BANANA: Very Interesting Facts.

BANANA: Very Interesting Facts.

BANANA: Very Interesting Facts. by hotspec(m): 4:58pm
Never put your banana in the refrigerator!!!
This is interesting. After reading this, you’ll never look at a banana in the same way again.

Bananas contain three natural sugars – sucrose, fructose and glucose combined with fiber. A banana gives an instant, sustained and substantial boost of energy.

Research has proven that just two bananas provide enough energy for a strenuous 90-minute workout. No wonder the banana is the number one fruit with the world’s leading athletes.

But energy isn’t the only thing a banana can help us keep. It can also help overcome or prevent a substantial number of illnesses and conditions, making it a must to add to our daily diet.

DEPRESSION:
According to a recent survey undertaken by MIND amongst people suffering from depression, many felt much better after eating a banana. This is because bananas contain tryptophan, a type of protein that the body converts into serotonin, known to make you relax, improve your mood and make you feel happier.

PMS:
Forget the pills – eat a banana. The vitamin B6 it contains regulates blood glucose levels, which can affect your mood.

ANEMIA:
High in iron, bananas can stimulate the production of hemoglobin in the blood and so helps in cases of anemia.

BLOOD PRESSURE:
This unique tropical fruit is extremely high in potassium yet low in salt, making it perfect to beat blood pressure So much so, the US Food and Drug Administration has just allowed the banana industry to make official claims for the fruit’s ability to reduce the risk of blood pressure and stroke.

BRAIN POWER:
200 students at a Twickenham (Middlesex) school ( England ) were helped through their exams this year by eating bananas at breakfast, break, and lunch in a bid to boost their brain power. Research has shown that the potassium-packed fruit can assist learning by making pupils more alert.

CONSTIPATION:
High in fiber, including bananas in the diet can help restore normal bowel action, helping to overcome the problem without resorting to laxatives.

HANGOVERS:
One of the quickest ways of curing a hangover is to make a banana milkshake, sweetened with honey. The banana calms the stomach and, with the help of the honey, builds up depleted blood sugar levels, while the milk soothes and re-hydrates your system.

HEARTBURN:
Bananas have a natural antacid effect in the body, so if you suffer from heartburn, try eating a banana for soothing relief.

MORNING SICKNESS:
Snacking on bananas between meals helps to keep blood sugar levels up and avoid morning sickness.

MOSQUITO BITES:
Before reaching for the insect bite cream, try rubbing the affected area with the inside of a banana skin. Many people find it amazingly successful at reducing swelling and irritation.

NERVES:
Bananas are high in B vitamins that help calm the nervous system..

Overweight and Pressure at work Place? Studies at the Institute of Psychology in Austria found pressure at work leads to gorging on comfort food like chocolate and chips. Looking at 5,000 hospital patients, researchers found the most obese were more likely to be in high-pressure jobs. The report concluded that, to avoid panic-induced food cravings, we need to control our blood sugar levels by snacking on high carbohydrate foods every two hours to keep levels steady.

ULCERS:
The banana is used as the dietary food against intestinal disorders because of its soft texture and smoothness. It is the only raw fruit that can be eaten without distress in over-chronicler cases. It also neutralizes over-acidity and reduces irritation by coating the lining of the stomach.

TEMPERATURE CONTROL:
Many other cultures see bananas as a ‘cooling’ fruit that can lower both the physical and emotional temperature of expectant mothers. In Thailand , for example, pregnant women eat bananas to ensure their baby is born with a cool temperature.

So, a banana really is a natural remedy for many ills. When you compare it to an apple, it has FOUR TIMES the protein, TWICE the carbohydrate, THREE TIMES the phosphorus, five times the vitamin A and iron, and twice the other vitamins and minerals.. It is also rich in potassium and is one of the best value foods around So maybe its time to change that well-known phrase so that we say, ‘A BANANA a day keeps the doctor away!’

Bananas must be the reason monkeys are so happy all the time! smiley

Re: BANANA: Very Interesting Facts. by veekid(m): 7:48pm
Confirmed! It works magic for Heartburn and ulcer.


