the same people whose commonwealth he stole will gather in their thousands to welcome him, Nigerians are the funniest people on earth 13 Likes 1 Share

Welcome sir. I hope his experience can be positively translated to a better delta state. Good name is better than silver and gold.

PapaBrowne:

Look at this old man that should guide the yoots right but instead celebrates a thief and insist they should not be disturbed. Papa why? Please bring back some decency and condemn these shameless thief who let down his people and preferred developing western economy with loots meant to help some militants be gainfully employed? Look at this old man that should guide the yoots right but instead celebrates a thief and insist they should not be disturbed. Papa why? Please bring back some decency and condemn these shameless thief who let down his people and preferred developing western economy with loots meant to help some militants be gainfully employed? 6 Likes

Best looter of the Millennium 1 Like

Oghara go sweet die today kai . nd i travel. odidigboigbo is back. partymode activated 2 Likes

welcome back the great thief. You and your allies are the major obstacle of Niger delta unfortunately fools will come out in mass to celebrate their problem and come back to shout hungry it shall never be well with the wicked and their fans. 5 Likes

Looters hero. 3 Likes

Good news 2 Likes