Veteran star actress, Gloria Anozie-Young celebrates her 50th birthday and 25th Nollywood anniversary. The beautiful plus size Umuahia born actress is celebrating her birthday with a novelty match featuring Nollywood babes Vs Nollywood Guys. Happy 50th birthday to the "Glamour Girls" star.









I no see the pilot before I comment our very own oga lala is the pilot





Front-page here I come Happy birthday ma

Happy birthday to u ma



Lookin at d on up like why now

Glamour girls

Ok

dz woman av been acting since i was a little kid ..i stil find it hard to belive she z 50 ..i actually thought she wud be 54 or 55 ...happy birthday ma ..wullnp ..







Congratulations to her

50 and still so FRESH.

MILF, MILF, MILF

Happy Birthday Ma,more years to your Age

MILF



Glamour Girls mode activated

Dry leaves on my mind

Thats how u celebrate birthday not spraying dollar in uk or dubai like that daughter of Gomina of Oyo

her best movies:glamour girls and mean girls....thumbs up,mama

You need fresh creative talent on your stage and screen.... Just link up

Happy buffday ma age with grace

Happy Birthday to her, she's someone I love to watch.