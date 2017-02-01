Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / PHOTOS: Presidential Task Force On Food Security Meets Yemi Osinbajo (10138 Views)

The meeting, which took place at Aguda House, the official residence of the acting president, was attended by all members of the group.The group, expected to submit its interim reports on Feb. 8, has the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh; Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun and Minister of Industry, Trade and Development, Dr Okey Enelamah, as members.







Other members of the team are the Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi; Minister of Water Resources, Alhaji Suleiman Adamu, and the Minister of Labour & Employment, Dr Chris Ngige.



Good concept. Its about time the government stepped in and end this crime to humanity perpetrated by market people. a big score for this administration if well managed. well done.. 7 Likes 1 Share

The fear of feb 6. In a country where injustice becomes a law; resistance becomes a duty . . . .Anonymous. 14 Likes

Waste of time



Fix the road

Bring down the price fuel 23 Likes

The way poor people are surviving still amaze me, in other countries, this government would have been brought down.



Conclusion : We don't know our right. 38 Likes 3 Shares

Kangaroo meeting 7 Likes

Make these buffoons open the border now. You cant shut the border, spike the dollar rate, gag the economy, scare away investors and depress the banks without creating a revolution. Plus no subsidies on fuel, kerosene and fertilizer and taxes have been increased. People pay 10 times the normal amount for two to three hours of daily electricity, and manufacturing is now like suicide. I don't even know how these big companies are surviving. It seems the only business that are managing are the service sector.

I mean, can you imagine how insane this government is. Stamp duty was also introduced. You are starving a dying economy of funds. The american financial melt down of 2007/2008 gulped over ten trillion USD. Soft loans were given to the big companies, and small companies for 1% interest. Starting from George Bush Jr to Obama, loans were given at 1% interest, and many folding businesses were bailed out. Even Donald Trump declared Bankruptcy and Obama Gov bailed him out. But look at these mad men ruling Nigeria, instead, they are attacking and even making life unbearable. You are killing your people and over taxing them and now worrying over increasing price of food. Can you imagine how costly it is to now buy a bus, to put diesel in it, and to maintain it, and that same bus will now go to the farm, and pack produce, look at the multiplier effects? Who are these idi0ts for chrissake!!!! And what will Osibanjo and his flat feet visionless do? Start arresting the pepper, and palm oil-sellers. LOL. Open the border, reduce your vampire-like taxes, increase the minimum wage, mandate the banks to give loans for one digit interest rate, return subsidy on agriculture equipment and implements, give zero digit loans to both big and small farmers, give manufacturers a tax holiday, and tell that Shylock called Babatunde Fowler, Nigeria isn't Lagos, he should chill. We don't need him shutting down struggling businesses. Buhari and Osibanjo are acting like retards who can't even define economics. These cretins should get an Senior Secondary School 1 to SS 3 Economics text book.

Oh my God, I need to pray my visa application renewed. I'm out of this shythole with its feaces brained leadership. The Fulanis and Hausas are a plague to this nation. 37 Likes 2 Shares

ShobayoEmma:

the fear of feb 6 Which fear for ur mind that useless protest will shake Presidency abi? Which fearfor ur mind that useless protest will shake Presidency abi? 2 Likes 1 Share

Ceema1:

Which fear for ur mind that useless protest will shake Presidency abi?



Zombie



"YOU CANNOT PUT A CROWN ON A CLOWN

AND EXPECT A KING." Zombie"YOU CANNOT PUT A CROWN ON A CLOWNAND EXPECT A KING." 22 Likes 1 Share

Kudos President Osibanjo 2 Likes

Harbdulrasaq:

President or vice president? President or vice president? 2 Likes

This is medicine after death. Na today dem know say price of food increase? This is medicine after death. Na today dem know say price of food increase? 3 Likes 1 Share

Thants nice ...may God bless Nigeria and make it better. ..let pray for our country instead of coursing it....I advise you to pray for Nigeria too

EastGold:

It is not a waste of time oh.

Roads re been fixed all over the 6 geo-political zone. Fuel price won't go down except the international market crude price raise above $100. It is not a waste of time oh.Roads re been fixed all over the 6 geo-political zone. Fuel price won't go down except the international market crude price raise above $100.

