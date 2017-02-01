Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / 60-Year-Old Nigerian First Time Bride Weds Her Man (Photos) (551 Views)

Delay is really not denial!





Source: According to the story shared by bridesnmoreikeja,the lady pictured below got married at 60yrs of ago.She has never been married before.Delay is really not denial!Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/woman-becomes-first-time-bride-at-60yrs.html

Maybe I should say congratulations or I should wake and pass. Because forty year old man that buy bicycle and wrote we are just started I don't know the age his going to buy car

congrats to her

someone that enjoyed something with somebody and she's now disturbing us upandan by claiming the victim when they have finished playing the blues.(i did not mention anybody's name o) .. Wow!Her yoke of delay has finally been broken..congrats,ma!This is the kind of woman that needs to write a book about motivating ladies and keeping their hope alive..notthat enjoyedwithand she's now disturbing us upandan by claiming the victim when they have finished playing the blues.(i did not mention anybody's name o).. 3 Likes

Marriage After Menopause, MAM 1 Like



Is she really 60 years old ??



If she's really 60 years old, then she looks more beautiful than most of these ugly ass Nairaland girls



I'm 26 but i would marry her tho



Op bet why? 60 years of ago. Op bet why?60 years of ago.

Congrats to her but to make fp no easy o

is ALLLLLOOOOOWEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEED