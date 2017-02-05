₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,739,364 members, 3,347,577 topics. Date: Sunday, 05 February 2017 at 12:47 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Should A Christian Sell Condoms And Viagra? (1511 Views)
Ex-Prostitute In Uganda Brings Condoms To Church After Her Deliverance / If You Grew Up In A Christian Home And Never Had This Book... We No Be Mate! / Is It Right For A Christian Wife To Say Things Like These During Sex? (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Should A Christian Sell Condoms And Viagra? by NurseEze1: 5:27pm On Feb 04
Is It Good For A Christian To Deal With Condoms In His Shop
Please I need advice from born again Christians. I opened a patent medicine store for about 2 weeks now, but there is some issue here I want people to address... Is it good as a Christian to be selling condoms, Viagra or do think its a way of encouraging immorality.
|Re: Should A Christian Sell Condoms And Viagra? by ojun50(m): 5:31pm On Feb 04
Oga business na business,
go do yr business nd leave people out of it, dis same people complain are d same people who will go to another shop to buy.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Should A Christian Sell Condoms And Viagra? by newyorks(m): 6:07pm On Feb 04
NurseEze1:does christians indulge in sex or not?....if yes then go on and do ur business.its about safety and don't be misguided by ur religion.
3 Likes
|Re: Should A Christian Sell Condoms And Viagra? by sekundosekundo: 6:08pm On Feb 04
NurseEze1:
Erupting inside nylon (condom).
It wasn't so in the beginning that a man will release his sperm inside nylon and throw it away.
1 Like
|Re: Should A Christian Sell Condoms And Viagra? by sekundosekundo: 6:09pm On Feb 04
newyorks:
Who's is a Christian?.
|Re: Should A Christian Sell Condoms And Viagra? by twosquare: 6:21pm On Feb 04
NurseEze1:Really? He who is spiritual judges all things...now you're becoming a pharisee...so, it is only singles that uses viagra, condoms or contraceptives? I guess married folks don't use it to treat ED problems in marriages...just asking...
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Should A Christian Sell Condoms And Viagra? by Paulpaulpaul(m): 6:23pm On Feb 04
NurseEze1:
You are saving life broz
1 Like
|Re: Should A Christian Sell Condoms And Viagra? by NurseEze1: 7:05pm On Feb 04
Paulpaulpaul:expatiate pls
|Re: Should A Christian Sell Condoms And Viagra? by Paulpaulpaul(m): 8:26pm On Feb 04
NurseEze1:
Married people who have been warned to stop procreation use condom. You thereby save the wife that may mistakingly concieve if withdrawal method is used.
Sperm is nothing than body fluid in a condom but it becomes life when donated into the holy grail. So, you save a child who would be hitherto chilling in heaven.
Married people need it for spacing cos some can't dry sex that results from inplant
|Re: Should A Christian Sell Condoms And Viagra? by delishpot: 9:56pm On Feb 04
NurseEze1:
It is not a sin na. Married people do have sex they also need condoms and viagra too.
|Re: Should A Christian Sell Condoms And Viagra? by Seun(m): 9:43am
delishpot:You've answered the question perfectly. Family planning is very important.
To NurseEze1: To add to delishpot's answer, selling condoms to unmarried couples isn't sinful; it's smart. If you refuse to sell condoms to 'fornicators' and 'adulterers', will they stop having sex? No. Because their bodies are on fire, they will just have sex without condoms, which will lead to the transmission of STDs to each other and their innocent spouses, and also to unwanted pregnancies. Unwanted pregnancies usually lead to abortion. Refusing to sell condoms to people who might use them outside wedlock, promotes abortion and harms public health.
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Should A Christian Sell Condoms And Viagra? by Seun(m): 10:49am
You should also sell vibrators to women because masturbation is better than fornication. Masturbation is never condemned in the Bible.
4 Likes
|Re: Should A Christian Sell Condoms And Viagra? by oteneaaron(m): 10:54am
Seun:
In other words, you are telling him to ...work..work..work...
OP,
This is the best advice so far. Take your business to a higher level by selling Dil.dos and Vibrators....trust me, you is gonna make it rain in no time.
2 Likes
|Re: Should A Christian Sell Condoms And Viagra? by Icecomrade: 12:34pm
Yes
|Re: Should A Christian Sell Condoms And Viagra? by Youngetskilz23(m): 12:35pm
Yes even blue films. And Samsu oil. Plus Vega 100.
1 Like
|Re: Should A Christian Sell Condoms And Viagra? by Mouthgag: 12:35pm
|Re: Should A Christian Sell Condoms And Viagra? by olaeffect(m): 12:35pm
why do you ask?
|Re: Should A Christian Sell Condoms And Viagra? by Einl(m): 12:35pm
.
|Re: Should A Christian Sell Condoms And Viagra? by caesaraba(m): 12:36pm
No. He should only sell bibles and vegetable oil.
|Re: Should A Christian Sell Condoms And Viagra? by Drabrah(m): 12:36pm
NurseEze1:
To everything invented, there's a good use & a bad use.
