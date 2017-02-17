Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / How Do Females Cope With Male Gynaecologists? (11547 Views)

Surprisingly it seems there are more male Gynaecologists than females, I stand to be corrected though. But what baffles me mostly is how the female folks open up their bossoms to their male Gynaecologists either for tests or whatnot... and they seem to be cool with it? how about their husbands, considering the married ones. Are they also cool with that male Gynaecologists viewing their wives bossom and other parts and carrying out tests on them as they wish? Ughh ...





Is the male Gynaecologist's body anatomy different from other males or specially wired and hence not vulnerable to some erotic thoughts ?



Sometimes I keep wondering how much of hidden facts those male Gynaecologists have seen and handled, hmm. Boy o boy! . No matter how professional they are, I believe they are still human. Or I'm I missing something.



I have a hard time believing when a straight male gynecologist does a breast exam on a woman with goose-bumped perky 36C's while her neatly waxed vagina is hoisted up in stirrups his brain only registers sexless flesh.I just don't trust that a man who probes women's vaginas for a living isn't secretly snickering or judging or enjoying.





I'm not convinced all straight male gynecologists see their patients as clinical sexless flesh. I think it's biologically impossible for the visually-aroused male gene to automatically shut down around an Unclad body







Women in the house pls can u share ur experience with us here. What is it like or what was it like?

How do u handle this? What does your husband perceive of this if married.





I keep imagining how a complete outsider will be viewing their hidden facts without any chemistry in the minds.



Hmm... Pls females share your experience...

Men what is ur view on this as well. Are u cool with ur wives getting the services of a male Gynaecologist or ur Bae as it were









You can identify a girl who is a virgin by the way she urinates. If she urinates and the sound goes like Tiziiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii know she is virgin. But if she urinates like shwaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa as if you have switched on bathroom showers, my brother, my good brother I have a story to tell you 94 Likes 5 Shares

Wtf? I won't even book an appointment with one for counselling talk less of going to him for medications 6 Likes 1 Share

Observing

kayzat:

GloriaNino:

Wtf? I won't even book an appointment with one for counselling talk less of going to him for medications you shouldbe thanking God for your health you shouldbe thanking God for your health 22 Likes

kayzat:

lwkmd. op,i'll never allow such.lwkmd. 4 Likes 1 Share

if he sexy I won't care 2 Likes

This is a really stùpid thread

First when a woman goes to see a gynaecologist she goes because she is sick

Its not like she is on a date

At that point she is seeking a solution to a problem

As for the doctor he is rendering a service tue way a barber or a mechanic does. 24 Likes 3 Shares

lol @topic. I used to feel same way before. ..those guys don't see u as a man/woman., they only see u as a human anatomy. ...lolsss



but truth is those guys don't have ur time....like going by the number of women they meet how many will they now have relationships with .....of all professions medical doctors are the less promiscuous (I stand to be corrected though )......cos the few I have made friends with always act like they are not even seeing u



except ofcourse for the highly perverted few..... 18 Likes 1 Share

Nope bro, there are also female Gynaecologist, so? OK r u cool with ur Bae or wife visiting a male Gynaecologist evry two months for cross examination of her parts if she needs to.

This is a really stùpid thread

First when a woman goes to see a gynaecologist she goes because she is sick

Its not like she is on a date

At that point she is seeking a solution to a problem

Nope bro, there are also, so? OK r u cool with ur Bae or wife visiting a male Gynaecologist evry two months for cross examination of her parts if she needs to.



I hail those male doctors seriously

I personally find medicine so disgusting...

imagine treating a woman with fibroid

whether she's hot or not

sometimes I get irritated staring at some certain puccyyz

and am not gay oooo

let alone doctors that look at it every day....

I hail those male doctors seriously

I personally find medicine so disgusting...

imagine treating a woman with fibroid

whether she's hot or not

sometimes I get irritated staring at some certain puccyyz

and am not gay oooo

let alone doctors that look at it every day....