Some foolish people will now start saying the protest is a waste of time. The rumour of the protest self is moving mountain. Lets see what will happen after the protest. No need to iron my green shirt, i must really show that I'm suffering 8 Likes 1 Share

If you have the belief that osinbanjo will perform better than his boss if given chance,hit LIKE and if you disagree hit SHARE 2 Likes

That's a lame and dumb way of controlling prices. It's a shame that our leader can't foster economic ideas to control price. Very lame and dumb. 1 Like

This government is a government of clowns.

1. Bubu started by removing subsidy on fertilizer - saying it's full of kwarruption without an alternative policy.

2. The fulani herds men ravaging farming communities in the fertile middle belt of which he has remained silent on has turned farmers to IDP.

3. The government insistence of "not killing the naira" that's Buhari’s word for devaluation when it was supposed to be done made investors flee the country with their dollars making dollars scarce.



Now, you can't force down food prices in the market by using Force! This is 2017 not 1984. All you need is a strong economic team not some group of charge and bail lawyers and another who studied English at uniport to dish out textbook grammar without knowing it's working.

With good policy implementation, food prices would naturally fall... We don't have to send soldiers to the markets to force down food prices. 3 Likes 1 Share

After the meeting, please lets know the budget.

Meanwhile, If by Monday our president is not back, they should declare Tuesday and Wednesday public holidays so that all of us will go and look for our president. My president can't go to London and be missing like that.... Let them open boarder, we all go to London and look for him... Though I won't come back

You can't force people to sell below the cost price, looks like a replica of 1984 is about to play out again 33 years later 2 Likes







The house of representatives, led by the APC did a detailed analysis of why the price of petrol should not be higher than N70 and you are here saying something else.





Which roads have been fixed?





Lagos - Ibadan?



Lokoja - Abuja?





Okene - isua?



Isua - Akure?



Enugu - awka?











Qmerit:





It is not a waste of time oh.

Roads re been fixed all over the 6 geo-political zone. Fuel price won't go down except the international market crude price raise above $100. When will you guys stop fooling yourself?The house of representatives, led by the APC did a detailed analysis of why the price of petrol should not be higher than N70 and you are here saying something else.Which roads have been fixed?Lagos - Ibadan?Lokoja - Abuja?Okene - isua?Isua - Akure?Enugu - awka? 3 Likes 1 Share

Reduce pump price and food prices will automatically go down.. very useless admin

...Failed fools on a wild goose chase.

In sane climes, all these demonic rulers would've kissed their graves!...ask gadafi, etc!

#FAILEDbuhari 6th countdown!

#enough of RAWBISHNESS!

Do they want to intervene in food prices they way they intervened in forex, or do they want to return to the days of rationing and essential commodities of 1984?





This govt should stop chasing shadows and address the real issues, stop patching the symptoms and fix the real illness.

plainol:

The way poor people are surviving still amaze me, in other countries, this government would have been brought down.



Conclusion : We don't know our right. This is why we are backward as a country,not a nation,because we are not one.

In America and core capitalist European nations,their citizens wud not tolerate dis dramatic hyperinflation.They wud take to d streets,even wen they av social buffers and understand that prices of goods and services there are purely market determined.Of course d govt will step in and use same market and.other extra market instruments to bring dem prices.

But here,we av citizens so meek and rudderless to even protest wen d govt is leading them to d slaughter with d knife clearly visible;and a govt peopled by same discredited and clueless people we voted out.

Yet everybody wants to continue as if all is well,in d midst of suffering,pain,sorrow and death. This is why we are backward as a country,not a nation,because we are not one.In America and core capitalist European nations,their citizens wud not tolerate dis dramatic hyperinflation.They wud take to d streets,even wen they av social buffers and understand that prices of goods and services there are purely market determined.Of course d govt will step in and use same market and.other extra market instruments to bring dem prices.But here,we av citizens so meek and rudderless to even protest wen d govt is leading them to d slaughter with d knife clearly visible;and a govt peopled by same discredited and clueless people we voted out.Yet everybody wants to continue as if all is well,in d midst of suffering,pain,sorrow and death. 1 Like 1 Share

hmmmm..ok then

Naija for show. Everything they say and do na show, theatrics. If they're not buys blaming Jonathan for the myriad of problems they created, they're spreading "To do this" across the nation like buffoons.

Medicine after death.