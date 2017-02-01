₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,738,953 members, 3,346,380 topics. Date: Saturday, 04 February 2017 at 04:37 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / 60-Year-Old Nigerian First Time Bride Weds Her Man (Photos) (551 Views)
Simi And Adekunle Gold Spend Time At His "Favorite Place In The World" / Nollywood Actress Clarion Chukwurah Weds For The 3rd Time - Photos / Wizkid's Ex-girlfriend, Sophie Rammal Weds (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|60-Year-Old Nigerian First Time Bride Weds Her Man (Photos) by sar33: 3:55pm
According to the story shared by bridesnmoreikeja,the lady pictured below got married at 60yrs of ago.She has never been married before.
Delay is really not denial!
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/woman-becomes-first-time-bride-at-60yrs.html
|Re: 60-Year-Old Nigerian First Time Bride Weds Her Man (Photos) by manmoraskk: 4:01pm
Maybe I should say congratulations or I should wake and pass. Because forty year old man that buy bicycle and wrote we are just started I don't know the age his going to buy car
|Re: 60-Year-Old Nigerian First Time Bride Weds Her Man (Photos) by Oblitz(m): 4:01pm
congrats to her
|Re: 60-Year-Old Nigerian First Time Bride Weds Her Man (Photos) by goldbim(f): 4:02pm
Wow!Her yoke of delay has finally been broken..congrats,ma!This is the kind of woman that needs to write a book about motivating ladies and keeping their hope alive..not someone that enjoyed something with somebody and she's now disturbing us upandan by claiming the victim when they have finished playing the blues.(i did not mention anybody's name o) ..
3 Likes
|Re: 60-Year-Old Nigerian First Time Bride Weds Her Man (Photos) by ademasta(m): 4:06pm
Marriage After Menopause, MAM
1 Like
|Re: 60-Year-Old Nigerian First Time Bride Weds Her Man (Photos) by AfonjasMustDie(m): 4:35pm
Is she really 60 years old ??
If she's really 60 years old, then she looks more beautiful than most of these ugly ass Nairaland girls
I'm 26 but i would marry her tho
|Re: 60-Year-Old Nigerian First Time Bride Weds Her Man (Photos) by olaolulazio(m): 4:35pm
K
|Re: 60-Year-Old Nigerian First Time Bride Weds Her Man (Photos) by VickyRotex(f): 4:35pm
sar33:
Op bet why? 60 years of ago.
|Re: 60-Year-Old Nigerian First Time Bride Weds Her Man (Photos) by Omotayor123(f): 4:36pm
kk
|Re: 60-Year-Old Nigerian First Time Bride Weds Her Man (Photos) by Hidhupz: 4:36pm
Congrats to her but to make fp no easy o
|Re: 60-Year-Old Nigerian First Time Bride Weds Her Man (Photos) by galarbagalapazy(m): 4:37pm
is ALLLLLOOOOOWEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEED
|Re: 60-Year-Old Nigerian First Time Bride Weds Her Man (Photos) by MARYchiells(f): 4:37pm
Congratulations madam.
(0) (Reply)
Back To Champions League / Kanu Throws Surprise Bday/graduation Surprise For Wife / Learn How To Install & Configure Cctv And Ip Surveillance Camera To The Internet
Viewing this topic: michysandra1, iyafinbalo, Orpe7(m), MDelgado(m), Ecosystem4u, Ahmiee(f), summerflame(m), omojane91(f), cunlay007(m), andiwam7, ikut(m), Darkseid(m), Klinee, ajepako(f), bgunrtk(m), Ennyprincess201, VickyRotex(f), temi05, Tobitrueman(m), Dabigbroda(m), comffy(f), pwettiejay(f), mhizzpatra(f), mrsheddy(m), steams, ConnectMee, noziz(m), Aquariann, TONIKEZ, Candycrusher(m), FTbomb(m), Ativ, courage89(m), patrotic9gerian, panasharp(m), drkay(m), HrmOlolade(m), Amoyinoluwa24, bimss, Hassan080196(m), egbusi1(m), crazygod(m), Marvel1206, Neyo44(m), CDCEO001(m), Saintp(m), Hidhupz, nossycheek(f), permsec, Zhul001(m), omobabirin, focisses, chyoooma(f), Martin124(m), joie123(f), OAUTemitayo, ad84ada(m), hotspec(m), pinton, Handel22(m), triangullar(f), orlarbissy(f), naijafire(m), Boydehot, ollah1, JMG1, Mayflowa(m), raayah(f), aragon4realz(m), thornapple(f), biolaowo(m), ceeceebobo(m), Mrukk(f), Omotayor123(f), ekestic1976, abes(m), ashaju33, vena92, michaelwilli(m), Afribell(m), AfonjasMustDie(m), jerryadigun, kibo, teechedah, D34lw4p(m), burberryice(f), ggood, MARYchiells(f), ITL, lalasticlala(m), Maghan37, jaymantin(m), QueenRock(f), eghuan1(m), ajetii(m), scachy(m), janefrancisca(f), twokilo(m), remmybams, ephi123(f), dsocioemmy(m), CrownV12(m), Arise001(f), D1ana and 200 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23