Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Drugs Ex-girlfriend In Hotel, Upload Her Nude Pictures Online

Man Drugs Ex-girlfriend In Hotel, Upload Her Nude Pictures Online by Islie: 1:11pm
Man remanded in prison for uploading ex-girlfriend’s nude pictures


A 40-year-old man, Ayan Olubunmi, has been remanded in prison custody by an Ado Ekiti Chief Magistrate’s Court for uploading nude pictures of his former girlfriend, Monica Asare after an encounter in a hotel. Police prosecutor, Joseph Ebuseremen, told the court that Olubunmi, a resident of Aisegba- Ekiti in Gbonyin Local Government Area, committed the offence on January 12, 2017 in the community.

Ebuseremen disclosed that Olubunmi invited Asare to a hotel for discussion and thereafter drugged her and took pictures of her unclothedness which he uploaded on social media. He alleged that, the accused committed an offence of cyber-stalking and domestic violence against Monica.

Ebuseremen said the woman was Olubunmi’s ex-girlfriend, and had told him that she wanted to settle down, since the accused is already married.

According to the police prosecutor, the accused committed an offence punishable under Section 24 of Cyber Crime (prohibition prevention, E.T.C) Act Laws of Federal Republic of Nigeria 2015.

The prosecutor applied that the accused be remanded in prison and that his charge has been sent to the Federal High Court, since the court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the case. The plea of the accused was not taken, while his counsel, Babatunde Falade, applied that the accused be remanded in the police cell pending the date from the Federal High Court.

Chief Magistrate Idowu Ayenimo consequently remanded the accused in prison custody pending the receipt of the new date of his arraignment in a Federal High Court. The case was adjourned the case to March 3 for mention.

http://thenationonlineng.net/man-remanded-prison-uploading-ex-girlfriends-nude-pictures/

Re: Man Drugs Ex-girlfriend In Hotel, Upload Her Nude Pictures Online by xstry: 1:16pm
Re: Man Drugs Ex-girlfriend In Hotel, Upload Her Nude Pictures Online by 14teenK(m): 1:30pm
Girls like hotel ehh....if you just tell Dem say am taking you to a hotel....they go run enter car

Re: Man Drugs Ex-girlfriend In Hotel, Upload Her Nude Pictures Online by CplusJason(m): 1:33pm
Everyone always tip the super falcons as one of the favourites to win the CAF women competition.



In this case, you know the region to tip as favourite. grin




Lemme play some #WestLife songs. cheesy

Re: Man Drugs Ex-girlfriend In Hotel, Upload Her Nude Pictures Online by SandraMonday1(f): 1:34pm
this is sad
Re: Man Drugs Ex-girlfriend In Hotel, Upload Her Nude Pictures Online by Rapmaestro(m): 2:03pm
newyorks:
another savage entity from west zone.them swear for una??
don't be so stup1d fam

Re: Man Drugs Ex-girlfriend In Hotel, Upload Her Nude Pictures Online by Rapmaestro(m): 2:05pm
CplusJason:
Everyone always tip the super falcons as one of the favourites to win the CAF women competition.



In this case, you know the region to tip as favourite. grin




Lemme play some #WestLife songs. cheesy
remind me where chidinma is from pls. Mofo

Re: Man Drugs Ex-girlfriend In Hotel, Upload Her Nude Pictures Online by CplusJason(m): 2:11pm
Rapmaestro:
remind me where chidinma is from pls. Mofo
Ignoring witless fools like you is just the best thing to do this year.



Au revoir.

Re: Man Drugs Ex-girlfriend In Hotel, Upload Her Nude Pictures Online by depumpin(m): 3:11pm
were is de pusure?

Re: Man Drugs Ex-girlfriend In Hotel, Upload Her Nude Pictures Online by veekid(m): 3:41pm
Looking for the pishure

Re: Man Drugs Ex-girlfriend In Hotel, Upload Her Nude Pictures Online by TINALETC3(f): 3:42pm
D pix or................. undecided
Re: Man Drugs Ex-girlfriend In Hotel, Upload Her Nude Pictures Online by lilfreezy: 3:42pm
Who else came to see nude? cool

20 Likes

Re: Man Drugs Ex-girlfriend In Hotel, Upload Her Nude Pictures Online by miqos02(m): 3:42pm
he is a disgrace to Manhood
Re: Man Drugs Ex-girlfriend In Hotel, Upload Her Nude Pictures Online by FearFactor1: 3:42pm
Nothing to say

Re: Man Drugs Ex-girlfriend In Hotel, Upload Her Nude Pictures Online by Fuqman(m): 3:43pm
There are very few people who are going to look into the mirror and say, ' That person I see is a savage monster. What a monster?
Re: Man Drugs Ex-girlfriend In Hotel, Upload Her Nude Pictures Online by Tazmode(m): 3:44pm
Senseless maggot, the lady should sue him for violating her constitutional right to dignity




To all those looking for "pinshure", una no get sense at all at all. Your brains may be leaking somewhere, check your heads. No one is forcing you to believe the news. If you need to feast your eyes on obscene photos, una don miss road

Re: Man Drugs Ex-girlfriend In Hotel, Upload Her Nude Pictures Online by chimaobinelson(m): 3:45pm
but how will these untamed men look back on their youthful deeds wen dey are old.
thats if karma will allow themoo

Re: Man Drugs Ex-girlfriend In Hotel, Upload Her Nude Pictures Online by Tazmode(m): 3:46pm
miqos02:
he is a disgrace to Manhood
you meant to say "mankind" ... Manhood usually denotes the "you-know-what"

Re: Man Drugs Ex-girlfriend In Hotel, Upload Her Nude Pictures Online by holamiday(m): 3:46pm
Re: Man Drugs Ex-girlfriend In Hotel, Upload Her Nude Pictures Online by Hades2016(m): 3:46pm
Where are the pictures undecided

Re: Man Drugs Ex-girlfriend In Hotel, Upload Her Nude Pictures Online by GodwinTobi(m): 3:46pm
where are the nude pics....??
Re: Man Drugs Ex-girlfriend In Hotel, Upload Her Nude Pictures Online by Samrocker(m): 3:47pm
Lol! she no happy say the guy no use am do money... chai in this recession.. any way *Journey in search of buhari continues*
Re: Man Drugs Ex-girlfriend In Hotel, Upload Her Nude Pictures Online by Bahddo(m): 3:47pm
Where are the nude pics?

I should do this to one of my exes. I wouldn't leak the pics, but I'd send her copies so she can have some sleepless nights wondering who else has seen them.
Re: Man Drugs Ex-girlfriend In Hotel, Upload Her Nude Pictures Online by donmixc: 3:48pm
Where the pictures angry sad
Re: Man Drugs Ex-girlfriend In Hotel, Upload Her Nude Pictures Online by crazygod(m): 3:48pm
Yea. The girl is an idiot. Who goes to see an ex in a hotel? Who does that? angry

Re: Man Drugs Ex-girlfriend In Hotel, Upload Her Nude Pictures Online by DirtyGold: 3:48pm
lilfreezy:
Who else came to see nude? cool
Hades2016:
Where is the pictures undecided
donmixc:
Where the pictures angry sad


What's tha business?

Re: Man Drugs Ex-girlfriend In Hotel, Upload Her Nude Pictures Online by goslowgoslow: 3:49pm
newyorks:
another savage entity from west zone.them swear for una??
Useless idiot where are you from? Fool!

Re: Man Drugs Ex-girlfriend In Hotel, Upload Her Nude Pictures Online by vatiqan: 3:49pm
Make I stand for here... Ehh, who goes there?

