|Isa Yuguda Forfeits Properties To Government (Pics) by henryanna36: 3:04pm
As shared by APC News.....
'The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, today, February 4, 2017, executed the interim order granted by Honorable Justice J. T. TSHOHO of Federal High Court Abuja Division in respect of the forfeiture of the property of Malam Isa Yuguda, former Governor of Bauchi State.
The property is located on plot 184 Attahiru Bafarawa close, beside Fariah Suits, GRA, Bauchi. The order of the court is pending the final determination of investigation and prosecution of the former Governor on abuse of office, money laundering and diversion of public funds'.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/breaking-news-ex-gov-isa-yuguda.html?m=1
|Re: Isa Yuguda Forfeits Properties To Government (Pics) by henryanna36: 3:04pm
|Re: Isa Yuguda Forfeits Properties To Government (Pics) by Omagago(m): 3:22pm
See houses. Oh My God
Politics pays but no rest of mind
|Re: Isa Yuguda Forfeits Properties To Government (Pics) by Sunnymatey(m): 3:32pm
Why federal govt? It should rather go to Bauchi state govt.
|Re: Isa Yuguda Forfeits Properties To Government (Pics) by DoyenExchange: 4:59pm
Good
|Re: Isa Yuguda Forfeits Properties To Government (Pics) by omenkaLives: 5:04pm
They shouldnt stop at forfeiture alone. Make these men do time with hard labour without an option of fine or parole- that is what they dread the most; their INCARCERATION AND DENIAL OF FREEDOM!
|Re: Isa Yuguda Forfeits Properties To Government (Pics) by gawu1: 6:11pm
Some people who always call this kind move Witchhunting will not be happy with this good news.
|Re: Isa Yuguda Forfeits Properties To Government (Pics) by brunofarad(m): 6:41pm
Hmmmmmm
Yam munchers
|Re: Isa Yuguda Forfeits Properties To Government (Pics) by GOFRONT(m): 6:43pm
This one
|Re: Isa Yuguda Forfeits Properties To Government (Pics) by GOFRONT(m): 6:45pm
This one is just a tip of an icerberg.....yet som pple sleep under d bridge
|Re: Isa Yuguda Forfeits Properties To Government (Pics) by Iamdmentor1(m): 6:48pm
Since when mods banned me, I've been afraid to comment.
|Re: Isa Yuguda Forfeits Properties To Government (Pics) by salabscholar01(m): 6:49pm
Knock knock knock.... Who is that? This is EFCC, just open the door!
Knock knock knock X40...
Open wetin?
|Re: Isa Yuguda Forfeits Properties To Government (Pics) by jerryadigun: 6:49pm
He can only sleep in one room.
|Re: Isa Yuguda Forfeits Properties To Government (Pics) by brainpulse: 6:50pm
And the fools are saying the anti corruption war is not yielding results and no one been convicted like the woman from the yeast side bagging 10 years to play for prison united .
|Re: Isa Yuguda Forfeits Properties To Government (Pics) by CR77(f): 6:51pm
Iamdmentor1:
|Re: Isa Yuguda Forfeits Properties To Government (Pics) by morscino: 6:51pm
where is Tuface?
|Re: Isa Yuguda Forfeits Properties To Government (Pics) by kenzysmith: 6:52pm
Story apc also manupilating the media smh
|Re: Isa Yuguda Forfeits Properties To Government (Pics) by me69: 6:52pm
henryanna36:I don't care much if the money if recovered, what kind of punish corrupt people receive is more important to me. Because if i steal packet of indomie of bag of rice i know my name is sorry because of beating, jailing wey i go receive. Let justice be done the man needs to bag healthy jail term
|Re: Isa Yuguda Forfeits Properties To Government (Pics) by Flexherbal(m): 6:54pm
me69:
|Re: Isa Yuguda Forfeits Properties To Government (Pics) by hushshinani(m): 6:54pm
Sunnymatey:allocation money go join na
|Re: Isa Yuguda Forfeits Properties To Government (Pics) by Edokpia: 6:54pm
What about adams oshiomolle mansions every where,what is efcc doing about it,because oshiomole is an apc man and yaguda is a pdp man,rubbish.
|Re: Isa Yuguda Forfeits Properties To Government (Pics) by Oildichotomy(m): 6:56pm
If not for anything, there is this one thing you just have to give the FG.
Spinning corrupt -related media stories to engage us, the gullibles will see this as an achievement
|Re: Isa Yuguda Forfeits Properties To Government (Pics) by ceeethru: 6:57pm
No single peace for the wicked.
|Re: Isa Yuguda Forfeits Properties To Government (Pics) by shaddoww: 6:58pm
This country is a joke, so he will return part of wat he stole n den walk free to even contest future elections. But a poor man will steal hen cos of genuine hunger n he won't b given a chance to return it bt get jail sentence instead.
|Re: Isa Yuguda Forfeits Properties To Government (Pics) by efilefun(m): 6:59pm
So funny the same set of people screaming the country is bad are the ones rushing to the airport to welcome An ex convict (Ibori) why won't others be encouraged to steal more They know they gonna receive heroic welcome from their gullible blind hungry followers
Nigerians ain't ready for CHANGE
|Re: Isa Yuguda Forfeits Properties To Government (Pics) by ceeethru: 6:59pm
Edokpia:His own time will come, just wait! but let's talk about this, its latest!
|Re: Isa Yuguda Forfeits Properties To Government (Pics) by Kvistblog: 7:02pm
|Re: Isa Yuguda Forfeits Properties To Government (Pics) by kulrunsman79(m): 7:02pm
Law of karma is really active and yielding result
|Re: Isa Yuguda Forfeits Properties To Government (Pics) by DuBLINGreenb(m): 7:03pm
G
|Re: Isa Yuguda Forfeits Properties To Government (Pics) by curvilicious: 7:03pm
Distraction
