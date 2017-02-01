Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Photos Of Hippopotamus Killed By Hunters In Abuja (28646 Views)

'A hippopotamus that has been terrorising residents of the riverine communities of Abaji and Kwali area council has at last been gunned down today at the River Gurara forest I'm Ashara village of Kwali area council by local hunters'.





According to Sadiq Isah, a ex-Daily Trust journalist, a hippopotamus that has been terrorising the residents of Abaji and Kwali area councils was gunned down today. Abaji and Kwali are in Abuja. 'A hippopotamus that has been terrorising residents of the riverine communities of Abaji and Kwali area council has at last been gunned down today at the River Gurara forest I'm Ashara village of Kwali area council by local hunters'.

No mercy for this free meat in Recession oh 46 Likes

As usual they must kill it and eat it 64 Likes 4 Shares

Food don land... 6 Likes 1 Share

Ntanta don land. 20 Likes 1 Share

Why kill an endangered species? 59 Likes 3 Shares

hippopotamus in Nigeria? 18 Likes 1 Share

Animals. Everything is chop chop. Hopeless people 27 Likes 3 Shares

The kind hunger wey dey this country eh... Nothing wey people no fit chop. 21 Likes 3 Shares

That animal must be extremely large 9 Likes 1 Share

Imagine, getting killed during Buhari's era, this hippo no get good adviser.



The meat alone is worth 300k, yet it was going out anyhow, doesn't it listen to radio, does it not know people are EXTREMELY HUNGRY? So many questions running through my mind. how could it have been so foolish.



When last has anyone seen wasted food last, not under PA Buhari, where the one being cooked cannot not even sustain one for 4 hours. 60 Likes 1 Share

Horus:

Why kill an endangered species? did you skip the part where it was terrorising people in that area did you skip the part where it was terrorising people in that area 21 Likes

They had to just kill it... ...They had to just kill it...

Tourist attraction killed for one meal 8 Likes

They will sell this to us at nite as Suya 2 Likes

Horus:

Why kill an endangered species? who endangered specie help for this recession? who endangered specie help for this recession? 3 Likes

hunger in the land 1 Like

this one is called feeding the five thousand 1 Like

Huge, waiting for those Animal Right Activists to comment 2 Likes

If it terrorises people then killing and eating it is justified. No animal should be respected at the expense of a human life. 7 Likes 1 Share

Horus:

Why kill an endangered species? This recession has made Nigerians an endangered species sef 20 Likes