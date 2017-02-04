₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|MMM = The Real Truth by frankobaba(m): 2:15pm
I created a website where I promise to double the income of participants by 30%. The first participant joins with N20k. I need him to be convinced that my website pays So I use my own money to make up for the 30% and he goes home happy. I tell him he gets extra bonuses if he brings a friend and he does exactly that. Two of his friends sign up with N20k each and I return their investment with my own money and give my first client a special bonus for bringing them.
His friends are aware their colleague got a bonus for bringing them in. They get greedy, they bring more people. At this point, everyone wants bonuses as my system is verified and working.
More people join in, so I'm not using my money to pay them anymore, I'm using their money to pay them and waiting for more members to join so there'll always be money in the system. I see a huge investment of N1m from a greedy participant, I run the website with money and I've spent my own money to build the trust in the system so I pair the provider of N1m with myself. Then get about 30 people providing N50k to pay him back in 30 days, he has N1.3m. My system is working, he tells his colleagues in his social class and they're all excited.
My first members who started with N20k have gotten greedy, they've created multiply accounts to cash out but I don't care. The big fishes are in the game. The big monies are being paired with me, I'm no longer providing money but I'm getting money. Whenever I see a large amount to be donated, I immediately pair the account to mine. Effortlessly a millionaire.
The system continues to thrive because new members keep coming in. There is a wild recession in the country, my scheme is the escape route. People have paid rents, school fees, bought cars and funded their ceremonies with my scheme. I am suddenly an employer of labour.
But all good things must come to an end, I have successfully built a network of participants running into millions but there is a serious cash deficit. It is almost Christmas and almost everyone needs 30% of their investment back. Because I've been collecting millions as an admin without donating, and because there are not enough new members to match the financial demands of the existing members, my system has collapsed but I am not done getting my millions from gullible people.
I announce a freeze on the website for technical reasons. I've done a lot for them so they believe me that I'm just protecting the system from crash even when it was not the wise thing to believe.
I told them they couldn't receive money this period but they could still donate.
The one month freeze was an attempt to see if I could pay the existing members from the donations of new members. Sadly, some people had lost faith in the system, the new and existing members were afraid to make donations during the freeze because they were unsure of getting their 30% returns back. Plus there were a lot of evil people on social media spreading propaganda that my scheme was a Ponzi that had ended.
I needed that trust back, so I relaunched my website a day before the scheduled return. You needed to see the excitement. It was Christmas on January 13, I told existing people that had provided donations that they could now get help. I also added some attractive incentives for new members. I still faced the same problem that made me shut down temporarily, even worse.
The people that provided help during the shut down all requested help, plus there had already been a long list of people before then. So I decided to pair those that needed less than N30k first to check the rotation of money. Still there was not enough money to go round. The people that were paired to pay others refused to pay, the trust was gone. People had suddenly realised that it was not possible for 30% to be added to your money unless someone lost their own money.
Several other schemes took over my place when I was frozen. All will eventually meet their ends. Greed always comes to an end.
People still live in delusions of grandeur that I have not crashed. Perhaps they expect me to put a memo in my website that it is over. Lol. I really don't blame their naivety, I did do a lot for them to trust me.
I would advise that people make more intelligent financial decisions next time. People lost millions to me because of greed. Do I feel guilty? No. I did warn them to use their SPARE money.
My name is MMM and I am a Ponzi Scheme.
|Re: MMM = The Real Truth by subtlemee(f): 2:20pm
My heart is beating fast..
|Re: MMM = The Real Truth by frankobaba(m): 2:34pm
No go jump off a bridge Abeg oh!
|Re: MMM = The Real Truth by sweetval: 2:46pm
This MMM never tire una.. Mk una find another thing talk about na...
|Re: MMM = The Real Truth by PERFECT2(m): 2:46pm
I realize that MMM topics are always pushed to front page. We have other schemes that has also crashed even between Jan. 2017 till date but we don't hear about it.
The truth about this whole thing is that either Seun or all these mods that push MMM topics to front page actively participated in the scheme. They are using this topics to either console themselves or know people's opinion about the continuity of the scheme.
MOST CRITICS OF MMM INVESTED SO MUCH IN THE SCHEME. Simple!!!
|Re: MMM = The Real Truth by DeepFriedPuff(f): 2:46pm
MMM is dead!!!!
|Re: MMM = The Real Truth by mccoy47(m): 2:47pm
Yawns!
|Re: MMM = The Real Truth by passyhansome(m): 2:47pm
For ur mind
|Re: MMM = The Real Truth by odimbannamdi(m): 2:48pm
...
|Re: MMM = The Real Truth by NLchikeeto(f): 2:48pm
This mmm matter sef,e no dey tire una.........drinking panadol untop someone's headache,all in a bid 2 make front page. Bloggers sha........
|Re: MMM = The Real Truth by nmreports: 2:48pm
MMM again...
