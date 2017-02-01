₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,738,953 members, 3,346,380 topics. Date: Saturday, 04 February 2017 at 04:37 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / What Nigerians Are Saying About James Ibori's Arrival (13861 Views)
Buhari Should Tell Nigerians The Truth About James Ocholi Death / 6 Things About James Ocholi You Probably Did Not Know / James Ibori: I am not In Support of Biafra (1) (2) (3) (4)
|What Nigerians Are Saying About James Ibori's Arrival by EdifiedCEO: 12:54pm
Former Delta State governor, James Ibori, returned to Nigeria today after he was released from prison in the UK last month.
Here's what Nigerians are saying about his arrival:
http://www.newshelm.com/2017/02/what-nigerians-are-saying-about-james.html
|Re: What Nigerians Are Saying About James Ibori's Arrival by EdifiedCEO: 12:54pm
|Re: What Nigerians Are Saying About James Ibori's Arrival by Deseo(f): 12:55pm
Why is Ibori's arrival making headlines?
Nigerians! Have we become this idle? Is there nothing productive to do with our precious time?
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeew
6 Likes
|Re: What Nigerians Are Saying About James Ibori's Arrival by JChris01: 12:59pm
|Re: What Nigerians Are Saying About James Ibori's Arrival by Tifemide2017: 1:02pm
His arrival will only bring more problems to the PDP in the South-South.
You would say I said it.
4 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: What Nigerians Are Saying About James Ibori's Arrival by axeman2(m): 1:18pm
CRIMINAL MINDED FELLOW THIEF EFFC SHOULD RE-ARREST HIM.
5 Likes
|Re: What Nigerians Are Saying About James Ibori's Arrival by psucc(m): 1:26pm
I think Nigeria's reaction is because of the failure of the 'saints'
5 Likes
|Re: What Nigerians Are Saying About James Ibori's Arrival by jesus500(m): 2:29pm
First class criminal. Some retards still revered him as their role model.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What Nigerians Are Saying About James Ibori's Arrival by RealEstateBoss: 2:29pm
Ok
|Re: What Nigerians Are Saying About James Ibori's Arrival by kennygee(f): 2:29pm
Especially Deltans, the way them go celebrate am ehn.
1 Like
|Re: What Nigerians Are Saying About James Ibori's Arrival by majorkey(m): 2:30pm
Delta's finest
|Re: What Nigerians Are Saying About James Ibori's Arrival by maberry(m): 2:30pm
I have nothing to say
|Re: What Nigerians Are Saying About James Ibori's Arrival by jesus500(m): 2:30pm
First class criminal.
5 Likes
|Re: What Nigerians Are Saying About James Ibori's Arrival by Longcucumber(m): 2:34pm
Naija always Celebrating mediocrity.if nigeria is an organise entity,that glorified criminal is suppose to face the wrath of the law.
4 Likes
|Re: What Nigerians Are Saying About James Ibori's Arrival by hedonistic: 2:38pm
Are the Nigerians on Facebook, Twitter, or instagram more "Nigerian" than the Nigerians on Nairaland? Why are their opinions more newsworthy?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: What Nigerians Are Saying About James Ibori's Arrival by VickyRotex(f): 2:41pm
I'm a Nigerian! And I'm not saying anything.
|Re: What Nigerians Are Saying About James Ibori's Arrival by coalcoal1(m): 2:45pm
welcome our 'Hero'
|Re: What Nigerians Are Saying About James Ibori's Arrival by Wristler: 2:45pm
Oghara go merry this weekend
But I just dey observe
Poverty makes people naive and cheaply subservient
3 Likes
|Re: What Nigerians Are Saying About James Ibori's Arrival by softMarket(m): 2:46pm
Afonjas have taken over this thread!
See as dem dey talk rubbish!!
Btw Abacha and ibori,who is a bigger criminal?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What Nigerians Are Saying About James Ibori's Arrival by mccoy47(m): 2:47pm
Nigerians celebrating criminality since 1960!
|Re: What Nigerians Are Saying About James Ibori's Arrival by Banjo24: 2:48pm
NIGERIA IS A FAIL COUNTRY.... IMAGINE A HARDEN CRIMINAL + EX CONVICT IS BACK AND SOME PPL ARE CELEBRATING HIM....
BUT IF ITS JUST A COMMON CRIMINAL THEY WILL DESCEND ON HIM IMMEDIATELY AND START FILMING...
BAD COUNTRY BRAINLESS CITIZENS....
2 Likes
|Re: What Nigerians Are Saying About James Ibori's Arrival by ephi123(f): 2:50pm
Banjo24:
Exactly. And even apply jungle justice. What a shame.
|Re: What Nigerians Are Saying About James Ibori's Arrival by Henrypraise: 2:51pm
.....
|Re: What Nigerians Are Saying About James Ibori's Arrival by inourcare: 2:53pm
Let them
|Re: What Nigerians Are Saying About James Ibori's Arrival by Kdon2(m): 2:58pm
softMarket:
All of you are criminals
|Re: What Nigerians Are Saying About James Ibori's Arrival by Kdon2(m): 3:01pm
EdifiedCEO:
What kind of country is this sef
|Re: What Nigerians Are Saying About James Ibori's Arrival by Badgers14: 3:02pm
|Re: What Nigerians Are Saying About James Ibori's Arrival by Eberex(m): 3:15pm
make hin come enjoy the money. the time spent in jail was worth it
|Re: What Nigerians Are Saying About James Ibori's Arrival by Lasskeey: 3:20pm
|Re: What Nigerians Are Saying About James Ibori's Arrival by Lasskeey: 3:21pm
|Re: What Nigerians Are Saying About James Ibori's Arrival by Lanre90(m): 3:22pm
Deseo:especially Nairalanders it's becoming the land of idlelanders
|Re: What Nigerians Are Saying About James Ibori's Arrival by gawu1: 3:22pm
psucc:Rather, It is in anticipation of ipods adopting him as their son. You know, they are good at owning every thief and criminal in the Zoo to spite the Zoo. It's their trade mark.
1 Like
I Want To Run For Presidency In The Near Future / Angola Set To Overtake Nigeria / Dasukigate Funds Traced To Abati, Okupe, Fadile, And Gula
Viewing this topic: dharn10(m), ishaq062(m), dantewest, Blaqsuqar, phlamingboy(m), Saint52(m), Utchgirl(f), Bubblyyy, TheBatman(m), peezeygwiny(m), TrueSenator(m), Snow5, psammyCUTE(m), WebSurfer(m), tobbybrownj5, DivneFavour(m), adonis89(m), joyli, sojayy(m), mascot19(m), mayor20(m), goldenval(m), peddy231(m), dabrake(m), aquabeing, MrPolitics, bukolafakeye(m), Bede2u(m), Melvinsofty and 67 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9