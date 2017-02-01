Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / What Nigerians Are Saying About James Ibori's Arrival (13861 Views)

Here's what Nigerians are saying about his arrival:



Former Delta State governor, James Ibori, returned to Nigeria today after he was released from prison in the UK last month.Here's what Nigerians are saying about his arrival:





Nigerians! Have we become this idle? Is there nothing productive to do with our precious time?

Why is Ibori's arrival making headlines?Nigerians! Have we become this idle? Is there nothing productive to do with our precious time?

His arrival will only bring more problems to the PDP in the South-South.



CRIMINAL MINDED FELLOW THIEF EFFC SHOULD RE-ARREST HIM. 5 Likes

I think Nigeria's reaction is because of the failure of the 'saints' 5 Likes

First class criminal. Some retards still revered him as their role model. 5 Likes 1 Share

Especially Deltans, the way them go celebrate am ehn. 1 Like

First class criminal. 5 Likes

Naija always Celebrating mediocrity.if nigeria is an organise entity,that glorified criminal is suppose to face the wrath of the law. 4 Likes

Are the Nigerians on Facebook, Twitter, or instagram more "Nigerian" than the Nigerians on Nairaland? Why are their opinions more newsworthy? 1 Like 1 Share

I'm a Nigerian! And I'm not saying anything.

Poverty makes people naive and cheaply subservient Oghara go merry this weekendPoverty makes people naive and cheaply subservient

Afonjas have taken over this thread!



Btw Abacha and ibori,who is a bigger criminal? 2 Likes 1 Share

Nigerians celebrating criminality since 1960!

NIGERIA IS A FAIL COUNTRY.... IMAGINE A HARDEN CRIMINAL + EX CONVICT IS BACK AND SOME PPL ARE CELEBRATING HIM....



BUT IF ITS JUST A COMMON CRIMINAL THEY WILL DESCEND ON HIM IMMEDIATELY AND START FILMING...



BAD COUNTRY BRAINLESS CITIZENS.... 2 Likes

Exactly. And even apply jungle justice. What a shame.

All of you are criminals

What kind of country is this sef

make hin come enjoy the money. the time spent in jail was worth it

especially Nairalanders it's becoming the land of idlelanders