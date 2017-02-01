₦airaland Forum

What Nigerians Are Saying About James Ibori's Arrival

What Nigerians Are Saying About James Ibori's Arrival

What Nigerians Are Saying About James Ibori's Arrival by EdifiedCEO: 12:54pm
Former Delta State governor, James Ibori, returned to Nigeria today after he was released from prison in the UK last month.

Here's what Nigerians are saying about his arrival:

Re: What Nigerians Are Saying About James Ibori's Arrival by EdifiedCEO: 12:54pm
Re: What Nigerians Are Saying About James Ibori's Arrival by Deseo(f): 12:55pm
Why is Ibori's arrival making headlines?

Nigerians! Have we become this idle? Is there nothing productive to do with our precious time?
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeew angry

Re: What Nigerians Are Saying About James Ibori's Arrival by JChris01: 12:59pm
Re: What Nigerians Are Saying About James Ibori's Arrival by Tifemide2017: 1:02pm
His arrival will only bring more problems to the PDP in the South-South.

You would say I said it.

Re: What Nigerians Are Saying About James Ibori's Arrival by axeman2(m): 1:18pm
CRIMINAL MINDED FELLOW THIEF EFFC SHOULD RE-ARREST HIM.

Re: What Nigerians Are Saying About James Ibori's Arrival by psucc(m): 1:26pm
I think Nigeria's reaction is because of the failure of the 'saints'

Re: What Nigerians Are Saying About James Ibori's Arrival by jesus500(m): 2:29pm
First class criminal. Some retards still revered him as their role model.

Re: What Nigerians Are Saying About James Ibori's Arrival by RealEstateBoss: 2:29pm
Re: What Nigerians Are Saying About James Ibori's Arrival by kennygee(f): 2:29pm
Especially Deltans, the way them go celebrate am ehn.

Re: What Nigerians Are Saying About James Ibori's Arrival by majorkey(m): 2:30pm
Re: What Nigerians Are Saying About James Ibori's Arrival by maberry(m): 2:30pm
Re: What Nigerians Are Saying About James Ibori's Arrival by jesus500(m): 2:30pm
First class criminal.

Re: What Nigerians Are Saying About James Ibori's Arrival by Longcucumber(m): 2:34pm
Naija always Celebrating mediocrity.if nigeria is an organise entity,that glorified criminal is suppose to face the wrath of the law.

Re: What Nigerians Are Saying About James Ibori's Arrival by hedonistic: 2:38pm
Are the Nigerians on Facebook, Twitter, or instagram more "Nigerian" than the Nigerians on Nairaland? Why are their opinions more newsworthy?

Re: What Nigerians Are Saying About James Ibori's Arrival by VickyRotex(f): 2:41pm
I'm a Nigerian! And I'm not saying anything. angry
Re: What Nigerians Are Saying About James Ibori's Arrival by coalcoal1(m): 2:45pm
welcome our 'Hero'
Re: What Nigerians Are Saying About James Ibori's Arrival by Wristler: 2:45pm
Oghara go merry this weekend




But I just dey observe






Poverty makes people naive and cheaply subservient undecided undecided

Re: What Nigerians Are Saying About James Ibori's Arrival by softMarket(m): 2:46pm
Afonjas have taken over this thread!

See as dem dey talk rubbish!!



Btw Abacha and ibori,who is a bigger criminal?

Re: What Nigerians Are Saying About James Ibori's Arrival by mccoy47(m): 2:47pm
Nigerians celebrating criminality since 1960! angry
Re: What Nigerians Are Saying About James Ibori's Arrival by Banjo24: 2:48pm
NIGERIA IS A FAIL COUNTRY.... IMAGINE A HARDEN CRIMINAL + EX CONVICT IS BACK AND SOME PPL ARE CELEBRATING HIM....

BUT IF ITS JUST A COMMON CRIMINAL THEY WILL DESCEND ON HIM IMMEDIATELY AND START FILMING...

BAD COUNTRY BRAINLESS CITIZENS....

Re: What Nigerians Are Saying About James Ibori's Arrival by ephi123(f): 2:50pm
Banjo24:
NIGERIA IS A FAIL COUNTRY.... IMAGINE A HARDEN CRIMINAL + EX CONVICT IS BACK AND SOME PPL ARE CELEBRATING HIM....

BUT IF ITS JUST A COMMON CRIMINAL THEY WILL DESCEND ON HIM IMMEDIATELY AND START FILMING...

BAD COUNTRY BRAINLESS CITIZENS....

Exactly. And even apply jungle justice. What a shame.
Re: What Nigerians Are Saying About James Ibori's Arrival by Henrypraise: 2:51pm
Re: What Nigerians Are Saying About James Ibori's Arrival by inourcare: 2:53pm
Re: What Nigerians Are Saying About James Ibori's Arrival by Kdon2(m): 2:58pm
softMarket:
Afonjas have taken over this thread!

See as dem dey talk rubbish!!



Btw Abacha and ibori,who is a bigger criminal?

All of you are criminals
Re: What Nigerians Are Saying About James Ibori's Arrival by Kdon2(m): 3:01pm
EdifiedCEO:
Former Delta State governor, James Ibori, returned to Nigeria today after he was released from prison in the UK last month.

Here's what Nigerians are saying about his arrival:

http://www.newshelm.com/2017/02/what-nigerians-are-saying-about-james.html


What kind of country is this sef
Re: What Nigerians Are Saying About James Ibori's Arrival by Badgers14: 3:02pm
Re: What Nigerians Are Saying About James Ibori's Arrival by Eberex(m): 3:15pm
make hin come enjoy the money. the time spent in jail was worth it
Re: What Nigerians Are Saying About James Ibori's Arrival by Lasskeey: 3:20pm
Re: What Nigerians Are Saying About James Ibori's Arrival by Lasskeey: 3:21pm
Re: What Nigerians Are Saying About James Ibori's Arrival by Lanre90(m): 3:22pm
Deseo:
Why is Ibori's arrival making headlines?

Nigerians! Have we become this idle? Is there nothing productive to do with our precious time?
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeew angry
especially Nairalanders it's becoming the land of idlelanders
Re: What Nigerians Are Saying About James Ibori's Arrival by gawu1: 3:22pm
psucc:
I think Nigeria's reaction is because of the failure of the 'saints'
Rather, It is in anticipation of ipods adopting him as their son. You know, they are good at owning every thief and criminal in the Zoo to spite the Zoo. It's their trade mark.