In addition to these, it also works for long lasting penetration, just eat banana before the match and see how long you will stay in pitch; forget not to use condom Sha

Re: BANANA: Very Interesting Facts. by AfonjasMustProsper(m): 7:48pm

The only interesting fact and the most romantic fact about bananas is :

* Put the banana in the freezer, leave it in the freezer for 2 hours and then bring it out and put it straight into your girlfriend's Benin Express road

If you do this to any girl, she will never ever leave you for the rest of her life

Re: BANANA: Very Interesting Facts. by Richie0974: 7:48pm
How effective is eating Bananas in aiding erections, I've heard people say it's good for erection in men.
Re: BANANA: Very Interesting Facts. by iamawara(m): 7:49pm
Please guys where is D'Prinnce ?

Re: BANANA: Very Interesting Facts. by Silentscreamer(f): 7:49pm
Hmmm.. interesting. I'm not a fan of banana though.
Re: BANANA: Very Interesting Facts. by Jeffrey12(m): 7:49pm
op don make banana dey hungry me....


make i rush go buy banana. cool
Re: BANANA: Very Interesting Facts. by emeijeh(m): 7:49pm
Is this thesame banana Timaya sang about

Re: BANANA: Very Interesting Facts. by GloriaNino(f): 7:49pm
That's why I like eating bananas tongue

Re: BANANA: Very Interesting Facts. by ruggedised: 7:49pm
what about cucumber

Re: BANANA: Very Interesting Facts. by Bjfirst: 7:50pm
Same as the other banana grin
Re: BANANA: Very Interesting Facts. by Chuvin22(m): 7:50pm
11. Causes serious midnight hunger wen taken for dinner.. grin grin

Re: BANANA: Very Interesting Facts. by BELKIS(f): 7:50pm
i will take banana till i go yo! grin

Re: BANANA: Very Interesting Facts. by thuggCheetah(m): 7:50pm
hotspec:
Never put your banana in the refrigerator!!!



Wat if u buy plenty?
Re: BANANA: Very Interesting Facts. by Alexk2(m): 7:51pm
Now I know better. Thanks OP
Re: BANANA: Very Interesting Facts. by unclezuma: 7:51pm
Re: BANANA: Very Interesting Facts. by lfleak: 7:51pm
Re: BANANA: Very Interesting Facts. by akannipet: 7:52pm
can someone summarize everything for me in a sentence? undecided
Re: BANANA: Very Interesting Facts. by godman01(m): 7:52pm
hmmm
Re: BANANA: Very Interesting Facts. by AfonjasMustProsper(m): 7:53pm
Silentscreamer:
Hmmm.. interesting. I'm not a fan of banana though.



What are you a fan of ?? Cucumber and big cassava

Re: BANANA: Very Interesting Facts. by Vanpascore(m): 7:53pm
Eat Banana, make her salute yu, eat wt groundnut to br a superman for that ur G
Re: BANANA: Very Interesting Facts. by johncallidon(m): 7:53pm
noted
Re: BANANA: Very Interesting Facts. by Aderola15(f): 7:53pm
I love banana kiss kiss


I love am pass monkey sef cheesy
Re: BANANA: Very Interesting Facts. by Jadonjack(m): 7:53pm
Bam Yarn
Re: BANANA: Very Interesting Facts. by Revelation4(m): 7:54pm
we have only one banana, stop corrupting people's mind
Re: BANANA: Very Interesting Facts. by torres89: 7:54pm
where is boost libido
incomplete list....
Re: BANANA: Very Interesting Facts. by sundilazo(m): 7:54pm
It means that if I eat a lot of banana, I will win acess lagos city marathon?
Any nairalander running lagos city marathon next week?
Re: BANANA: Very Interesting Facts. by Roon9(m): 7:54pm
Sperm production nkor Vaseline Crew always have this fruit in stock grin
Re: BANANA: Very Interesting Facts. by nickxtra(m): 7:55pm
And energy can make one have a marathon bedmatic experience
Re: BANANA: Very Interesting Facts. by Studentcosmos(m): 7:55pm
BANANAS: Health Benefits, Ripe Vs Unripe And More...........which is better between a ripe and unripe banana? Check it out on www.studentcosmos.com/health-benefits-of-bananas/
Re: BANANA: Very Interesting Facts. by Kaxmytex(m): 7:57pm
Dem galz dey progress alphabetically







days of B stuff are gone....
dey have upgraded to d C level

carry banana cum dere syd, dem go give u "are u okay" luk buh show dem cocumber or cassava, o boi, d rest na history o
Re: BANANA: Very Interesting Facts. by Winny18: 7:58pm
banana is good but expensive

