₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,738,770 members, 3,345,953 topics. Date: Saturday, 04 February 2017 at 11:42 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Gloria Anozie Young Celebrates Her 50th Birthday & 25th Nollywood Anniversary (4350 Views)
|Gloria Anozie Young Celebrates Her 50th Birthday & 25th Nollywood Anniversary by lalasticlala(m): 10:41am
Veteran star actress, Gloria Anozie-Young celebrates her 50th birthday and 25th Nollywood anniversary. The beautiful plus size Umuahia born actress is celebrating her birthday with a novelty match featuring Nollywood babes Vs Nollywood Guys.
Happy 50th birthday to the "Glamour Girls" star.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BQEHMfQDLrJ/
1 Like
|Re: Gloria Anozie Young Celebrates Her 50th Birthday & 25th Nollywood Anniversary by Oyind17: 10:42am
Happy birthday ma
I no see the pilot before I comment our very own oga lala is the pilot
Front-page here I come
|Re: Gloria Anozie Young Celebrates Her 50th Birthday & 25th Nollywood Anniversary by jbkomo(m): 10:49am
Happy birthday to u ma
Lookin at d on up like why now
|Re: Gloria Anozie Young Celebrates Her 50th Birthday & 25th Nollywood Anniversary by demolinka(m): 10:50am
Glamour girls
|Re: Gloria Anozie Young Celebrates Her 50th Birthday & 25th Nollywood Anniversary by babyfaceafrica(m): 10:51am
Ok
|Re: Gloria Anozie Young Celebrates Her 50th Birthday & 25th Nollywood Anniversary by Christane(m): 10:52am
dz woman av been acting since i was a little kid ..i stil find it hard to belive she z 50 ..i actually thought she wud be 54 or 55 ...happy birthday ma ..wullnp ..
|Re: Gloria Anozie Young Celebrates Her 50th Birthday & 25th Nollywood Anniversary by RexKexMilann: 10:59am
Congratulations to her
Poster below, I think you need to be saved from foolishness. Or don't you think so?
|Re: Gloria Anozie Young Celebrates Her 50th Birthday & 25th Nollywood Anniversary by gonkin(m): 11:00am
50 and still so FRESH.
MILF, MILF, MILF
|Re: Gloria Anozie Young Celebrates Her 50th Birthday & 25th Nollywood Anniversary by euchariadavid: 11:00am
Happy Birthday Ma,more years to your Age
|Re: Gloria Anozie Young Celebrates Her 50th Birthday & 25th Nollywood Anniversary by pyyxxaro: 11:01am
MILF
Glamour Girls mode activated
|Re: Gloria Anozie Young Celebrates Her 50th Birthday & 25th Nollywood Anniversary by femi4(m): 11:05am
Dry leaves on my mind
|Re: Gloria Anozie Young Celebrates Her 50th Birthday & 25th Nollywood Anniversary by smartmey61(m): 11:06am
Thats how u celebrate birthday not spraying dollar in uk or dubai like that daughter of Gomina of Oyo
|Re: Gloria Anozie Young Celebrates Her 50th Birthday & 25th Nollywood Anniversary by martineverest(m): 11:10am
her best movies:glamour girls and mean girls....thumbs up,mama
|Re: Gloria Anozie Young Celebrates Her 50th Birthday & 25th Nollywood Anniversary by osayino2(m): 11:16am
You need fresh creative talent on your stage and screen.... Just link up
|Re: Gloria Anozie Young Celebrates Her 50th Birthday & 25th Nollywood Anniversary by cerowo(f): 11:31am
Happy buffday ma age with grace
|Re: Gloria Anozie Young Celebrates Her 50th Birthday & 25th Nollywood Anniversary by Sexytemi(f): 11:32am
Happy Birthday to her, she's someone I love to watch.
|Re: Gloria Anozie Young Celebrates Her 50th Birthday & 25th Nollywood Anniversary by teozey111(m): 11:38am
osayino2:you go come sambisa forest come make boko haram laff?call me on 09046732865 don't forget to pray when coming
(0) (Reply)
''I'm Not The Biological Father Of Our Second Daughter''- Angry Husband. / Christopher Okagbue Wins Gulder Ultimate Search 8 / Celebrities Wearing School Uniform
Viewing this topic: cerowo(f), pastormellanby, KingDerin, Aquariann, chydon22, Zeedarh(f), Ucheoman, yertyr(m), cutechi(f), Cetona(f), djgroove(m), OduduaDefender(m), derosario11(m), Zico5(m), chill86, Libkid(m), whysquare4real(m), nuesmann(m), DoTheNeedful, jonaboy, Malcolmsweet, harcole, invinzible1(m), hugoboss36(m), osondujt5, dikachi01(m), pholaryemmie(f), dainty(f), OmoyeleTobi, Sleekbaby(f), alphamodel1(m), kabanayol9(m), Davitron1107, akeemakinremi(m) and 91 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12