And Seun spoke vehemently against this scheme o.
|Re: MMM = The Real Truth by raayah(f): 2:48pm
It's 12:50 am, my laptop is on my lap, logged on to mmm-nigeria.net. I'm waiting anxiously for 1:00am. Hopefully this night I will be able to finally get help of #31000.
I know it's small compared to the 600,000 I had initially invested, but anything goes right now. My fingers are crossed but after staying up 2 nights in a row without any luck, I am hopeful. Third time's a charm.
I look up at the clock, it's 1:30am, I must have slept off. I quickly press the get help button. It says ' Get help daily limit exceeded'. I sigh and go back to bed angrily. Maybe tomorrow I'll succeed.
It's 1:00am , the next day. I make sure I don't fall asleep by sipping on nescafe coffee. I click the get help button. My order has been accepted. Two people have been matched to pay me. I make a mental note to open a nairaland thread titled ' mmm still pays'. Ponzihater, Seun, lalasticlala, mynd44 and raayah will eat their words.
At 10:00am, I call the first person, he says he's not interested in doing mmm anymore. He's not a true mavrodian. I quickly ask to be rematched. No time to waste.
I call my second match, he says he will get to the bank very soon. He tells me he has paid, but I don't get an alert. He uploads fake POP to the website. I've been talking to Dayo from support and simultaneously posting on 'MMM Nigeria team support' Facebook page. This is not what I signed up for.
It's been 3 days since I ask for a rematch and I've not been rematched. Support has not still fixed my fake POP issues. I am getting worried.
|Re: MMM = The Real Truth by Hades2016(m): 2:48pm
MMM participants right now
|Re: MMM = The Real Truth by ednut1(m): 2:48pm
3td time dis will be on fp. it hav do na
|Re: MMM = The Real Truth by TheGoodJoe(m): 2:49pm
Please, enough of this MMM torture. Allow those who lost slowly regain themselves.
|Re: MMM = The Real Truth by sabi99(m): 2:49pm
I no say mmm hang my money albeit na small money. Buh one thing is fvckingly fvcking sure, and I.e "LIFE MUST GO FVCKING ON".
|Re: MMM = The Real Truth by ct2(m): 2:49pm
I invested 160,000 my money as grew to 350k but I can't gh
|Re: MMM = The Real Truth by Linqsz(m): 2:49pm
My money is gone,
Yes, I know because my senses has told me so.
|Re: MMM = The Real Truth by jackpot(f): 2:49pm
MMM =Mugu Meets Maga
|Re: MMM = The Real Truth by Ijaya123: 2:50pm
subtlemee:
MMM, good as dead. It is only a matter of time.
|Re: MMM = The Real Truth by MrAwePresident: 2:50pm
If you know you didn't read this piece but you commented... Click like
If NL spent as much time on APC as they did MMM
Buhari would have been out of office now
Seuns mods most have invested heavily in MMM because they keep crying about it like heart broken people
|Re: MMM = The Real Truth by princechiemekam: 2:50pm
Kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk Kkk. . . [img][/img] .
[right][/right][color=#770077][/color].
|Re: MMM = The Real Truth by bolabolabo: 2:51pm
Lol!!
|Re: MMM = The Real Truth by loadedvibes: 2:51pm
Ok
|Re: MMM = The Real Truth by Tazmode(m): 2:52pm
This may win a literary prize
|Re: MMM = The Real Truth by sababa: 2:52pm
ryt nw i dey go commit sucide .........watch me on nairaland 2mrw bec na inside beer parlour i go do am
|Re: MMM = The Real Truth by mccoy47(m): 2:53pm
DeepFriedPuff:See as dat woman resemble u
|Re: MMM = The Real Truth by Tazmode(m): 2:53pm
jackpot:na so
|Re: MMM = The Real Truth by Koolking(m): 2:53pm
Op, the real truth is participants have been scammed of their hard-borrowed money.
MMM is dead. Participants should count their pains and move on
|Re: MMM = The Real Truth by maberry(m): 2:53pm
Haters crying more than the bereaved
Make una no get high BP for MMM matter o
|Re: MMM = The Real Truth by itzmoni(m): 2:54pm
Simply the truth...awon G boys...all na Format
