Source: Earlier today I shared the story of Sarah, a 60yr old woman who got married for the first time. Below are her photos with the man who married her as shared by photographer Oluwadabest

Congrats Ma, Indeed God's time is the best 12 Likes

Congrats Ma, Indeed God's time is the best



If you say that again, I will slap your mouth there.







60years? If you say that again, I will slap your mouth there.60years?

I want make this woman tell me why she no wan marry since all these years.I go like no oooooo!!!! 3 Likes

End time marriage... 1 Like

The man might be a widower.



She looks great for 60. 40 Likes 2 Shares

Wow congrats ma,@60 u look great 15 Likes 1 Share

I wish them a happy married life.



For all those crying because of her age, what matters is what they make of their home with their time together. I have seen a lady in her 20s practically fight my colleague because she felt he wasn't hastening her divorce proceedings.



Marrying young is the ideal, but what matters most at the end of the day is having a good case, not necessarily rushing to the Police station first. 6 Likes



how can a woman get married at 60 and call it God's time? 7 Likes

I don't know why there is sooo much hate about the woman or her marriage. She looks beautiful and happy. Leave her alone. 6 Likes

Congrats is our year of great surprise

Women make una fear God ooooo..... Just look at that heavy makeup on her face .... ok make una continue. ... Congrats though

Gaborone:

There is no ideal age for marriage.

Just ideal circumstances. (that excludes child and underage marriages). There is no ideal age for marriage.Just ideal circumstances. (that excludes child and underage marriages). 4 Likes

Where's the 60 year old woman. That woman up there doesn't look 60. Or is it that the make up are that effective these days? I'm lost here really 4 Likes

... I wish her a happily ever after. Isn't she past menopausal age? Just thinking aloud.

Thank God for her and you pls pick one and get one free 7 Likes 2 Shares

At 60 and the woman still looks cute 1 Like

ok 1 Like

1, virgin or wetin? This one no fit ovulate again na

who is d older person among the both of them coz me I no understand

I wish 2 b as beautiful as she is,wen am 60. 3 Likes

There is no ideal age for marriage.

Touche. Touche. 1 Like

God time is the best #StoryofAbraham

I doubt the age

Not 60 dammit

They look cool, matching couples 1 Like

congrats my dear. marriage was instituted for companionship. that was primary. any other thing can follow. may your joy be great. 2 Likes

I c she has finally broken free from the powers of her father's house

60 year young lady weds her hobby!