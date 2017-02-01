₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Sunday, 05 February 2017 at 12:32 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Abuja Woman Raises Alarm After Being Terrorised By Her Neighbour With Charm.PICS
|Abuja Woman Raises Alarm After Being Terrorised By Her Neighbour With Charm.PICS by CastedDude: 7:55pm On Feb 04
A Nigerian woman, Hamamatu Ibrahim Manu, has accused the Nigerian police of being unfair to her following multiple issues with her neighbour which have been brought to their notice. According to the woman who lives in Abuja, she was assaulted by the same man last two years and has a pending case in the court with him.
Despite that, the man who claims to be a strong 'juju' man -allegedly made her adopted daughter unconscious after reportedly dropping charm in front of her house and telling her to cross over it.
After reporting the issue at Apo police station in Abuja, the woman claims that the officers are siding with the man who was also threatening her in the presence of the security men. She shared this in a bid to get justice.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/woman-cries-for-help-after-her-daughter.html
|Re: Abuja Woman Raises Alarm After Being Terrorised By Her Neighbour With Charm.PICS by PrettyCrystal: 7:56pm On Feb 04
Nigerian police and their wahala again
7 Likes
|Re: Abuja Woman Raises Alarm After Being Terrorised By Her Neighbour With Charm.PICS by dainformant(m): 8:27pm On Feb 04
Naija police is casted
6 Likes
|Re: Abuja Woman Raises Alarm After Being Terrorised By Her Neighbour With Charm.PICS by ifedayor: 9:42pm On Feb 04
K
|Re: Abuja Woman Raises Alarm After Being Terrorised By Her Neighbour With Charm.PICS by Oscarjax: 9:42pm On Feb 04
ok
|Re: Abuja Woman Raises Alarm After Being Terrorised By Her Neighbour With Charm.PICS by drchinchek: 9:42pm On Feb 04
Wow
|Re: Abuja Woman Raises Alarm After Being Terrorised By Her Neighbour With Charm.PICS by Hades2016(m): 9:43pm On Feb 04
Naija police don cast
5 Likes
|Re: Abuja Woman Raises Alarm After Being Terrorised By Her Neighbour With Charm.PICS by Benjom(m): 9:43pm On Feb 04
The charm?
|Re: Abuja Woman Raises Alarm After Being Terrorised By Her Neighbour With Charm.PICS by Logician: 9:44pm On Feb 04
Something tellse the woman is a trouble maker and that she's lying
3 Likes
|Re: Abuja Woman Raises Alarm After Being Terrorised By Her Neighbour With Charm.PICS by gabazin080(m): 9:44pm On Feb 04
naija police and buhari are failures .
#istandwithtubaba
1 Like
|Re: Abuja Woman Raises Alarm After Being Terrorised By Her Neighbour With Charm.PICS by otemanuduno: 9:45pm On Feb 04
Deception
Everybody keep looking for whom to betray
|Re: Abuja Woman Raises Alarm After Being Terrorised By Her Neighbour With Charm.PICS by Oyind17: 9:46pm On Feb 04
Pack go another place na, kilode?
|Re: Abuja Woman Raises Alarm After Being Terrorised By Her Neighbour With Charm.PICS by asatemple(f): 9:46pm On Feb 04
Take it to God in prayers
1 Like
|Re: Abuja Woman Raises Alarm After Being Terrorised By Her Neighbour With Charm.PICS by biggerboyc(m): 9:46pm On Feb 04
Your neighbor don charm the police. Carry you bag and move back to maiduguri
1 Like
|Re: Abuja Woman Raises Alarm After Being Terrorised By Her Neighbour With Charm.PICS by mhigs: 9:47pm On Feb 04
Why didn't she do charm for charm nau
|Re: Abuja Woman Raises Alarm After Being Terrorised By Her Neighbour With Charm.PICS by karnafiu03: 9:48pm On Feb 04
Jungle Judgement...
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Abuja Woman Raises Alarm After Being Terrorised By Her Neighbour With Charm.PICS by dhardline(m): 9:48pm On Feb 04
Only a bloody revolution can restore sanity to this country. Every other thing is a joke.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Abuja Woman Raises Alarm After Being Terrorised By Her Neighbour With Charm.PICS by Iamabimbola: 9:50pm On Feb 04
If you have Jesus, you have it all !
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Abuja Woman Raises Alarm After Being Terrorised By Her Neighbour With Charm.PICS by Xzbit91: 9:51pm On Feb 04
How do you prove your claim?
They can't just arrest him. What will they charge him for?
|Re: Abuja Woman Raises Alarm After Being Terrorised By Her Neighbour With Charm.PICS by BELKIS(f): 9:53pm On Feb 04
hmmm
|Re: Abuja Woman Raises Alarm After Being Terrorised By Her Neighbour With Charm.PICS by edibless0(m): 9:54pm On Feb 04
Nija no get police
|Re: Abuja Woman Raises Alarm After Being Terrorised By Her Neighbour With Charm.PICS by WHOcarex: 9:55pm On Feb 04
Pele o
|Re: Abuja Woman Raises Alarm After Being Terrorised By Her Neighbour With Charm.PICS by igwedubai2(m): 9:55pm On Feb 04
Igwedubai. Police don't believe in charms
1 Like
|Re: Abuja Woman Raises Alarm After Being Terrorised By Her Neighbour With Charm.PICS by darfay: 9:57pm On Feb 04
Only in Nigeria do you see such madness that is y I like the American society where you neither know nor care about your neighbours
|Re: Abuja Woman Raises Alarm After Being Terrorised By Her Neighbour With Charm.PICS by lozanni(m): 9:58pm On Feb 04
The fear of juju is the beginning of wisdom for the NPF men; they fear the man because of his prowess inaking charms, I think.
|Re: Abuja Woman Raises Alarm After Being Terrorised By Her Neighbour With Charm.PICS by auntysimbiat(f): 10:00pm On Feb 04
ok then
|Re: Abuja Woman Raises Alarm After Being Terrorised By Her Neighbour With Charm.PICS by Drabeey(m): 10:02pm On Feb 04
Make she come my village college the one wey pass that one. Who born monkey banana
Drabeey was HERE
|Re: Abuja Woman Raises Alarm After Being Terrorised By Her Neighbour With Charm.PICS by piperson(m): 10:03pm On Feb 04
the LORD shall fight for You and you shall HOLD your peace
|Re: Abuja Woman Raises Alarm After Being Terrorised By Her Neighbour With Charm.PICS by emmanuel2015: 10:04pm On Feb 04
Ok, meanwhile
1 Like
|Re: Abuja Woman Raises Alarm After Being Terrorised By Her Neighbour With Charm.PICS by fryoobest(m): 10:07pm On Feb 04
The only thing that can subdue such a man is HOLY GHOST FIRE, If you don't to go about it... Get in touch, all that he planed for will backfire by fire!!!
