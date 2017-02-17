₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,747,225 members, 3,371,311 topics. Date: Friday, 17 February 2017 at 11:48 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / How Do Females Cope With Male Gynaecologists? (11547 Views)
Oluwaseun Samuel-Fajilade With Male And Female Sex Organs Cries Out For Help / Dangers Of Harmattan And How To Cope With It / Gynaecologists In The House Pls Help (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply) (Go Down)
|How Do Females Cope With Male Gynaecologists? by Jammiiee(m): 8:04pm On Feb 04
Folks each time I think of this, I find myself in a quandary over what usually transpires in their minds when the Male Gynaecologists work on their clients #( female ) .
Surprisingly it seems there are more male Gynaecologists than females, I stand to be corrected though. But what baffles me mostly is how the female folks open up their bossoms to their male Gynaecologists either for tests or whatnot... and they seem to be cool with it? how about their husbands, considering the married ones. Are they also cool with that male Gynaecologists viewing their wives bossom and other parts and carrying out tests on them as they wish? Ughh ...
Is the male Gynaecologist's body anatomy different from other males or specially wired and hence not vulnerable to some erotic thoughts ?
Sometimes I keep wondering how much of hidden facts those male Gynaecologists have seen and handled, hmm. Boy o boy! . No matter how professional they are, I believe they are still human. Or I'm I missing something.
I have a hard time believing when a straight male gynecologist does a breast exam on a woman with goose-bumped perky 36C's while her neatly waxed vagina is hoisted up in stirrups his brain only registers sexless flesh.I just don't trust that a man who probes women's vaginas for a living isn't secretly snickering or judging or enjoying.
I'm not convinced all straight male gynecologists see their patients as clinical sexless flesh. I think it's biologically impossible for the visually-aroused male gene to automatically shut down around an Unclad body
Women in the house pls can u share ur experience with us here. What is it like or what was it like?
How do u handle this? What does your husband perceive of this if married.
I keep imagining how a complete outsider will be viewing their hidden facts without any chemistry in the minds.
Hmm... Pls females share your experience...
Men what is ur view on this as well. Are u cool with ur wives getting the services of a male Gynaecologist or ur Bae as it were
....
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: How Do Females Cope With Male Gynaecologists? by kayzat: 8:07pm On Feb 04
You can identify a girl who is a virgin by the way she urinates. If she urinates and the sound goes like Tiziiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii know she is virgin. But if she urinates like shwaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa as if you have switched on bathroom showers, my brother, my good brother I have a story to tell you
94 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: How Do Females Cope With Male Gynaecologists? by GloriaNino(f): 8:08pm On Feb 04
Wtf? I won't even book an appointment with one for counselling talk less of going to him for medications
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How Do Females Cope With Male Gynaecologists? by Martino240(m): 8:08pm On Feb 04
Observing
|Re: How Do Females Cope With Male Gynaecologists? by Martino240(m): 8:11pm On Feb 04
kayzat:
50 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: How Do Females Cope With Male Gynaecologists? by xstry: 8:12pm On Feb 04
GloriaNino:you shouldbe thanking God for your health
22 Likes
|Re: How Do Females Cope With Male Gynaecologists? by BreadandBeans: 8:14pm On Feb 04
kayzat:My brother I won hear your story
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How Do Females Cope With Male Gynaecologists? by skillful01: 8:15pm On Feb 04
op,i'll never allow such.
kayzat:.
lwkmd.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How Do Females Cope With Male Gynaecologists? by Nobody: 8:15pm On Feb 04
if he sexy I won't care
2 Likes
|Re: How Do Females Cope With Male Gynaecologists? by Babzilla: 8:17pm On Feb 04
This is a really stùpid thread
First when a woman goes to see a gynaecologist she goes because she is sick
Its not like she is on a date
At that point she is seeking a solution to a problem
As for the doctor he is rendering a service tue way a barber or a mechanic does.
24 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: How Do Females Cope With Male Gynaecologists? by Dfinex(f): 8:22pm On Feb 04
lol @topic. I used to feel same way before. ..those guys don't see u as a man/woman., they only see u as a human anatomy. ...lolsss
but truth is those guys don't have ur time....like going by the number of women they meet how many will they now have relationships with .....of all professions medical doctors are the less promiscuous (I stand to be corrected though )......cos the few I have made friends with always act like they are not even seeing u
except ofcourse for the highly perverted few.....
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How Do Females Cope With Male Gynaecologists? by Jammiiee(m): 8:27pm On Feb 04
Nope bro, there are also female Gynaecologist, so? OK r u cool with ur Bae or wife visiting a male Gynaecologist evry two months for cross examination of her parts if she needs to.
Babzilla:
|Re: How Do Females Cope With Male Gynaecologists? by torres89: 8:30pm On Feb 04
as for me
I hail those male doctors seriously
I personally find medicine so disgusting...
imagine treating a woman with fibroid
whether she's hot or not
sometimes I get irritated staring at some certain puccyyz
and am not gay oooo
let alone doctors that look at it every day....
#engineering rocks
9 Likes
|Re: How Do Females Cope With Male Gynaecologists? by Dfinex(f): 8:31pm On Feb 04
Babzilla:
the op only asked an innocent question.....given the way guys reason and act when they see ladies. ....don't the male gynecologist also have reactions when they see the woman anatomy just like every other man?
so answer the question and stop the attack on the thread
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How Do Females Cope With Male Gynaecologists? by judefcc: 8:33pm On Feb 04
some women are used to it , especially those foreign ones bt i cant allow my wife
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: How Do Females Cope With Male Gynaecologists? by judefcc: 8:33pm On Feb 04
Babzilla:no its check up not because she is sick
|Re: How Do Females Cope With Male Gynaecologists? by Babzilla: 8:39pm On Feb 04
Dfinex:The gynaecologist is a (read my lips) trained professional
Not a perv like you think. Only a filthy mind would think a gynaecologist is there to stare at ladies' hoo ha
7 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: How Do Females Cope With Male Gynaecologists? by Babzilla: 8:39pm On Feb 04
judefcc:It sure isnt a leisure visit is it?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: How Do Females Cope With Male Gynaecologists? by Timelezz: 8:40pm On Feb 04
I find is unbelievably sickening and unacceptable. But it is part of the modern trend of loss of culture and normalisation of taboo.
