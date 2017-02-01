



Despite that, the man who claims to be a strong 'juju' man -allegedly made her adopted daughter unconscious after reportedly dropping charm in front of her house and telling her to cross over it.



After reporting the issue at Apo police station in Abuja, the woman claims that the officers are siding with the man who was also threatening her in the presence of the security men. She shared this in a bid to get justice.



