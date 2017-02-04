₦airaland Forum

James Ibori Arrives In Nigeria From UK by talk2archy: 10:17am
Former Delta State Governor, James Onanefe Ibori has arrived in Nigeria.

It was gathered that he arrived Abuja on Saturday morning and is on his way to his hometown, Oghara in Delta State.

James Ibori had, on Friday, appeared before a Southwark Crown court in London for his asset forfeiture hearing.

He regained his freedom in December 2016 after spending four-and-a-half years in a United Kingdom prison for money laundering.

The British Government had accused him of stealing about $250m from the Delta State Government part of which was used in buying six houses and luxury vehicles in the UK, the United States and South Africa.

Details later

http://punchng.com/breaking-ibori-arrives-nigeria/
Re: James Ibori Arrives In Nigeria From UK by PapaBrowne(m): 10:18am
Welcome.

My advise to you is to get all that money you commandeered that we all know is hidden left right and center and put it to use for the people. You've served your punishment for your crime.
Now you have an opportunity to make a good story. It's up to you.

2 Likes

Re: James Ibori Arrives In Nigeria From UK by talk2archy: 10:18am
Thank God dem no treat you as Kanu. God pnish devil.
Re: James Ibori Arrives In Nigeria From UK by fuckingAyaya(m): 10:19am
to come and continue were he stopped

1 Like

Re: James Ibori Arrives In Nigeria From UK by Tifemide2017: 10:20am
He is coming back to the same Delta he left.

Not developed to its potential and still been ravaged by militants.

14 Likes

Re: James Ibori Arrives In Nigeria From UK by optionB: 10:22am
Seun.... am waiting.....

1 Like

Re: James Ibori Arrives In Nigeria From UK by ojun50(m): 10:27am
O kabo
Re: James Ibori Arrives In Nigeria From UK by kinggozzy: 10:31am
Welcome back....Delta state best Governor ever. Dont quote me!

11 Likes

Re: James Ibori Arrives In Nigeria From UK by daniska3yaro(m): 10:35am
Naso
Re: James Ibori Arrives In Nigeria From UK by jbkomo(m): 10:45am
Party for the boys. Or wait o. Is like he is here to support 2face protest.

1 Like

Re: James Ibori Arrives In Nigeria From UK by Hades2016(m): 10:45am
Let the looting continue grin
Re: James Ibori Arrives In Nigeria From UK by iamawara(m): 10:46am
Lol. See nonsense. Now it's time to "chop the money" tell me why I should no steal when I get ther. Now he is free after serving only 4 and half years. He left Nigeria and came back to the same Nigeria he left years back, only one thing has "Changed" ever since he left. Lol......
Re: James Ibori Arrives In Nigeria From UK by Anticorruption: 10:46am
hmm


e dn red
Re: James Ibori Arrives In Nigeria From UK by BlackSeptember: 10:46am
Delta state politics is about to Change.


Let's see if APC ll bring ibori into their fold or not
Re: James Ibori Arrives In Nigeria From UK by obembet(m): 10:46am
When I heard that some people are celebrating when this prisoner was release from prison

Then I remember a message of Donald Trump.. and I think is right..

Read what he said..

Corruption in China is a big abomination but in Nigeria, it's so huge that is slowly becoming an acceptable way of life. They sing and rejoice with currupt Leaders. .....

Let us all accept the fact that the black man is a symbol of poverty, mental inferiority, laziness and emotional incompetence.... To ma the matter worse, he can do everything possible to defend his stupidly..

So welcome man Niger Delta Hero

Best Governor has they said

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: James Ibori Arrives In Nigeria From UK by unclezuma: 10:46am
grin grin grin grin

2 Likes

Re: James Ibori Arrives In Nigeria From UK by maberry(m): 10:46am
The king is back

1 Like

Re: James Ibori Arrives In Nigeria From UK by Tokziby: 10:46am
..."The British Government had accused him of stealing about $250m from the Delta State..." and yet his people will still praise and welcome him with open hands despite stealing their future, instead of stoning him and his family. NIGERIA what a "C*nt"ry!!!

12 Likes 2 Shares

Re: James Ibori Arrives In Nigeria From UK by northvietnam(m): 10:46am
mafia Lord is back...

3 Likes

Re: James Ibori Arrives In Nigeria From UK by madridguy(m): 10:47am
grin grin
Re: James Ibori Arrives In Nigeria From UK by generaliy: 10:47am
Funny enough, the same people whose commonwealth he stole will gather in their thousands to welcome him, Nigerians are the funniest people on earth

13 Likes 1 Share

Re: James Ibori Arrives In Nigeria From UK by Ibifizzleboy(m): 10:47am
Let's wait to see more drama unfold
Re: James Ibori Arrives In Nigeria From UK by Smooyis(m): 10:47am
Welcome sir. I hope his experience can be positively translated to a better delta state. Good name is better than silver and gold.
Re: James Ibori Arrives In Nigeria From UK by vedaxcool(m): 10:47am
PapaBrowne:
Welcome.

Look at this old man that should guide the yoots right but instead celebrates a thief and insist they should not be disturbed. Papa why? Please bring back some decency and condemn these shameless thief who let down his people and preferred developing western economy with loots meant to help some militants be gainfully employed?

6 Likes

Re: James Ibori Arrives In Nigeria From UK by akynkunmy(m): 10:47am
Best looter of the Millennium

1 Like

Re: James Ibori Arrives In Nigeria From UK by erutoria(f): 10:47am
Welcome back
Re: James Ibori Arrives In Nigeria From UK by cloudyskygrind(m): 10:48am
Mr man, welcome.
Re: James Ibori Arrives In Nigeria From UK by supergata: 10:48am
Oghara go sweet die today kai . nd i travel. odidigboigbo is back. partymode activated

2 Likes

Re: James Ibori Arrives In Nigeria From UK by ceeethru: 10:48am
welcome back the great thief. You and your allies are the major obstacle of Niger delta unfortunately fools will come out in mass to celebrate their problem and come back to shout hungry it shall never be well with the wicked and their fans.

5 Likes

Re: James Ibori Arrives In Nigeria From UK by ettybaba(m): 10:48am
Looters hero.

3 Likes

Re: James Ibori Arrives In Nigeria From UK by todaynewsreview: 10:48am
Good news

2 Likes

Re: James Ibori Arrives In Nigeria From UK by prolove22(m): 10:49am
kinggozzy:
Welcome back....Delta state best Governor ever. Dont quote me!
TELL ME ONE GOOD THING UR BEST GOVERNOR DO 4 DELTA STATE.BEST GOVERNOR THEM PUSSY.

3 Likes

