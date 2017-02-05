Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Should A Christian Sell Condoms And Viagra? (1511 Views)

Is It Good For A Christian To Deal With Condoms In His Shop



Please I need advice from born again Christians. I opened a patent medicine store for about 2 weeks now, but there is some issue here I want people to address... Is it good as a Christian to be selling condoms, Viagra or do think its a way of encouraging immorality.

Oga business na business,

go do yr business nd leave people out of it, dis same people complain are d same people who will go to another shop to buy.

does christians indulge in sex or not?....if yes then go on and do ur business.its about safety and don't be misguided by ur religion.

Erupting inside nylon (condom).



Erupting inside nylon (condom).

It wasn't so in the beginning that a man will release his sperm inside nylon and throw it away.

newyorks:

does christians indulge in sex or not?....if yes then go on and do ur business.



Who's is a Christian?.

You are saving life broz

Paulpaulpaul:



expatiate pls

Married people who have been warned to stop procreation use condom. You thereby save the wife that may mistakingly concieve if withdrawal method is used.





Sperm is nothing than body fluid in a condom but it becomes life when donated into the holy grail. So, you save a child who would be hitherto chilling in heaven.





Married people need it for spacing cos some can't dry sex that results from inplant

It is not a sin na. Married people do have sex they also need condoms and viagra too.

delishpot:

It is not a sin na. Married people do have sex they also need condoms and viagra too. You've answered the question perfectly. Family planning is very important.



You've answered the question perfectly. Family planning is very important.

To NurseEze1: To add to delishpot's answer, selling condoms to unmarried couples isn't sinful; it's smart. If you refuse to sell condoms to 'fornicators' and 'adulterers', will they stop having sex? No. Because their bodies are on fire, they will just have sex without condoms, which will lead to the transmission of STDs to each other and their innocent spouses, and also to unwanted pregnancies. Unwanted pregnancies usually lead to abortion. Refusing to sell condoms to people who might use them outside wedlock, promotes abortion and harms public health.

You should also sell vibrators to women because masturbation is better than fornication. Masturbation is never condemned in the Bible.

Seun:

You should also sell vibrators to women because masturbation is better than fornication. Masturbation is never condemned in the Bible.

In other words, you are telling him to ...work..work..work...



OP,



In other words, you are telling him to ...work..work..work...

OP,

This is the best advice so far. Take your business to a higher level by selling Dil.dos and Vibrators....trust me, you is gonna make it rain in no time.

Yes even blue films. And Samsu oil. Plus Vega 100.

To everything invented, there's a good use & a bad use.

Condom is one of such.

Condom is majorly invented to prevent unwanted pregnancies & STIs. Ideally, it shud be used by married partners, buh even teenagers use it more.

imo, it's not ur bizz to know d intent of d use (jst like it doesn't border MTN or Glo if u use ur data to watch porn or preaching).

However, most important thing is wot ur mind tells u. Sometimes, wit's good 4 do goose is not necessarily good 4 d gander.

Relationship wt God is an individual thing.

Follow ur heart.







Evry hustle na hustle oooo
Na for person to pray make God bless d person hustle

Why not, if not , but remember the bible said give to cesar what belongs to him and give to God what belongs to God





No sir,christains are only allow to use condom for prevention of sin because having se x without condom can make a true child of God to contact sin.
hope i have answered your question iriot?

Read your bible, pray everyday if you want to grow ..

My answer is No



My answer is No

SHOULD A CHRISTIAN HAVE SEX

This is something you should ask yourself, not bring to a public forum.



Read the Bible carefully and pray. Don't listen to people. It is a personal decision.

Seun:

You should also sell vibrators to women because masturbation is better than fornication. Masturbation is never condemned in the Bible.

And how is masturbation better than fornication? Cos I know when in the act of masturbating, the individual will have lustful thoughts about someone.



You're not a Christian (respect to your decision), if not you'll understand Christ said if you lustfully look or think about someone, you have committed the said "sin" already. Hence my question, how is masturbation better than fornication ?



And how is masturbation better than fornication? Cos I know when in the act of masturbating, the individual will have lustful thoughts about someone.

You're not a Christian (respect to your decision), if not you'll understand Christ said if you lustfully look or think about someone, you have committed the said "sin" already. Hence my question, how is masturbation better than fornication?

Personally, as a Christian if I'm to open a store, I'll sell the best condoms and viagra self.