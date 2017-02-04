₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|James Ibori Arrives In Nigeria From UK by talk2archy: 10:17am
Former Delta State Governor, James Onanefe Ibori has arrived in Nigeria.
|Re: James Ibori Arrives In Nigeria From UK by PapaBrowne(m): 10:18am
Welcome.
My advise to you is to get all that money you commandeered that we all know is hidden left right and center and put it to use for the people. You've served your punishment for your crime.
Now you have an opportunity to make a good story. It's up to you.
|Re: James Ibori Arrives In Nigeria From UK by talk2archy: 10:18am
Thank God dem no treat you as Kanu. God pnish devil.
|Re: James Ibori Arrives In Nigeria From UK by fuckingAyaya(m): 10:19am
to come and continue were he stopped
|Re: James Ibori Arrives In Nigeria From UK by Tifemide2017: 10:20am
He is coming back to the same Delta he left.
Not developed to its potential and still been ravaged by militants.
|Re: James Ibori Arrives In Nigeria From UK by optionB: 10:22am
Seun.... am waiting.....
|Re: James Ibori Arrives In Nigeria From UK by ojun50(m): 10:27am
O kabo
|Re: James Ibori Arrives In Nigeria From UK by kinggozzy: 10:31am
Welcome back....Delta state best Governor ever. Dont quote me!
|Re: James Ibori Arrives In Nigeria From UK by daniska3yaro(m): 10:35am
Naso
|Re: James Ibori Arrives In Nigeria From UK by jbkomo(m): 10:45am
Party for the boys. Or wait o. Is like he is here to support 2face protest.
|Re: James Ibori Arrives In Nigeria From UK by Hades2016(m): 10:45am
Let the looting continue
|Re: James Ibori Arrives In Nigeria From UK by iamawara(m): 10:46am
Lol. See nonsense. Now it's time to "chop the money" tell me why I should no steal when I get ther. Now he is free after serving only 4 and half years. He left Nigeria and came back to the same Nigeria he left years back, only one thing has "Changed" ever since he left. Lol......
|Re: James Ibori Arrives In Nigeria From UK by Anticorruption: 10:46am
hmm
e dn red
|Re: James Ibori Arrives In Nigeria From UK by BlackSeptember: 10:46am
Delta state politics is about to Change.
Let's see if APC ll bring ibori into their fold or not
|Re: James Ibori Arrives In Nigeria From UK by obembet(m): 10:46am
When I heard that some people are celebrating when this prisoner was release from prison
Then I remember a message of Donald Trump.. and I think is right..
Read what he said..
Corruption in China is a big abomination but in Nigeria, it's so huge that is slowly becoming an acceptable way of life. They sing and rejoice with currupt Leaders. .....
Let us all accept the fact that the black man is a symbol of poverty, mental inferiority, laziness and emotional incompetence.... To ma the matter worse, he can do everything possible to defend his stupidly..
So welcome man Niger Delta Hero
Best Governor has they said
|Re: James Ibori Arrives In Nigeria From UK by unclezuma: 10:46am
|Re: James Ibori Arrives In Nigeria From UK by maberry(m): 10:46am
The king is back
|Re: James Ibori Arrives In Nigeria From UK by Tokziby: 10:46am
..."The British Government had accused him of stealing about $250m from the Delta State..." and yet his people will still praise and welcome him with open hands despite stealing their future, instead of stoning him and his family. NIGERIA what a "C*nt"ry!!!
|Re: James Ibori Arrives In Nigeria From UK by northvietnam(m): 10:46am
mafia Lord is back...
|Re: James Ibori Arrives In Nigeria From UK by madridguy(m): 10:47am
|Re: James Ibori Arrives In Nigeria From UK by generaliy: 10:47am
Funny enough, the same people whose commonwealth he stole will gather in their thousands to welcome him, Nigerians are the funniest people on earth
|Re: James Ibori Arrives In Nigeria From UK by Ibifizzleboy(m): 10:47am
Let's wait to see more drama unfold
|Re: James Ibori Arrives In Nigeria From UK by Smooyis(m): 10:47am
Welcome sir. I hope his experience can be positively translated to a better delta state. Good name is better than silver and gold.
|Re: James Ibori Arrives In Nigeria From UK by vedaxcool(m): 10:47am
PapaBrowne:
Look at this old man that should guide the yoots right but instead celebrates a thief and insist they should not be disturbed. Papa why? Please bring back some decency and condemn these shameless thief who let down his people and preferred developing western economy with loots meant to help some militants be gainfully employed?
|Re: James Ibori Arrives In Nigeria From UK by akynkunmy(m): 10:47am
Best looter of the Millennium
|Re: James Ibori Arrives In Nigeria From UK by erutoria(f): 10:47am
Welcome back
|Re: James Ibori Arrives In Nigeria From UK by cloudyskygrind(m): 10:48am
Mr man, welcome.
|Re: James Ibori Arrives In Nigeria From UK by supergata: 10:48am
Oghara go sweet die today kai . nd i travel. odidigboigbo is back. partymode activated
|Re: James Ibori Arrives In Nigeria From UK by ceeethru: 10:48am
welcome back the great thief. You and your allies are the major obstacle of Niger delta unfortunately fools will come out in mass to celebrate their problem and come back to shout hungry it shall never be well with the wicked and their fans.
|Re: James Ibori Arrives In Nigeria From UK by ettybaba(m): 10:48am
Looters hero.
|Re: James Ibori Arrives In Nigeria From UK by todaynewsreview: 10:48am
Good news
|Re: James Ibori Arrives In Nigeria From UK by prolove22(m): 10:49am
kinggozzy:TELL ME ONE GOOD THING UR BEST GOVERNOR DO 4 DELTA STATE.BEST GOVERNOR THEM PUSSY.