I have just too many doctors as friends and I know medical certificate isn't a moral certificate. Male gynecologists insert fingers inside their patients vagina looking for who-cares-what and press and fundle the beasts looking for lumps...
This is madness of course and can only be permitted by me only during life-threaning emergency.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How Do Females Cope With Male Gynaecologists? by Babzilla: 8:42pm On Feb 04
Jammiiee:Yes I am very cool with it. If I wasnt cool with it Id be a gynaecologist myself.
2 Likes
|Re: How Do Females Cope With Male Gynaecologists? by judefcc: 8:46pm On Feb 04
Babzilla:infection and other things they need to keep it clean
|Re: How Do Females Cope With Male Gynaecologists? by Dfinex(f): 8:47pm On Feb 04
Babzilla:
and u think it's water that is flowing through him because he is a professional? is he the only professional? are lawyers not professionals, are bankers not professionals? are engineers not professionals? why do they go ahead and keep relationships with their clients/customers?
please give cogent reasons, not that professional crap.....if u are talking work ethics/professional code of conducts, come forth and elaborate on it.
7 Likes
|Re: How Do Females Cope With Male Gynaecologists? by Nobody: 8:49pm On Feb 04
kayzat:;Dq
4 Likes
|Re: How Do Females Cope With Male Gynaecologists? by Babzilla: 8:51pm On Feb 04
judefcc:yeah gotta keep the cocoon clean
|Re: How Do Females Cope With Male Gynaecologists? by Babzilla: 8:56pm On Feb 04
Dfinex:Ive just spoken of professionalism you call it crap then turn around and ask me to speak of professionalism again.... SMH
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How Do Females Cope With Male Gynaecologists? by judefcc: 9:00pm On Feb 04
Babzilla:for people wen dey use mouth well well men like you think say i no know
|Re: How Do Females Cope With Male Gynaecologists? by Babzilla: 9:06pm On Feb 04
judefcc:
|Re: How Do Females Cope With Male Gynaecologists? by Dfinex(f): 9:09pm On Feb 04
Babzilla:
don't let ur head fall off while shaking it. please tell me why a gynecologist is different from other professionals.
|Re: How Do Females Cope With Male Gynaecologists? by Jammiiee(m): 9:13pm On Feb 04
Oh my, u nailed it exactly, I would accept only accept that under such condition and after which it has bn ascertained that no female Gynaecologist can handle the job. Haba
Timelezz:
1 Like
|Re: How Do Females Cope With Male Gynaecologists? by Cholls(m): 9:14pm On Feb 04
Timelezz:my sister this is TIMELEZZ
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: How Do Females Cope With Male Gynaecologists? by Jammiiee(m): 9:17pm On Feb 04
A male Gynaecologist or would-be Gynaecologist spotted
Babzilla:
1 Like
|Re: How Do Females Cope With Male Gynaecologists? by rali123(f): 9:32pm On Feb 04
Just see them for who they are 'gynaecologist'. It never even cross my mind 'hes a guy', kapish
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply)
2016 Weight Loss & Healthy Living Lounge / Can Madness Be Heriditary? / World Cancer Day Walk And Marathon Against Cancer With Nairalander, Corper
Viewing this topic: belloadebowale(m), dapsylee(m), Henrypraise, UniqueOJ(f), Tuham(m), NiteCrawler, harmless011, superfelix, pennywys, abula112(m), millhouse, Hadeehart101(f), smartkester, Ikenna17(m), evy1(m), olayemite(m), ashewoboy(m), WINNERMENTALITY, icnsystem(m), adahib, klevotino, charlieLegend(m), showlight101(m), viceldo(m), Demola99(f), Lerato12, Smuthx(m), tee2faith, Scholar212(m), fxx2, presh91(m), fasterwell(m), NobleBeer, Ayowumie(m), frankie2K(m), DeeCherry(f), DrIkB, cybriz82(m), RealPanda(m), efosases, virophage101, sjobest01(m), poshestmina(f), mulekanle, Toc9ja(m), pimpchi(m), ceaser500, chuksp09(m), Milanfan(m), kennkay87(m), abidex0z(m), ogayor, uSn89, frankmoney(m), jayjayjones, juicydiceyjoe(m), heckymaicon, wayisshut, Emmaco(m), israel4703, solodree(m), Smhart1(f), Prebaby93(f), Donsoby, lemon111, SonofHim, Theultimate(m), jessejagga(m), prevail23(m), oyi2, ib4real95(m), chyima(f), Turaki4Presiden, Meajor(m), djtommy(m), Tombilly(m), raquel97, bmxshop, Saintp(m), gergemam, mizzy007(m), NizyO01(f), ultimate77(m), ndmoore, sirsmokie007, Francischuxx(m), emmancipated(m), quality01, eazylifer(m), Odaliki, AAU88, mcdreeezy, methodman(m), Dapsonemmanuel(m), zeusdgrt(m), ocheu(f), ToriBlue(f), Chukwq(m), heirloom90(m), marisdgreat(f), realpoacher(m), odegbola, IAmOged(f), Spiritman99, Jammiiee(m), baby4u2(f), UltraLeslie, luvola(m) and 105 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 33