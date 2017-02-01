₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photos Of Hippopotamus Killed By Hunters In Abuja by chie8: 9:10pm On Feb 04
According to Sadiq Isah,a ex-Daily Trust journalist,a hippopotamus that has been terrorising the residents of Abaji and Kwali area councils was gunned down today.I don't really know where Abaji and Kwali are but google search revealed that they are in Abuja.He wrote....
'A hippopotamus that has been terrorising residents of the riverine communities of Abaji and Kwali area council has at last been gunned down today at the River Gurara forest I'm Ashara village of Kwali area council by local hunters'.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/see-hippopotamus-gunned-down-by-hunters.html
|Re: Photos Of Hippopotamus Killed By Hunters In Abuja by miqos02(m): 9:11pm On Feb 04
No mercy for this free meat in Recession oh
|Re: Photos Of Hippopotamus Killed By Hunters In Abuja by SalamRushdie: 9:11pm On Feb 04
As usual they must kill it and eat it
|Re: Photos Of Hippopotamus Killed By Hunters In Abuja by Nogodye(m): 9:14pm On Feb 04
Food don land...
|Re: Photos Of Hippopotamus Killed By Hunters In Abuja by sekundosekundo: 9:15pm On Feb 04
Ntanta don land.
|Re: Photos Of Hippopotamus Killed By Hunters In Abuja by Horus(m): 9:16pm On Feb 04
Why kill an endangered species?
|Re: Photos Of Hippopotamus Killed By Hunters In Abuja by cummando(m): 9:18pm On Feb 04
Lala doesn't eat hippopotamus
Find snake!!!!!!
Ah ah!
Na by force to reach FP?
|Re: Photos Of Hippopotamus Killed By Hunters In Abuja by ibkgab001: 9:18pm On Feb 04
Lala where are you oooooooooo
Weekend is over
|Re: Photos Of Hippopotamus Killed By Hunters In Abuja by rifasenate11(m): 9:19pm On Feb 04
this will replace the snake code on NL
|Re: Photos Of Hippopotamus Killed By Hunters In Abuja by Xcelinteriors(f): 9:21pm On Feb 04
hippopotamus in Nigeria?
|Re: Photos Of Hippopotamus Killed By Hunters In Abuja by dplordx(m): 9:22pm On Feb 04
Animals. Everything is chop chop. Hopeless people
|Re: Photos Of Hippopotamus Killed By Hunters In Abuja by dhardline(m): 9:25pm On Feb 04
The kind hunger wey dey this country eh... Nothing wey people no fit chop.
|Re: Photos Of Hippopotamus Killed By Hunters In Abuja by Logician: 9:25pm On Feb 04
That animal must be extremely large
|Re: Photos Of Hippopotamus Killed By Hunters In Abuja by Ahmadgani(m): 9:25pm On Feb 04
This will act as food for some time. Welcome development
|Re: Photos Of Hippopotamus Killed By Hunters In Abuja by meezynetwork(m): 9:25pm On Feb 04
Hip
|Re: Photos Of Hippopotamus Killed By Hunters In Abuja by plainol(m): 9:26pm On Feb 04
Imagine, getting killed during Buhari's era, this hippo no get good adviser.
The meat alone is worth 300k, yet it was going out anyhow, doesn't it listen to radio, does it not know people are EXTREMELY HUNGRY? So many questions running through my mind. how could it have been so foolish.
When last has anyone seen wasted food last, not under PA Buhari, where the one being cooked cannot not even sustain one for 4 hours.
|Re: Photos Of Hippopotamus Killed By Hunters In Abuja by kodded(m): 9:26pm On Feb 04
Horus:
|Re: Photos Of Hippopotamus Killed By Hunters In Abuja by Nixiepie(f): 9:28pm On Feb 04
Is not edible joor
|Re: Photos Of Hippopotamus Killed By Hunters In Abuja by Abdhul(m): 9:30pm On Feb 04
... They had to just kill it...
|Re: Photos Of Hippopotamus Killed By Hunters In Abuja by Abbeyme: 9:31pm On Feb 04
In one word, FOOD IS READY!!
|Re: Photos Of Hippopotamus Killed By Hunters In Abuja by babyfaceafrica(m): 9:31pm On Feb 04
Pepper soup
|Re: Photos Of Hippopotamus Killed By Hunters In Abuja by DuBLINGreenb(m): 9:31pm On Feb 04
Tourist attraction killed for one meal
|Re: Photos Of Hippopotamus Killed By Hunters In Abuja by amiablesystems: 9:31pm On Feb 04
They will sell this to us at nite as Suya
|Re: Photos Of Hippopotamus Killed By Hunters In Abuja by mhigs: 9:31pm On Feb 04
See me see Nigeria
|Re: Photos Of Hippopotamus Killed By Hunters In Abuja by babyfaceafrica(m): 9:32pm On Feb 04
Horus:who endangered specie help for this recession?
|Re: Photos Of Hippopotamus Killed By Hunters In Abuja by Divay22(f): 9:32pm On Feb 04
Are they gonna eat it
|Re: Photos Of Hippopotamus Killed By Hunters In Abuja by austin2all: 9:33pm On Feb 04
hunger in the land
|Re: Photos Of Hippopotamus Killed By Hunters In Abuja by symbianDON(m): 9:33pm On Feb 04
this one is called feeding the five thousand
|Re: Photos Of Hippopotamus Killed By Hunters In Abuja by Rick9(m): 9:34pm On Feb 04
Huge, waiting for those Animal Right Activists to comment
|Re: Photos Of Hippopotamus Killed By Hunters In Abuja by cocktopuss: 9:34pm On Feb 04
If it terrorises people then killing and eating it is justified. No animal should be respected at the expense of a human life.
|Re: Photos Of Hippopotamus Killed By Hunters In Abuja by Ndawe(f): 9:34pm On Feb 04
This recession has made Nigerians an endangered species sef
Horus:
|Re: Photos Of Hippopotamus Killed By Hunters In Abuja by Rick9(m): 9:36pm On Feb 04
Wait oh, are they gonna eat that !
