'The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, today, February 4, 2017, executed the interim order granted by Honorable Justice J. T. TSHOHO of Federal High Court Abuja Division in respect of the forfeiture of the property of Malam Isa Yuguda, former Governor of Bauchi State.



The property is located on plot 184 Attahiru Bafarawa close, beside Fariah Suits, GRA, Bauchi. The order of the court is pending the final determination of investigation and prosecution of the former Governor on abuse of office, money laundering and diversion of public funds'.



Source: As shared by APC News.....

Politics pays but no rest of mind 9 Likes 1 Share

Why federal govt? It should rather go to Bauchi state govt. 3 Likes

They shouldnt stop at forfeiture alone. Make these men do time with hard labour without an option of fine or parole- that is what they dread the most; their INCARCERATION AND DENIAL OF FREEDOM! 13 Likes

Some people who always call this kind move Witchhunting will not be happy with this good news. 11 Likes 2 Shares

This one is just a tip of an icerberg.....yet som pple sleep under d bridge

Since when mods banned me, I've been afraid to comment. 2 Likes 1 Share

He can only sleep in one room. 2 Likes

. And the fools are saying the anti corruption war is not yielding results and no one been convicted like the woman from the yeast side bagging 10 years to play for prison united 4 Likes 1 Share

Story apc also manupilating the media smh

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/breaking-news-ex-gov-isa-yuguda.html?m=1 I don't care much if the money if recovered, what kind of punish corrupt people receive is more important to me. Because if i steal packet of indomie of bag of rice i know my name is sorry because of beating, jailing wey i go receive. Let justice be done the man needs to bag healthy jail term

I don't care much if the money if recovered, what kind of punish corrupt people receive is more important to me. Because if i steal packet of indomie of bag of rice i know my name is sorry because of beating, jailing wey i go receive. Let justice be done the man needs to bag healthy jail term

Why federal govt? It should rather go to Bauchi state govt. allocation money go join na allocation money go join na

What about adams oshiomolle mansions every where,what is efcc doing about it,because oshiomole is an apc man and yaguda is a pdp man,rubbish. 1 Like

If not for anything, there is this one thing you just have to give the FG.



Spinning corrupt -related media stories to engage us, the gullibles will see this as an achievement 2 Likes 1 Share

No single peace for the wicked.

This country is a joke, so he will return part of wat he stole n den walk free to even contest future elections. But a poor man will steal hen cos of genuine hunger n he won't b given a chance to return it bt get jail sentence instead.

They know they gonna receive heroic welcome from their gullible blind hungry followers



Nigerians ain't ready for CHANGE So funny the same set of people screaming the country is bad are the ones rushing to the airport to welcome An ex convict (Ibori) why won't others be encouraged to steal moreThey know they gonna receive heroic welcome from their gullible blind hungry followersNigerians ain't ready for CHANGE

What about adams oshiomolle mansions every where,what is efcc doing about it,because oshiomole is an apc man and yaguda is a pdp man,rubbish. His own time will come, just wait! but let's talk about this, its latest! His own time will come, just wait! but let's talk about this, its latest!

Law of karma is really active and yielding result