#engineering rocks

Babzilla:

This is a really stùpid thread

First when a woman goes to see a gynaecologist she goes because she is sick

Its not like she is on a date

At that point she is seeking a solution to a problem

As for the doctor he is rendering a service tue way a barber or a mechanic does.



the op only asked an innocent question.....given the way guys reason and act when they see ladies. ....don't the male gynecologist also have reactions when they see the woman anatomy just like every other man?



the op only asked an innocent question.....given the way guys reason and act when they see ladies. ....don't the male gynecologist also have reactions when they see the woman anatomy just like every other man?

so answer the question and stop the attack on the thread

some women are used to it , especially those foreign ones bt i cant allow my wife 1 Like 1 Share

Babzilla:

This is a really stùpid thread

First when a woman goes to see a gynaecologist she goes because she is sick

Its not like she is on a date

At that point she is seeking a solution to a problem

no its check up not because she is sick

Dfinex:







the op only asked an innocent question.....given the way guys reason and act when they see ladies. ....don't the male gynecologist also have reactions when they see the woman anatomy just like every other man?



so answer the question and stop the attack on the thread The gynaecologist is a (read my lips) trained professional

The gynaecologist is a (read my lips) trained professional

Not a perv like you think. Only a filthy mind would think a gynaecologist is there to stare at ladies' hoo ha

judefcc:

It sure isnt a leisure visit is it?

I find is unbelievably sickening and unacceptable. But it is part of the modern trend of loss of culture and normalisation of taboo.



I have just too many doctors as friends and I know medical certificate isn't a moral certificate. Male gynecologists insert fingers inside their patients vagina looking for who-cares-what and press and fundle the beasts looking for lumps...



This is madness of course and can only be permitted by me only during life-threaning emergency. 3 Likes 1 Share

Jammiiee:

Yes I am very cool with it. If I wasnt cool with it Id be a gynaecologist myself.

Babzilla:



infection and other things they need to keep it clean

Babzilla:



The gynaecologist is a (read my lips) trained professional

Not a perv like you think. Only a filthy mind would think a gynaecologist is there to stare at ladies' hoo ha

and u think it's water that is flowing through him because he is a professional? is he the only professional? are lawyers not professionals, are bankers not professionals? are engineers not professionals? why do they go ahead and keep relationships with their clients/customers?



and u think it's water that is flowing through him because he is a professional? is he the only professional? are lawyers not professionals, are bankers not professionals? are engineers not professionals? why do they go ahead and keep relationships with their clients/customers?

please give cogent reasons, not that professional crap.....if u are talking work ethics/professional code of conducts, come forth and elaborate on it.

judefcc:

infection and other things they need to keep it clean yeah gotta keep the cocoon clean yeah gotta keep the cocoon clean

Dfinex:





and u think it's water that is flowing through him because he is a professional? is he the only professional? are lawyers not professionals, are bankers not professionals? are engineers not professionals? why do they go ahead and keep relationships with their clients/customers?



Ive just spoken of professionalism you call it crap then turn around and ask me to speak of professionalism again.... SMH

Babzilla:

for people wen dey use mouth well well men like you think say i no know

judefcc:

for people wen dey use mouth well well men like you think say i no know



Babzilla:



Ive just spoken of professionalism you call it crap then turn around and ask me to speak of professionalism again.... SMH

don't let ur head fall off while shaking it. please tell me why a gynecologist is different from other professionals.

exactly, I would accept only accept that under such condition and after which it has bn ascertained that no female Gynaecologist can handle the job. Haba Timelezz:

I find is unbelievably sickening and unacceptable. But it is part of the modern trend of loss of culture and normalisation of taboo.



I have just too many doctors as friends and I know medical certificate isn't a moral certificate. Male gynecologists insert fingers inside their patients vagina looking for who-cares-what and press and fundle the beasts looking for lumps...



Oh my, u nailed it exactly, I would accept only accept that under such condition and after which it has bn ascertained that no female Gynaecologist can handle the job. Haba

Timelezz:

I find is unbelievably sickening and unacceptable. But it is part of the modern trend of loss of culture and normalisation of taboo.



I have just too many doctors as friends and I know medical certificate isn't a moral certificate. Male gynecologists insert fingers inside their patients vagina looking for who-cares-what and press and fundle the beasts looking for lumps...



my sister this is TIMELEZZ

Babzilla:



A male Gynaecologist or would-be Gynaecologist spotted