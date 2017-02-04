Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Drugs Ex-girlfriend In Hotel, Upload Her Nude Pictures Online (18035 Views)

Man remanded in prison for uploading ex-girlfriend’s nude pictures





A 40-year-old man, Ayan Olubunmi, has been remanded in prison custody by an Ado Ekiti Chief Magistrate’s Court for uploading nude pictures of his former girlfriend, Monica Asare after an encounter in a hotel. Police prosecutor, Joseph Ebuseremen, told the court that Olubunmi, a resident of Aisegba- Ekiti in Gbonyin Local Government Area, committed the offence on January 12, 2017 in the community.



Ebuseremen disclosed that Olubunmi invited Asare to a hotel for discussion and thereafter drugged her and took pictures of her unclothedness which he uploaded on social media. He alleged that, the accused committed an offence of cyber-stalking and domestic violence against Monica.



Ebuseremen said the woman was Olubunmi’s ex-girlfriend, and had told him that she wanted to settle down, since the accused is already married.



According to the police prosecutor, the accused committed an offence punishable under Section 24 of Cyber Crime (prohibition prevention, E.T.C) Act Laws of Federal Republic of Nigeria 2015.



The prosecutor applied that the accused be remanded in prison and that his charge has been sent to the Federal High Court, since the court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the case. The plea of the accused was not taken, while his counsel, Babatunde Falade, applied that the accused be remanded in the police cell pending the date from the Federal High Court.



Chief Magistrate Idowu Ayenimo consequently remanded the accused in prison custody pending the receipt of the new date of his arraignment in a Federal High Court. The case was adjourned the case to March 3 for mention.

this is sad

he is a disgrace to Manhood

Nothing to say 3 Likes

There are very few people who are going to look into the mirror and say, ' That person I see is a savage monster. What a monster?

Senseless maggot, the lady should sue him for violating her constitutional right to dignity









To all those looking for "pinshure", una no get sense at all at all. Your brains may be leaking somewhere, check your heads. No one is forcing you to believe the news. If you need to feast your eyes on obscene photos, una don miss road 1 Like

but how will these untamed men look back on their youthful deeds wen dey are old.

thats if karma will allow themoo 1 Like

he is a disgrace to Manhood you meant to say "mankind" ... Manhood usually denotes the "you-know-what" 2 Likes

Yea. The girl is an idiot. Who goes to see an ex in a hotel? Who does that? 2 Likes

