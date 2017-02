According to Sadiq Isah,a ex-Daily Trust journalist,a hippopotamus that has been terrorising the residents of Abaji and Kwali area councils was gunned down today.I don't really know where Abaji and Kwali are but google search revealed that they are in Abuja.He wrote....'A hippopotamus that has been terrorising residents of the riverine communities of Abaji and Kwali area council has at last been gunned down today at the River Gurara forest I'm Ashara village of Kwali area council by local hunters'.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/see-hippopotamus-gunned-down-by-hunters.html

Imagine, getting killed during Buhari's era, this hippo no get good adviser.



The meat alone is worth 300k, yet it was going out anyhow, doesn't it listen to radio, does it not know people are EXTREMELY HUNGRY? So many questions running through my mind. how could it have been so foolish.



When last has anyone seen wasted food last, not under PA Buhari, where the one being cooked cannot not even sustain one for 4 hours. 60 Likes 1 Share