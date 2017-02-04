₦airaland Forum

Gloria Anozie Young Celebrates Her 50th Birthday & 25th Nollywood Anniversary by lalasticlala(m): 10:41am
Veteran star actress, Gloria Anozie-Young celebrates her 50th birthday and 25th Nollywood anniversary. The beautiful plus size Umuahia born actress is celebrating her birthday with a novelty match featuring Nollywood babes Vs Nollywood Guys.

Happy 50th birthday to the "Glamour Girls" star.


https://www.instagram.com/p/BQEHMfQDLrJ/

Re: Gloria Anozie Young Celebrates Her 50th Birthday & 25th Nollywood Anniversary by Oyind17: 10:42am
Happy birthday ma



I no see the pilot before I commentgringrin our very own oga lala is the pilot


Front-page here I comegrin
Re: Gloria Anozie Young Celebrates Her 50th Birthday & 25th Nollywood Anniversary by jbkomo(m): 10:49am
Happy birthday to u ma

Lookin at d on up like why now

Re: Gloria Anozie Young Celebrates Her 50th Birthday & 25th Nollywood Anniversary by demolinka(m): 10:50am
Glamour girls
Re: Gloria Anozie Young Celebrates Her 50th Birthday & 25th Nollywood Anniversary by babyfaceafrica(m): 10:51am
Ok
Re: Gloria Anozie Young Celebrates Her 50th Birthday & 25th Nollywood Anniversary by Christane(m): 10:52am
dz woman av been acting since i was a little kid ..i stil find it hard to belive she z 50 ..i actually thought she wud be 54 or 55 ...happy birthday ma ..wullnp ..
Re: Gloria Anozie Young Celebrates Her 50th Birthday & 25th Nollywood Anniversary by RexKexMilann: 10:59am
Congratulations to her smiley


Poster below, I think you need to be saved from foolishness. Or don't you think so? cheesy
Re: Gloria Anozie Young Celebrates Her 50th Birthday & 25th Nollywood Anniversary by gonkin(m): 11:00am
50 and still so FRESH.
MILF, MILF, MILF
Re: Gloria Anozie Young Celebrates Her 50th Birthday & 25th Nollywood Anniversary by euchariadavid: 11:00am
Happy Birthday Ma,more years to your Age
Re: Gloria Anozie Young Celebrates Her 50th Birthday & 25th Nollywood Anniversary by pyyxxaro: 11:01am
MILF

Glamour Girls mode activated
Re: Gloria Anozie Young Celebrates Her 50th Birthday & 25th Nollywood Anniversary by femi4(m): 11:05am
Dry leaves on my mind
Re: Gloria Anozie Young Celebrates Her 50th Birthday & 25th Nollywood Anniversary by smartmey61(m): 11:06am
Thats how u celebrate birthday not spraying dollar in uk or dubai like that daughter of Gomina of Oyo
Re: Gloria Anozie Young Celebrates Her 50th Birthday & 25th Nollywood Anniversary by martineverest(m): 11:10am
her best movies:glamour girls and mean girls....thumbs up,mama
Re: Gloria Anozie Young Celebrates Her 50th Birthday & 25th Nollywood Anniversary by osayino2(m): 11:16am
You need fresh creative talent on your stage and screen.... Just link up

Re: Gloria Anozie Young Celebrates Her 50th Birthday & 25th Nollywood Anniversary by cerowo(f): 11:31am
Happy buffday ma age with grace
Re: Gloria Anozie Young Celebrates Her 50th Birthday & 25th Nollywood Anniversary by Sexytemi(f): 11:32am
Happy Birthday to her, she's someone I love to watch.
Re: Gloria Anozie Young Celebrates Her 50th Birthday & 25th Nollywood Anniversary by teozey111(m): 11:38am
osayino2:
You need fresh creative talent on your stage and screen.... Just link up
you go come sambisa forest come make boko haram laff?call me on 09046732865 don't forget to pray when cominggrin

