₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,739,153 members, 3,346,973 topics. Date: Sunday, 05 February 2017 at 12:33 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Wedding Photos Of The 60-Year-Old Bride And Her Husband (16792 Views)
60-Year-Old First Time Nigerian Bride Weds Her Man (Photos) / Between This Twerking Bride And Her Excited Husband At Their Wedding. Photos / Wedding Between 72-Year-Old Man & 60-Year-Old Woman In PH After 45yrs (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Wedding Photos Of The 60-Year-Old Bride And Her Husband by chimere66: 8:18pm On Feb 04
Earlier today I shared the story of Sarah, a 60yr old woman who got married for the first time. Below are her photos with the man who married her as shared by photographer Oluwadabest
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/see-man-who-married-60yr-old-lady-that.html
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wedding Photos Of The 60-Year-Old Bride And Her Husband by veragold2804(f): 8:25pm On Feb 04
Congrats Ma, Indeed God's time is the best
12 Likes
|Re: Wedding Photos Of The 60-Year-Old Bride And Her Husband by Paulpaulpaul(m): 8:40pm On Feb 04
veragold2804:
If you say that again, I will slap your mouth there.
60years?
122 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Wedding Photos Of The 60-Year-Old Bride And Her Husband by Came: 8:43pm On Feb 04
I want make this woman tell me why she no wan marry since all these years.I go like no oooooo!!!!
3 Likes
|Re: Wedding Photos Of The 60-Year-Old Bride And Her Husband by Martino240(m): 8:47pm On Feb 04
End time marriage...
1 Like
|Re: Wedding Photos Of The 60-Year-Old Bride And Her Husband by kennygee(f): 8:50pm On Feb 04
The man might be a widower.
She looks great for 60.
40 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Wedding Photos Of The 60-Year-Old Bride And Her Husband by Nixiepie(f): 8:54pm On Feb 04
Wow congrats ma,@60 u look great
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wedding Photos Of The 60-Year-Old Bride And Her Husband by Gaborone(f): 10:06pm On Feb 04
I wish them a happy married life.
For all those crying because of her age, what matters is what they make of their home with their time together. I have seen a lady in her 20s practically fight my colleague because she felt he wasn't hastening her divorce proceedings.
Marrying young is the ideal, but what matters most at the end of the day is having a good case, not necessarily rushing to the Police station first.
6 Likes
|Re: Wedding Photos Of The 60-Year-Old Bride And Her Husband by auntysimbiat(f): 10:06pm On Feb 04
|Re: Wedding Photos Of The 60-Year-Old Bride And Her Husband by lilmax(m): 10:12pm On Feb 04
how can a woman get married at 60 and call it God's time?
7 Likes
|Re: Wedding Photos Of The 60-Year-Old Bride And Her Husband by Einl(m): 10:13pm On Feb 04
I don't know why there is sooo much hate about the woman or her marriage. She looks beautiful and happy. Leave her alone.
6 Likes
|Re: Wedding Photos Of The 60-Year-Old Bride And Her Husband by Stanbeto: 10:13pm On Feb 04
Congrats is our year of great surprise
|Re: Wedding Photos Of The 60-Year-Old Bride And Her Husband by Hades2016(m): 10:14pm On Feb 04
Women make una fear God ooooo..... Just look at that heavy makeup on her face .... ok make una continue. ... Congrats though
|Re: Wedding Photos Of The 60-Year-Old Bride And Her Husband by mrlaw93(m): 10:14pm On Feb 04
Nawao..
|Re: Wedding Photos Of The 60-Year-Old Bride And Her Husband by Einl(m): 10:14pm On Feb 04
Gaborone:
There is no ideal age for marriage.
Just ideal circumstances. (that excludes child and underage marriages).
4 Likes
|Re: Wedding Photos Of The 60-Year-Old Bride And Her Husband by KevinDein: 10:15pm On Feb 04
Where's the 60 year old woman. That woman up there doesn't look 60. Or is it that the make up are that effective these days? I'm lost here really
4 Likes
|Re: Wedding Photos Of The 60-Year-Old Bride And Her Husband by nightingalee: 10:15pm On Feb 04
... I wish her a happily ever after. Isn't she past menopausal age? Just thinking aloud.
|Re: Wedding Photos Of The 60-Year-Old Bride And Her Husband by obembet(m): 10:15pm On Feb 04
Thank God for her and you pls pick one and get one free
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Wedding Photos Of The 60-Year-Old Bride And Her Husband by Kingxway: 10:15pm On Feb 04
At 60 and the woman still looks cute
1 Like
|Re: Wedding Photos Of The 60-Year-Old Bride And Her Husband by madridguy(m): 10:15pm On Feb 04
ok
1 Like
|Re: Wedding Photos Of The 60-Year-Old Bride And Her Husband by Jchi9876: 10:16pm On Feb 04
She be after
1, virgin or wetin? This one no fit ovulate again na
|Re: Wedding Photos Of The 60-Year-Old Bride And Her Husband by mosho2good: 10:16pm On Feb 04
who is d older person among the both of them coz me I no understand
|Re: Wedding Photos Of The 60-Year-Old Bride And Her Husband by NLchikeeto(f): 10:16pm On Feb 04
I wish 2 b as beautiful as she is,wen am 60.
3 Likes
|Re: Wedding Photos Of The 60-Year-Old Bride And Her Husband by Gaborone(f): 10:16pm On Feb 04
Einl:
Touche.
1 Like
|Re: Wedding Photos Of The 60-Year-Old Bride And Her Husband by Zicoman78: 10:16pm On Feb 04
God time is the best #StoryofAbraham
|Re: Wedding Photos Of The 60-Year-Old Bride And Her Husband by Oyind17: 10:16pm On Feb 04
I doubt the age
|Re: Wedding Photos Of The 60-Year-Old Bride And Her Husband by neutrotoba(m): 10:16pm On Feb 04
Not 60 dammit
|Re: Wedding Photos Of The 60-Year-Old Bride And Her Husband by gazmann(m): 10:16pm On Feb 04
They look cool, matching couples
1 Like
|Re: Wedding Photos Of The 60-Year-Old Bride And Her Husband by zurumking(m): 10:17pm On Feb 04
congrats my dear. marriage was instituted for companionship. that was primary. any other thing can follow. may your joy be great.
2 Likes
|Re: Wedding Photos Of The 60-Year-Old Bride And Her Husband by darfay: 10:17pm On Feb 04
I c she has finally broken free from the powers of her father's house
|Re: Wedding Photos Of The 60-Year-Old Bride And Her Husband by akigbemaru: 10:18pm On Feb 04
60 year young lady weds her hobby!
|Re: Wedding Photos Of The 60-Year-Old Bride And Her Husband by darfay: 10:18pm On Feb 04
obembet:
No thanks would rather be single
How Best To Act In A Club/party / We Can Make Your Party Glamorous.. Gospel Tungba Juju Package / Anambra Hosts Gulder Ultimate Search XI- 2014
Viewing this topic: blackbae, ademijuwonlo(f), Kalman(m), odd12, maaree(f), Davidodidi, Oluwaremythe(m), aspenjnr, Fasaha, Ibnjurayj(m) and 49 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6