Condom is one of such.
Condom is majorly invented to prevent unwanted pregnancies & STIs. Ideally, it shud be used by married partners, buh even teenagers use it more.
imo, it's not ur bizz to know d intent of d use (jst like it doesn't border MTN or Glo if u use ur data to watch porn or preaching).
However, most important thing is wot ur mind tells u. Sometimes, wit's good 4 do goose is not necessarily good 4 d gander.
Relationship wt God is an individual thing.
Follow ur heart.
|Re: Should A Christian Sell Condoms And Viagra? by johnstar(m): 12:36pm
Evry hustle na hustle oooo
Na for person to pray make God bless d person hustle
|Re: Should A Christian Sell Condoms And Viagra? by bobbybrown007(m): 12:37pm
Why not, if not , but remember the bible said give to cesar what belongs to him and give to God what belongs to God
|Re: Should A Christian Sell Condoms And Viagra? by NotNairalandi(m): 12:37pm
No sir,christains are only allow to use condom for prevention of sin because having se x without condom can make a true child of God to contact sin.
hope i have answered your question iriot?
|Re: Should A Christian Sell Condoms And Viagra? by ipodstinks: 12:37pm
senseless question
|Re: Should A Christian Sell Condoms And Viagra? by petkoffdrake2(m): 12:38pm
So sad that 2face cancelled the protest He could av been my 2nd Hero in the world... Behind Nnamdi Kan
|Re: Should A Christian Sell Condoms And Viagra? by chuksjuve(m): 12:38pm
Read your bible, pray everyday if you want to grow ..
My answer is No
|Re: Should A Christian Sell Condoms And Viagra? by bbbabes: 12:39pm
SHOULD A CHRISTIAN HAVE SEX
|Re: Should A Christian Sell Condoms And Viagra? by Einl(m): 12:39pm
This is something you should ask yourself, not bring to a public forum.
Read the Bible carefully and pray. Don't listen to people. It is a personal decision.
|Re: Should A Christian Sell Condoms And Viagra? by ikechemez(m): 12:39pm
Nope
|Re: Should A Christian Sell Condoms And Viagra? by Freesman32: 12:39pm
Another useless thread. Soonest now threads on nairaland go reach 3million then you will see the weak and lame people applauding themselves. Make una wise oh.
|Re: Should A Christian Sell Condoms And Viagra? by Dandsome: 12:39pm
Your choice
Seun:
And how is masturbation better than fornication? Cos I know when in the act of masturbating, the individual will have lustful thoughts about someone.
You're not a Christian (respect to your decision), if not you'll understand Christ said if you lustfully look or think about someone, you have committed the said "sin" already. Hence my question, how is masturbation better than fornication?
Personally, as a Christian if I'm to open a store, I'll sell the best condoms and viagra self.
|Re: Should A Christian Sell Condoms And Viagra? by BabaCommander: 12:40pm
NurseEze1:
All Unrighteousness Is Sin - I John 5:17a / Pope Francis Says That Our Hope Is Not Jesus, but Mary And Mother Church / How To Save Towards Paying Your First Salary To God Next Month......
Viewing this topic: Big4wig(m), SuccyJ, empron(m), Sibe007(m), achael(m), jimenyo, orlarbissy(f), morzook(m), carammel(f), clarkmos15(m), killthemods, Blackie46, preshinno, Nairalanda(m), Paulchris(m), Benfaco, Drabrah(m), sweetkev(m), mmsen, Prestywillz1(f), happney65, Neyo1006, laplace19(m), AmaechiLinus(m), danwilliams4u(m), byteHead(m), HelloT, Nosyke(m), Butteredpako, nmadu1, yeezyquan, badblog, echobazz, NaGodwin, shegaay, DrMuzungu, promisechild(m), Ridens(f), Eminya(f), mhigs, cocaineaddict(m), Stupedinluv(f), Exciton(m), Juchii(m), kindnyce(m), Toheeb31(m), fomatt(f), Ifiokuwa(m), osemoses1234(m), Yomieluv(m), Dozieson(m), DeAvenger, ben1daEbiri(m), DWJOBScom(m), lovelygurl(f), Young109(m), 0b10010011, MakeADifference, emmahoney(m), ta4ba3(m), coolsegun2002, walosky, ewen, godaniel(m), nwajesus12(m), Zeedarh(f), bobbiekrantz, edlion57(m), Pillyportions(f), tosan200(m), 123isjeffrey, moendowed(m), papadee93(m), Vicolan, harrisonclive95(m), GENIUS18, billynoni(m), Meotoka and 91 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16